|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 4 | . 4 . . . w
|Last bat : Kyle Mayerslbw b Yuzvendra Chahal31(24b7x40x6) SR:129.17, FoW:51/2 (6.5 Ovs)
|9.4 : Harshal Patel to Nicholas Pooran, Four!
|9.3 : Harshal Patel to Roston Chase, 1 run.
|9.2 : Harshal Patel to Roston Chase, The call is for two and they get it with ease. A good length ball, around off. Chase hits it uppishly through the cover region and picks up a couple of runs.
|9.1 : Harshal Patel to Roston Chase, The bat was about to hit the stumps. Good length ball, outside off, a slower one. Chase looks to drive it away but misses and then his blade slips out of his hands but luckily for him it falls besides the leg pole.
|8.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! Nicholas PooranÂ has had enough and breaks the shackles. Down the leg side and shorter in length. Pooran rocks back and pulls it all the way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
|8.4 : Review! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ does enough to convince Rohit SharmaÂ to take the review. Sharma thinks the impact is outside the line. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact is outside the line and the on-field decision of NOT OUT stands. India lose a review now.
|8.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Roston Chase, On middle. This is turned through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Roston Chase, NOT OUT! Another shout for LBW but the umpire nods his head. Flatter again, around off and sliding in. Roston ChaseÂ tries to get inside the line of the ball and paddle it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads andÂ Yuzvendra ChahalÂ wants to review it. Sharma does go for it and UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is outside the line of off stump and hence the onfield decision stays.
|8.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, A tad bit shorter, on leg. Pooran works it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, Flatter, around leg. Pooran hops on the back foot looking to flick it away but misses. He gets hit on the pads and the hosts appeal but nothing given. They don't go for the review this time.
|0.0 : Review! Rohit SharmaÂ wants to take a review but against a wide. Kohli thinks there was a double sound and so do the other players. The review is for stumping as the third umpire confirms. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved. Although the pad is involved. That means the wide call needs to be overturned. For the stumping check, the replays confirm the foot was behind the crease. The final decision is not out.
|8.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, This is dragged down, around leg. Nicholas PooranÂ hangs back in his crease and tries to pull it away. He misses and the ball rolls on the leg side off his pads.
|7.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Roston Chase,Â NOT OUT!Â A bit of drama and a bit of confusion but it's just a dot ball in the end. It's the wrong 'un again and it is sliding down leg. Roston ChaseÂ looks to flick it away but seems to have missed the ball as a wide is called. India want to take the review but the umpires have themselves gone upstairs to check for a stumping. The caught behind will be checked first and UltraEdge confirms that the ball came off the pads. Chase has his back leg firmly planted
|7.6 : Ravi Bishnoi to Roston Chase, On off. Chase defends it off the front foot.
|7.5 : Ravi Bishnoi to Roston Chase, WIDE! Flatter delivery, sliding down leg and Chase looks to flick but misses. This is close to the leg pole but wided.
|7.4 : Ravi Bishnoi to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter again, on off. Nicholas PooranÂ punches it down to long off for a single.
|7.3 : Ravi Bishnoi to Nicholas Pooran, Much better from Bishnoi. A bit more flight on it, around off and skidding through. Pooran looks to cover drive but misses.
|Ravi Bishnoi to Nicholas Pooran, WIDE! Bishnoi seems to beÂ in a rush at the moment. Quicker again, well outside off. Pooran let's it through.
|7.2 : Ravi Bishnoi to Nicholas Pooran, This one keeps low! Quicker, around off. Pooran sets up to cut it away but gets beaten by the lack of bounce.
|Ravi Bishnoi to Nicholas Pooran, WIDE! An attempted googly. Shorter and outside off. A bit too wide though and it is signalled as a wide.
|0.0 : Roston ChaseÂ is the new man in.
|7.1 : Ravi Bishnoi to Nicholas Pooran, Bishnoi starts off with a flatter delivery, on off. Pooran hangs back and nudges it on the off side.
|6.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Roston Chase, On off. Chase defends it out.
|6.5 : Review! West IndiesÂ take a review for lbw. The on-field decision is OUT. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Kyle MayersÂ brilliant knock comes to an end.Â
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Kyle Mayers, OUT! LBW! Yuzvendra ChahalÂ could have had a wicket off his first delivery but has broken the partnership now. This is on a length and is sliding in from around off. Kyle MayersÂ gets low to slog it away but misses the ball completely. He gets rapped on the pads and the hosts go up in unison. The umpire takes his time and raises the dreaded finger. Mayers reviews and UltraEdge confirms that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is in li
|6.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kyle Mayers, Oh what a beauty! How has this missed the stumps. Rohit SharmaÂ looks up to the skies. Tossed up, around off. Mayers looks to defend but misses. This one flies off the deck and hits Mayers high on the pads.
|6.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, Quicker and flatter, on off. Pooran defends it out.
