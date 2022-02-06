|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 4 . 0wd . . . .
|Last bat : Shai Hope (W)b Mohammed Siraj8(10b2x40x6) SR:80.00, FoW:13/1 (2.4 Ovs)
|4.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Darren Bravo, No run.
|3.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Length ball, around off. Brandon KingÂ defends it out.Â
|3.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Much better delivery this time! On a length, shaping away from outside off. Brandon KingÂ looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|3.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, FOUR! Top shot! A fuller delivery, outside off, at around 126 clicks. Brandon KingÂ presses forward and drives it past mid off for a boundary.Â
|3.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Length ball, around middle. Brandon KingÂ shows the full face of the bat and blocks it out.Â
|3.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Darren Bravo, LEG BYE! Fraction shorter, around middle. Darren BravoÂ looks to flick again but misses. The ball deflects off the pads and rolls towards fine leg for another leg bye!
|3.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Darren Bravo, Back of a length, outside off. Darren Bravo, on back foot, pushes it towards cover.Â
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Darren Bravo, LEG BYE! Shorter ball, on the pads again. Darren BravoÂ looks to flick but misses, the ball brushes off the thigh pads and rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. End of a successful over by Mohammed Siraj!
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Darren Bravo, Good-length delivery, darting it on the thigh pads. Rishabh PantÂ dives to his right and makes a good stop!Â
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, OUT! CHOPPED ON! A great comeback by Mohammed Siraj! He strikes in his second over and India have their first wicket! Tad fuller again, outside off, forcing the batsman to drive once again. Shai HopeÂ leans to drive but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. West IndiesÂ have lost an early wicket! Darren BravoÂ is the new man in.Â
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Much fuller, outside off. Shai HopeÂ prods and drives it beautifully past cover for another boundary!
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, FOUR! Shai HopeÂ gets off the mark in style! Tad fuller, width on offer. Shai HopeÂ leans and carves it past cover-point for a boundary.Â
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, Fraction shorter, around the pads. Shai HopeÂ taps it towards mid-wicket. No run there!
|1.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Tad shorter, outside off. Brandon KingÂ lets that go through.Â
|1.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Lenth ball, an outswinger, around off. Brandon KingÂ blocks it out.Â
|1.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Tad full, swinging it away from outside off, at 136.1 clicks. Brandon KingÂ offers no shot on that.Â
|1.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Another length ball, outside off. Brandon KingÂ leaves it alone.Â
|Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, WIDE! Prasidh KrishnaÂ sprays this one down the leg side, on a length. Brandon KingÂ looks to flick and misses. Wide called!
|1.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, Good-length delivery, outside off. Brandon KingÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|1.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Brandon King, FOUR! First runs and the first boundary for Brandon KingÂ and West Indies! Prasidh KrishnaÂ begins with a fuller ball, wide of off. Brandon KingÂ leans and slashes this past cover-point for a boundary.Â
|0.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, Length ball, around middle. Shai Hope, on the back foot, looks to block but gets an inside edge towards the leg side. A maiden over to begin with!
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, Touch fuller, around off. Shai HopeÂ drives and gets an inside edge onto his pad.Â
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, Shorter ball, outside off. Shai HopeÂ stays back and pushes it to cover. No run there!
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, Good-length delivery, outside off, at 133.4 clicks. Shai HopeÂ looks to drive but gets a slight inside edge back to the bowler.Â
|0.0 : UPDATE - India have handed Deepak HoodaÂ with his ODI cap. He is all set to make his ODI debut on India's 1000th ODI.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, BackÂ of a length, outside off. Shai HopeÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Shai Hope, Mohammed SirajÂ begins with a length ball, shaping away from outside off. Shai HopeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.0 : We are set to begin! The players stride out to the middle. Brandon KingÂ and Shai HopeÂ will open the batting for West Indies. Before starting the game, the players take the knee in support of the BLM movement.Â Mohammed SirajÂ will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|The teams line up for the national anthems. The national anthem of West IndiesÂ will be played followed by India's national anthem.Â
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.Â
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.Â Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India,Â says it looks like a good pitch and it wonât change a lot, it might get better under lights. Adds that he is happy to be back, playing for the country is the priority, it has been a couple of months since he has played and he is happy he is back. Mentions it is a historic day in Indian cricket and it has been a long journey for them and India has seen a lot of ups and downs but they have grown as a team. Informs Hooda is making his debut and they are playin
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies,Â says the toss is 50-50, they need to adapt to the conditions and play well. States the guys have to adapt according to the pitch and the conditions, they need to adjust mentally and bat longer as this is a 50-over game. Informs they have two changes, Roach and Fabian Allen come in, Darren Bravo also returns.
|TOSS -Â Up goes the coin and lands in the favour of India. They have elected to BOWL first.
|PITCH REPORT - Â Ian Bishop is near the pitch. He says that the pitch is nice and green. Adds that live grass has been removed in certain areas and also there are a few dry areas, the odd deliveries might grip off the surface. Mentions that this wicket looks like a good one to bat on, and if the dew arrives later in the day, batting will become even easier. So the captain winning the toss should ideally bowl first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The major problem for India continues to be their middle order which was quite evident in their last series. However, their bowling also lacked the bite, except for Bumrah, the others did not have a great series against South Africa. The hosts are without their ace pacemen Shami and Bumrah in this one and it is a good chance for the others to step up.
|West Indies, on the other hand, are a team in transition. They have a lot of quality in their ranks, a lot of potentialÂ but it is now time to put that into use. They were quite poor against the Irish but will be high on confidence after beating England before coming here but in the shortest format. They though will need to be at their best if theyÂ are to win this. Toss and teams in a bitâ¦
|Cricket is back in India and it is the format in which the Indians have struggled in recent times, the 50-over format. They welcome West IndiesÂ for a three-game ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. Welcome to the coverage of the first gameÂ Indiaâs 1000th ODI game.Â
|Not only the Indians but West IndiesÂ have also not endured a good time in the ODI format in recent times. Both head into this series on the back of losses. India, failed to register a win in the ODI series against South Africa whereas, West Indies lost the series against Ireland in their own backyard. Both will be eager to win with the World Cup Super League points at stake. India are heavy favourites but West IndiesÂ do enjoy the conditions here so we could expect a few close games.