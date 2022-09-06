|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 1 4 w . | 1 0wd . 1 0wd . . .
|Last bat : Virat Kohlib Dilshan Madushanka0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:13/2 (2.4 Ovs)
|6.6 : Chamika KarunaratneÂ is back on. He went for 7 runs in his first over.
|7.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rohit Sharma, 2 runs.
|6.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rohit Sharma, Delivers it fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ taps it to covers for one.
|6.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rohit Sharma, Fuller and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ eases it feet and knocks it to long on for a brace.
|6.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rohit Sharma, Wanindu HasarangaÂ serves it on off, Rohit SharmaÂ drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
|6.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller again, outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ drives it to deep extra covers for one again.
|0.0 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ is into the attack now.
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rohit Sharma, This one lands outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ drives it to covers for one.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Rohit Sharma, Wanindu HasarangaÂ starts with a fuller one down the middle, Rohit SharmaÂ defends it solidly.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rohit Sharma, Another one outside off, fuller in length, Rohit SharmaÂ digs it to mid on for one.
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rohit Sharma, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ bowls it outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ eases it towards the fielder at point. Dot.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Suryakumar Yadav, Darts it on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ knocks it to mid on for one more.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rohit Sharma, Fuller and on off this time, Rohit SharmaÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Fine shot. This is flatter and down the middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets on his knees and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a one bounce boundary.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller one on leg, Suryakumar YadavÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|4.6 : Asitha Fernando to Suryakumar Yadav, Single to end the over and this is a good over for India, 14 from it! Asitha FernandoÂ bowls it full and on the pads. Suryakumar YadavÂ flicks it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|4.5 : Asitha Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Nice timing again! Bowls it very full on off. Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there misfields a bit and a single is taken.
|4.4 : Asitha Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Drifts on the pads. Rohit SharmaÂ clips it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
|4.3 : Asitha Fernando to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Sheer timing this time! Tad shorter and around off. Rohit SharmaÂ rides the bounce and punches it off the middle of his bat through cover-point for a boundary.
|4.2 : Asitha Fernando to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ is not backing away! That's a brave shot! Rohit SharmaÂ dances down the track and Asitha FernandoÂ bangs it short, on middle. Rohit SharmaÂ still goes for the pull shot and clears the fence at square leg for a maximum.
|0.0 : Asitha FernandoÂ comes into the attack.
|4.1 : Asitha Fernando to Rohit Sharma, Starts off with a full delivery on off. It is over 140 clicks and Rohit SharmaÂ drives it without much timing to mid on.
|3.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rohit Sharma, Oh, a thick outside edge but short of the fielder at short third man. Chamika KarunaratneÂ bowls it just short of good length and outside off. Sharma tries to punch it away. However, the ball catches the outside edge and the ball goes off the bounce to the fielderÂ at short third man. A single taken.
|3.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Suryakumar Yadav, Drags his length back a bit, around off. Suryakumar YadavÂ opens the face of his blade and guides it to third man for a single.
|3.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Suryakumar Yadav, Bowls it full on middle at 132 kph. Suryakumar YadavÂ drives it firmly to mid off.
|3.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ punches it off the outside half of his blade to deep backward point for a single.
|3.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! That's a big statement from Rohit Sharma! This shows that India are not going to go into their shell here. This delivery is on the shorter side, on off. Rohit SharmaÂ stays deep in his crease and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Rohit Sharma, On a length, on middle. Bit of extra bounce and Rohit SharmaÂ defends it towards the leg side.
|2.6 : Chamika KarunaratneÂ comes into the attack.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Suryakumar Yadav, Dot to end another successful over! On the shorter side, around off. Suryakumar YadavÂ with a solid block from his crease.
|2.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Suryakumar Yadav, Goes fuller on middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ flicks it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
|2.4 : Suryakumar YadavÂ walks in next.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli, OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Virat KohliÂ departs! Dilshan MadushankaÂ strikes and he is pumped up and so are other Lankan players, this is just brilliant from the youngster. He bowls a fullish delivery that swings into middle. Virat KohliÂ goes for the big heave across the line but misses. The ball shatters the stumps and this is a big blow to India. Have to say, this was a bad shot from the former Indian skipper.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Dilshan MadushankaÂ goes for a yorker but misses his radar. He bowls it down the leg side and Kohli misses his flick shot. The Sri Lankan players are bit interested as they think that there might be some bat involved but makes a very late call and the time is up till then. The umpire calls it wide.
|2.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli, The ball just holds a bit off the surface. On the shorter side, around off. Kohli tries to punch it off the back foot but mistimes it to mid off.
