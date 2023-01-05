|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . 1 . 0nb 4nb 6nb 1 | . . 0wd 1 . . .
|Last bat : Pathum Nissankac Rahul Tripathi b Axar Patel33(35b4x40x6) SR:94.29, FoW:96/3 (11.3 Ovs)
|12.2 : Shivam Mavi to Charith Asalanka, Six!
|11.3 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! TAKEN! Axar PatelÂ strikes now! Pathum NissankaÂ tries to go big, but holes out this time. Axar PatelÂ bowls this short again and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ backs away a bit and goes for the heave, but he fails to get the right connection and hits it flat and in the air towards wide long on. Rahul TripathiÂ there runs to his left and takes a terrific catch to mark his debut. The umpires want to check if the catch is clean or not, and the replays confirm
|12.1 : Shivam Mavi to Charith Asalanka, Lands it on a length around off, Charith AsalankaÂ defends it from the back foot to short cover.
|11.6 : Shivam MaviÂ comes back into the attack.
|Axar Patel to Dhananjaya de Silva, No run.
|11.5 : Axar Patel to Charith Asalanka, 1 run.
|11.4 : Axar Patel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated, full and on off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ drives it towards long off for a single.
|11.3 : Who will walk in next? Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ or Dasun Shanaka? It's the former.
|11.2 : Axar Patel to Charith Asalanka, Dropped again! This isÂ short again and outside off, Charith AsalankaÂ looks to steer it to thrid man but gets a thin edge as Ishan KishanÂ behind the stumps, fails to grab it. The ball rolls towards short fine leg. They cross.
|11.1 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Short and on middle, pulled over mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, A single as this full delivery is tucked through mid-wicket.
|10.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Dropped! A tough chance though! This is flighted, full and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ smashes it uppishly towards the bowler where Yuzvendra ChahalÂ goes down and stretches his right hand, but the ball does not stick in.
|10.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Flatter and around off, Pathum NissankaÂ uses his feet and knocks it gently down towards long on for one.
|10.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Charith Asalanka, A bit short and on middle, Charith AsalankaÂ moves back and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|10.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Charith Asalanka, Shorter inÂ length and on middle, Charith AsalankaÂ nudges it towards square leg for one more.
|10.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up, full and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ goes for the slog-sweep, but gets an inside edge through square leg for a single.
|9.6 : Umran Malik to Pathum Nissanka, Shortish and around off, Nissanka steps back to make room but mistimes his shot at cover-point. They cross. At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka are 89 for 2.
|0.0 : Drinks! IndiaÂ have made a good comeback in the game by picking up two wickets in quick succession. Pathum NissankaÂ now needs to bat deep as he is the set batter here, while IndiaÂ will look to get a few more wickets and test the middle order of Sri LankaÂ again. Also,Â Charith AsalankaÂ is the new batter.
|9.5 : Umran Malik to Pathum Nissanka, Angles in a length ball around off, at 146.8 kph, Nissanka has his bat down in time as he defends it to the off side.
|9.4 : Umran Malik to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! A vital boundary for Nissanka's confidence. Back of a length, around off at 148.3 kph, Pathum NissankaÂ hangs back and bludgeons it down the ground for a boundary at long off. Stand and deliver!
|9.3 : Umran Malik to Pathum Nissanka, Shortish and on off, at 137.1 kph, Pathum NissankaÂ plays it down to backward point.
|9.2 : Umran Malik to Charith Asalanka, Misfield! Full and outside off, at 141.5 kph, Charith AsalankaÂ slices his attempted drive towards point. The fielder fumbles and they cross for a run.
|9.1 : Umran Malik to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, OUT! STUMPS SHATTERED! A 146.8 kph delivery, short and around off from 'round the wicket. The angle takes it close to the batter who tries to use the pace and run it down to third man. All Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ manages is an inside edge and the stumps behind are disturbed. A good period of play for India as they are making a comeback. The move to promote Bhanuka flops for Sri Lanka.
|8.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Quicker and flatter, on middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ quietly helps it towards square leg for one. End of a successful over from Chahal.
|8.2 : Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ has been promoted up the order.
|8.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Uses his feet and this time works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Perhaps the googly, landing around off, Pathum walks forward and tries to flick but misses.Â
|8.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Floated and full, around leg, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ gives the charge and flicks it in front of square on the leg side. It goes in the deep and they cross.
|8.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kusal Mendis, OUT! LBW! Chahal removes the danger man. Flatter delivery, landing full around middle and straightening a bit, Mendis strides forward to defend but misses and is pinged on the pads. It looks a lot straighter this time but the finger stays down after the appeal. Hardik PandyaÂ goes for the review. The UltraEdge finds no bat and the Ball Tracking shows three reds. India have a breakthrough now as Mendis falls after a breezyÂ knock.
|8.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kusal Mendis, Stifled appeal for an lbw! A slider around leg, Mendis tries to flick but misses. It's missing the leg stump, perhaps.
|7.6 : Change of ends for Yuzvendra Chahal. He conceded six runs in his first over.
|Umran Malik to Kusal Mendis, Very full and around leg, at 140.4 kph, Mendis flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Another good over for Sri Lanka.