|6.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! That's what you call nerves! Ravi BishnoiÂ did so well to take the catch but made an error in judgment. This is nicely tossed up, on middle. Nicholas PooranÂ launches it high and towards the long off fence. Bishnoi settles under it and takes a fine catch but walks back and he has his foot on the ropes. The umpire just wants to make sure and goes upstairs and the soft signal is out. The replay shows that Bishnoi had his foot planted on the ropes, so
|6.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Nicholas Pooran, Full and on leg. Pooran clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Spin for the first time as Yuzvendra ChahalÂ is into the attack now.
|Harshal Patel to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length, outside off. Mayers cuts it to point but not in the gap. At the end of Powerplay, West IndiesÂ are 50/1.
|5.5 : Harshal Patel to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Streaky! Fortune favours the brave and well, Mayers is brave enough to move around the crease. A slower full-length delivery, outside off. Mayers comes down the track and throws his blade at it. The ball flies off the outside edge and over the wicket-keeper for a boundary at third man.
|5.4 : Harshal Patel to Kyle Mayers, A dot now! An off-pace delivery, on a length, outside off. Mayers hangs his blade out but fails to connect it at all.
|5.3 : Harshal Patel to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Mayers sets himself up beautifully and bags a boundary. Back of a length, outside off. Mayers shuffles across and short jabs it over square leg for a boundary.Â
|5.2 : Harshal Patel to Nicholas Pooran, A length ball, on off. Pooran pushes it to cover for a single.
|0.0 : Here comes the first bowling change. Harshal PatelÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : Harshal Patel to Nicholas Pooran, Harshal PatelÂ starts with a slower delivery. A length ball, outside off, no pace on offer. Pooran gets deceived by it and only watches it sail past it as it dies near the keeper.
|4.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Two dots to end the over! Back of a length, on the fourth stump line. Mayers shuffles across and dabs it down to the man at short third man.
|4.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length, on off. Mayers blocks it back to the bowler.Â
|4.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Second boundary off the over. Mayers now attacking the off side. A full-length ball, outside off. Mayers leans in and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. Kyle MayersÂ making the most of the Powerplay.
|4.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, A short ball, on off. Mayers pulls it to deep square leg. Harshal PatelÂ runs to his left and makes a sharp stop to save the boundary. Two taken.
|4.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Mayers is not going to sit back. Back of a length, on the bodyline. Mayers stays inside the crease, rides the bounce and pulls it well in front of squareÂ for a boundary.
|4.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, Good length, on off. Mayers pushes it to mid off.
|3.6 : Deepak Chahar to Nicholas Pooran, Back of a length, around off, defended out watchfully.
|3.5 : Deepak Chahar to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! BANG! He connects this time and gets a maximum. A length ball, on off. Nicholas PooranÂ swivels on the back foot and powers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
|3.4 : Deepak Chahar to Nicholas Pooran, Lucky escape for Pooran! A length ball, on off. Pooran is early into his shot and chips it towards mid off. Venkatesh IyerÂ is charging towards the ball but it falls just in front of him. Pooran riding his luck now.Â
|3.3 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, In the air...but safe!Â Very full, on leg. Mayers stays back and flicks it aerially to deep mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep but it lands in front of him. They take one.
|3.2 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Sharp bouncer! Back of a length, around off. This one flies off the deck. Mayers advances down the track and looks to help it away but misses.Â
|3.1 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away from the left-hander. Mayers looks to slash at it but misses.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran, A dot to end the over. 6 runs off it. Back of a length, around off, it nips in a touch. Pooran looks to chase it but gets beaten on the inside edge.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, LEG BYE! A slower one, on the pads. Mayers misses his flick and it goes towards square leg off the pads. They collect a leg bye.Â
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Mayers only dealing in boundaries now. Back of a length, outside off. Mayers stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Mayers, A length ball, around leg, shaped across the left-hander. Mayers defends it to the slip cordon off the outside edge. He does so with soft hands and hence there was no risk of it being carried.Â
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Brandon King, OUT! CAUGHT! It takes only 5 deliveries for Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to draw the first blood. He was troubling King with his sharp away movement. This time King tries to come forward to negate the swing but holes out instead. A length ball, on the fourth stump line, shaping away. King steps across and looks to defend it out but instead it flies off the outside edge towards point. Suryakumar YadavÂ there takes a dolly. India off to a bright start.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran, Very full, on middle and leg. Pooran clips it to mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran, A length ball, pitching on leg and straightens off the deck. Pooran stays inside the crease and gets pinged on his pads as he looks to defend it out. Kumar appeals but the umpire shows no interest.
|1.6 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! All the hardwork is washed down by this boundary. 8 runs off the over then. Fuller, on off. Mayers comes down the track and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Chahar is not happy with how the over ended.
|1.5 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, BEATEN! Good length, angled across the left-hander. Mayers looks to chase it but misses.
