|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|MK Pandey
|4
|1
|1
|0
|400.00
|AT Rayudu
|41
|44
|7
|0
|93.18
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Sikandar Raza
|1.5
|0
|7
|1
|3.82
|AG Cremer
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 1 3 1 . 4 . | . . . . 4 .
|Last bat : KK Nairlbw: Raza39(68b5x40x6) SR:57.35, FoW:125/2 (26.4 Ovs)
|26.5 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it towards deep extra cover for a boundary
|India wins by 8 wickets and takes a 2-0 lead in the 3 match series
|26.4 : Sikandar Raza to Nair, OUT, no run, bends down on his knee and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
|26.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, drives it down towards long on
|26.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, looks to flick but misses
|26.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 124/1 (Nair 39, Rayudu 40)
|25.6 : Cremer to Nair, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|India just needs 3 runs now
|25.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, punches it towards deep cover
|25.4 : Cremer to Nair, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single
|25.3 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, punches it down towards long off
|25.2 : Cremer to Nair, one run, cuts it towards the point fielder. A needless throw allows a single
|25.1 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 119/1 (Nair 37, Rayudu 37)
|24.6 : Sikandar Raza to Nair, no run, defends it to the mid wicket fielder.
|24.5 : Sikandar Raza to Nair, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|24.4 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, drives it down towards long on for a single
|24.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and turns it towards mid wicket
|24.2 : Sikandar Raza to Nair, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|24.1 : Sikandar Raza to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and punches it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 117/1 (Nair 36, Rayudu 36)
|23.6 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|23.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|23.4 : Cremer to Rayudu, FOUR, goes on the back foot and pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|23.3 : Cremer to Nair, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for a single
|23.2 : Cremer to Nair, FOUR, gives the charge and swings it towards wide long on for a boundary
|23.1 : Cremer to Nair, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 108/1 (Nair 31, Rayudu 32)
|22.6 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|22.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and defends it to the cover fielder
|22.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|22.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, FOUR, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|22.2 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|22.1 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it off the back foot
End of over: IND 100/1 (Nair 31, Rayudu 24)
|21.6 : Chigumbura to Nair, no run, pushes it towards mid on.
|21.5 : 100 comes up for India. 2nd fifty has come from 50 balls
|Chigumbura to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|21.4 : Chigumbura to Nair, one run, flicks it through backward square leg for a single
|21.3 : Chigumbura to Nair, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it towards cover
|21.2 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, two wides, fires this one down the leg side. Keeper dives and got a glove to it
|Chigumbura to Rayudu, FOUR, flicks it nicely through mid wicket for another boundary
|21.1 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, FOUR, comes forward and drives it straight down the ground through mid on for a boundary
End of over: IND 88/1 (Nair 30, Rayudu 15)
|20.6 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, punches it to the cover fielder.
|20.5 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|20.4 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|20.3 : Chibhabha to Nair, FOUR, Free Hit
|20.2 : Chibhabha to Nair, no ball, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder. Chibhabha oversteps and time for Free Hit
|Wicket-keeper is standing upto the stumps
|Chibhabha to Nair, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|20.1 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IND 83/1 (Nair 26, Rayudu 15)
|19.6 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder.
|19.5 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, wide, fires this one down the leg side
|Chigumbura to Rayudu, two runs, comes forward and drives it through extra cover for a couple of runs
|19.4 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, five wides, fires this one down the leg side and the keeper had no chance to collect the ball
|Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the mid on fielder
|19.3 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, back of length ball just outside off stump, Rayudu looks to slice it towards third man but misses
|19.2 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it towards short cover
|19.1 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 75/1 (Nair 26, Rayudu 13)
|18.6 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short cover.
|18.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, tries to pull but gets a top edge towards wide mid on
|18.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the cover fielder
|18.3 : Chibhabha to Nair, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single
|18.2 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|18.1 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single
End of over: IND 72/1 (Nair 25, Rayudu 11)
|17.6 : Chatara to Nair, no run, looks to run it towards third man but gets an inside edge onto the pad.
|17.5 : Chatara to Rayudu, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket for a quick single
|17.4 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, punches it off the back foot to the cover fielder
|17.3 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it back to the bowler
|17.2 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
|17.1 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 71/1 (Nair 25, Rayudu 10)
|16.6 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short cover.
|16.5 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the mid on fielder
|16.4 : Chibhabha to Nair, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|16.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, presses forward and runs it down towards third man
|16.2 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards cover
|16.1 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards the cover fielder
End of over: IND 68/1 (Nair 23, Rayudu 9)
|15.6 : Chatara to Rayudu, one run, steers it towards third man for a single.
