|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 0wd . . . . . 1 | . . 1 1 . .
|Last bat : Kamil Misharac Shreyas Iyer b Harshal Patel1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:76/3 (11 Ovs)
|11.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Dinesh Chandimal, 1 run.
|11.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Dinesh Chandimal, No run.
|11.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, Slightly short, on middle. Nissanka turns it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|11.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, Flatter and on off. Nissanka punches it to covers.
|10.6 : Harshal Patel to Kamil Mishara, OUT TAKEN! Wonderful catch by Shreyas! A fuller ball, outside off. Kamil MisharaÂ drives it on the up and towards covers where Shreyas IyerÂ dives forward and takes a superb catch. The ball was dying but he does well to get his fingers under it.Â
|Who will walk out to bat now?
|10.5 : Harshal Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on off. Nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|10.4 : Harshal Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Slower one again, on middle, flicked to mid-wicket and two runs are taken. The third umpire checks for a short run and it shows there was something behind the line.Â
|10.3 : Harshal Patel to Kamil Mishara, Outside off. Mishara guides it to third man for a single.
|10.2 : Harshal Patel to Kamil Mishara, Almost there! A length ball, outside off, was the slower one and Mishara tries to push with hard ends. The ball lobs over the bowler and in front of mid off.Â
|10.1 : Harshal Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Length and outside off. Nissanka punches it to deep point for a single.
|9.5 : DRINKS! So, both the spinners have done really well to get the wickets. There is still something in the pitch and India will look to make most of it. Sri LankaÂ need to develop another big partnership here. Kamil MisharaÂ joins Pathum NissankaÂ in the middle.
|9.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Kamil Mishara, Quicker and on the pads. Kamil MisharaÂ flicks it to mid on.
|9.5 : Review! Up goes the finger for the LBW decision but Charith AsalankaÂ takes it upstairs. No bat there. Three reds and Sri LankaÂ lose their review.Â
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Charith Asalanka, OUT! LBW! It looked plumb to the naked eye and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Charith AsalankaÂ has a chat with his partner and opts to take the review. Coming back to the ball, it is floated, full, on middle and leg. Charith AsalankaÂ gets on one knee and tries to sweep it away. Although he fails to get any bat on it and gets rapped on the pads. Yuzvendra ChahalÂ appeals and the umpire does not even take time to agree with the bowler. The review
|9.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Charith Asalanka, Floated, full and on off. Charith AsalankaÂ pushes it to cover.
|9.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Short and outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ goes back and cuts it to point for a single.
|9.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Charith Asalanka, Full, on leg. Charith AsalankaÂ flicks it to square leg for a single.
|9.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Charith Asalanka, BEATEN! A flipper this time. Around off, this one holds it's line. Charith AsalankaÂ tries to play for the spin but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra JadejaÂ has the last laugh. He draws the first blood and sends back Danushka Gunathilaka, who was just starting to take the charge. It is touch short, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ fetches it from outside off, but gets it off the top edge. It flies in the air towards mid on. Venkatesh IyerÂ comes forward, keeps his eyes on the ball and dives in front of him to pouch the ball safely.Â
|8.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Charith Asalanka, Fuller and on the stumps. Charith AsalankaÂ works it past short mid-wicket for one.
|8.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, On off, Nissanka pushes it to cover for a single.
|8.4 : Charith AsalankaÂ is the new man in.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! ALL THE WAY! 16 runs come off the first three deliveries. Full and wide outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ reaches out and smokes it over the wide long on fence.Â
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Danushka GunathilakaÂ now capitalizing on the off side. An arm ball, going away from the left-hander. Danushka GunathilakaÂ plays it a little late and cuts it towards third man for a boundary.Â
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! BANG! Danushka GunathilakaÂ getting into the act now. Sri LankaÂ making their intentions clear. Floated, full and on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ gets low and slogs it over wide long on fence for a biggie.
|7.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Floated, outside off, turning away. Pathum NissankaÂ hangs back and slaps it through point for a brace. 50 up for Sri Lanka. Both the batters have grown really well for the visitors.Â
|7.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller, on middle and leg. Danushka GunathilakaÂ clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|7.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, A slower one, touch short, wide outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ cuts it to point with any timing on it. They take a single.
