|1.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Rishabh Pant, No run.
|1.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Rishabh Pant, Length ball, way outside off. Pant leaves it alone.
|1.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, Short of a length, on middle. Sharma pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|0.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ will use the other new ball.
|Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, Fuller delivery, on middle. Rohit SharmaÂ nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Rishabh Pant, Rishabh PantÂ is off the mark with a quick single. A full ball, around off. Pant looks to drive but gets it off the inner halfÂ to mid on and scampers across for a quick single. Rohit SharmaÂ had to race across and made it in the end.
|0.4 : Interesting choice to send out Rishabh Pant. Maybe, they want to keep the left-right combination intact or they want Pant to tee off from the first over. Time will tell.
|Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, Roach goes wide of the crease and drifts this one on the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. ItÂ was in the air for a while but well past the fielder there.
|0.0 : We are set, folks! Just moments away from the action. Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ make their way out to open the innings. The fielders have taken the field too. Okay, this is interesting. I made a mistake by assuming that KL RahulÂ is out there. India have sent out RISHABH PANT to open the innings! This should be interesting. Before the start, the West Indies' players bend their knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the Indian players have their hands on their hearts. Kemar RoachÂ
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, Rohit SharmaÂ and IndiaÂ are underway! This is full and angling on middle. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to push it on the leg side but it takes the leading edge and goes through covers for a couple of runs.Â
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball, on off. Sharma defends it towards cover.Â
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma, Roach starts with a length ball, way outside off and a bit of inward movement. Easily left alone by Rohit Sharma.
|0.0 : Akeal HoseinÂ is down for a chat. He says that his ODI journey has been great so far and it is a big learning experience. Mentions that the bowling coach helps him despite being a pacer back in his playing days. Informs that he also takes help from Sunil Narine given his experience. Says that he wants to be an all-format bowler moving forward. Informs that his plan for the last game was to go for wickets as they did not have a lot of runs to play with.Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, saysÂ that they always wanted to bat first and get runs on the board. Adds that it is important to have a certain total in your mind but that needs to be balanced with playing according to the situation. Informs that KL Rahul comes in place for Ishan Kishan.
|Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies, says that they will bowl first as they want to chase given the dew factor. Mentions that Kieron PollardÂ has a bit of niggle so he misses out. Adds that they need to stay patient and win key moments in the game. Confesses that it has been a while since they batted 50 overs and they want to do that here. Informs that Odean Smith is in for Kieron Pollard.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Odean Smith (In for Kieron Pollard).
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (In for Ishan Kishan), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
|TOSS - Surprisingly it is Nicholas PooranÂ who will lead West Indies. He joins Rohit SharmaÂ for the all important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of West Indies. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... Match Day ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI between India and West Indies. There is plenty at stake for the Windies here as a win would level the 3-match series but a loss will see them lose another ODI series. Given the strength of the Indian side, it is fair to expect that they would win this game with ease but it would not be wise to count out the visitors just yet.
|India, on the other hand, were clinical in the last game. Moreover, the return of KL RahulÂ for this game will strengthen them even more. Shreyas IyerÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ also trained with the team after recovering from Covid-19 but it will be interesting to see if they come back right away in the side. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Deep Dasgupta says that a new pitch is being used but the dimensions remain similar. Ajit Agarkar joins him and he says that this pitch looks a lot better. Adds that there will be dew around so it won't be surprising if the captain winning the toss chooses to chase. Deep Dasgupta ends by saying that this pitch looks very good to bat on.
|It was the same story for West Indies in the last game. They could not deal with the spinners in the middle overs after getting a tough start and they weren't able to bat out the 50 overs. Batting has been a big issue for them as no one except Jason HolderÂ looked in control in the middle. If they are to do better in this game, the harsh truth is that their batters have to do better. Kieron PollardÂ has his task cut out as the skipper and also as a senior batter in the team.