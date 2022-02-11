|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . 0wd 4 . . . | 4 . . . . 1
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanc Jason Holder b Odean Smith10(26b0x41x6) SR:38.46, FoW:42/3 (9.3 Ovs)
|13.1 : Drinks! India in a spot of bother here! They have lost their top 3 batters and it is upto the young middle-order now to bail them out of the trouble.
|Odean Smith to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! A short ball, this is banged in around off. Rishabh PantÂ hops and manages to slap it well in front of square for a boundary.
|12.6 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Fuller one, around off. Iyer looks to work it leg side but mistimes it off the inner half of the bat.
|12.5 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Nicely put away. A gentle half-volley, around middle and leg. Iyer clips it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|12.4 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Length again, outside off. Iyer leaves it alone.
|12.3 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, A bit of yes and no in the middle. Back of a length, around off. Iyer taps it towards point and looks for a single but is sent back by Pant and rightly so.
|12.2 : Jason Holder to Rishabh Pant, Another tight single. A length ball, around off. Pant bunts it out on the off side and has to put in the dive to complete the run.
|12.1 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Living on the edge here Shreyas Iyer. On off, pushed gently towards cover for a risky single. No harm done though.
|11.6 : Odean Smith to Shreyas Iyer, On a good length, around off. Iyer guides it down to third man for a single.
|11.5 : Odean Smith to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length, angling away from outside off. Iyer hangs back and looks to uppercut it but misses.
|11.4 : Odean Smith to Shreyas Iyer, What was that all about! Back of a length, on middle. Iyer moves across in his crease and then backs away and goes for a wild swing across the line. He misses it and the ball goes over the stumps back to the keeper. Poor shot selection this by Shreyas Iyer.
|11.3 : Odean Smith to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length again at 138.2 kph on middle. Iyer works it to short mid-wicket.
|11.2 : Odean Smith to Rishabh Pant, Back of a length this time, around leg. Pant tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
|11.1 : Odean Smith to Rishabh Pant, On a length, outside off. Pant carefully lets it go.
|10.6 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, A length ball, outside off. Left alone by Iyer. Jason HolderÂ starts off with a maiden.
|10.5 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Peach! A length ball, close to off and just nipping in a bit. Shreyas IyerÂ is caught on the crease as the ball zips past the outside edge.
|10.4 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, What was Shreyas IyerÂ doing there? A fullish ball, on off. Iyer nudges it towards mid-wicket and just sets off for a run. Rishabh PantÂ isn't interested and Darren BravoÂ has a shy at the batter's end. Bravo misses and Iyer is lucky to still be at the crease.
|10.3 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Good-length ball, outside off. Shreyas IyerÂ shoulders arms.
|10.2 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, A hint of shape here for Holder. Fullish ball, around off and this one nips away a bit. Iyer does well to defend it out.
|10.1 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, A length ball, angling in sharply from around off. Iyer looks to work it leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads.
|9.6 : The umpire signals the start of Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have as many as 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Jason HolderÂ is now brought into the attack.
|Odean Smith to Rishabh Pant, Back of a length, outside off. Pant watches it carefully and lets it go. Good start for Odean Smith.
|9.5 : Odean Smith to Rishabh Pant, Another one that bounces off sharply! An effort delivery this. Smith bangs this short around off. Pant just about manages to let it go as he takes his hands off the line of the ball.
|9.4 : Odean Smith to Rishabh Pant, Back of a length, on middle. Pant blocks it out.
|9.3 : Rishabh PantÂ walks in at number 5.
|Odean Smith to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! CAUGHT! Shikhar DhawanÂ departs now and Odean SmithÂ strikes in his first over! Short and wide outside off. It is there to hit for Shikhar Dhawan. He tries to cut it but again the extra pace and extra bounce produces an edge. The ball goes off the outside edge to first slip and Jason HolderÂ there takes a good low catch. The big three at the top of the order are gone early for India and it is up to the middle-order now to show their potential.
|Odean Smith to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! This time a wide down the leg side! A shorter length delivery, around leg. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to pull but misses.
|9.2 : Odean Smith to Shikhar Dhawan, Another delivery on that length, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ decides to let it go again.
|9.1 : Odean Smith to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Here comes the first change in bowling. Odean SmithÂ comes on to replace Alzarri Joseph.
|9.1 : Odean Smith to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Smith starts with a wayward delivery! Back of a length, way outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone.
|8.6 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, Pulls his length back a little and serves this on off. Iyer is solid in his defence.
|8.5 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Bread and butter for Shreyas Iyer! A fuller delivery, on middle and leg. Iyer is strong on his pads and clips it uppishly towards deep sqiuare leg for a boundary.
|8.4 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, Nicely played! A length delivery on middle. Iyer clips it towards backward square leg for a couple.
