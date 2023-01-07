|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 0wd 1 . . w . 4
|Last bat : Rahul Tripathic Dilshan Madushanka b Chamika Karunaratne35(16b5x42x6) SR:218.75, FoW:52/2 (5.5 Ovs)
|5.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! c Dilshan Madushanka b Chamika Karunaratne.
|5.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahul Tripathi, SIX! Action replay of the last delivery! Touch fuller and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ lofts it over long off for another biggie!
|5.5 : Who comes in next?
|5.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rahul Tripathi, SIX! Fuller and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ uses his feet andÂ lofts this opening the face of the bat for a maximum!
|5.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Shubman Gill, Bowls it fuller and on middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ looks to drill it but gets an inside edge onto the pads as the ball rolls towards the off side. They cross.
|5.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Shubman Gill, Shorter and outside off, Shubman GillÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|4.6 : Chamika KarunaratneÂ to have a bowl now.
|Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Fuller one and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ gets on a bit lowÂ and lofts it over bowler's head as the ball runs away into the fence in no time. Boundary!
|4.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, Bowls it outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ looks to loft it but misses.
|4.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, Bowls it on leg, Rahul TripathiÂ sweeps it but finds the man at backward square leg.
|4.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. This is a tad shorter and on off stump, Rahul TripathiÂ shuffles across and drives it through covers for another boundary!
|4.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Fuller and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ uses the pace of the ball and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary!
|0.0 : Maheesh TheekshanaÂ to have a bowl now.
|4.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahul Tripathi, On a length and on leg, pace off. Rahul TripathiÂ blocks it back towards the bowler.
|3.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahul Tripathi, Bowls it on middle, Rahul TripathiÂ knocks it to mid on for one.
|3.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery, shaping in, Shubman GillÂ looks to play at it but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards square leg. They cross.
|3.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, On a length, with some extra bounce, angling in, Shubman GillÂ blocks it to short covers.
|3.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ dances down the track and slices it over covers for a brace.
|3.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, Slightly shorter and on off, Shubman GillÂ taps it to the man at covers.
|3.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahul Tripathi, Bowls it on off, Rahul TripathiÂ guides it towards backward point for one.
|2.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ clears his front foot and drives it through covers for a boundary. Excellent timing on this.
|2.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill, SIX! All the way. Fuller and on off, 137.8 kph. Shubman GillÂ hangs back and heaves it over long on for a biggie!
|2.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill, On aÂ length and on off, Shubman GillÂ taps it to mid on. Dot.
|2.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahul Tripathi, This one lands on off, Rahul TripathiÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it towards deep backward point for one.
|2.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Living by the sword. Fuller and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ shimmies down the wicket and looks to loft it, but gets a thick inside edge. The ball flies through the diving fielder at square leg and into the fence for a boundary. That would have been an unbelievable catch!
|2.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahul Tripathi, Bowls it fuller and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ eases it to short covers.
|1.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, A maiden from Kasun Rajitha! On a length and on middle, Shubman GillÂ eases it to short mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, On a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, Another one outside off, Shubman GillÂ taps it straight to the man at covers.
|1.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to short covers.
|1.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill,Â Â Similar to the last delivery,Â 126.1kph. Shubman GillÂ doesn't offer any stroke to it.
|0.6 : Kasun RajithaÂ to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Shubman Gill, This one lands outside off, Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! This one lands down leg, Rahul TripathiÂ tickles it. The ball carries to the left of the keeper. He dives to his left but just gets his glove to it as the ball races away the fine leg fence for a boundary. Close call!
|0.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rahul Tripathi, On a length and on middle, Rahul TripathiÂ blocks it solidly off the back foot.
|0.4 : Rahul TripathiÂ is in at number 3.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Ishan Kishan, OUT! TAKEN! An early breakthrough in the game for Sri LankaÂ and they are happy. Bowls it slightly shorter, shaping away from the left hander. Ishan KishanÂ gets in two minds and puts his bat at the very end, gets a thick outside edge, andÂ Dhananjaya de Silva at first slip takes a good catch over his head. Ishan KishanÂ makes his way back into the hut!
|0.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill, This one lands down leg, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick it but gets a rap on his pads and tolls towards the leg side. They cross for a leg bye.
|0.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ drives it to the man at covers.
|0.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Ishan Kishan, On a length, angling in, Ishan KishanÂ eases it to mid-wicket and scampers through for a single.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Ishan Kishan, Wide! Bowls it slightly shorter and down leg, Ishan KishanÂ leaves it alone. Starts with a wide ball.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin. The players and the umpires have made their way out in the middle. Shubman GillÂ and Ishan KishanÂ are the openers for India. Dilshan MadushankaÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Rahul Tripathi is in for a quick chat. He says that it is a very special moment for him to represent the country and he feels very happy. Adds that he will look to contribute more and this is a good challenge as this is a series decider. Ends by saying that they can just execute their skills and do their best.
|TOSS - IndiaÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.
|Hardik PandyaÂ the skipper of India says that they will bat first. Adds that the weather is a bit cold and the message for the team was simple, is to play good cricket. Ends by saying that they will go with the same team.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Avishka Fernando (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.Â
|Dasun Shanaka the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says that they would have batted first as they like to set the tone first. Adds that they focused on the positives and changed the way they played. Ends by saying that Avishka Fernando comes in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa as Avishka has been in good form since LPL and was looking for a spot in the team.