|15.5 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump
|15.4 : Chatara to Rayudu, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through cover point for a boundary
|15.3 : Chatara to Rayudu, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it nicely to the right of mid off fielder for a boundary
|15.2 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|15.1 : Chatara to Nair, one run, steers it towards third man for a single
End of over: IND 58/1 (Nair 22, Rayudu 0)
|14.6 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|14.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, covers the line of stumps and lets it go outside off stump
|14.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, OUT, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump without moving his feet. He only manages an inside edge back onto his stumps
|14.3 : Chibhabha to Rahul, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for two runs
|14.2 : Chibhabha to Nair, one run, opens the face of the bat and drives it towards square third man
|14.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, three runs, comes on the front foot and drives it through wide mid off for three runs. Cremer gives the chase and makes a diving stop
End of over: IND 52/0 (Rahul 28, Nair 21)
|13.6 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, glances it off his pads towards fine leg for a single.
|13.5 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|13.4 : 50 comes up for India
|Chatara to Rahul, two runs, flicks it off his pads towards fine leg and comes back for the second run
|13.3 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, opens the face of the bat and steers it towards gully
|13.2 : Chatara to Nair, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
|13.1 : Chatara to Nair, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
End of over: IND 48/0 (Rahul 25, Nair 21)
|12.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, tries to cut it off the back foot but misses.
|That will be the Lunch Break. India have reached 48 runs in 13 overs. They need another 79 runs to win the match and also the series. Rahul is batting on 25 runs, while Nair is unbeaten on 21 runs
|Join us back in 35 minutes when the run chase resumes.
|Welcome back. 79 runs is what India needs to win now. They will looking to wrap up the match as quickly as possible.
|12.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|12.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|12.3 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards point
|12.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it towards square leg
|12.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short mid off
End of over: IND 48/0 (Rahul 25, Nair 21)
|11.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long off.
|11.5 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|11.4 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|11.3 : Cremer to Nair, one run, comes forward and pushes it through gap at cover for a single
|11.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|11.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, comes forward and drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 45/0 (Rahul 23, Nair 20)
|10.6 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder.
|10.5 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|10.4 : Chibhabha to Nair, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|10.3 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
|10.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|10.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, DROPPED, no run, drives it in the air towards extra cover. Raza dives to his right and got his hands to it but drops it
End of over: IND 42/0 (Rahul 22, Nair 18)
|9.6 : Chatara to Nair, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump.
|Power-play 2 : Overs 11-40
|9.5 : Chatara to Nair, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|9.4 : Chatara to Nair, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|9.3 : Chatara to Nair, two runs, pushes it towards cover point and goes for a quick single. A shy at the bowler's end and one over-throw is taken
|9.2 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, pushes it gently towards backward point for a quick single
|9.1 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it
End of over: IND 39/0 (Rahul 21, Nair 16)
|8.6 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|8.5 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses
|8.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge towards third man for a single
|8.3 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
|8.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|8.1 : Chibhabha to Nair, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a single
End of over: IND 37/0 (Rahul 20, Nair 15)
|7.6 : Chatara to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through point for a boundary.
|7.5 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|7.4 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|7.3 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it towards point
|7.2 : Chatara to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|7.1 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IND 29/0 (Rahul 12, Nair 15)
|6.6 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
|6.5 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
|6.4 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|6.3 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, defends it towards cover
|6.2 : Chibhabha to Nair, no run, pushes at a back of length ball outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|6.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards short point for a quick single
End of over: IND 28/0 (Rahul 11, Nair 15)
|5.6 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump.
|5.5 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|5.4 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|5.3 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|5.2 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|5.1 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, defends it towards point
End of over: IND 28/0 (Rahul 11, Nair 15)
|4.6 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the gully fielder.
|4.5 : Chatara to Nair, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|4.4 : Chatara to Nair, FOUR, Free Hit
|4.3 : Chatara to Nair, no ball, Caught off a no ball! looks to drive but gets an outside edge. Catch is taken by the keeper. Chatara oversteps and it is a no ball
|Chatara to Nair, wide, too far outside off stump
|Chatara to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it towards short cover
|4.2 : Chatara to Nair, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through point for a boundary
|4.1 : Chatara to Nair, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 17/0 (Rahul 11, Nair 6)
|3.6 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, comes forward and drives it to the mid off fielder.
|3.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|3.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the cover fielder
|3.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|3.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary
|3.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 13/0 (Rahul 7, Nair 6)
|2.6 : Chatara to Nair, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper.
|2.5 : Chatara to Nair, FOUR, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|2.4 : Chatara to Nair, no run, defends it towards cover point
|2.3 : Chatara to Nair, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
|2.2 : Chatara to Nair, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|2.1 : Chatara to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 9/0 (Rahul 7, Nair 2)
|1.6 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder.
|1.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through cover for a boundary
|1.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, defends it towards cover
|1.3 : Muzarabani to Nair, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single
|1.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, three runs, comes forward and drives it through cover for a boundary
|1.1 : Muzarabani to Nair, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
End of over: IND 0/0 (Rahul 0, Nair 0)
|0.6 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it towards cover.
|0.5 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|0.4 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|0.3 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|0.2 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
|0.1 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, lets it go outside off stump