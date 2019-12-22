|0.0 : West Indies landed the first punch in Chennai. Hammering was the response from the Men in Blue in Visakhapatnam. It is time for the showdown in Cuttack. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were the destructors in the first ODI while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul demolished the Men in Maroon in the next. Interestingly, Virat Kohli who was at his brilliant best in the T20I series is yet to get going in the series and this could well be his chance to lead from the front and help the team bag the series. What
|Pitch report - Murali Kartik is for the pitch report along with Sunil Gavaskar. Sunny G says that the spinners will get some purchase off the cracks which are present on the surface. Tells that the cracks are softer and hence the spinners might get some turn, not vicious or anything but certainly some turn will be on the offering. Kartik says that sides chasing has won most times on this ground. Gavaskar reckons that the dew will be a major factor in this game and hence the captains will have to
|TOSS - The Indian skipper flips the coin and this time Pollard calls the wrong side. INDIA WILL BOWL FIRST.
|Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says that dew will be a big factor. Tells that they played against England last time where defending 350+ was difficult. On the final, Kohli says that the mindset needs to be right. Tells that they have won matches even after losing tosses even in Tests. Says that the sides need to be open for taking the challenges. Believes that one cannot play reckless cricket if they win the toss. Mentions that Chahar is out injured and Navdeep Saini makes a debut in the ODIs.
|Kieron Pollard, the West Indian skipper, says that the last game here was a high scoring one. Tells that it is matter of assessing the conditions and playing accordingly. On the batting, he says that they have done really well. Feels that there is nothing like one specific area and says that they need to be good in all the areas. Hopes that they will be able to put a big score batting first.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini (ODI DEBUT, IN FOR DEEPAK CHAHAR).
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell.
|Virat Kohli has his troops in a huddle and is having final word with them. The players now take their position on the field. Shai Hope and Evin Lewis walk out now. Shardul Thakur with the new ball first up. One slip in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Good start! Shardul starts with a fullish delivery coming into the batsman, Lewis plays it well and pushes it to cover.
|0.2 : S Thakur to E Lewis, West Indies are underway! Good length ball on middle and leg, Lewis looks to flick it but it goes off the inside half, hits the pads and goes towards fine leg. Evin gets off the mark with a single.
|0.3 : S Thakur to S Hope, Nicely bowled! Length ball outside off, Hope makes a leave to the keeper.
|0.4 : S Thakur to S Hope, Good length ball outside the off stump line, Shai shoulders arms to this one.
|0.5 : S Thakur to S Hope, Fullish delivery swinging away. It is bowled way outside off, Hope lets it go to the keeper.
|0.6 : S Thakur to S Hope, Shardul bowls another one outside the off stump line, Hope leaves it alone. Excellent first over from Shardul Thakur comes to an end.
|Mohammed Shami to bowl with the new ball from the other end.
|1.1 : M Shami to E Lewis, Starts with a fuller delivery on off, Lewis pushes it to cover.
|1.2 : M Shami to E Lewis, On middle, Lewis defends it off the back foot to mid on.
|1.3 : M Shami to E Lewis, Good length on off, Lewis solidly defends it to the off side.
|1.4 : M Shami to E Lewis, BOUNCER! Excellent one from Shami. He bowls it around middle, Lewis does well to duck under it. Shami gives the batsman a stare after that.
|1.5 : M Shami to E Lewis, Goes full this time outside off, Lewis strides forward and then lets the ball go to the keeper.
|1.6 : M Shami to E Lewis, Good length ball on middle, Lewis pushes it to mid on. Maiden over to start from Mohammed Shami.
|2.1 : S Thakur to S Hope, Full delivery on off, Hope defends it out onto the pitch.
|2.2 : S Thakur to S Hope, Full delivery outside off, Hope drives it wide of mid off where KL Rahul slides and makes a good stop. No run.
|2.3 : S Thakur to S Hope, Shot! Fuller in length outside off, Hope leans forward and drives it through covers. Jadeja and Iyer hare after the ball. The former reaches it first and cleans it up. 2 taken though.
|2.4 : S Thakur to S Hope, Outside off, leaves it alone does Shai.
|2.5 : S Thakur to S Hope, Fullish on off, Hope drives it nicely but finds the mid off fielder.
|2.6 : S Thakur to S Hope, On a length on middle, Hope works it to square leg and will keep strike for the next over.
|3.1 : M Shami to S Hope, Short pitch ball on middle, Hope hops and flicks it awkwardly towards deep square leg for a single.
|3.2 : M Shami to E Lewis, Uppish but safe! Good length ball outside off, Lewis looks to guide it but it goes uppishly towards backward point. Luckily for Lewis, it goes on the bounce to the fielder. A single taken.
|3.3 : M Shami to S Hope, Fuller delivery on middle, Hope whips it through mid-wicket and picks up a couple. Navdeep Saini runs after it and cleans it up. The batters take two.
|3.4 : M Shami to S Hope, FOUR! Beautiful! Hope gets his first boundary of the game with a delightful shot! Full delivery on off, Shai leans forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|3.5 : M Shami to S Hope, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Hope ducks under it.
|3.6 : M Shami to S Hope, FOUR! Poor bowling! A short ball from Shami around middle, Hope rocks back and pulls it away to the deep square leg fence for the second boundary of the over. 12 runs have come from the over.
|4.1 : S Thakur to E Lewis, On off, pushed to mid off.
|4.2 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Good length ball on off, Lewis defends it off the back foot to cover.
|4.3 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Just inside the tramline. Length ball way outside off, Lewis thinks it is on the wrong side of the tramline but the umpire feels it is just in so not a wide.
|4.4 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Back of a length around off, Lewis drags his pull away from the fielder at deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|4.5 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Good bowling this. Presents a good seam and hits the deck around off, Lewis looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of point. The fielder there dives to his right and saves runs for his side.
