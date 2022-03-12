|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . . | 4 . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Length ball, on the hips, tucked to deep square leg for one.
|1.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Length ball, straight around off. Rohit prods and defends it out.
|1.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Sharma is off the mark as well. A length ball, swinging onto the pads. Sharma flicks it well wide of deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.6 : Vishwa FernandoÂ to operate from the other end.
|Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Length ball, just outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ has his stumps covered as he makes another leave.Â
|0.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Fuller again, outside off, and moving away. Mayank lets it be.Â
|0.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Length and on off. Mayank blocks it out.
|0.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Good line! A length ball, angling on middle, it lands and nips away. Agarwal looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto theÂ pads
|0.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Lakmal starts with a length ball, outside off and shaping away sharply. Agarwal leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! India and Mayank AgarwalÂ are underway! This is too full from Lakmal, outside off. Agarwal leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The Sri Lankan players give a guard of honor to Suranga LakmalÂ who is playing his last Test match. The players then take their respective fielding positions.Â Mayank AgarwalÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ to open the batting for India. Agarwal is on strike. Suranga LakmalÂ will start proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Dimuth Karunaratne, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says the wicket is very dry and it will turnÂ later on, so they wanted to bat first as well. Adds that they talked about the last match and will make sure that theÂ mistakes don't happen again. Informs there are two changes to their side.
|PITCH REPORTÂ - Deep Dasgupta and Russel Arnold are near the pitch. The former saysÂ that the spinners will play a key factor as the pitch looks dry and the captain winning the toss will look to bat first. Adds, the sun is beating down and the cracks will open up, with turn and bounce, spinners will enjoy it. Tells, it will be a challenge to play the spinners and the batters should be careful.Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands inÂ favor of Rohit Sharma. IndiaÂ will BAT first!
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a dry pitch and they have made one change to their side. Tells that they added one more spinner as the pitch is very dry. Says that it is unfortunate that Jayant Yadav has to miss out but Axar Patel has done well for them in the past. Says that they want to be ruthless as a unit.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis (In for Pathum Nissanka), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama (In for Lahiru Kumara).
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar PatelÂ (In for Jayant Yadav), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
|... Day 1, Session 1...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of this pink-ball Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India won the first Test quite comprehensively and they will be keen to whitewash the Lankans who will be under the pump heading into this Test. It is a do-or-die encounter for Sri Lanka and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ and his troops would be eager to stage a comeback and show some resistance against a strong Indian side.
|Coming into this pink-ball Test, we might see both sides makeÂ some changes to their lineups and Sri Lanka have already named a few of those. Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha ChameeraÂ are two forced changes and we expect more by Sri Lanka. Both India and Sri Lanka will need their batters to put their best foot forward against the pink ball which does a lot more in the air and off the surface than the red cherry. Lots of things to look forward to in the second and the final Test of the series whic