|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|KL Rahul
|100
|115
|7
|1
|86.96
|AT Rayudu
|62
|120
|5
|0
|51.67
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|H Masakadza
|2.3
|0
|19
|0
|7.60
|CJ Chibhabha
|8
|1
|14
|0
|1.75
|Recent overs : 1 . . 2 . 1 | . . . . 4 . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : KK Nairc: Raza b: Chatara7(20b1x40x6) SR:35.00, FoW:11/1 (4.3 Ovs)
|42.3 : Rahul is the first Indian batsman to make a hundred on debut
|100 for Rahul on debut and India wins by 9 wickets. 100 for Rahul has come from 115 balls with 7 FOURS and 1 SIX in 175 minutes
|Masakadza to Rahul, SIX, swings this length ball over long on for SIX
|42.2 : Masakadza to Rahul, two runs, drives it through backward square leg for two runs
|42.1 : Masakadza to Rahul, no run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IND 165/1 (Rahul 92, Rayudu 62)
|41.6 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|41.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, swings it towards long on for a single
|41.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, drives it through backward point for a single
|41.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|41.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long on
|41.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad
End of over: IND 162/1 (Rahul 90, Rayudu 61)
|40.6 : Masakadza to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point.
|40.5 : Masakadza to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|40.4 : Masakadza to Rayudu, one run, drives it straight down the ground towards long on
|40.3 : Masakadza to Rahul, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|40.2 : Masakadza to Rayudu, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|40.1 : Masakadza to Rayudu, no run, looks to steer it towards third man but misses
End of over: IND 158/1 (Rahul 88, Rayudu 59)
|39.6 : Power-play 3: Overs 41-50
|Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards mid on.
|39.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, punches it to the mid off fielder
|39.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, punches it past the bowler towards mid on
|39.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards cover
|39.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, slices and gets a thick outside edge towards third man
|39.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IND 156/1 (Rahul 87, Rayudu 58)
|38.6 : Masakadza to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|38.5 : Masakadza to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point
|38.4 : Masakadza to Rahul, one run, drives it through square leg
|Rahul now has the record for highest score on debut from an Indian batsman
|38.3 : Masakadza to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|38.2 : Masakadza to Rahul, two runs, drives it through point for a couple of runs
|38.1 : Masakadza to Rahul, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
End of over: IND 149/1 (Rahul 80, Rayudu 58)
|37.6 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long off for a single.
|37.5 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, no run, cuts it towards cover
|37.4 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards long off
|37.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, flicks it through mid wicket
|37.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|37.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket
End of over: IND 145/1 (Rahul 78, Rayudu 56)
|36.6 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, turns it towards mid wicket. Rayudu wanted a single but Rahul sends him back mid-way.
|36.5 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|36.4 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, comes forward and drives it towards long off
|36.3 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, goes back and pushes it towards point
|36.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, comes down the track and defends
|36.1 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 144/1 (Rahul 78, Rayudu 55)
|35.6 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, FOUR, punches it straight down the ground between the bowler and mid off fielder for a boundary.
|35.5 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, drives it down towards long off
|35.4 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, sweeps it towards backward square leg
|35.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, pushes it towards cover
|35.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards cover
|35.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, two runs, drives it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
End of over: IND 137/1 (Rahul 74, Rayudu 52)
|34.6 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it towards cover.
|India needs another 32 runs from last 15 Overs. 126 runs the 2nd wicket Partnership so far
|Match State: Drinks Break
|34.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|34.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long off
|34.3 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards backward point
|34.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, gives the charge and drives it towards deep cover
|34.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, punches it down towards long off
End of over: IND 133/1 (Rahul 72, Rayudu 50)
|33.6 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, drives it towards mid wicket.
|33.5 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, tries to cut but misses
|33.4 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, punches it towards cover
|33.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, drives it towards cover
|33.2 : Fifty for Rayudu
|Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, comes forward and drives it down towards long off
|33.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
End of over: IND 131/1 (Rahul 71, Rayudu 49)
|32.6 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for two runs.
|32.5 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|32.4 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|32.3 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and blocks it back to the bowler
|32.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, comes down the track and drives it through mid wicket
|32.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
End of over: IND 127/1 (Rahul 68, Rayudu 48)
|31.6 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, looks to defend but misses.
|31.5 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, cuts it towards point
|31.4 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, drives it through square leg
|31.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, two runs, pulls it towards deep mid wicket
|31.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, no run, defends it towards cover
|31.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, no run, blocks it on the pitch
End of over: IND 124/1 (Rahul 65, Rayudu 48)
|30.6 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point.
|30.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, pushes it towards backward point
|30.4 : 1000 ODI runs for Rayudu
|Cremer to Rayudu, FOUR, pulls this short ball through square leg for a boundary
|30.3 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|30.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, comes forward and drives it towards long off
|30.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long off
End of over: IND 117/1 (Rahul 63, Rayudu 43)
|29.6 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards deep mid off for a single.
