|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Rohit Sharma (C)c Suranga Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara29(28b6x40x6) SR:103.57, FoW:52/1 (9.5 Ovs)
|11.6 : DRINKS!
|Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, This time a pacy full ball on middle at 147.2 kph. Vihari blocks it out towards the leg side.
|11.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, The short-pitch stuff continues. It is down the leg side and Vihari just lets it go.
|11.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, Another shorter length delivery around leg. Vihari lets it go and the keeper moves to his left and fails to collect it cleanly.
|11.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, Bangs this short on middle at 147.3 kph. Vihari though ducks under it quite comfortably.
|11.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, A length ball, on middle. Vihari blocks it out this time.
|11.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, FOUR! Nice shot! Beautifully driven! A fullish delivery around off. Vihari drives as he takes a stride forward and creams it through covers for a boundary. Indian batters are enjoying some pace from Kumara.
|10.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Hanuma Vihari, Back of a length, on off at 122.9 kph. Vihari turns it towards mid-wicket for an easy single.
|10.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Hanuma Vihari, A length delivery and this time he corrects his line. Serves this on middle and Vihari blocks it out.
|10.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Hanuma Vihari, FOUR! So first boundary for Vihari but a poor line from Lakmal! A length delivery, drifting on the pads this time. Vihari clips it past square leg for a boundary. Easy pickings for him.
|10.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Hanuma Vihari, A length delivery, on off at 128.3 kph. Vihari is well forward this time and blocks it out.
|10.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Hanuma Vihari, Good-length delivery, on middle. Vihari plays back to this ball, it stays a tad low but Vihari manages to block it out.
|10.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Hanuma Vihari, On a good length, around off. Vihari presses forward and defends it solidly.
|9.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Hanuma Vihari, On a length, angling in, around off. Hanuma VihariÂ shuffles across, and he jabs his bat down, but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single. He gets off the mark! A successful over for Sri Lanka!
|9.5 : Hanuma VihariÂ walks in at number 3.
|Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! Lahiru KumaraÂ draws first blood! He has been expensive but he has been rewarded now. He gets rid of Rohit Sharma. Lahiru KumaraÂ set him up earlier with a few short balls and tempts him again to go after it, but Rohit SharmaÂ holes out this time. Short, angling it in on middle. Rohit SharmaÂ once again goes for the pull shot, this time he gets cramped for room and the ball goes off the top edge towards Suranga LakmalÂ at fine leg who takes a good
|9.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, Fuller now, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it towards mid off.Â
|9.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Another short ball and the result is the same! Fraction short though this time, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ stays back, and pulls it past mid-wicket for another boundary. 50 up for India!Â
|9.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! A short ball to Rohit SharmaÂ will always be punished! Lahiru KumaraÂ drops it short, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ picks up the length and pulls it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.Â
|9.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, Full in length, outside off, at 140.6 clicks. Rohit SharmaÂ presses forward and defends it out.Â
|8.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Fullish again, around middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ defends it towards mid off.Â
|8.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Swinging it in, on a length, around the pads. Mayank AgarwalÂ works it away towards square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|8.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Tad fuller now, angling in, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leans and defends it out.Â
|8.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Shaping back in, around the pads, on a length. Rohit SharmaÂ tucks it towards deep square leg. Single taken!
|8.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Angling in, outside off, on a length. Rohit SharmaÂ presses forward and leaves it alone.Â
|8.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ offers no shot to that.Â
|7.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Mayank Agarwal, Yorker-length delivery, on middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ digs it out towards cover. 9 runs off Lahiru Kumara's first over!
|7.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.Â
|0.0 : So here is the first bowling change of this Test match. Lahiru KumaraÂ comes into the attack now. He replaces Vishwa Fernando.
