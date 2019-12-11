|0.0 : A Kohli special in the first T20I was followed by West Indies' power-hitting in the second. The T20 caravan now moves to Wankhede for the series decider. India, who have been sloppy in the field will look to perform better in this game. The Indian skipper would also hope to see better outing from the bowling unit of the side. Coming to the visitors, they'd remember their win against the Indians during the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal encounter in 2016 at the same venue. They knocked the hosts ou
|Pitch report - Murali Kartik has got Sunil Gavaskar for the pitch report. Gavaskar says that looking at the pitch, one can say why the batters love this surface. Says that the ball will come on the bat nicely. Tells that the surface is a bit damp and the new ball bowlers might get some assistance early on. Mentions that a lot of maximums will be hit in this game. Gavaskar says that dew is going to play an important role in this game too. Feels that the captain winning the toss will opt to chase.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of the visitors. Like it has been said, West Indies opt to bowl first.
|West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard, says that dew always plays a big factor at Wankhede and hence that decision. Mentions that they will look to use the first half of the innings to good effect. Tells that they will try to improve in all three departments. Informs that there are no changes to the playing XI.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that the pitch is great and tells that it is a great chance for them to put on a huge total. Tells that they want to take this challenge themselves so it's not a bad thing. Talking about the last game, the Indian skipper says that they had a decent total on the board. Mentions that poor fielding there didn't help. Feels that they need to do better in the field. Talking about the total they want to target, Kohli says that the batters first need to get in the zone
|West Indies (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Kieron Pollard(C), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav (IN FOR YUZVENDRA CHAHAL), Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami (IN FOR RAVINDRA JADEJA).
|Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has got Shivam Dube down for an interview. The all-rounder says that getting the first half century feels good and says that he is proud. On his position at no. 3, Dube says that he was informed beforehand by the coach and captain that he will bat at that position. Tells that he tries to keep the same mindset in all the games. Says that he has been working hard on both bowling and batting. Feels that he needs to work hard on the bowling front. Mentions that he is very hap
|The West Indies players come out of the huddle and are taking their positions in the field. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the Indian openers walk out to the middle as well. Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings for the visitors with Rohit Sharma on strike. Here we go...
|0.1 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Starts with a brilliant ball, does Cottrell. On the money first up. A yorker on the off pole. Rohit does really well to dig it out.
|0.2 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, FOUR! Majestic from Rohit this time. A fullish ball and outside off, Sharma slams it through the covers. No chance for anyone to move.
|0.3 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Length ball on middle this time, Rohit tucks it towards square leg.
|0.4 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Good length ball again, this time around off. Rohit looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.5 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Another beauty from Cottrell but Sharma works around it nicely. Full ball, looking for the timber with the yorker. Rohit pushes it towards deep square leg for a single.
|0.6 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Good length ball just outside off, KL guides it towards gully with an angled bat. Rohit wanted a single there but KL shows no interest. A good start from both the sides.
|Jason Holder to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : J Holder to R Sharma, Holder starts with a full ball outside off, Rohit drives it nicely but straight to the cover fielder.
|1.2 : J Holder to R Sharma, Nicely done! Off the hips but there is protection in the deep square leg region. Rohit looks to make room but Holder follows him. Sharma does well to work it around for a single.
|1.3 : J Holder to KL Rahul, EDGY FOUR! Rahul is off the mark but not in the most convincing fashion. A driveable fuller ball outside off, Rahul goes for it but gets a thick outside edge which goes past the first slip and into the third man fence.
|1.4 : J Holder to KL Rahul, FOUR! Another edge but this seems more like an intentional one. Another fuller length ball around off, Rahul this time guides it towards the third man fence. The third man fielder there was wide so he cannot cut it off.
|1.5 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Beaten! Beauty from Holder. Loud appeal too but nothing from the umpire. Back of a length ball, just outside off. Rahul pokes at it but is beaten. Holder and the keeper appeal but the umpire is not interested. Thoughts of taking the review initially but eventually, not taken.
|1.6 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Back of a length ball outside off, Rahul initially looks to have a poke at it but misses the ball. It whizzes past his outside edge.