|2.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Virat Kohli, Dot ball! Lands it on a length, on off. Kohli blocks it from his crease. Lankan bowlers have been superb so far.
|2.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length and around off. Sharma punches it to deep backward point for a single.
|1.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Virat Kohli, Bowls it fuller and around off at 100 kph. Kohli drives it to mid off. A successful first over from Maheesh TheekshanaÂ comes to an end.
|1.5 : Virat KohliÂ is the new batter.
|Maheesh Theekshana to KL Rahul, OUT! LBW! Maheesh TheekshanaÂ strikes and this is a big wicket of KL Rahul! India lose an early wicket and Sri Lankan fans in the ground are delighted. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ fires this on middle and Rahul tries to flick it by coming down the track again. He misses and gets hit on his boot. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ makes a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger much to the disappointment of Indian fans. However, KL RahulÂ reviews it. The replays roll in and the
|1.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to KL Rahul, FOUR! Finally an aggressive shot from the Indian batter and it is the first boundary of the game. A fuller delivery on middle. Rahul skips down the track and makes some room as well. He lifts it over the in-field towards the extra-cover region for a boundary.
|1.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rohit Sharma, Just a single again! This is pushed quicker again on middle. Sharma flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|1.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to KL Rahul, Bowls it flatter and quicker on middle at 99 kph. Rahul punches it to long on for a single.
|1.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rohit Sharma, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle. Rohit SharmaÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to KL Rahul, Tidy start from Dilshan Madushanka! Serves it on a length, around off. Rahul defends it solidly off the front foot.
|0.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to KL Rahul, Fraction short and outside off. Rahul looks to cut it but gets no timing in this shot.
|0.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to KL Rahul, Hits him on the padÂ this time! Lands it on a length, on middle. The ball shapes in a bit and Rahul misses it as he tries to work it towards the leg side. The ball hits his back leg and there is a slight appeal from the bowler but nothing serious.
|Dilshan Madushanka to KL Rahul, Goes fuller but drifts down the leg side. Rahul tries to flick it but misses.
|0.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma, Nice timing! Bowls back of a length and outside off. Rohit punches it nicely past the point fielder for a single. The Indian skipper is off the mark as well.
|0.0 : Sri Lankan players are seen out in a huddle. KL RahulÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ as usual stroll out to the crease. Dilshan MadushankaÂ to bowl. Here we go.
|0.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma, Tad shorter and around off. Rohit SharmaÂ blocks it off solidly from his crease.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! Bowls it on a length and it is down the leg side this time. Sharma looks to clip it but misses.
|0.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to KL Rahul, Lovely delivery to start the proceedings! Dilshan MadushankaÂ serves it on a good length, on middle. Rahul tries to work it towards the leg side. However, he gets an outside edge and the ball runs towards the third man region. A single is taken and Rahul is off the mark.
|0.0 : We are all ready for the game. The match officials and theÂ players walk in for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by Sri Lanka's national anthem.
|Ravichandran AshwinÂ is in for a quick chat. HeÂ says that any India-Pakistan game is important from the fan's perspective and the team's perspective. Tells that the game against Pakistan was brilliant and both teams played quite well. Mentions that playing for India doesnât need any motivation and he tries to be upbeat and focus on his process. Says that while playing for India every game is a pressure game and they would like to be at their best in every game possible.
|Rohit Sharma the skipper of IndiaÂ says that they would have bowled first as the pitch slightly gets better in the second innings. Adds that they batted well in the last game but fell short of 10-15 runs and they need to stick to basics and finish well. Further says that those games make them learn a lot. Says that they need to find the right length and bowlÂ towards the longer boundary and the pitch is a bit dry so they have made a tactical change as Ravichandran AshwinÂ comes in for Ravi Bishn
|Dasun Shanaka the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says they will bowl first. Tells that it is because of the record here and chasing has been a preferred approach here. Tells that their batters have been doing well and they would like to continue the same in this game. Mentions that the coaching staff has done great work with the players and have created a great atmosphere for the players to come in and deliver.
|Pitch Report - Ravi Shastri is down for the pitch report. He says that this is the same pitch that was used in the game against Pakistan. Tells that this pitch has less grass than last time and says that the pitch will behave quite well and there might be some help for the spinners. Says that overall it is a very good batting surface.
|Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin (In for Ravi Bishnoi), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|TOSS - Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
|Dasun ShanakaÂ and his boys have done well in the last two games with the bat as they have chased down big totals with some finesse and style. However, this would be a tougher challenge for the Lankans and they need to be at their best to repeat the same magic here. Their bowlers have been a bit expensive in the competition so far and they need to come up with better execution against a top-class unit like India. The stakes are high and expect a close contest here. Stay tuned for the toss and ot