|4.6 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Around the pads, Lewis glances it towards mid-wicket. Good start for India, just 18 off the first 5.
|5.1 : M Shami to S Hope, Fuller outside off, Hope pushes it wide of the diving fielder at cover and gets a single.
|5.2 : M Shami to E Lewis, Nicely played. Full around off, Lewis squeezes it towards extra cover and rotates the strike.
|5.3 : M Shami to S Hope, Ohh! Good bowling from Shami. Quick and makes it jag back in. Hope looks to play it on the off side but he is a bit slow and late so the ball takes the inside edge onto the pads.
|5.4 : M Shami to S Hope, Length ball around off, Hope defends it towards point and then looks for a run but he is quick to tell his partner to wait. Good call as there was never a run there.
|5.5 : M Shami to S Hope, Short ball around the leg side but over the body. Hope ducks under it.
|5.6 : M Shami to S Hope, Uppish but safe. Full on off, Hope plays a good looking flick over mid-wicket away from the fielder in the deep and gets a couple as Kedar Jadhav in the deep cleans it up.
|Debutant Navdeep Saini is on now.
|6.1 : N Saini to E Lewis, FOUR! Not a welcome Saini would have looked for in his ODI debut. A loose delivery to begin with. Overpitched on off, Lewis gets on his front foot and creams his drive straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
|6.2 : N Saini to E Lewis, Quickly learns from his mistake and pulls his length back around off. The ball goes away with the angle and Lewis does not go chasing after it.
|6.3 : N Saini to E Lewis, Once again a length delivery outside off, Lewis does not disturb that.
|6.4 : N Saini to E Lewis, FOUR! WOW! Beautiful shot. Nobody moved. Good length ball around off, Lewis gets on top of the bounce and thrashes it through covers for a boundary.
|6.5 : N Saini to E Lewis, A real fiery delivery this. On the stumps and bowled at over 148 kph. Lewis gets behind it and defends it.
|6.6 : N Saini to E Lewis, Saini goes short to end the over. It is around the body, Lewis ducks under it. 8 runs off Navdeep's first over in ODIs.
|Shardul Thakur has a change of ends.
|7.1 : S Thakur to S Hope, Not an ideal start for Shardul from the other end. Sprays one down the leg side. Hope looks to flick but misses. There is a hopeful shout but there is nothing from the umpire. He just signals it as wide.
|S Thakur to S Hope, This one stays low. Length delivery outside off, Hope looks to pull but the ball keeps low and beats Hope.
|7.2 : S Thakur to S Hope, Now the ball rises. Short around off, Hope pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single.
|7.3 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Good running. Good length ball on off, Lewis defends it but the bat turns in his hand. The ball goes towards cover and they take a quick single.
|7.4 : S Thakur to S Hope, FOUR! Gorgeous! No need to try and stop that because that had boundary written all over it. Fuller around off, Hope gets on his front foot and plays a textbook cover drive for a boundary.
|7.5 : S Thakur to S Hope, Short ball around off, Hope pulls it deep square leg for one.
|7.6 : S Thakur to E Lewis, Another bouncer. It is a high one but the umpire is happy. Lewis sits under it and lets it go to the keeper. Pant does really well to stop that.
|8.1 : N Saini to S Hope, Good length ball around off, Hope taps it towards point and calls a loud no to his partner. Saini is bowling with very good pace here. This ball was bowled at 144.9 kph.
|8.2 : N Saini to S Hope, On the stumps. Middle and off, Hope glances it to wide mid on.
|8.3 : N Saini to S Hope, Full outside off, Shai looks to drive but the ball comes off the inner half of his bat. Hope fakes like he is going to take a run. Kohli gets to the ball and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Hope was not going anywhere but that is a warning not to even try from the Indian skipper.
|8.4 : N Saini to S Hope, Direct hit and Lewis would have been in trouble. Good length ball around off, Hope taps it to the side of the pitch on the off side. The batters go for a quick single. Saini charges towards the ball and tries to hit the stump with a pick up and throw but he misses as he was trying to hit it with his left.
|8.5 : N Saini to E Lewis, Stifled appeal but the umpire says nothing. On the pads, Lewis looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pad. There is a slight appeal from the bowler but the umpire is unmoved. The pitching looked the problem and it was as Ball Tracker later on shows that it was indeed pitching outside off.
|8.6 : N Saini to E Lewis, Dropped but what an effort! Saini almost had his first scalp in ODI. Good length ball outside off, Lewis looks to cut it and he connects extremely well. It looks like the ball will race away to the fence but Jadeja, one of the best fielder in the world is standing at point. He dives to his left and gets both his hands to it but the ball pops out of his hand as he in the air. Though it will go down as a drop, full marks has to be given for the efforts. Saves a certain bou
|Mohammed Shami comes back on.
|9.1 : M Shami to S Hope, Good length ball on off, Hope guides it to third man for a single.
|9.2 : M Shami to E Lewis, Full delivery on off, Lewis pushes it to mid off and shouts wait to his partner.
|9.3 : M Shami to E Lewis, Shami comes around the wicket and bowls a back of a length ball on middle, Lewis stands tall and blocks it back to the bowler.
|9.4 : M Shami to E Lewis, BOUNCER! Shami dishes one around the leg stump line, Lewis ducks under it.
|9.5 : M Shami to E Lewis, Comes over the wicket again and bowls a bouncer around middle and leg, Evin does not play at it and ducks under it yet again.
|9.6 : M Shami to E Lewis, FOUR! That is straight as an arrow! Brilliant. Full delivery on middle, Lewis creams the drive past the bowler for a boundary. 44 runs have come off the Powerplay.
|It is time for Powerplay 2. 4 fielders can be stationed outside the circle now till the 40th over.
|10.1 : N Saini to S Hope, Good length ball on middle, Hope works it to the leg side.