|2.1 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, SIX! Hits the rope on the full. First one of the match. And it is Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai lad who smashes it. Fuller ball just around off, Rohit clears his front leg and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence. What a shot that one. 400th six across all formats for Rohit.
|2.2 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, FOUR! Classy this time! All timing and placement. Cottrell bowls full again and just outside off, Sharma drills it past the mid off fielder and into the fence.
|2.3 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, On middle this time, Rohit tucks it towards the on side to change ends.
|2.4 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, On the stumps line, KL tucks it towards deep square leg for an easy single. Wanted a couple there but Hetmyer was quick in getting to the ball.
|2.5 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Drilled nicely but cannot go past the big man. A full ball outside off. Rohit hammers it towards cover but straight to Pollard.
|2.6 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, FOUR! Deft touch! Rohit Sharma is in the zone now! A good length ball outside off, Rohit waits for the ball and then guides it past the short third man fielder. The ball races to the third man fence in a jiffy. 16 runs from the over.
|3.1 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul pushes it toward the off side and takes off for a single. Lewis rushes to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end. He misses and then the backup fielder mis-fields and allows a single. A direct hit there could've made things interesting.
|3.2 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Shortish one, Rahul keeps it out.
|3.3 : J Holder to KL Rahul, On middle and leg this time, Rahul works it towards the on side and picks a couple this time.
|3.4 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Left alone! Yes, in the T20Is. Good length ball outside off, Rahul makes a leave.
|3.5 : J Holder to KL Rahul, FOUR! Kohlisque! A full ball on middle, KL uses his bottom hand nicely and whips it towards deep mid-wicket fence.
|3.6 : J Holder to KL Rahul, SIX! Over the point and into the stands. What timing! Shortish length from Holder and outside off. Rahul goes back and then smashes it over the point fence. Top start for the Indians.
|Khary Pierre is into the attack now.
|4.1 : K Pierre to R Sharma, SIX! Welcome to the attack, Mr. Piere! 50-up for the hosts. A flighted ball around off, just in front of Rohit's eyes. He gets in the position and deposits it over the long on fence. 50-up for the hosts in quick time.
|4.2 : K Pierre to R Sharma, DROPPED! But what an effort from Lewis. Unbelievable! It is a shortish length ball on middle, Rohit this time pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Lewis there leaps high in the air, grabs the ball but the momentum takes him towards the fence. He then throws the ball into play while he is still inside the field. His momentum takes him over the advertising boards but he recovers quickly. Returns and then looks to run the batsman out too. He throws the ball at the striker's
|The umpires were checking about the last delivery and Evin Lewis has done brilliantly. In the meantime, the physio has come out as Rohit Sharma has maybe hurt himself while diving. Some treatment and he is good to go.
|4.3 : K Pierre to R Sharma, FOUR! Cut away! Poor from the spinner! Short and wide outside off, Rohit goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for another boundary.
|4.4 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Fuller and around off, RS eases a single through mid off.
|4.5 : K Pierre to KL Rahul, Pierre this time shortens his length seeing Rahul coming forward and bowls it around off, Rahul adjusts and pushes it towards long off for a single.
|4.6 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Short and wide again, Rohit cuts but finds the fielder.
|Kesrick Williams, the man with the diary is into the attack now.
|5.1 : K Williams to KL Rahul, FOUR! Wow! What a timing from Rahul. He is trying to match his partner shot-to-shot. A fuller ball around off, Rahul drills it through cover for another boundary.
|5.2 : K Williams to KL Rahul, SIX! Up and over! The hammering continues! Shortish length ball just outside off, Rahul moves back in the crease and upper cuts it over the third man fence.
|5.3 : K Williams to KL Rahul, FOUR! Whoa! Class written all over on this one! Another full ball and just around off, Rahul creams this one through the diving cover fielder. Third consecutive boundary from the over.
|5.4 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Varies the pace this time and bowls it at 117.6 kph. A length ball around off, Rahul reads it well and pushes it towards cover.
|5.5 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Length and just around off, Rahul looks to defend it out but the ball takes the inner half and goes towards mid-wicket.
|5.6 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Wide outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets an under edge which Pooran behind the wicket dives to his right and keeps it to a dot. 72/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
|Hayden Walsh is into the attack now. Can he stop the run flow?