|7.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Danushka Gunathilaka, Full and on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
|7.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Danushka GunathilakaÂ with some good use of his feet. A short ball, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ makes room and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|7.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on off. Pathum NissankaÂ gets low and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Danushka Gunathilaka, Tossed up, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ stays back and lofts it over cover. Deepak HoodaÂ chases the ball in the deep and keeps it in. Two runs.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on off. Pathum NissankaÂ works it to mid on for a single.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! EDGY! Flighted, full and on off. Pathum NissankaÂ changes his stance and goes for the reverse sweep. The ball flies over the keeper's head off the top-edge and ends up in the boundary.
|0.0 : Spin from both the ends as Ravindra JadejaÂ has the ball now.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, Quicker, fuller and on off. Pathum NissankaÂ defends it out solidly.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, Length, on the stumps. Pathum NissankaÂ hangs back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up, on off. Pathum NissankaÂ pushes it to the left of the bowler. Jadeja dives to that side and makes a half stop.
|5.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Danushka Gunathilaka, Some bounce to end the over. Tossed up, just outside off. It flies off the deck. Danushka GunathilakaÂ tries to chase it but misses.
|5.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Danushka Gunathilaka, Looped in, on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|5.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Slower, on the pads. Pathum NissankaÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
|5.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Danushka Gunathilaka, Floated, around leg. Danushka GunathilakaÂ makes room and punches it to covers for another single.
|5.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, Angled into the pads, fuller. Pathum NissankaÂ eases it down the ground to long on for one.
|0.0 : Yuzvendra ChahalÂ is into the attack.
|5.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Not the welcome Yuzvendra ChahalÂ wanted. Flatter and short, outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ stays back and cuts it hard through point for a boundary.Â
|4.6 : Harshal Patel to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and on middle. Nissanka heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He didn't time well and good for him as there was a fielder stationed in the deep.Â
|4.5 : Harshal Patel to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Clears the infield! A length ball, outside off. Nissanka goes big over point and clears the infield for the ball to find the fence.Â
|4.4 : Harshal Patel to Danushka Gunathilaka, Length ball, on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ knocks it late on the off side and a quick single is taken.Â
|4.1 : Harshal Patel to Danushka Gunathilaka, A slower to start by Patel, fuller and outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ is deceived by the change of pace.
|4.3 : Harshal Patel to Danushka Gunathilaka, Patel goes back to his slower deliveries. Fuller and outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ swings and misses.
|4.2 : Harshal Patel to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Good shot! Short in length, on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ pulls it nicely to square leg for a boundary.Â
|3.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, An appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Might be going down leg. Another superb yorker by Bumrah, angling on the pads. Nissanka looks to heave it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, An off cutter from Bumrah, fuller and outside off. Nissanka backs away and tries to go over covers but fails to get any bat.Â
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, Length and around off. Nissanka makes a bit of room and slaps it hard but straight to mid off.Â
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, Bumrah angled in a yorker, right in the blockhole. Pathum NissankaÂ clears his front leg and digs it out in time.
|3.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller, on middle and leg. Danushka GunathilakaÂ makes room and looks to drive it into covers. The ball moves into the batter a bit and takes the inside edge towards square leg. They take one.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pathum Nissanka, A length ball, angled in on off. Pathum NissankaÂ stays inside the crease and guides it down to third man for a single.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, on off. Nissanka dabs it late to backward point for a single.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fullish delivery, on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|2.2 : Rohit SharmaÂ is having a word with the umpire. He seems to be having a problem with a white advertising board, which might affect the players to see the ball with the board flashing in front of the eyes. Wonder how the officials will deal with it.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, Touch fuller, on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ comes down the track and toe ends his shot straight down for no run.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum NissankaÂ puts a big dive! Length ball, on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ defends it in front of covers. Nissanka hurries for a run but a late no shout means he has to run back. Deepak HoodaÂ there doesn't have a shy.Â
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Finally, off the middle! Fuller, in the driving arc and Danushka GunathilakaÂ is up for the shot as he creams it through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, Swing and a miss! Both bowlers have started brilliantly here. Length ball, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ skips down and looks to slash at it but misses.Â
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Almost chopped on! Fuller and outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge to the fine leg region. A single. Eventful over by Jasprit Bumrah.