|10.2 : N Saini to S Hope, Good length ball on middle, Hope works it to the leg side and takes a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would not have mattered as Hope was well in.
|10.3 : N Saini to E Lewis, Bouncer bowled around middle and leg, Lewis ducks under it.
|10.4 : N Saini to E Lewis, BEATEN! Loose shot from Evin Lewis! Short ball outside off, Lewis looks to cut it but fails to get any bat on it.
|10.5 : N Saini to E Lewis, Good length ball on middle, Lewis pushes it to mid on.
|10.6 : N Saini to E Lewis, Good length ball outside off, Lewis leaves it alone.
|Time for the spinner to take charge. Kuldeep Yadav is on now. The hat-trick man from the last game. He is just a wicket away from becoming the joint fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets.
|11.1 : K Yadav to S Hope, Floated ball on middle, Hope defends it back to the bowler.
|11.2 : K Yadav to S Hope, Loopy ball on middle, Hope defends it to the leg side.
|11.3 : K Yadav to S Hope, Flighted ball outside off, Hope comes down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
|11.4 : K Yadav to E Lewis, Flatter delivery outside off, Lewis stands tall and punches it to long off for a single.
|11.5 : K Yadav to S Hope, Tossed up ball on off, Hope comes forward and drives it to long on for a single.
|11.6 : K Yadav to E Lewis, Floated ball on off, Lewis defends it to cover for nothing.
|12.1 : N Saini to E Lewis, Good length on middle, Lewis defends it out.
|12.2 : N Saini to E Lewis, Short ball at 137.7 kph. It does not bounce as much as expected, Lewis looks to pull it but gets hit on the pads. No harm done.
|12.3 : N Saini to E Lewis, Short ball around middle, Lewis ducks under it.
|12.4 : N Saini to E Lewis, Good length ball on off, Lewis blocks it back to Saini.
|12.5 : N Saini to E Lewis, Back of a length ball on middle, Lewis tucks it to backward square leg for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two openers. Excellent start for the visitors. It's a slow start but can be made up later on.
|12.6 : N Saini to S Hope, Good length ball outside off, Hope punches it to deep point for a single.
|13.1 : K Yadav to S Hope, FOUR! That is some timing! A half-volley outside off, Hope gets to the pitch of the ball and hammers the drive through mid off for a boundary.
|13.2 : K Yadav to S Hope, On middle, Hope defends it back to the bowler.
|13.3 : K Yadav to S Hope, Loopy ball on middle, Hope pushes it past Kuldeep to long on for a single.
|13.4 : K Yadav to E Lewis, Nicely bowled! A wrong'un from Kuldeep on off, Lewis picks it up late but still manages to defend it out onto the pitch.
|13.5 : K Yadav to E Lewis, Flatter on off, Lewis blocks it out.
|13.6 : K Yadav to E Lewis, Floated on middle, Lewis defends it back to the bowler.
|Spin from the other end as well. Rvaindra Jadeja is set to operate now. History says this over is getting done pretty quickly.
|14.1 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Starts with a floated ball on middle, Hope flicks it to square leg and takes a single. 3000 ODI runs for Shai Hope.
|14.2 : R Jadeja to E Lewis, Flat one outside off, Lewis pushes it to cover for nothing.
|14.3 : R Jadeja to E Lewis, Quicker one on middle, Lewis pushes it back to the bowler.
|14.4 : R Jadeja to E Lewis, On off, pushed to cover.
|14.5 : R Jadeja to E Lewis, Loopy ball on off, Lewis defends it to point.
|14.6 : R Jadeja to E Lewis, OUT! CAUGHT! That goes way high up in the air and it is taken brilliantly from Saini. These type of catches are not easy to take and Navdeep has done extremely well to take that. Jadeja bowls a flighted ball on off, Lewis looks to slog it away for a maximum but does not time it well and flies way up. Navdeep Saini settles under it at long on and pouches it nicely. Lewis played four dot balls before and that must have pressurized him to go for that shot.
|Roston Chase is the new man in. Surprising decision from the visitors. Hetmyer is the man in form but they have promoted Chase. Will this gamble pay off?
|15.1 : K Yadav to R Chase, Full delivery outside off, Chase drives it to cover.
|15.2 : K Yadav to R Chase, DROPPED? What is happening! A dropped catch and then a stumping appeal. Yadav looks to drive it but was there a faint outside edge? There looked like a deflection and the Ultra Edge shows that there was a big outside edge. It goes towards Pant who fails to collect it and drops a sitter. The ball rolls onto the stumps. The square leg umpire goes upstairs to check for a stumping but as the bails lit up, Chase was well in. Hang on, Chase did get his leg up in the air but i
|15.3 : K Yadav to R Chase, Outside off, defended to cover.
|15.4 : K Yadav to R Chase, Flatter delivery on off, Chase defends it out.
|15.5 : K Yadav to R Chase, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
|15.6 : K Yadav to S Hope, FOUR! Flighted ball outside off, Hope creams the drive through deep cover for a boundary.
|16.1 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Flatter on off and middle, Chase punches it to long on for a single.
|16.2 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Floated on middle, Hope nudges it towards mid on for a run.
|16.3 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Quicker on middle. Chase does well to defend it.
|16.4 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Floated on off, Chase taps it towards short third man.
|16.5 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Shorter on middle, RS punches it to long on and eases to the other end.
|16.6 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Flights one on off, Hope pushes it to mid off. Just the three singles off the over.
|17.1 : K Yadav to R Chase, Flatter delivery on off, Chase defends it out.
|17.2 : K Yadav to R Chase, Floated ball on off, Chase pushes it to long on for a single.
|17.3 : K Yadav to S Hope, Loopy ball on middle, Hope drives it to long off for a single.
|17.4 : K Yadav to R Chase, Flatter delivery outside off, Chase punces it to cover where the fielder slides to make a stop.
|17.5 : K Yadav to R Chase, On middle, Chase pushes it back.