|6.1 : H Walsh to R Sharma, Walsh starts with a full toss on middle, Rohit gets in the position and paddles it for a couple of runs through short fine leg.
|6.2 : H Walsh to R Sharma, Fuller ball around off, Rohit drives it towards deep cover for a single.
|6.3 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Flighted ball around off, pushed towards cover by Rahul.
|6.4 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, FOUR! Deft from Rahul this time. A quicker ball and outside off, Rahul guides it past the gloves of the keeper and the ball races to the third man fence.
|6.5 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, On middle, Rahul pushes it towards the leg side for a single.
|6.6 : H Walsh to R Sharma, Shortish ball outside off, Rohit punches it through covers for a run.
|Khary Pierre with a change of ends. 14 runs off his solitary over.
|7.1 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Pierre starts with a ball on the pads, Rohit tucks it towards square leg and collects a run.
|7.2 : K Pierre to KL Rahul, WIDE! Poor ball down the leg side. Rahul looks to hammer it towards fine leg but makes no connection. The ball goes behind and hits Pooran's pad and goes towards short fine leg.
|K Pierre to KL Rahul, Short and just outside off, Rahul cuts it towards backward point for a single.
|7.3 : K Pierre to KL Rahul, The batsman paddles the ball down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|7.4 : K Pierre to R Sharma, SIX! Into the stands! Fuller ball around middle, Rohit clears his front leg and hammers it over the mid-wicket.
|7.5 : K Pierre to R Sharma, SIX! Another one and this one brings 19th half ton in T20I. Another fuller ball from Pierre, Rohit sends it sailing over the long on fence for another maximum.
|7.6 : K Pierre to R Sharma, FOUR! Poor ball this time from Pierre and Rohit in this mood will put these away even in his sleep. A full toss wide outside off, Rohit slams it through cover-point for another boundary. 100 up for the hosts.
|8.1 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Bowls it quicker and outside off, Rahul lets it be.
|8.2 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Short and wide again, Rahul cuts it towards backward point for a single.
|8.3 : H Walsh to R Sharma, Full this time and just outside off, Rohit pushes it towards long off for a single.
|8.4 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Quicker one and around off, Rahul punches it towards cover for a run.
|8.5 : H Walsh to R Sharma, Sweeps well but just a single as there is protection in the deep. A fuller ball again, Rohit sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
|8.6 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Short and around off, Rahul cuts it towards deep point for a single. Tight over from Walsh, just 5 from the over.
|Jason Holder comes back into the attack. 2-0-23-0, his figures so far. Can he bring about a change of fortune for the Windies?
|9.1 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Fifty for Rahul as well and he gets applaud from the skipper from the dug out. 8th in T20IS. Length ball on the pads, Rahul tucks it toward mid-wicket for a single. Brilliant knock from him so far.
|9.2 : J Holder to R Sharma, A leg stump yorker by Holder, Sharma does well to dig it out on the leg side for a single.
|9.3 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Missed out on a boundary ball. A fullish ball on the pads, Rahul whips but straight to the fielder at short fine leg. Rohit wanted a single but not Rahul there.
|9.4 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Full on middle, Rahul pushes it towards long on for a single.
|Pollard has a word with his bowler again.
|9.5 : J Holder to R Sharma, EDGY FOUR! But does that matter? Not for Rohit and the Indians in the crowd. A fuller length ball around off, Rohit looks to blast it over the long on fence but gets an outside edge. The ball flies to the third man fence.
|9.6 : J Holder to R Sharma, Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Rohit fails to get any bat behind it.
|J Holder to R Sharma, Full toss but Rohit just nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : H Walsh to R Sharma, SIX! Bad ball and punished by the Hitman! Far too short ball on the leg side, Sharma pulls this one over the backward square leg fence.
|10.2 : H Walsh to R Sharma, Good comeback by Walsh as he bowls this one on middle. Sharma plays it back towards the bowler.
|10.3 : H Walsh to R Sharma, OUCH! That must have hurt Simmons! Floated outside off, Rohit comes down the track and slams this one towards the cover region. Simmons there fields but the ball hits his leg and deflects towards the long off region. The batters take a single.