|7.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, Length ball, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ leaves it alone.Â
|7.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Wonderful shot! Too full, wide of off. Rohit SharmaÂ leans, opens the face of the bat, and carves it past cover for a boundary.Â
|7.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, Angling in, around middle and off, on a length. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it towards mid on.Â
|7.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Welcome to the attack, Lahiru Kumara! A full toss, around middle and leg. Rohit SharmaÂ clips it past mid on for a boundary.Â
|6.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, on a length. Mayank AgarwalÂ pushes it towards cover.Â
|6.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ taps it towards gully. Pathum NissankaÂ there dives to his right and makes a good stop. Saved a certain boundary there!Â
|6.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, swinging it in, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it out.Â
|Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Fraction shorter now, around middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ pulls it gently past mid-wicket for a brace. Suranga LakmalÂ has overstepped here and the umpire signalsÂ a no ball!
|6.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length delivery, angling in around middle, at 127.4 clicks. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it towards gully.Â
|6.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|6.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Angling in around middleÂ and off. Rohit SharmaÂ defends it out.Â
|5.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Length ball, around the fifth stump line. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it out.Â
|5.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Shaping away, on a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to defend this off the back foot, but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|5.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Classy! Fuller ball again, ouside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ presses forward, presents the full face of the ball, and pushes it past mid off for a beautiful boundary.Â
|5.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Touch fuller, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it towards cover-point.Â
|5.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, On a length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ taps it towards cover and scampers through to the other end for a quick single.Â
|5.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ defends it towards mid off.Â
|4.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, On a length, sliding down leg. Mayank AgarwalÂ misses his flick.
|4.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Length, around middle. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it out.Â
|4.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Edgy runs! Fullish delivery, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leans to block this but gets an outside edge left of the diving gully fielder. The ball races away towards the third man fence for a boundary.Â
|Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, No ball! Good-length delivery, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ taps it towards point. Suranga LakmalÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is called!
|4.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Well bowled! On a length, outside off, at around 129 clicks. Mayank AgarwalÂ presses forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|4.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Angling in again, on a length, around middle and leg, at 127.6 clicks, Mayank AgarwalÂ taps it towards square leg.Â
|4.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Angling in, on middle, on a fuller length. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it out.Â
|3.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Shaping away, outside off, on a length. Rohit SharmaÂ taps it towards point. 13 runs off the over!
|3.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Glorious! Full-length delivery, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ leans, opens the face of his bat, and drives it past gully for a boundary. Third boundary of the over!
|3.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Length ball, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ blocks it out.Â
|3.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Much fuller now, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leans to drive but gets an inside edge towards fine leg. Single taken!
|3.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Fraction short again, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ stays in his crease, opens the face of the bat, and guides it past point for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Mayank AgarwalÂ gets off the mark in style! Vishwa FernandoÂ drops it short, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ gets on his toes and pushes it past cover for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it towards cover. No run there!
|2.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, An inswinger now, outside off, on a length. Rohit SharmaÂ leaves it alone.Â
|2.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! First boundary for Rohit SharmaÂ and India! Perfect timing on this occasion! Touch fuller, darting it around the pads. Rohit SharmaÂ uses his wrists and flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Rohit SharmaÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.Â
|2.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Lenth ball, around the pads. Rohit SharmaÂ once again looks to clip this on the leg side but gets an outside edge towards the fielder at gully, who once again, collects it on the bounce.Â
|2.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Rohit Sharma, Extra bounce! Fraction shorter, around middle and leg. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to flick it on the leg side, but the ball goes off the leading edge towards gully, who collects it on a couple of bounces.Â
|1.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Swing and a miss! Forcing the batter to dive this time! Tad fuller, shaping away, outside off at 136.2 clicks. Mayank AgarwalÂ leans and looks to drive but misses.Â
|1.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Good-length delivery, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|1.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, An outswinger this time, on a length, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ lets that go through.Â
|1.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Mayank Agarwal, Swinging it in, around middle, onÂ a length. Mayank AgarwalÂ tries to defend but gets an inside edge through his legs towards short fine leg.Â
|1.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ opens the face of the bat and pushes it towards cover for a single. Rohit SharmaÂ and IndiaÂ are up and running!