|17.6 : K Yadav to R Chase, Loopy ball outside off, Chase pushes it through mid off for a single.
|18.1 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Floated ball on off, Hope pushes it to cover.
|18.2 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Floated ball on middle, Chase flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|18.3 : R Jadeja to S Hope, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|18.4 : R Jadeja to S Hope, On middle, Hope defends it back.
|18.5 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Flatter delivery on middle, Hope works it to mid on for nothing.
|18.6 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Short ball on middle, Hope punches it to long on for a single.
|Mohammed Shami is back on. 4-1-21-0 are his figures so far.
|19.1 : M Shami to S Hope, Good length on middle, Hope defends it out.
|19.2 : M Shami to S Hope, OUT! TIMBER! Bowling change works wonders for Virat Kohli! Brings in Shami and immediately he delivers for his side. Excellent bowling. Good length ball on off with movement off the pitch, Hope looks to flick it on the on side but the ball sneaks between the pad and bat going on to hit the middle stump. Big, big wicket as Hope is in terrific form and can bat for long periods. After a good start from the Windies, they have lost two quick wickets.
|Shimron Hetmyer is the next man in.
|19.3 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, Fullish delivery on off, Hetmyer pushes it to point.
|19.4 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|19.5 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, Good length ball on off, Hetmyer defends it onto the pitch.
|19.6 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives it beautifully straight down the ground. Unluckily for him, it goes and hits the timber at the other end. No run.
|20.1 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Flatter on middle, Chase defends it.
|20.2 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Tossed up on middle, Chase taps it back to the bowler.
|20.3 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Floated on off, Chase glances it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|20.4 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Gives this one air on middle, Hetmyer flicks it behind square on the leg side and gets a couple.
|20.5 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Short and turning in to the southpaw. Hetmyer punches it to the left of the bowler. Jaddu gets down and saves runs for his side.
|20.6 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Flighted on off, Shimron flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a brace to end the over.
|21.1 : M Shami to R Chase, Good length ball outside off, Chase drives it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
|21.2 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, Short ball outside off, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
|21.3 : M Shami to R Chase, On middle, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot.
|21.4 : M Shami to R Chase, Excellent bowling from Shami! A short one around off, Chase hops to defend, drops his wrist in the end. The ball goes onto hit the body of Chase. No harm done.
|21.5 : M Shami to R Chase, Good length ball on middle, Chase defends it out.
|21.6 : M Shami to R Chase, Short ball on middle, Chase pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|22.1 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Flat one outside off, Hetmyer pushes it to cover.
|22.2 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Loopy delivery on middle, Hetmyer works it to deep square leg for a single.
|22.3 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Floated ball on middle, Roston works it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. The fielder comes after it and throws it to the keeper but Chase was in.
|22.4 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Full delivery outside off, Chase pushes it to point.
|22.5 : R Jadeja to R Chase, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Flatter delivery on middle, Chase camps on his back foot and punches it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Shardul Thakur comes across from long off but is unable to reach it. First one for him in this innings.
|22.6 : R Jadeja to R Chase, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
|Kuldeep Yadav is back on.
|23.1 : K Yadav to R Chase, Flighted ball on middle, Chase pushes it to point.
|23.2 : K Yadav to R Chase, On middle, blocked out by Chase back to the bowler.
|23.3 : K Yadav to R Chase, Floated ball on off, Roston blocks it to point.
|23.4 : K Yadav to R Chase, Flatter delivery on middle, Chase pushes it to long on for a single.
|23.5 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, Short ball outside off, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot.
|23.6 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, MISFIELD! Shorter in length outside off, Hetmyuer punches it to point where Navdeep Saini lets the ball through. The batters manage to pinch a single.
|24.1 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Flatter delivery on off, Hetmyer punches it to long off.
|24.2 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, DROPPED! Another one dropped by Pant! This one was a tough chance though! Loopy delivery down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to flick it but just kisses the bat towards fine leg. Pant moves to right but fails to hold on to it. A tough chance but it will go down nonetheless. It is not pant's day so far behind the stumps.
|24.3 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, OHH! Was that another dropped catch? Shorter deliveries on middle, Hetmyer looks to pull it but gets an inside edge which flies low to Pant. He bends down it hits the legs and rolls towards the leg side. Cannot be called a drop actually because it was traveling very fast which could have made it difficult for any keeper.
|24.4 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|24.5 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Short ball outside off, Chase punches it to the off side for a single.
|24.6 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, On middle, Hetmyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|25.1 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, Flatter outside off, Hetmyer squeezes it to sweeper cover for one.
|25.2 : K Yadav to R Chase, Kuldeep is a lucky man. He tosses this up and sends a crispy full toss. Chase misses to make the most of it and hits it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|25.3 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, In the air but safe. Flighted outside off, Hetmyer drags his lofted shot but he is not in control. Luckily for Shimron it falls shot of the man there.
|25.4 : K Yadav to R Chase, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|25.5 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, Short around off, Shimron cuts it but to the right of point. Saini there stops it awkwardly.
|25.6 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, SIX! That is one of the flattest six you will ever see. Floated on off, Hetmyer gets down on one knee and hits it flat over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. The key was that he picked up the googly and hit it with the spin.
|26.1 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Fuller one on off, Chase drives it to long off for a single.
|26.2 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Hetmyer is looking in good touch there. Floated ball outside off, Hetmyer bends on his knees and thrashes it past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary. The fielder comes ahead from deep mid-wicket and fails to collect it cleanly. No extra run taken though.
|26.3 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Flatter delivery on middle, Hetmyer works it to deep mid-wicket and calls Chase for a couple but Roston says no.
|26.4 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
|26.5 : R Jadeja to R Chase, FOUR! Poor bowling from Jadeja! Full toss outside off, Chase lifts it over through the extra cover region for another boundary.