|7.5 : Umran Malik to Pathum Nissanka, Lands it on a length and around off, Pathum pushes it away off the inner half and the ball rolls to mid on. They cross for a brisk run as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|7.4 : Umran Malik to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Runs continue to leak. Fuller in length and outside off, 145.1 kph, Pathum NissankaÂ hammers it through covers and despite the in-ring fielder getting his hand to it, the ball races away to the fence.
|7.3 : Umran Malik to Kusal Mendis, Clocks 138.7 kph and digs in a short ball on middle, Mendis plays a mistimed pull shot over mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : Umran Malik to Kusal Mendis, SIX! Fifty for Kusal Mendis, off just 25 balls. Short and outside off, 138 clicks, Mendis camps back and smacks it all the way over third man for a biggie.Â
|0.0 : Let's see Umran Malik's pace today. It was 'just' 141 kph on the previous delivery...
|7.1 : Umran Malik to Kusal Mendis, Play and a miss! Back of a length and outside off, Mendis leans back and tries to ramp it towards third man but misses.
|6.6 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Fires it full and on off, Pathum drives it back to the bowler. 12 from the over!
|6.5 : Axar Patel to Kusal Mendis, Fullish and on middle, it's wristed through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Kusal Mendis, SIX! Right in the slot and it's dismissed! Flatter delivery, full and close to off, Kusal MendisÂ goes down on one knee and smokes it over deep mid-wicket.
|6.3 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Skidding down from middle, Pathum NissankaÂ flicks off the inner half to square leg. They cross.
|0.0 : A couple of good overs from the Indian spinners to bring some sanity. Axar PatelÂ to continue after the Powerplay...
|6.2 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Easy pickings for Nissanka! This is short again and around leg, Pathum NissankaÂ moves on his back foot quickly and pulls it to the right of the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Slightly shorter and outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ cuts it hard but straight to point.
|5.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, A single to end the over as this full delivery is driven towards mid on. Sri LankaÂ are on 55 for none at the end of Powerplay!
|5.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kusal Mendis, Shortish and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ moves back and nudges it to the right of the bowler for one more.
|5.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Floated and around middle, Pathum NissankaÂ uses his feet and drills it wide of mid on for another run.
|5.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kusal Mendis, Flatter, full and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ eases it towards long on for one.
|5.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up, full and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ goes down and sweeps it through square leg for a run.
|5.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kusal Mendis, Yuzvendra ChahalÂ starts with quicker delivery, short and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ cuts it very late towards short third man for a single. 50 up for Sri Lanka!
|4.6 : Yuzvendra ChahalÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Another dot to end the over! This is darted full and on the pads, Pathum NissankaÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket. A tidy over from Axar.
|4.5 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Pathum NissankaÂ gets hurried and fails to get any bat on it.
|4.4 : Axar Patel to Kusal Mendis, Slower through the air, on middle, Kusal MendisÂ works it to the right of the bowler for a single.
|4.3 : Axar Patel to Kusal Mendis, Fires in a full delivery, on off, Kusal MendisÂ digs it out towards mid on.
|4.2 : Axar Patel to Kusal Mendis, Flatter and shorter on off, Kusal goes back and punches it towards mid on.
|4.1 : Axar Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Quicker delivery, full and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ nudges it behind square leg and picks up a single.
|3.6 : Shivam Mavi to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Fine shot! This is pitched up, on off, Kusal MendisÂ stays there and times his drive perfectly, wide of mid off, for a boundary. 15 from the over and Sri Lanka have raced to 47 in no time.
|Axar PatelÂ comes into the attack now.
|3.5 : Shivam Mavi to Kusal Mendis, Good fielding in the deep! A slower one, full and on off, Kusal MendisÂ goes through his slog a bit early and mistimes it high in the air over the bowler's head. Rahul Tripathi,Â from mid on, chases it and puts in a dive to keep it inside. Two runs taken!
|3.4 : Shivam Mavi to Kusal Mendis, On a length and on off, Kusal MendisÂ taps it to the off side.
|3.3 : Shivam Mavi to Kusal Mendis, Shivam MaviÂ gets away with this one! He bowls a full toss, on middle, Kusal MendisÂ only manages to loft it down the ground for two runs as the mid on fielder chases it down.
|Shivam Mavi to Kusal Mendis, NO BALL AND FOUR! TheÂ Indian bowlers are giving away extras for free here. Shivam MaviÂ continues with his fuller length and serves it on middle, Kusal MendisÂ clears his front leg and thrashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Free Hit coming up again...
