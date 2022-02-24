|Batsmen
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ishan Kishan, 1 run.
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rohit Sharma, 1 run.
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rohit Sharma, On a length, this time on off. Sharma blocks it out to mid off. Not much swing in the first couple of balls.
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Rohit Sharma, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ starts with a fullish delivery on middle. Sharma leans forward and drives it towards the off side.
|0.0 : So we are done with national anthems and the action is all set to begin at Lucknow! Sri Lankan players make their way out to the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ are the openers for India. Sunil Gavaskar rings the bell as a symbol for play to start. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ will start with the ball for Sri Lanka. Here we go...
|Â The two teams are now assembling for their respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's national anthem first up, followed by the Indian national anthem.
|Shreyas IyerÂ is down for the chat. He says thatÂ he is comfortable in the number 3 position and this position gives more time to settle and then launch.Â He mentions that he was quite flamboyantÂ at the start of his career but he is now more calm in his approach. He mentions that in this format it is important to not think too much and just react to the situation. He says he enjoys playing leg spinners but tells that it depends on the situation but he prefers a leg spinner anyday and likes goin
|Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, says that he was looking to chase. He says that he was not sure about the pitch and he says that the last time they played here the pitch was good. He mentions that nothing changes for them and he addsÂ that it is important they stay in the radar and they want to keep ticking the boxes. He mentionsÂ that this is a good opportunity for youngerÂ guys. He informs that they have made six changes from the last game and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ was about to play but has inju
|Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper, says that they will bowl first. He says that they are bowling well in the last few games and they are confident. He addsÂ that Australia was a tough tour and they could have won more games there. He informs that they have few changes from the last time they played.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (C), Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Sri Lanka. They have elected to FIELDÂ first.Â
|With a few big names missing, India will yet again look to test their bench strength. Saying that, the likes of Bumrah is back yet again to lead the bowling attack. However, Samson returns into the line-up and will probably be picked in the XI. This is a good chance for him to make a statement before the grandest stage.
|PITCHÂ REPORTÂ - Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report. He says the match is on the black soil pitch. He says that the right boundary is short and the left is long.Â He mentions thatÂ the straightÂ at LucknowÂ is the longest in the country. Russel Arnold joins him and heÂ says that the conditions are good and there will not be much dew. He informsÂ that the pitch is hard and there will be a nice pace and bounce. He recoknsÂ that 180 is a par score today.
|Sri Lanka,Â on the other hand, will head into this game with some confidence. They beat Australia in their last game and in conditions which are kind of familiar to home, they would feel they could do better here. They too will take this series as one to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Toss and teams in a bit.
|Indiaâs preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup continues. It was West Indies who visited a little while ago and now it is their neighbours Sri LankaÂ who head here to play 3 T20Is and two Tests. On that note, hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka.Â