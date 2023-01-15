|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|FY Fazal
|55
|61
|7
|1
|90.16
|KL Rahul
|63
|70
|4
|2
|90.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|CJ Chibhabha
|1.5
|0
|15
|0
|8.18
|DT Tiripano
|5
|1
|15
|0
|3.00
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . 1 1 . 1wd . | . 1 1 . . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|21.5 : India wins by 10 wickets and wins the series 3-0
|Chibhabha to Fazal, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|21.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, turns it towards square leg
|21.3 : Chibhabha to Rahul, SIX, swings this length ball over long on for SIX
|21.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards short cover
|Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards short cover and goes for a quick single
|21.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, two runs, glances it towards fine leg
End of over: IND 113/0 (Rahul 54, Fazal 51)
|20.6 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, defends it towards short cover.
|20.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards short cover for a quick single
|20.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|20.3 : Tiripano to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man
|20.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pulls it towards fine leg
|20.1 : Tiripano to Fazal, one run
End of over: IND 109/0 (Rahul 52, Fazal 49)
|Fazal reaches his maiden ODI match. He is only the 3rd Indian opener to score a 50 on debut
|
Tiripano to Fazal, one run, pulls it towards fine leg
End of over: IND 109/0 (Rahul 52, Fazal 49)
|19.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket.
|19.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|19.4 : Chibhabha to Fazal, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards mid off
|19.3 : Chibhabha to Fazal, no run, defends it towards short point
|19.2 : Chibhabha to Fazal, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
|19.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it through point for a single
End of over: IND 107/0 (Rahul 51, Fazal 48)
|18.6 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards fine leg and beats the diving effort from the fielder to collect a boundary.
|18.5 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR
|100 comes up for India
|Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|18.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|18.3 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|18.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, bye, looks to defend but misses. Keeper fumbles with the take and allows a bye
|18.1 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single and gets to his Fifty from 58 balls with 4 FOURS and 1 SIX in 79 minutes
End of over: IND 96/0 (Rahul 49, Fazal 40)
|17.6 : Cremer to Fazal, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground over long on for SIX.
|17.5 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, tries to sweep but misses
|17.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards mid wicket
|17.3 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, sweeps it towards deep backward square leg
|17.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards square leg
|17.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
End of over: IND 87/0 (Rahul 47, Fazal 33)
|16.6 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, tries to pull the short ball but gets hit on the glove.
|16.5 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and punches it straight down the ground for a boundary
|16.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|16.3 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|16.2 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|16.1 : Mupariwa to Rahul, two runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards square third man
End of over: IND 80/0 (Rahul 44, Fazal 29)
|15.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, gives the charge and slices. He gets a leading edge towards deep cover.
|15.5 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|15.4 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
|15.3 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
|15.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|15.1 : Cremer to Rahul, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground over long off for SIX
End of over: IND 71/0 (Rahul 36, Fazal 28)
|14.6 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, slices it past the gully fielder for a single.
|14.5 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and pushes it to the cover fielder
|14.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|14.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man
|14.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|14.1 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point
End of over: IND 66/0 (Rahul 34, Fazal 25)
|13.6 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, pushes it towards cover point.
|13.5 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single
|13.4 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, comes forward and drives it towards wide long off
|13.3 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|13.2 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, drives it towards long on
|13.1 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, tries to sweep but misses
End of over: IND 60/0 (Rahul 29, Fazal 24)
|12.6 : Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for another boundary.
|12.5 : Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|12.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR
|50 comes up for India
|Mupariwa to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
|12.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
|12.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
|12.1 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 47/0 (Rahul 17, Fazal 24)
|11.6 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|11.5 : Cremer to Fazal, one run, comes down the track and drives it to the long on fielder
|11.4 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, looks to defend but misses
|11.3 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|11.2 : Cremer to Fazal, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder
|11.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
End of over: IND 45/0 (Rahul 16, Fazal 23)
|10.6 : Mupariwa to Rahul, one run, drives it towards wide mid on.
|10.5 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it straight down the ground. Mid on fielder moves across and stops the ball
|10.4 : Mupariwa to Rahul, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|10.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards fine leg
|10.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|10.1 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IND 43/0 (Rahul 15, Fazal 22)
|9.6 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|9.5 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|9.4 : Madziva to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
|9.3 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|9.2 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|9.1 : Madziva to Rahul, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a couple of runs
End of over: IND 37/0 (Rahul 9, Fazal 22)
|8.6 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|8.5 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, comes on the front foot and pushes it to the point fielder
|8.4 : Mupariwa to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
|8.3 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|8.2 : Mupariwa to Fazal, no run, covers the line of the stumps and lets it go outside off stump
|8.1 : Mupariwa to Fazal, two runs, glances it towards fine leg for a couple of runs
|
Mupariwa to Fazal, wide, slides this one down the leg side
End of over: IND 30/0 (Rahul 9, Fazal 16)
|7.6 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
|7.5 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the cover fielder
|7.4 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, pushes it towards short cover for a quick single
|7.3 : Madziva to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
|7.2 : Madziva to Fazal, wide, slides it down the leg side
|Madziva to Rahul, one run, cuts it towards cover point and takes a quick single
|7.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short cover
End of over: IND 23/0 (Rahul 8, Fazal 11)
|6.6 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|Join us back in 35 minutes when the run chase resume
|That will be the Lunch Break. Rahul and Fazal have added 23 runs so far and India needs another 101 runs to win
|6.5 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|6.4 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, defends it from the crease and gets an inside edge onto the pad
|6.3 : Tiripano to Fazal, wide, drifts this one down the leg side
|Tiripano to Fazal, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|6.2 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|6.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
End of over: IND 21/0 (Rahul 7, Fazal 11)
|5.6 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, drives it towards square leg.
|5.5 : Madziva to Fazal, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
|5.4 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single
|5.3 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man
|5.2 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a quick single
|5.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 14/0 (Rahul 5, Fazal 6)
|4.6 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, goes back and defends it towards cover.
|4.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, runs it down towards third man
|4.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|4.3 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|4.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, wide, another bouncer and called a wide again
|Tiripano to Rahul, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
|Tiripano to Fazal, three runs, flicks it through mid wicket for three runs
|4.1 : Tiripano to Fazal, no run, looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point
End of over: IND 8/0 (Rahul 4, Fazal 3)
|3.6 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, flicks it towards fine leg.
|3.5 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, defends it towards cover
|3.4 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|3.3 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.2 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|3.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it towards cover point
|3.2 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, pushes it towards cover
|3.1 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, defends it towards cover point
End of over: IND 6/0 (Rahul 3, Fazal 2)
|2.6 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a quick single.
|2.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
|2.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|2.3 : Tiripano to Fazal, one run, turns it towards backward square leg for a single
|2.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a quick single
|2.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IND 3/0 (Rahul 1, Fazal 1)
|1.6 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump.
|1.5 : Madziva to Fazal, wide, slips this one down the leg side
|Madziva to Fazal, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|1.4 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, looks to defend but gets a thick outside towards third man
|1.3 : Madziva to Fazal, one run, drives it towards square third man for a single
|1.2 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|1.1 : Madziva to Fazal, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IND 0/0 (Rahul 0, Fazal 0)
|0.6 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|0.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the point fielder
|0.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|0.3 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|0.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|0.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets a bottom edge that rolls behind the stumps