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Again this one comes back in but was way outside off, fuller as well. Danushka GunathilakaÂ misses his drive.Â
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Beauty! Short of a length, it lands on off and shapes back in. Danushka GunathilakaÂ is squared up as he looks to defend and gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|1.2 : Review! Rohit SharmaÂ takes the review with one second on the timer. The on-field decision is not out. The replays show clearly that no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact it outside the line. The onfield decision stays and India lose a review here.
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, NOT OUT!Â A low full toss, slanting on the pads. Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but not given. Bumrah was pumped and he convinced Sharma to go upstairs. The only question was the impact and the replay shows it was outside. Two leg bye taken in the process.Â
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Around off, on a length, Danushka GunathilakaÂ punches it to covers and the fielder makes a good stop by diving to his left there.
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, A length ball, angling around off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to push but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Wide! This is way, way down the leg side. Left alone. Good take by Ishan Kishan, behind the sumps.Â
|0.6 : Jasprit BumrahÂ to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Danushka Gunathilaka, Wide! Bumrah errs in line as serves it down the leg side. Danushka GunathilakaÂ misses his flick. First extra off the innings.Â
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Pathum Nissanka, On a length, on off. Nissanka hops and taps it on the off side. Wants a single but is sent back clearly. Good start by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Â
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Pathum Nissanka, Short of a length, outside off, again seams away and Nissanka has a feel for it. fails to connect.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Pathum Nissanka, This one comes straight, on a length, on off. Nissanka prods to defend but gets an outside edge to third man for a single.Â
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, On the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket for a quick single. Gunathilaka off the mark as well.Â
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Danushka Gunathilaka, Lovely bowling! Length ball, shaping away, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ has a poke at it but misses. Good seam position there.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Pathum Nissanka, Straightaway bit of away movement for Kumar! A length ball, outside off. Nissanka looks to push it but misses.Â
|0.0 : We are set for the clash. The Indian players stride out to the middle. Followed by Pathum NissankaÂ and Danushka GunathilakaÂ who walk out to open for Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipperÂ says they would have bowled first as well as the pitch was covered for a long time. He hopes the openers give a good start. Informs there are two changes.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (In for Janith Liyanage), Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando (In for Jeffrey Vandersay).
|Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, is in for a chat. He says they will bowl first. Mentions they just need to have the score in front of them, no other idea behind it. Says it does not depend on wins and losses, it depends on what the team wants. Says they had to rest a few players. Says that the changes in the squad does not depend on the result.
|India (Unchanged playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Rohit Sharma. IndiaÂ will BOWL first!
|... Match Day ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka. The hosts have taken a 1-nil lead in the series. But now the conditions would be very different as both teams head to Dharamsala. India performed really well and got over the line convincingly by a 62-run margin.
|With the bench strength that India possesses, their squad in the first game never looked like it was missing some big names. The skipper, Rohit Sharma used his bowlers really well and allowed Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer some time with the ball that did not go in vain. Also, the top order went all guns-blazing and would hope they continue in the same manner.Â Â Until Ruturaj Gaikwad is fit to play, we should expect the same 11 for the hosts.
|PITCH REPORT - Ajit Agarkar says although it was raining for a long time, the ground staff have done a terrific job. Says the pitch looks in good condition and with lovely grass cover, the ball will come good on the bat. Deep Dasgupta adds the ground is longer on the one side and even the pitch looks good to bat. Ends, It will be interesting to see what the captains will choose.Â
|Sri Lanka need their batters to step up if they are to level the series. In the first game, it was only Charith AsalankaÂ who got a good start. Although they do have an experienced bowling pack, they have taken a blow in the spin department with the loss of Maheesha Theekshana due to an injury. There might be some new faces in this game. The visitors have a poor T20I record against India and they would be eyeing to turn their luck around. Also, the conditions are overcast here so rain might play