|10.4 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, FOUR! Driven beautifully! Floated wide outside off, Rahul drives this one into the gap at covers for a boundary.
|Walsh pulls out again. He did that before bowling the last ball too. He is taking his time. Crowd doesn't seem to be happy though as oohs and aahs go around.
|10.5 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, FOUR! Another boundary and another bad ball by Walsh. Shortish on the leg side, Rahul rocks back and pulls this one perfectly in the gap at mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
|10.6 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Rahul pushes this one towards long on for a single.
|Kesrick Williams is back into the attack. 14 runs off just the one over bowled by him.
|11.1 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Goes short and outside off, Rahul cuts it well but Lewis makes a sliding effort and then fires a quick throw towards the keeper. However, the trajectory of the throw is not good. Pooran does well to collect it in the middle of the pitch. Lewis seems to have injured himself there and we have some delay in play.
|0.0 : Yes, serious issues with Lewis as he is being taken off on a stretcher. These are sights no cricket fans want to see, especially not the West Indies team. Keemo Paul has come on as a substitute fielder for him.
|11.2 : K Williams to R Sharma, Goes wide outside off, Rohit reaches out and pushes it towards long off for a single.
|11.3 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Short and around off, Rahul cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|11.4 : K Williams to R Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! A brilliant take from Walsh and Rohit has to depart. A shortish ball around middle, Rohit looks to power it over the mid-wicket fence but the bat turns in his hands it goes into the night sky. Walsh in an attempt to get under the ball overruns and then adjusts. He keeps his eyes on the ball and then grabs it nicely. End of a brilliant knock from Rohit.
|Rishabh Pant is the new man in. This is certainly a chance for him to showcase his stroke-making abilities, with the Indian team going all out attack.
|11.5 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul punches it towards the off side for a single.
|11.6 : K Williams to R Pant, Swing and a miss! Action from Pant straightaway! Full toss ball just outside off, Pant looks to slam it to the off side but misses out. A top over from Williams.
|Skipper Kieron Pollard is back into the attack.
|12.1 : K Pollard to KL Rahul, WIDE! Poor ball to start with. It is down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses.
|K Pollard to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul tucks it towards long on for a single. Wanted a second there but Pant was slow.
|12.2 : K Pollard to R Pant, OUT! CAUGHT! Another failure for Pant. A two-ball duck for him this time. A fuller ball outside off, Pant looks to slam it over the long off fence but no elevation there. It goes towards Holder who moves to his right and pouches it comfortably. The former skipper roars and celebrates. Chance to pull things back for the Windies.
|The skipper, Virat Kohli walks out now.
|12.3 : K Pollard to V Kohli, The skipper is off the mark straightaway! Slightly short of a length ball around off, Kohli nudges it towards third man and takes a single.
|12.4 : K Pollard to KL Rahul, On middle, Rahul tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.5 : K Pollard to V Kohli, Short and outside off, Kohli cuts it nicely but a single only as there is protection in the deep.
|12.6 : K Pollard to KL Rahul, Good length ball on middle, Rahul pushes it towards off side and takes a single.
|Hayden Walsh to bowl out. 3-0-30-0, his figures so far.
|13.1 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Full toss from Walsh. Rahul can only manage to push it towards long on for a single.
|13.2 : H Walsh to V Kohli, Fuller ball outside off, almost a yorker. Kohli looks to dig it out but fails to lay any bat on ball. It goes towards square leg off the pads of Pooran. They get a bye.
|13.3 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Short and wide, Rahul cuts but finds the fielder.
|13.4 : H Walsh to KL Rahul, Short ball outside off, Rahul drags this one towards long on. It landed just short of Holder there.
|13.5 : H Walsh to V Kohli, Fuller and outside off, Kohli sweeps well but straight to mid-wicket fielder.
|13.6 : H Walsh to V Kohli, SIX! Kohli into the act now! A flighted ball around off, Kohli kneels down and slog sweeps it over the long on fence. Few words for someone in the field from the Indian skipper.
|Jason Holder to bowl out now. 3-0-32-0, his figures so far.
