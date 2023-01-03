|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to get the play underway. The two umpires are already out in the middle and the Lankan players also stride out to take their places on the field.
|We are just a few minutes away from the start of the play. But first, the two sides walk out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems as it is the first game of the series. It will be Sri Lanka'sÂ national anthem first followed by the Indian national anthem.
|Ishan KishanÂ comes up for a quick chat! HeÂ starts by saying it's difficult to switch formats (was playing red-ball cricket recently) but it's important to do that at this level. Adds that he has played a lot of games here at the Wankhede and is aware of how the pitch behaves. Mentions that he just looks to watch the ball and play on merit. Tells that he is excited to play this series. States that he was very worried after Pant's accident and hopes that he recovers soon and returns.
|Hardik Pandya, captaining India for the first time in this format at home,Â says that he is excited to lead the country and it is a special moment as well. Adds that they were going to bat first even though it is a chasing ground as they wantÂ to challenge themselves. Mentions that anyone who plays for the national team is the best and they have two debutants, Shivam MaviÂ and Shubman Gill. Mavi comes in the side to replace Arshdeep SinghÂ who isn't available.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha andÂ Dilshan Madushanka.
|India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill (On T20I debut), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi (OnÂ debut), Umran Malik andÂ Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka,Â says that they want to bowl first as dew could be a factor later on. Adds that they have been doing well in this format, except for the T20 World Cup and they will look to follow the routine. Informs that they have retained the same batting unit and there are a few changes in the bowling group with Kasun RajithaÂ and Maheesh TheekshanaÂ back in the mix.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and Dasun ShanakaÂ calls it correctly. Sri LankaÂ opt to BOWL first.