|26.6 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Short ball on middle, Chase punches it off the back foot for a single.
|Shardul Thakur is back on! He replaces Kuldeep. 4-0-14-0, his numbers so far.
|27.1 : S Thakur to R Chase, Starts with a good length ball on middle, Chase whips it in front of square and takes a single.
|27.2 : S Thakur to S Hetmyer, SIX! What an effort though from KL Rahul! Almost saves a maximum with this! Short ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul, stationed there, jumps up, collects it with one hand and then sees he is going outside the boundary line. He tries to throw the ball back in but unfortunately the ball lands outside the ropes. Brilliant try. 50-run stand between the two.
|27.3 : S Thakur to S Hetmyer, Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer guides it to third man for a single.
|27.4 : S Thakur to R Chase, Good length ball on middle, Chase works it to the leg side for a single.
|27.5 : S Thakur to S Hetmyer, EDGY FOUR! Why bowl short at this pace? Thakur bowls it on middle, Hetmyer goes for the pull but goes off the top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
|27.6 : S Thakur to S Hetmyer, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single.
|Kuldeep Yadav has a change of ends.
|28.1 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|28.2 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, Flighted outside off, Hetmyer pushes it to cover.
|28.3 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, Looped up ball on off, Shimron pushes it to the off side and picks up a single.
|28.4 : K Yadav to R Chase, Tossed up ball on off, Chase pushes it down to long off for another run.
|28.5 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, Floated ball outside off, Hetmyer drives this firmly but Kohli at extra cover slides and collects it. No run.
|28.6 : K Yadav to S Hetmyer, BEATEN! Some spin there. Floated ball outside off spinning away, Hetmyer looks to cut it but misses it completely.
|Navdeep Saini is back into the attack.
|29.1 : N Saini to R Chase, Was that a run out chance? Hetmyer was just in if that hit! Good length ball on off, Chase defends it to point and takes off for a single. Jadeja at point has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Had he hit, it would have been close. The replays show that Hetmyer had just made his ground.
|29.2 : N Saini to S Hetmyer, OUT! CAUGHT! Big, big moment for Navdeep Saini as he picks up his first ODI wicket. That too of the man in form, Shimron Hetmyer. Short of a length ball on middle and leg, Hetmyer goes for the half-pull and times it well but it goes straight into the hands of Kuldeep at fine leg. End of a brisk innings from Shimron Hetmyer. 62-run stand is broken. Bad time for West Indies to lose a wicket. Just when they were trying to put the foot on the gas and accelerate the run-ra
|The new man in is Nicholas Pooran. He has been in very good form and he will need to play a big, quick knock here.
|29.3 : N Saini to R Chase, Good length ball outside off, Chase guides it to third man for a single.
|29.4 : N Saini to N Pooran, Short ball on middle, Pooran gets off the mark by pulling this to the leg side for a single.
|29.5 : N Saini to R Chase, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
|29.6 : N Saini to N Pooran, Short ball on middle, Pooran, unlike Hetmyer pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. Rahul comes across and cleans it up.
|Ravindra Jadeja is back on. 7-0-35-1 are his figures.
|30.1 : R Jadeja to R Chase, Flatter delivery on middle, Chase flicks it wide of long on for a single.
|30.2 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Loopy on middle, Pooran defends it back.
|30.3 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Floated ball on middle, Pooran works it to the leg side.
|30.4 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Flatter delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to point.
|30.5 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Loopy ball on middle, Nicholas pushes it to long off for a single.
|30.6 : R Jadeja to R Chase, FOUR! Some innovation shown by Chase! Flighted ball on middle, Chase bends and plays the paddle scoop over the keeper's head and into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|31.1 : N Saini to N Pooran, BEATEN! Short of a length delivery outside off, Pooran looks to cut it but misses the ball completely.
|31.2 : N Saini to N Pooran, Full delivery on middle, Pooran tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|31.3 : N Saini to R Chase, BOWLED! TIMBER! What a delivery from Navdeep Saini. It is his ODI debut and he is definitely not showing any nerves. This delivery certainly shows that. Yorker around middle, Chase looks to dig it out but ball sneaks under his bat and hits the off stump. Brilliant stuff from Saini. Chase had just started to get going and needed to continue on for his side but has to make the long walk back to the pavilion.
|Drinks Break! Indians are clearly on top here. They have picked wickets and also jammed the run flow. West Indies need to find a way and put their foot on the gas but with two new man in that is not going to be easy.
|The skipper, Kieron Pollard comes out to bat. He will need to play a captain's knock here for his side.
|31.4 : N Saini to K Pollard, Full toss on middle and leg, Pollard looks to flick it but misses it to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side.
|31.5 : N Saini to K Pollard, BOUNCER! It is bowled around off, Pollard sways away from it.
|31.6 : N Saini to K Pollard, WIDE! Terrific take from Pant! Saini bowls a bouncer way over Pollard who lets it go. Pant jumps up and saves a certain boundary.
|N Saini to K Pollard, Good length ball on middle, Pollard works it to square leg for nothing.
|32.1 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, On middle, Pooran plays it back to the bowler.
|32.2 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Flatter delivery on middle, Pooran works it to mid-wicket.
|32.3 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, FOUR! Nobody moves! Flighted delivery on middle, Pooran plays the reverse sweep through the covers for a boundary. Nobody on the off side moved and it races away to the fence.
|32.4 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Uppish but safe, Short ball outside off, Pooran punches it but it is uppish. Luckily, the point fielder collects it on the bounce.
|32.5 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman.
|32.6 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Floated ball on middle, Pooran works it to the mid-wicket region for a single. Jadeja hares after it and collect is.
|33.1 : N Saini to N Pooran, Good length ball around off, Pooran plays it through point for one.