|14.1 : J Holder to KL Rahul, SIX! Wow! Classic inside out shot for a maximum. A fuller ball outside off, Rahul lofts it nicely. It sails over the long off fence.
|14.2 : J Holder to KL Rahul, Rahul would have been a goner here. Miscommunication at its peak one can say. Full ball coming into Rahul, he looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls towards the offside. Rahul initially comes down the track for a run but then goes back. Skipper Kohli is having none of it as he is halfway down the track. Kohli runs and gets to the other end and Rahul has to start running towards the other end. Holder takes the ball, takes his time and g
|14.3 : J Holder to V Kohli, FOUR! Flicked off the pads. Full ball on middle, Kohli whips if off the pads and pierces the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket.
|14.4 : J Holder to V Kohli, SIX! Terrible ball and deserves the punishment. The Indian skipper is not going to miss out. A hit me ball, on the hips. Kohli powers it over deep square leg for another maximum.
|14.5 : J Holder to V Kohli, FOUR! It's raining boundaries at Wankhede. A good length ball around off, Kohli once again uses his bottom hand to good effect and whips it towards deep mid-wicket fence.
|14.6 : J Holder to V Kohli, Slower back of a length ball outside off, Kohli does well to pull it towards mid-wicket for a single. 22 from the over. A bad day for Holder at office.
|Time for the Kesrick vs Kohli battle as Williams is back on. Williams' figures so far, 2-0-18-1.
|15.1 : K Williams to V Kohli, Good length ball around off, Kohli looks to cut but can't get it off the middle of the bat. It goes straight to the cover-point fielder.
|15.2 : K Williams to V Kohli, Around off and on a shortish length. Kohli taps it onto the pitch and towards the bowler. Approves the good ball.
|15.3 : K Williams to V Kohli, Around off and slower one too. Kohli looks to drive but mistimes this one towards the cover-point region. The fielder there misfields and a run is taken.
|15.4 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Slower and wider again. Rahul looks to cut but gets an under edge back to the keeper.
|15.5 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Full ball on middle, Rahul flicks but finds short fine leg for a single.
|15.6 : K Williams to V Kohli, Brilliant bowling from Williams. Bowls it wide outside off again. Kohli once again reaches out and pushes it towards the off side for a single.
|Sheldon Cottrell is back into the attack.
|16.1 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Full and on the pads, Kohli flicks it past the diving short fine leg fielder but Walsh from deep square leg cuts it off.
|16.2 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Good length ball outside off, Rahul reaches out and drives but straight to the fielder.
|16.3 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul drives it on the up towards long off for a single.
|16.4 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, EDGY FOUR! A slower shortish ball around off, Kohli looks to hammer it away but gets an outside edge which flies over the right-hand side of the keeper and into the third man fence.
|16.5 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Good length ball around off, Kohli pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|16.6 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, FOUR! Short and around middle, Rahul swats it away firmly towards the long on fence. That raced to the fence.
|17.1 : K Williams to V Kohli, Full and on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes left of the keeper who makes a half stop. A leg bye taken. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|17.2 : K Williams to KL Rahul, SIX! Massive! A slower one just outside off, Rahul walks across the off stump and slams it over the long off fence. That went deep in the crowd.
|17.3 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Back of a length ball on middle, Rahul mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|17.4 : K Williams to V Kohli, SIX! The skipper is all pumped up as he has deposited Williams into the stands. Full on middle, in the slot for Kohli. He gets under the length and sends it sailing over the long on fence.
|17.5 : K Williams to V Kohli, Shortish length around off, Kohli this time tucks it towards short third man and takes a single. Kohli had something to say there but Williams is not going to look at him.
|17.6 : K Williams to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul pushes it towards long off and scampers back for the second. Brilliant running.
|Pollard to bowl the penultimate over! Skipper against skipper here. Interesting battles all over the field.
|18.1 : K Pollard to V Kohli, SIX! Skipper welcomes the skipepr, with a maximum. Good length ball around off, Kohli clears his front leg and clobbers it over long off for another maximum.
|18.2 : K Pollard to V Kohli, SIX! What a whip this one! A flat six takes the skipper to another half century in T20Is. His 24th in T20Is. A full ball on the pads, Kohli whips it over the deep mid-wicket fence.