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Kusal Mendis, Finally a legal delivery now! This is on a good length and on middle, Kusal MendisÂ swings across the line and gets a top edge as the ball flies up in the air behind the stumps. Ishan KishanÂ takes the catch, but it's a Free Hit and the batters complete a run.
|3.2 : Shivam Mavi to Pathum Nissanka, This is pitched up, on off, Pathum NissankaÂ works it with the inner half towards wide of mid on for a run.
|3.1 : Shivam Mavi to Kusal Mendis, Shivam MaviÂ begins with a full delivery, on off, Kusal MendisÂ swings across the line, but gets a top edge towards third man for a single.
|2.6 : Shivam MaviÂ replaces Arshdeep SinghÂ from this end.
|Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length and on off, shaping away, Pathum NissankaÂ gets squared up and ends up guiding it with the outer half towards point. 11 from the over, Sri Lanka have got the momentum in the Powerplay!
|2.5 : Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, Another full delivery, on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ skips down the track and lofts it over extra cover and comes back for the second run.
|2.4 : Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, This is full and around off, shaping away, Pathum NissankaÂ knocks it back towards the bowler.
|2.2 : Hardik Pandya to Kusal Mendis, SIX! It flies off the edge and clears the fence! Short in length and around off, Mendis tries to heave it across the line but the top edge takes the ball flying over third man for a maximum.
|2.1 : Hardik Pandya to Kusal Mendis, Short of a length and on off, Kusal MendisÂ swats it just over the mid-on fielder for a couple of runs.
|2.3 : Hardik Pandya to Kusal Mendis, On a length around middle, it's worked in front of square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Waiting...waiting...no siren this time and the second over is finally over. Hardik PandyaÂ to continueÂ from the other end.
|Arshdeep Singh to Kusal Mendis, NO BALL AND SIX! Arshdeep SinghÂ is struggling with his front foot here. The third consecutive overstepping and this has been sent out of the ground. He serves this full and down the leg, Kusal MendisÂ stays there and uses his wrists to flick it over the deep square leg fence again for a maximum. Free Hit stays...
|Arshdeep Singh to Kusal Mendis, NO BALL AND FOUR! Kusal MendisÂ uses the Free Hit to his advantage! This is almost on a yorker length and on the pads, Kusal MendisÂ whips it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary. The siren goes up, a bigger no ball this time. Another Free Hit...
|Arshdeep Singh to Kusal Mendis, Arshdeep SinghÂ loses his line a bit and bowls this on a good length down the leg side, Kusal MendisÂ misses his flick. The umpire signals a wide at first, but the third umpire confirms that it is a front foot no ball. Free Hit coming up...
|Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be Arshdeep Singh, and not Shivam Mavi.Â Â
|1.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Kusal Mendis, Swing and a miss! This is on a hard length and outside off, Kusal MendisÂ goes for a big heave across the line but fails to connect.
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Pathum Nissanka, Sharp bouncer! Arshdeep SinghÂ bangs this short and outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ gets hurried and miscues his pull shot. It flies behind backward point and falls in front of the incoming third-man fielder.
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Pathum Nissanka, Arshdeep SinghÂ pulls his length back a bit and bowls this around off, angling away, Pathum NissankaÂ dabs it towards point.
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Pathum Nissanka, Full again and on off, but swinging away from the batter this time, Pathum NissankaÂ drives it towards covers.
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Pathum NissankaÂ greets Arshdeep SinghÂ with a boundary! Arshdeep SinghÂ begins with a full delivery, on middle, swinging in, Pathum NissankaÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for four runs.
|0.6 : Hardik Pandya to Kusal Mendis, Once again beats the edge! Close to off, on a good length and nipping away, Kusal shows no surety there and ends up pushing and missing inside the line. Top over from Hardik!
|0.5 : Hardik Pandya to Kusal Mendis, Beauty from Pandya! Hurls across a beautiful outswinger, at 132.1 kph, in the channel outside off, Mendis has a tame poke inside the line and misses.
|0.4 : Hardik Pandya to Kusal Mendis, Pitches it up and around off, at 133 kph, Mendis drives square of the wicket on the off side but finds the fielder inside the ring.
|0.3 : Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, Edgy! Pandya delivers an outswinger, on a length and outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes inside the line and edges it down to third man for a single. He opens his account.
|Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! Hardik fails to control his line as he bends his back. His short ball flies down the leg side and it has been wided. Sri Lanka are away!
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The Indian players are out in the middle taking their respective field positions. Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal MendisÂ are the two openers for Sri Lanka. Hardik PandyaÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play.
|0.2 : Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, A touch short this time, around off, Pathum tries to play from the back foot but gets a bit of a bottom edge. It drops near the stumps and rolls back in front of the keeper.
|0.1 : Hardik Pandya to Pathum Nissanka, Hardik starts well! Serves it very full and on off, a hint of away swing there, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes it back towards the bowler.
|0.0 : India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi (In for Sanju Samson), Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh (In for Harshal Patel), Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka,Â says they would have batted first anyway. Adds that it is important for the top order to click and hopes that they will do well in this game. Informs they are unchanged.
|Hardik Pandya, the Indian captain,Â says that they want to bowl first as dew could be a factor. Feels that the pitch won't change much. Mentions that in this format, you need to be aware that rather than taking it deep, you have to finish it before. Praises his bowlers for their performance in the last game and informs that there is one forced change in Sanju SamsonÂ who has a bruised knee and Rahul TripathiÂ replaces him. Also, Hardik adds that Arshdeep Singh is fit andÂ comes in for Harshal Pa
|Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
|Toss - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. INDIA ELECT TO BOWL FIRST!Â