|33.2 : N Saini to K Pollard, NOT OUT! The impact is outside off and India lose their sole review. Poor review this from Virat Kohli. A real toe crusher yorker outside off. Pollard looks to dig it out but the ball hits his toe and goes behind. There is a huge appeal but the umpire does not agree. The batsmen meanwhile take a run. Kohli, Saini and Pant gather and discuss to go for the review or not. Kohli signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in and the Ball Tracker shows that the ball hit him outside th
|Pollard is hurt and he is down with the physio out to have a check on him.
|33.3 : N Saini to N Pooran, Length delivery around off, Pooran defends it towards cover.
|33.4 : N Saini to N Pooran, Bouncer on off. Pooran eases his pull towards deep square leg and gets to the other end.
|33.5 : N Saini to K Pollard, A really low full toss on off. Difficult to hit that. Pollard plays it towards mid on
|33.6 : N Saini to K Pollard, Short ball outside off. Pollard sways away from it. 6 balls done and Pollard is yet to get off the mark.
|34.1 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Flatter delivery on middle, Pooran works it to square leg for a single.
|34.2 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Finally gets off the mark does Pollard. 7 balls it took. Loopy delivery on off, Pollard lunges forward and defends it to cover-point for a single.
|34.3 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, FOUR! Nicely played! Jadeja goes short and outside off, Pooaran moves inside the crease and cuts it to the backward point region for a boundary.
|34.4 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, On middle, flicked to the leg side for a single.
|34.5 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, The batsman has played it to the point region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|34.6 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Shorter delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to cover. He finishes with 10-0-54-1.
|Shardul Thakur is back on. The only bowler not to pick a wicket so far.
|35.1 : S Thakur to K Pollard, OHH! Good length ball on middle and leg, Pollard looks to flick it but goes off the inside edge towards the leg side. Shardul appeals for LBW but the umpire says no.
|35.2 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Fuller delivery on middle, Pollard looks to flick it but it hits the leading edge to Kohli at mid off, who collects it on the bounce. Kohli has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. It goes towards fine leg allowing the batters to take a single.
|35.3 : S Thakur to N Pooran, On off, Pooran drives it to deep cover and takes a single.
|35.4 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Back of a length ball on middle, Pollard works it to deep square leg for a single.
|35.5 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it handsomely to mid-wicket but Rohit stands in the way and stops the ball.
|35.6 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Fuller delivery outside off, Pooran drives it uppishly to backward point for a single.
|Kuldeep Yadav replaces Jadeja. 7-0-31-0, his numbers so far. A wicket or two more and he will be very happy man.
|36.1 : K Yadav to N Pooran, Starts with a flatter delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to deep point and crosses over for a single.
|36.2 : K Yadav to K Pollard, SIX! Brilliant batting! Kuldeep bowls a floated delivery on middle, Pollard just extends his arms and slams it over the long on region for his first maximum.
|36.3 : K Yadav to K Pollard, Loopy delivery on off, Pollard defends it to cover.
|36.4 : K Yadav to K Pollard, Shorter delivery on middle, Pollard blocks it out.
|36.5 : K Yadav to K Pollard, SIX! Pollard seems to have decided that this is the over to go after. Flighted ball on off, Pollard lunges forward and thrashes it over the extra cover region for another biggie.
|36.6 : K Yadav to K Pollard, Outside off, punched to extra cover.
|37.1 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Good length ball on off, Pooran drives it to mid off.
|37.2 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Full delivery on off, Pooran pushes it to point.
|37.3 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Fullish delivery on off, Pooran pushes it to cover.
|37.4 : S Thakur to N Pooran, On a length outside off, Pooran drives it to deep cover for another run.
|37.5 : S Thakur to K Pollard, BOUNCER! It is bowled outside off, Pollard sways away from it.
|37.6 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Good length ball on off, Pollard pushes it to cover and picks up a quick single. Good over from Shardul Thakur comes to an end. Only 2 runs came from it.
|Mohammed Shami comes back on.
|38.1 : M Shami to K Pollard, Good length ball on off, Pollard defends it out.
|38.2 : M Shami to K Pollard, Very full delivery on middle, Pollard flicks it to mid on and takes a single.
|38.3 : M Shami to N Pooran, FOUR! Shot! Shami bowls a half-volley outside off, Pooran leans into the drive and hits it past the diving Kuldeep at mid off for a boundary.
|38.4 : M Shami to N Pooran, Smart cricket! Good length on off, Pooran defends it to the off side and picks up a single.
|38.5 : M Shami to K Pollard, Good length ball on the pads, Pollard looks to flick it but it hits the thigh pad and rolls to square leg. A leg bye taken.
|38.6 : M Shami to N Pooran, Full delivery outside off, Pooran pushes it to deep cover for another single.
|39.1 : S Thakur to N Pooran, SIX! This is some shot from Pooran. He comes down to the pacer and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie. 50-run stand comes up in style.
|39.2 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Now eases a bit. Good length ball on off, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
|39.3 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Good shot. Length delivery outside off, Pooran strokes it in the gap at cover and gets an easy couple as Kedar Jadhav at sweeper cover mops it up.
|39.4 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Comes around the wicket and uses the angle to bowl it on middle and leg. Pooran flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. Good over so far for the West Indies. 9 off it so far.
|39.5 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Fuller around off, the ball comes in a bit off the pitch. Pollard looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|39.6 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Bouncer outside off, Pollard sways away from it.
|Powerplay 3 signalled by the umpire. Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the circle for the final 10 overs. This is the time the batters go bam, bam! What's in store for us in this final phase?
|Kuldeep Yadav to inaugurate the final Powerplay!
|40.1 : K Yadav to N Pooran, Floated around the pads, Pooran just nudges it to wide long on and gives the strike to Pollard. Smart batting this from Nico.
|40.2 : K Yadav to K Pollard, Wrong 'un around the pads. Pollard defends it. Yes he plays a proper front foot defense to it.
|40.3 : K Yadav to K Pollard, This one keeps low. It's around off and spinning away. Pollard can just squeeze it to the off side for one. Smart bowling this.