|18.3 : K Pollard to V Kohli, Short of a length ball around off, Kohli drags his pull towards long on where Holder fumbles and allows a couple of runs. Pollard has overstepped so a Free Hit too.
|Free Hit time!
|K Pollard to V Kohli, MISFIELD AND FOUR! A full ball outside off, Kohli is in the perfect position to drill it inside out. It goes straight to Hetmyer but he misfields it and it goes to the fence.
|18.4 : K Pollard to V Kohli, Back of a length ball, Kohli pulls it towards long on for a single.
|18.5 : K Pollard to KL Rahul, Length ball wide outside off, Rahul drags this one down the ground towards long on for one. Had he left that alone, maybe it would have been signalled as a wide.
|18.6 : K Pollard to V Kohli, SIX! Whoa, Whoa, Whoa! Sound the alarm bells as Kohli is on fire! Full ball just outside off, Kohli shuffles and flicks this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 27 runs off the over. Pollard has been punished at the Wankhede.
|Cottrell to bowl the final over.
|19.1 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Full ball around off, Rahul looks to reverse sweep this time but misses to get hit on the pads.
|An appeal for caught behind has been taken upstairs. Replays come in and it doesn't seem that there is any bat involved there. Probably brushed the helmet on its way to the keeper. Let's see what the TV umpire thinks.
|19.2 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, NOT OUT! A day-light between bat and ball says the third umpire. A back of a length ball around off, Kohli looks to pull but misses out. The ball goes behind and Cottrell appeals. Not out says the umpire. West Indies opts for the review but nothing helping as the Ultra Edge rolls in and confirms no bat.
|19.3 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Full around off, Kohli pushes it towards long on for a single.
|Again the umpire has gone upstairs. This time Rahul has been caught behind but the question is about height. Rahul is asking whether this can be given as the second bouncer of the over, and thus an illegal delivery.
|19.4 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, OUT! Caught! No second T20I hundred for Rahul. Slower back of a length ball around off, Rahul looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes left of Pooran who settles under the ball and pouches it easily. The umpire goes upstairs to check if it is second short ball of the over but the third umpire deems it a legal ball so Rahul has to walk back. He gets a tap on the back from the opposition skipper.
|Shreyas Iyer walks in to partner his skipper in the final over.
|19.5 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Yorker on middle, Kohli jams it out and looks for a run for Iyer shows no interest. Kohli returns to his crease quickly.
|19.6 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Goes wide outside off but too wide. Kohli reaches out but makes no connection. Called wide by the umpire.
|S Cottrell to V Kohli, SIX! What a finish to the innings. Fuller ball around off, Kohli lines himself and launches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. India end the innings on 240/3. A quickfire 70 from Kohli.
|Boom, boom and boom! That is how the innings has gone. India have scored an astonishing 240 runs which even the most optimistic of fans would not have expected before the start of the innings.
|It was a storm where the Windies team got blown away. It all started with Rohit and Rahul as they formed a brilliant and thunderous 135-run opening stand. They hit 72 runs in the Powerplay and that layed down the foundation for the rest of the innings. However, once Rohit departed, the run-flow slowed down a bit. Pant too followed him soon after coming in at number 3. Then in the latter stages came the Kohli storm. He played a devastating knock where he scored 70 runs off just 29 balls. Amidst a
|There was not much joy for the West Indies bowlers. Williams, Pollard and Cottrell each got a wicket but all of the West Indies bowlers were smashed all around the park.
|Ian Bishop has Rohit Sharma down for a quick chat. The Indian opener says that on pitches like these, one needs to back themselves to go for the big shots. Tells that Wankhede is a very good track to bat and all of the batters tried to stay positive. Mentions that West Indies are a dangerous side and hence they wanted to post as much as they can on the board. Feels that the bowlers need to bowl smartly to defend the total. Says that when the West Indies are in the mood, anything can happen so th
|So, with West Indies most probably already one batsman down (Evin Lewis being stretchered off due to injury), can they chase this total down? They surely possess the firepower to do so and their memories of 2016 can surely give them a much-needed boost. Join us in a while for the second innings.