|8.3 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, A length delivery on middle at 133.8 kph. Shikhar DhawanÂ works it left of mid on for a single.
|8.2 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar DhawanÂ tries to use his feet again! A good-length delivery, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ skips down the track and then lets it go.
|8.1 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, A good-length delivery, outside off. Seaming away a ittle. Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go.
|7.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length, on off. Iyer rides the bounce and defends it solidly.
|7.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, Superb delivery this time! A good-length delivery, around off at 137 kph. Iyer is rooted to his crease as he puts his bat to defend it but gets beaten as it seams away.
|Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, WIDE! Another short ball but this time it is too high. Iyer ducks under it.
|Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, WIDE! Shorter length delivery around leg this time. Iyer looks to pull it but misses. Therse is some excitement around the Windies players but the umpire calls it wide.
|7.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, A fuller length delivery on middle this time. Iyer drives it back to the bowler.
|7.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, on middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ works it past square leg for a single again.
|7.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, Another quick single. Back of a length, on middle. Iyer drops it down towards the leg side and the batters steal a single.
|7.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan,Ohh..quick single this time! A length ball, on middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ works it to square leg and looks for a single. The fielder there picks it and has a shy at the batter's end but misses. Iyer puts in a dive and is safe.Â
|6.6 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter length delivery on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! This is seaming away and pitched way outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go and the umpire call it wide.
|6.5 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ advances a little and lets it go.
|6.4 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, around off and nipping back in. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to defend but the ball beats the insideÂ edge of his blade.
|6.3 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! 14 balls without a run and Shikhar DhawanÂ decides it is enough and smashes it for a maximum. A length delivery, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ skips down the track and hits it over covers for a maximum.
|6.2 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length, on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ goes back and blocks it.Â
|6.1 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, On a length, on middle. Iyer defends it off the inner half of his blade past square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan, Short and wide outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ tries to cut it but misses. 13 balls and he is yet to get off the mark.
|5.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, on middle. The ball hurries Dhawan and hits him hig on the pads as he looks to defend.
|5.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan, Good pace and bounce this time! Back of a length, around off over 140 clicks. Shikhar DhawanÂ takes his bat away from the line of the ball and lets it go.
|5.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, on middle at 137.6 kph on middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, A thick outside edge this time! A length ball, on off. Iyer drives it on up and gets the thick outside edge to third man for a single.
|5.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, On a length, on middle at 139.3 kph. Iyer clips it to square leg.
|4.6 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, Another leave by Dhawan. This is served on a length, outside off. A harmless delivery and Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go.
|4.5 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, A good-length delivery, outside off and slightly seaming away. Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone.
|4.4 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, On a length, around leg this time. Iyer clips it to fine leg for a single.
|4.3 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, On a length, on off. Iyer defends it towards the point fielder this time.
|4.2 : Kemar Roach to Shreyas Iyer, A length ball, outside off. Iyer leaves it alone comfortably.
|4.1 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, around off. Dhawan looks to defend but misses. The ball hits his back leg and there is an appeal. The umpire turns it down and the batters take a leg bye behind square on the off side.
|3.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Shreyas Iyer, A length delivery, outside off. Iyer lets it go.
|3.5 : Shreyas IyerÂ is in early with India in a spot of bother.
|Alzarri Joseph to Virat Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Virat Kohli is gone now for a duck and it is another failure for the former skipper. This is a little unlucky though. A length delivery around leg. Kohli looks to clip it but gets a faint part of his blade and the ball goes left of Shai Hope. He gets across and takes an easy catch and two of the big wickets are gone now. West Indies are right on top now. Second time in this series that Alzarri JosephÂ has got Rohit and Virat in the same ove
|3.3 : Virat KohliÂ is in at number 3.
|3.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Virat Kohli, This is banged in short around 140 kph and outside off. Kohli shoulders arms and the ball just shoots up off the surface as the keeper collects around his face.
|3.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Rohit SharmaÂ departs and Alzarri JosephÂ is the man with the first strike for the Windies. Back of a length, outside off. Sharma looks to drive it on up but gets the inside edge of his blade. The ball shatters the stumps and Rohit SharmaÂ after looking so good in this innings has to walk back. A big strike for West Indies.
|3.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, On a length, on off at 136.8 kph. Sharma solidly blocks it towards the off side.
|3.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, Sligthy short of a good-length this time. Sharma lets it go. Decent carry for the bowler.
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, Another ball and another leave! This is on a good-length, around off. Shikhar DhawanÂ watches it till the end and lets it go.
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length, around off. A bit closer to the off pole this time. Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go again.
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, Another one that seams away. However, it is starting way outside off and Shikhar DhawanÂ again leaves it comfortably.
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, This is wider again, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ carefully leaves it.
|Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Fuller and wider outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone.
|Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! A length ball, pushed wider. Shikhar DhawanÂ gives the charge and looks to go over extra cover but doesn't connect. Wide signalled.