|40.4 : K Yadav to N Pooran, Gives this air and bowls it short. Pooran punches it towards cover.
|40.5 : K Yadav to N Pooran, FOUR! Off the edge but West Indies won't mind. Short and quicker around off. Pooran looks to cut but it goes off the edge towards the third man fence. 200 comes up with that.
|40.6 : K Yadav to N Pooran, Drag down from Kuldeep. He is happy to get away with that as Pooran punches it to long on. 7 runs off the first over of the final Powerplay.
|Navdeep Saini is back on. He has been the pick of the bowlers so far. Can he add more to his tally?
|41.1 : N Saini to N Pooran, Good length ball on off, Pooran defends it back to the bowler.
|41.2 : N Saini to N Pooran, Pulled with power but there is protection in the deep. Bouncer around the body, Pooran hits the pull with power but KL Rahul is there in the deep so just a single.
|There is some obstruction behind the sightscreen and one of the batter has pointed that out. There is a slight delay due to it.
|41.3 : N Saini to K Pollard, FOUR! This time the yorker ateempt does not go well for Saini! It ends up as a low full toss and Pollard flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary. There is a fielder stationed at fine leg but the ball is too far from him.
|41.4 : N Saini to K Pollard, This time, gets the yorker correct. It is bowled on off, Pollard digs it out to point.
|41.5 : N Saini to K Pollard, Full delivery on off, Pollard pushes it to mid off.
|41.6 : N Saini to K Pollard, Short length ball on middle, Kieron works it to the mid-wicket region and takes a single.
|42.1 : K Yadav to K Pollard, SIX! Pollard is going after Kuldeep here. Flighted ball on middle, Pollard hammers it straight down the ground for a huge maximum.
|42.2 : K Yadav to K Pollard, Now gently pushes it to long off and takes a single.
|42.3 : K Yadav to N Pooran, SIX! FIFTY FOR POORAN! That is smoked away. There is a fielder there but he is just a spectator like everyone else. Pooran gets to his fifty in style. Floated around off, Pooran smashes it over long off to get to his fifty. Boy, this guy is some player.
|42.4 : K Yadav to N Pooran, Now he too nudges the next one down the off side and gets a single.
|42.5 : K Yadav to K Pollard, Flighted on off, Pollard strokes it towards long off and takes another single.
|42.6 : K Yadav to N Pooran, Shorter on off, Pooran looks to punch it off the back foot but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards long on for a single. 16 off the over.
|Mohammed Shami is back on. 7-2-32-1 are his figures so far.
|43.1 : M Shami to N Pooran, Dropped! Tough chance but still a chance. Very full ball outside off, Pooran looks to jam it out but it goes to the left of the keeper off the outside edge. Pant behind the stumps dives to his left and gets his hand to it but he cannot hold onto it. They take a single as the ball goes towards short third man.
|43.2 : M Shami to K Pollard, Length delivery on off, Pollard punches it to long on and gets a single.
|43.3 : M Shami to N Pooran, Back of a length around off, Pooran pulls it with power but there is a man in the deep so just one.
|43.4 : M Shami to K Pollard, Shami goes full now. Pollard taps it back to the bowler.
|43.5 : M Shami to K Pollard, Full again on the stumps, Kieron glances it towards long on and gets a single.
|43.6 : M Shami to N Pooran, FOUR! Smart batting from Pooran. He is a very good player. Low full toss on middle and off, Pooran makes room and just squeezes it in the gap between the fielder at short third man and the keeper for a boundary. Good end to finish a decent over from Shami. The partnership now moves to 90.
|Shardul Thakur come back on. His figures read 8-0-43-0.
|44.1 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Full on off, Pollard milks it down to long off for one.
|44.2 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Very full on leg. Good bowling this as he saw Pooran trying to make room and carve this one on the off side. Nicholas has to readjust and ends up hitting it back to the bowler.
|44.3 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Full toss around off, Pooran just hits it towards the man at sweeper cover for one.
|44.4 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Single. Good field placement. Low full toss on off, Pollard hits it hard over the bowler's head. Ravindra Jadeja comes running in from long off and keeps it down to one.
|44.5 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Excellent bowling. Yorker, a very good one on middle. Pooran can just squeeze it to cover for one.
|44.6 : S Thakur to K Pollard, Smart bowling. Slower bouncer on the body. Pollard is early in his pull and the ball hits him on the body. It goes to the off side but they do not take a single. Good over this for India. Just the 4 runs off it.
|Pollard is getting some treatment here.
|Navdeep Saini is back into the attack. How much can West Indies score in the last five overs?
|45.1 : N Saini to N Pooran, FOUR! What a way to welcome the bowler! Saini starts with a full delivery on off, Pooran hammers it past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary.
|45.2 : N Saini to N Pooran, FOUR! Another one! This though is thrashed with some power! Short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it with disdain towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|45.3 : N Saini to N Pooran, BEATEN! Pooran misses out this time! Short ball outside off, Nicholas looks to pull it but misses it.
|45.4 : N Saini to N Pooran, FOUR! Saini is crumbling unnder pressure here! Short ball around off, Pooran hops and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for another boundary. 12 runs have come from the over already.
|45.5 : N Saini to N Pooran, Just short! Pooran is lucky here! Saini goes short yet again, Pooran looks to pull it but the bat twists in his hand and the ball goes towards KL Rahul at deep mid-wicket. Rahul comes forward, dives but it falls short. A single taken.
|45.6 : N Saini to K Pollard, Good length ball on middle, Pollard whips it to the leg side and will keep strike for the next over.
|Shami is back!
|46.1 : M Shami to K Pollard, SIX! This is just Pollard power. Bouncer outside off, Kieron drags it from there and hits it all the way over the square keg fence for a maximum.