|29.5 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards wide long off for a single
|29.4 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, swings it through square leg for a single
|29.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, one run, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket
|29.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, pushes it back to Raza
|29.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rayudu, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 113/1 (Rahul 61, Rayudu 41)
|28.6 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single.
|28.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and blocks it back to the bowler
|28.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|28.3 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, drives it down towards long on
|28.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, pushes it towards point
|28.1 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point
End of over: IND 110/1 (Rahul 60, Rayudu 39)
|27.6 : Muzarabani to Rahul, two runs, cuts it through backward point for a couple of runs.
|27.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|27.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, looks to drive but gets a leading edge that goes on the bounce to the mid off fielder
|27.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|27.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it towards short mid wicket
|27.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, ducks under the bouncer
End of over: IND 108/1 (Rahul 58, Rayudu 39)
|26.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long on for a single.
|26.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
|26.4 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point
|26.3 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|26.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|26.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IND 103/1 (Rahul 55, Rayudu 37)
|25.6 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, comes forward and drives it towards deep cover for a single.
|25.5 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|25.4 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder
|25.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover for a single
|25.2 : 100 comes up for India. 2nd fifty has come from 51 balls
|Muzarabani to Rayudu, one run, cuts it towards deep point for a single
|25.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: IND 98/1 (Rahul 52, Rayudu 35)
|24.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long on for a single.
|24.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|24.4 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, defends it to the cover fielder again
|24.3 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, pushes it towards cover
|24.2 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket for a quick single
|24.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 95/1 (Rahul 50, Rayudu 34)
|23.6 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|23.5 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|23.4 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|23.3 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|23.2 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|23.1 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 95/1 (Rahul 50, Rayudu 34)
|22.6 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, defends it towards point.
|22.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, cuts it towards deep point
|22.4 : Maiden ODI fifty for Rahul. Only the 2nd Indian opener after Uthappa to get a fifty on debut
|Cremer to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|22.3 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, drives it through mid wicket
|22.2 : Cremer to Rahul, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it inside out over extra cover for a boundary
|22.1 : Cremer to Rahul, FOUR, goes back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary
End of over: IND 83/1 (Rahul 39, Rayudu 33)
|21.6 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|21.5 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|21.4 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|21.3 : Chatara to Rayudu, FOUR, gives the charge and lofts it through extra cover for a boundary
|21.2 : Chatara to Rayudu, two runs, goes back and cuts it through point for two runs
|21.5 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|21.4 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|21.3 : Chatara to Rahul, FOUR, gives the charge and lofts it through extra cover for a boundary
|21.2 : Chatara to Rayudu, three runs, goes back and cuts it through point for three runs
|21.1 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 77/1 (Rahul 39, Rayudu 27)
|20.6 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, one run, cuts it towards backward point. The fielder dives and got a hand to it.
|20.5 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, drives it straight down the ground. The mid on fielder moves across and stops the ball
|20.4 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
|20.3 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, FOUR, lofts it back over the bowler's head for a boundary
|20.2 : Chigumbura to Rahul, one run, slashes and just gets it over the mid off fielder
|20.1 : Chigumbura to Rahul, two runs, drives it past the diving backward point fielder for two runs
End of over: IND 69/1 (Rahul 36, Rayudu 22)
|19.6 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|19.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|19.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, pushes at a back of length ball outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|19.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|19.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|19.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards backward point
End of over: IND 68/1 (Rahul 35, Rayudu 22)
|18.6 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through extra cover. A diving effort from the fielder but the ball goes over the fence.
|18.5 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover for two runs
|18.4 : Chigumbura to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|18.3 : Chigumbura to Rahul, two runs, flicks it towards fine leg for a couple of runs
|18.2 : Chigumbura to Rahul, FOUR, stays back and slices it just over the jumping backward point fielder for a boundary
|18.1 : Chigumbura to Rahul, wide, fires this one too far outside off stump this time
|Chigumbura to Rahul, wide, slips this one down the leg side
Chigumbura to Rahul, no run, hangs back and defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 53/1 (Rahul 28, Rayudu 16)
|17.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it through backward square leg for a single.
|17.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|17.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards short mid on
|17.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the cover fielder this time
|17.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, works it through backward square leg for a single
|17.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards gully. First slip fielder moves to his right and stops the ball
End of over: IND 50/1 (Rahul 26, Rayudu 15)
|16.6 : Match State: Drinks Break
|Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards square leg.
|16.5 : Chigumbura to Rahul, one run, drives it towards wide mid on. Short mid wicket fielder dives and deflects the ball towards mid on
|16.4 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|16.3 : Chigumbura to Rahul, one run, drives it to the deep cover fielder
|16.2 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, one run, works it through backward square leg for a single
|16.1 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through backward point for a boundary
End of over: IND 42/1 (Rahul 24, Rayudu 9)
|15.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, defends it towards cover.