|1.4 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Play and a missÂ this time! A good comeback by Chahar after being hit for a boundary off the first delivery. Full length, outside off, shaping away. Mayers sees the room and looks to go for the drive but misses it completely.
|1.3 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Two dots in a row! A length ball, outside off, angled across the right-hander. Kyle MayersÂ just watches it sail past him towards the keeper.
|1.2 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length, outside off. Mayers stays back and cuts hard to covers but staright to the man.
|1.1 : Deepak Chahar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! It is a lightning fast outfield and Mayers isÂ off the mark with a boundary. A full-length ball, on off. Mayers looks to play it on the off side but it goes off the inner half and through mid-wicket for a boundary. Deepak ChaharÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ only have a smile on their face.
|0.6 : Deepak ChaharÂ to share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nicholas Pooran, Good length, outside off. Pooran does not go after it and sees off this over of Kumar.Â
|0.5 : Nicholas PooranÂ walks in at number 3.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Brandon King, This one takes off! Good length, around off. It gets some extra bounce and away movement off the deck. King looks to have a poke at it but misses.Â
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Brandon King, On a length, on the stumps. King stays back and blocks it back to the bowler with full face of the blade.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Brandon King, FOUR! Slashed hard and King is off the mark with a boundary. A length ball, outside off. King has some width on offer yet again. He chases it and middles it this time. The ball runs through the cover region for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match rituals and it's now time for play to commence as former Indian cricketer, Chetan Sharma rings the bell. Kyle MayersÂ and Brandon KingÂ are set to open the innings for West Indies. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ is raring to go with the new ball but first, the Windies players take the knee to show their support for the BLM movement as the Indian players join them by putting a hand to their heart. Let's play...
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Brandon King, A dot to start the innings with! Kumar steams in with a full-length ball, outside off. It shapes away off the deck. King is enticed and he tries to expand his arms for a booming drive but gets beaten.
|0.0 : We are moments away from play! The players stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be theÂ West IndiesÂ national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
|Ishan KishanÂ is in for a chat. He says, the bidding hangover is done and adds Rahul Dravid sir helped them to get their focus back on the series. Mentions, he is the happiest when he opens the innings, but with the situation in the side he is happy to play in whichever order he is required.Â Mentions, the thought of cementing a spot in the T20I World Cup squad do cross his mind but says, the skipper and the coach have given them plenty of freedom to express themselves on the field.
|Kieron PollardÂ says that toss is 50-50 and you gotta bat and bat well. He says that he had a slight niggle but feels fine now. He mentions that they try to stay in the present and he is happy for guys who got picked up in the auction but now this is the series that matters and wants to focus on that. Informs that Holder got hit in practice and Chase will take his spot. He adds that it is a high-scoring ground but cannot quite comment on what a par score might be.
|Rohit SharmaÂ says they will bowl first here. Says, he does not want to comment much on the pitch as it has always behaved differently. Mentions, they just need to keep ticking the boxes as the T20 World Cup comes closer. Adds, playing with a side like West Indies will always keep them on their toes. Says, Ishan will open the batting and Ravi Bishnoi is set to make his T20I debut.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein andÂ Sheldon Cottrell.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (On debut), Bhuvneshwar Kumar andÂ Yuzvendra Chahal.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of India. They have decided to BOWL first.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Deep Dasgupta is alongside Ajit Agarkar. DDSÂ says that square boundaries are a bit shorter but the straight boundaries are fairly big. Ajit says that the pitch is firm and it's a good batting surface and that's why teams like to chase here. He adds that dew will be a big factor because the lack of it will cause the wicket to slow down and the spinners might have fun later on but either way, win the toss and chase.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first of three T20I matches between IndiaÂ and West IndiesÂ live from the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. After a brief break from the ODI series, the two sides turn their focus to the shortest format of the game and the visitors will be looking to reverse the heavy defeat that they suffered in the ODI series with a win here tonight.
|Early scenes from the ground show that young spinner Ravi BishnoiÂ is receiving his first senior Indian cap and it's Yuzvendra ChahalÂ who presents it to him. Certainly, a proud moment for Bishnoi to make his debut tonight and he will be raring to go with the ball.
|IndiaÂ won the ODI series 3-0 hardly breaking a sweat and since that clean sweep, we've also had the Indian T20 League auction. Lots of players going for big money and one of them was Shreyas Iyer, who was prolific in the final ODI and was bought by the Kolkata franchise. Earlier today it was announced that he will lead the Kolkata side and he will eager to make a name for himself at the franchise's home stadium,Â Eden Gardens. Ishan KishanÂ also fetched a large sum of money and might be opening
|The Windies'Â batting was well below par in the 50-over series but the shortest form of the game is where they are the Kings. They might not have that golden generation of T20I cricketers anymore but are always a threat given the power-hitting they possess. All eyes will be on Odean SmithÂ and the visitors will hope his good form continues. We might also see the return of West IndiesÂ skipper Kieron PollardÂ who missed the majority of the ODI series.Â Will the Windies be able to get their first