|46.2 : M Shami to K Pollard, Very full around off, Pollard digs it towards mid off for a run. This is the record fifth wicket stand for West Indies against India.
|46.3 : M Shami to N Pooran, Full outside off, Pooran nudges it towards sweeper cover for one.
|46.4 : M Shami to K Pollard, Full toss on middle, Kieron can just hit to long on for a run. They need another maximum or a boundary in this over.
|46.5 : M Shami to N Pooran, Dot ball. India need more of these. Fuller on off, Pooran hits it straight to cover.
|46.6 : M Shami to N Pooran, This time gets past the fielder at cover and gets a single to end the over.
|Shardul Thakur returns for his last over.
|47.1 : S Thakur to N Pooran, DROPPED AND FOUR! This is a very tough chance and credit him for the efforts here. Full outside off, Pooran throws his bat at it, looking to go over. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Pant dives and stretches to the fullest. He gets his hand to it but cannot hold onto it. The ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary.
|47.2 : S Thakur to N Pooran, WIDE! Shardul misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Pooran looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
|S Thakur to N Pooran, FOUR! This is superb batting from Nicholas Pooran. He is playing to the field. Full outside off, Pooran clears his front foot and creams it through point for a boundary.
|47.3 : S Thakur to N Pooran, Fuller, attempted off cutter around the leg. Pooran looks to clear his front leg and go over the on side in calypso style. The ball hits his inner thighs and goes behind Pant who is wrong footed. They take a couple as the fielder cleans it before the ropes.
|47.4 : S Thakur to N Pooran, SIX! Whacked away! Short ball on off, Pooran pulls it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Moves to 89 with that.
|47.5 : S Thakur to N Pooran, OUT! Caught! Pooran won't get to his ton but this has been a brilliant innings. He has added the much needed impetus to the innings but he won't be able to finish the innings off. Big wicket for India as this might just reduce the target by a few runs. Full outside off, Shardul smartly takes the pace off the ball. Nicholas looks to clear the cover fence but he cannot get behind it. The ball lobs high in the air. Jadeja comes running in from the deep and takes a simple
|Jason Holder makes his way out to the middle.
|47.6 : S Thakur to J Holder, EDGED AND FOUR! Holder is off the mark straightaway. Short around off, Holder looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keepers head. It bounces inside the ropes and goes to the fence.
|Navdeep Saini is back on.
|48.1 : N Saini to K Pollard, FOUR! Brilliant batting! Full delivery on middle, Pollard hammers it away nicely towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|48.2 : N Saini to K Pollard, FOUR! Fifty for Kieron Polard. His first fiufty in ODIs after a long, long time. He has been in and out of the ODI squad but now he is in as a leader and he has played a captain's knock here. Back of a length around off, Pollard crunches his punch through covers to get to his milestone.
|48.3 : N Saini to K Pollard, Fuller on off, KP strokes it through covers for one.
|48.4 : N Saini to J Holder, Ohh! Direct Hit and he was gone. Forget that had Kuldeep given it to Saini then too he would have been gone. Good length ball on off, Holder hits it to the left of cover and takes off for a quick, suicidal single. Kuldeep gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end as Holder is well short. Saini tracking back tries to collect the ball but he misses and his hands disturb the stumps.
|48.5 : N Saini to K Pollard, SIX! Full toss and this out of here. It is on the stumps, Pollard clears his front leg and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|48.6 : N Saini to K Pollard, Much better. Wide yorker outside off, Pollard looks to hit it but misses.
|Mohammed Shami will bowl the last over.
|49.1 : M Shami to J Holder, Very full on off, Holder squeezes it towards mid off for one.
|49.2 : M Shami to K Pollard, SIX! That is out of here. Fuller on off, Pollard makes room and smashes it over the long off fence for a maximum. The fans are requested to wear helmets because the ball is flying here.
|49.3 : M Shami to K Pollard, SIX! Misses the yorker and ends up serving a low full toss. Pollard uses the long handle to its best and smokes it over the long off fence once again for his 7th biggie of the innings. Does not matter where the boundary is put them 10 rows back and KP will still tonk it.
|49.4 : M Shami to K Pollard, Now a single. Very full on off, KP nudges it towards long on for one.
|49.5 : M Shami to J Holder, Once again a full ball but Holder cannot get behind it. He just milks it to long on for a single.
|49.6 : M Shami to K Pollard, Single to end the innings. Full on off, Pollard hits it hard towards long on. Kohli cleans it up before the ropes so just a single. WI 315/5 off their 50 overs.
|53 runs in the last three overs has propelled West Indies to a total well above 300. It was Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard at the end which helped them get to this mark. What a performance! The visitors started slowly with Shai Hope and Evin Lewis getting to a 50-run stand in the 13th over. Then India made a comeback with two quick wickets. Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the ship with another 50-run stand but they too got out in quick succession. Then, came the match defining pa
|India started off well with the ball. They kept things tight at the start and were also picked up wickets at regular intervals but as Pollard and Pooran continued, the hosts lost control and they were carted away. Navdeep Saini bowled well in patches and that ball to pick up Chase was a corker but he succumbed to the pressure of the death overs. He was hammered all around the park. Not only him, Shami, Yadav and Thakur were taken apart in the end and they have a huge score to chase on the board.
|The star of the innings, Nicholas Pooran is up now for a quick chat with Ian Bishop. Pooran starts by thanking Jesus for the opportunity he has got. He says he is satisfied with his innings and they just tried to execute their plans. Tells that he was not thinking about his personal score and was just looking to help his team. On the pitch, he says though the boundaries are big here the wicket is a good one to bat on. On what he thinks of the total on board, he says it is a good total and they a
|So India need to chase down a big total of 316 if they are to win the series. West Indies have a good total to defend. Dew might not be their friend but can they find a way to negate it or will India once again chase down a total of in excess of 300 and seal yet another bilateral series? Join us after the break to find out.