India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023, January 15, 2023

IND 126/0 (21.5) , 0/0 (1)
Live
CRR: 5.77
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
FY Fazal 55 61 7 1 90.16
KL Rahul 63 70 4 2 90.00
Bowlers O M R W Econ
CJ Chibhabha 1.5 0 15 0 8.18
DT Tiripano 5 1 15 0 3.00
Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . 1 1 . 1wd . | . 1 1 . . 1
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
Commentary :
21.5 : India wins by 10 wickets and wins the series 3-0
Chibhabha to Fazal, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
21.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, turns it towards square leg
21.3 : Chibhabha to Rahul, SIX, swings this length ball over long on for SIX
21.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards short cover
Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards short cover and goes for a quick single
21.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, two runs, glances it towards fine leg
End of over: IND 113/0 (Rahul 54, Fazal 51)
20.6 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, defends it towards short cover.
20.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards short cover for a quick single
20.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
20.3 : Tiripano to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man
20.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pulls it towards fine leg
20.1 : Tiripano to Fazal, one run
End of over: IND 109/0 (Rahul 52, Fazal 49)
Fazal reaches his maiden ODI match. He is only the 3rd Indian opener to score a 50 on debut
Tiripano to Fazal, one run, pulls it towards fine leg
19.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket.
19.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
19.4 : Chibhabha to Fazal, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards mid off
19.3 : Chibhabha to Fazal, no run, defends it towards short point
19.2 : Chibhabha to Fazal, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
19.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it through point for a single
End of over: IND 107/0 (Rahul 51, Fazal 48)
18.6 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards fine leg and beats the diving effort from the fielder to collect a boundary.
18.5 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR
100 comes up for India
Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
18.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket
18.3 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
18.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, bye, looks to defend but misses. Keeper fumbles with the take and allows a bye
18.1 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single and gets to his Fifty from 58 balls with 4 FOURS and 1 SIX in 79 minutes
End of over: IND 96/0 (Rahul 49, Fazal 40)
17.6 : Cremer to Fazal, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground over long on for SIX.
17.5 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, tries to sweep but misses
17.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards mid wicket
17.3 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, sweeps it towards deep backward square leg
17.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards square leg
17.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
End of over: IND 87/0 (Rahul 47, Fazal 33)
16.6 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, tries to pull the short ball but gets hit on the glove.
16.5 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and punches it straight down the ground for a boundary
16.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
16.3 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
16.2 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
16.1 : Mupariwa to Rahul, two runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards square third man
End of over: IND 80/0 (Rahul 44, Fazal 29)
15.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, gives the charge and slices. He gets a leading edge towards deep cover.
15.5 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
15.4 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
15.3 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
15.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
15.1 : Cremer to Rahul, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground over long off for SIX
End of over: IND 71/0 (Rahul 36, Fazal 28)
14.6 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, slices it past the gully fielder for a single.
14.5 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and pushes it to the cover fielder
14.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
14.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man
14.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
14.1 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point
End of over: IND 66/0 (Rahul 34, Fazal 25)
13.6 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, pushes it towards cover point.
13.5 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single
13.4 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, comes forward and drives it towards wide long off
13.3 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
13.2 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, drives it towards long on
13.1 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, tries to sweep but misses
End of over: IND 60/0 (Rahul 29, Fazal 24)
12.6 : Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for another boundary.
12.5 : Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
12.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR
50 comes up for India
Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
12.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
12.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
12.1 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 47/0 (Rahul 17, Fazal 24)
11.6 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
11.5 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, comes down the track and drives it to the long on fielder
11.4 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, looks to defend but misses
11.3 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, defends it to the point fielder
11.2 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder
11.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
End of over: IND 45/0 (Rahul 16, Fazal 23)
10.6 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, drives it towards wide mid on.
10.5 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it straight down the ground. Mid on fielder moves across and stops the ball
10.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it back to the bowler
10.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards fine leg
10.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
10.1 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IND 43/0 (Rahul 15, Fazal 22)
9.6 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
9.5 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
9.4 : Madziva to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
9.3 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
9.2 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
9.1 : Madziva to Rahul, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a couple of runs
End of over: IND 37/0 (Rahul 9, Fazal 22)
8.6 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
8.5 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, comes on the front foot and pushes it to the point fielder
8.4 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
8.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
8.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, covers the line of the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
8.1 : Mupariwa to Fazal, two runs, glances it towards fine leg for a couple of runs
Mupariwa to Fazal, wide, slides this one down the leg side
End of over: IND 30/0 (Rahul 9, Fazal 16)
7.6 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
7.5 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the cover fielder
7.4 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, pushes it towards short cover for a quick single
7.3 : Madziva to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
7.2 : Madziva to Fazal, wide, slides it down the leg side
Madziva to Rahul, one run, cuts it towards cover point and takes a quick single
7.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short cover
End of over: IND 23/0 (Rahul 8, Fazal 11)
6.6 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
Join us back in 35 minutes when the run chase resume
That will be the Lunch Break. Rahul and Fazal have added 23 runs so far and India needs another 101 runs to win
6.5 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, defends it back to the bowler
6.4 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, defends it from the crease and gets an inside edge onto the pad
6.3 : Tiripano to Fazal, wide, drifts this one down the leg side
Tiripano to Fazal, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
6.2 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
6.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
End of over: IND 21/0 (Rahul 7, Fazal 11)
5.6 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, drives it towards square leg.
5.5 : Madziva to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
5.4 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single
5.3 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man
5.2 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a quick single
5.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 14/0 (Rahul 5, Fazal 6)
4.6 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, goes back and defends it towards cover.
4.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, runs it down towards third man
4.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
4.3 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
4.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, wide, another bouncer and called a wide again
Tiripano to Rahul, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
Tiripano to Fazal, three runs, flicks it through mid wicket for three runs
4.1 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point
End of over: IND 8/0 (Rahul 4, Fazal 3)
3.6 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, flicks it towards fine leg.
3.5 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, defends it towards cover
3.4 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
3.3 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, lets it go outside off stump
3.2 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point
3.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it towards cover point
End of over: IND 6/0 (Rahul 3, Fazal 2)
2.6 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a quick single.
2.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
2.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
2.3 : Tiripano to Fazal, one run, turns it towards backward square leg for a single
2.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a quick single
2.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IND 3/0 (Rahul 1, Fazal 1)
1.6 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump.
1.5 : Madziva to Fazal, wide, slips this one down the leg side
Madziva to Fazal, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
1.4 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, looks to defend but gets a thick outside towards third man
1.3 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man for a single
1.2 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
1.1 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IND 0/0 (Rahul 0, Fazal 0)
0.6 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
0.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the point fielder
0.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it to the point fielder
0.3 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
0.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
0.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets a bottom edge that rolls behind the stumps