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, A touch fuller, wide of off stump. Dhawan lets it through to the keeper.
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan, This one nips in after passing the batter.A good-length delivery, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it as the ball nips in sharply.
|1.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, Alzarri JosephÂ bangs this short on off. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to pull but gets the inside edge onto his shoulders. Brisk start for India this. Rohit SharmaÂ is looking in good touch.
|1.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, around off. Sharma defends it towards the backward point fielder this time.
|1.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length, on off. Sharma rides the bounce this time and blocks it.
|1.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Another boundary for Sharma and he is up and running here. This is fuller on middle. Sharma clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! This time Alzarri JosephÂ drifts down the leg side. Sharma looks to clip it but misses.
|1.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, On a length, on off, Sharma defends it solidly this time.
|1.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Nicely maneuvered! A short ball, outside off. Sharma fetches it and just roll his wrists to pull it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
|0.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ to start with the other new ball.
|Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, A single to end the over! A fuller delivery on middle. Sharma pushes it to mid on for a single and reatin the strike.
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, On a length again, around off. Sharma gets back and blocks it.
|0.3 : Nicholas PooranÂ has taken the DRS for an LBW decision. On the first replay, we can see that there is no bat involved and Ball Tracker then confirms that the ball was sliding well down leg. West IndiesÂ have wasted an early review here.
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, on off. Sharma blocks it out.
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, NOT OUT! A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down. A good-length delivery on off and nipping back in sharply this time. Sharma looks to defend but misses. He gets rapped up on the pads and there is a huge appeal. The umpire is unmoved and West Indies take a review. The replays roll in andÂ the Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows that the ball is missing the stumps. So Rohit Sharma survives.
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, A good-length delivery this time, outside off. Sharma lets it go.
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ starts off in style! Roach starts with a shorter length delivery, outside off. Sharma rocks back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! West IndiesÂ are seen in a huddle as the Indian openers, Rohit SharmaÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ stride out to the middle. Kemar RoachÂ to start proceedings with the ball here. West IndiesÂ take the knee as the Indian players are seen having a hand on the heart to show their support for the BLM movement. Let's play...
|Rohit SharmaÂ says that they will bat first. He says that they always wanted to post some runs on the board and giveÂ the bowlers some chance to do what they didÂ the other night. He adds that there was no dew in the last game and they want to post runs on the board and they want to give their bowlers another chance. He says that they have made three changes. KL has niggle and misses out. He adds that Hooda and Chahal also miss out today.
|Nicholas PooranÂ says that they wanted to bowl first again and in the last match, they couldn't chase it down but will look to make amends today. Adds that the batters need to give themselves a chance by getting in and staying on the crease a bit longer. Informs that they have a forced change with Akeal HoseinÂ missing out and Hayden WalshÂ coming in place of him.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (In for KL Rahul), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (In for Deepak Hooda), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak ChaharÂ (In for Shardul Thakur), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Yuzvendra Chahal) andÂ Prasidh Krishna.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh (In for Akeal Hosein), Alzarri Joseph andÂ Kemar Roach.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and Nicholas PooranÂ calls it. It lands in favor of India and Rohit SharmaÂ has elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI of this three-match ODI series between India and West Indies. India have already sealed the series with dominating performances in the first two ODIs and will be eyeing a whitewash here. West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder about and they will be desperate for a victory here with 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs.
|India were expected to win this series despite a poor performance in South Africa and they have lived up to the expectations. However, the bigger goal for India is to try out some players in specific positions in specific conditions and with Deepak HoodaÂ and Suryakumar YadavÂ putting up good performances in the middle order, India will be quite happy with how things have panned out. Another concern was that India was not taking wickets in the middle overs and India have rectified that aspect of
|West Indies, on the other hand, are facing similar problems they have faced in the past. Their batting group has failed to play out the allotted 50 overs and that hurt them in both the games so far. Shai Hope is the man they have been relyingÂ on in this format in recent times and it is high time that he delivers. The bowling has been pretty decent from the Windies and if their top-order can lay the foundation, they have the firepower to explode in the end. Can they lift their game and win this
|PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside and he is joined by Ajit Agarkar.Â DDG says that there is a bit of breeze and it's exactly the same pitch as the last match. Ajit says that it is a lovely pitch and there was good bounce on offer for the faster bowlers but the same bounce might not be there as it looks more whitish. If the dew does come on, the sides might look to chase and DDG concludes by saying that it is a good ODI pitch with something in it for everyone.
|The news going around is that we might see a couple of changes in the Indian side today. Kuldeep YadavÂ may get a look in. Meanwhile, Shikhar DhawanÂ is all set to be back at the top of the order. West Indies, on the other hand, might see their skipper, Kieron PollardÂ coming back.