|15.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg
|15.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|15.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|15.2 : Just 16 runs from last 38 balls
|Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the point fielder
|15.1 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, drives it towards the cover point fielder
Chibhabha to Rayudu, wide, fires this one down the leg side
End of over: IND 40/1 (Rahul 24, Rayudu 9)
|14.6 : Chigumbura to Rahul, no run, defends it on the pitch.
|14.5 : Chigumbura to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|14.4 : Chigumbura to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|14.3 : Chigumbura to Rahul, two runs, slices it over backward point for a couple of runs
|14.2 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|14.1 : Chigumbura to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IND 37/1 (Rahul 22, Rayudu 8)
|13.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder.
|Chigumbura to bowl in his 200th ODI
|13.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|13.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards fine leg
|13.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, comes right behind the ball and defends it back to the bowler
|13.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|Muzarabani seems to have injured himself fielding the ball. Physio is attending him
|13.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, drives it towards square leg
End of over: IND 35/1 (Rahul 21, Rayudu 7)
|12.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long on for another single.
|12.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, comes forward and drives it through cover for a single
|12.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
|12.3 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, comes forward and drives it through mid wicket for a single
|12.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, goes back and punches it to the point fielder
|12.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: IND 30/1 (Rahul 18, Rayudu 5)
|11.6 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover point.
|Zimbabwe were 44/2 at the same stage
|11.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets beaten
|11.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and defends it towards cover
|11.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets beaten again
|11.2 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets beaten
|11.1 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 30/1 (Rahul 18, Rayudu 5)
|10.6 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, pushes it towards cover for a single.
|10.5 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short leg
|10.4 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|10.3 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it down towards long off for a single
|10.2 : Cremer to Rayudu, one run, drives it down towards long on for a single
|10.1 : Cremer to Rayudu, no run, presses forward and leaves it alone
End of over: IND 27/1 (Rahul 17, Rayudu 3)
|9.6 : Power-play 2: Overs 11-40
|Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, stays back and defends it to the point fielder.
|9.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover
|9.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
|9.3 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards cover
|9.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards point and takes a quick single
|9.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
End of over: IND 25/1 (Rahul 16, Rayudu 2)
|8.6 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper.
|8.5 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards the mid on fielder
|8.4 : Chatara to Rayudu, two runs, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a couple of runs
|8.3 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|8.2 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a quick single
|8.1 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
End of over: IND 22/1 (Rahul 15, Rayudu 0)
|7.6 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|7.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover
|7.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, drives it off the front foot through cover for a boundary
|7.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|7.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|7.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IND 17/1 (Rahul 10, Rayudu 0)
|6.6 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a quick single.
|6.5 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, turns it towards square leg fielder
|6.4 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|6.3 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
|6.2 : Chatara to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through cover for a boundary
|6.1 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards cover and wants a single but Rayudu sends him back
End of over: IND 12/1 (Rahul 5, Rayudu 0)
|5.6 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, defends it to the point fielder to finish the over.
|5.5 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, stays back and blocks it towards point
|5.4 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|5.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards extra cover for a single
|5.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short point
|5.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover
End of over: IND 11/1 (Rahul 4, Rayudu 0)
|4.6 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|4.5 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards short point and wants a single but Rahul sends him back
|4.4 : Chatara to Rayudu, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
|4.3 : Chatara to Nair, OUT, no run, goes on the back foot and looks to slice it over cover but ails to get elevation in the shot. Sikandar Raza takes an easy catch at cover
|4.2 : Chatara to Nair, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|4.1 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
End of over: IND 10/0 (Rahul 3, Nair 7)
|3.6 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, comes forward and turns it towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|3.4 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, defends it towards mid on
|3.3 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder
|3.2 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, defends it off the back foot
|3.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a single
End of over: IND 9/0 (Rahul 2, Nair 7)
|2.6 : Chatara to Nair, no run, looks to defend it off the back foot but misses and the ball goes past the outside half of the bat.
|2.5 : Chatara to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder
|2.4 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, flicks it off his pads towards fine leg for a single
|2.3 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, hangs back and cuts it to the point fielder
|2.2 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder this time
|2.1 : Chatara to Rahul, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
End of over: IND 8/0 (Rahul 1, Nair 7)
|1.6 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump.
|1.5 : Muzarabani to Nair, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|1.4 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|1.3 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|1.2 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|1.1 : Muzarabani to Nair, no run, hangs back and pushes it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 4/0 (Rahul 1, Nair 3)
|0.6 : Chatara to Nair, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single.
|0.5 : Chatara to Nair, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|0.4 : Chatara to Nair, two runs, flicks this length ball through square leg for a couple of runs
|0.3 : Chatara to Nair, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it to the cover fielder
|0.2 : Chatara to Nair, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder
|0.1 : Chatara to Rahul, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts the short ball towards square third man
|0.0 : 169 runs is the target for India to win the match and go 1-0 up in the 3 match series
|Welcome back