|1.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Vishwa FernandoÂ begins with a tad fuller ball, nipping in, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to block this but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Good ball to begin with for Vishwa Fernando!
|0.6 : Vishwa FernandoÂ will share the new ball with Suranga Lakmal.
|Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Another length delivery, shaping away, around off. Mayank AgarwalÂ stays in his crease and blocks it out watchfully. A maiden to begin with!
|0.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, An outswinger, outside off, on a length, at 129.1 clicks. Mayank AgarwalÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|0.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Length ball, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Beaten! A beautiful delivery! On a length, an outswinger, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to defend this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.0 : Sri Lankan players are out there in the middle as they take their respective field positions. Rohit SharmaÂ and Mayank AgarwalÂ are the openers for India and they walk out to the middle now. Suranga LakmalÂ to start with the ball for Sri Lanka. Mayank AgarwalÂ will be on strike. Here we go...
|0.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Another good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ looks to block thisÂ but gets a bottom edge towards third slip, who collects it on the bounce.Â
|0.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Mayank Agarwal, Suranga LakmalÂ begins with a length ball, shaping away, outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.0 : All the players are out in the middle for their respective national anthem. It will be Sri Lanka's national anthem followed by India's.Â We are done with the anthems and it is time for action to begin now!
|Virat KohliÂ is being felicitated for his 100th Test. A proud moment for Virat Kohli, as he receivesÂ a specialÂ cap from his childhood hero, Rahul Dravid! Virat KohliÂ says that it's a special moment for him, and he thanks all his teammates and family for their support. States that in today's generation they play a lot of cricket with all the formats of the game, but he is feeling proud to play his 100 games in the purest format of the gameÂ and receive his 100th Test cap from his childhood her
|Dimuth Karunaratne, the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says that they would have batted first as well, they are playing with 3 seamers, but the wicket looks good to bat on. Mentions that they have played 300 tests but they have never won in India, but they want to create history here and do something different today. Informs that they are playing with 3 seamers and 2 spinners.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India,Â says that they will bat first. He says that it is similar Indian condition and it is important to score big while batting first. He says that it is a big opportunity for him to lead the Test team and he never dreamt of it but would like to do well here. He mentions that there has been a buzz around the team and says that this is a special occasion for Virat and everyone and they are looking forward to this game. Mentions that they are playing with three spinn
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.Â
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.Â Â
|TOSS - IndiaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|PITCH REPORT -Â Deep Dasgupta and Russel Arnold are down near the pitch. Russel says it looks different and it looks like a batting track but a deeper look will show some cracks but they are not likely to break. He mentions that there is grass in the back of a length areaÂ of the pitch and there will be help for spinners as well. Both Deep and Russel mention that the team winning the toss should bat first.
|... FIRST TEST ...
|Hello and welcome folks! Itâs time for the first Test between IndiaÂ and Sri LankaÂ to get underway! After an exciting T20I series, itâs time for some red-ball cricket. India will be high on confidence coming into this game after a dominant performance in the shortest format. Although their last Test series against South Africa did not go their way,Â they will be eager to get back to winning ways in the longest format. While Sri Lanka will have to leave their white-ball woes behind them and
|Sri LankaÂ have not been at their best in Test cricket in India. But they are well and truly capable of changing things around. Skipper, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ and Lasith EmbuldeniyaÂ are the players who have displayed their magic in Test cricket and they will be the ones to watch out for. The visitors will have to get their best game forward and prove their worth against India.
|Itâs a new and fresh start for India in the longest format of the game, as Rohit SharmaÂ is all set to take over the Test captaincy. India have roped in some young and talented players as well after players like Ajinkya Rahane,Â Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ishant Sharma were left out. This will also be Virat Kohli'sÂ 100th Test and he will be eager to score big on this special occasion. A lot to look forward to in this match. Who will dominate Day 1 of this Test? We will find out. Stay tuned for th