|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . . | . . . . 4 4 .
|Last bat : Ishan Kishanc Tristan Stubbs b Keshav Maharaj76(48b11x43x6) SR:158.33, FoW:137/2 (13 Ovs)
|15.3 : Wayne Parnell to Rishabh Pant, 1 run.
|15.2 : Wayne Parnell to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! A low full toss on off stump, Pant plays a controlled lofted shot right back over the bowler's head and picks up a boundary.
|15.1 : Wayne Parnell to Rishabh Pant, Nicely bowled! Parnell sees Pant giving the charge and drags back his length. The pace is taken off the ball as well and angled into the pads. Pant blocks it out.
|14.6 : Anrich Nortje to Rishabh Pant, A single to end the over! Short one on middle. Pant pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|14.5 : Anrich Nortje to Shreyas Iyer, This is banged in a bit short and over middle. Shreyas IyerÂ pulls it down to wide long for a single.
|14.4 : Anrich Nortje to Shreyas Iyer, On a length and on off. Iyer steps across and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|14.3 : Anrich Nortje to Rishabh Pant, Length and a fair bit outside off, Pant hangs back and cuts it towards deep backward point for a run.
|14.2 : Anrich Nortje to Shreyas Iyer, Length and on off, pushed to long on for a single.
|14.1 : Anrich Nortje to Rishabh Pant, Full and on middle. Pant flicks it in front of square leg for a single.
|13.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, This is on a length and on off. Iyer tries to block it but the ball goes off the gloves and lobs overÂ to backward point. 8 runs off the over.Â
|Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, Wide! Short but down the leg side. Iyer misses his pull.
|13.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Good shot! Shreyas IyerÂ shuffles in his crease and Rabada bangs a bouncer on middle. Iyer slaps it uppishly and over mid off for a boundary. Shreyas IyerÂ doesn't love to hangÂ in his crease. He is always busy.
|13.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, A length ball, outside off at 137 clicks. Iyer steps across and looks to push but misses.
|13.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Rishabh Pant, Rishabh PantÂ is underway with an inside edge. Length again, angled across the left-hander. Pant looks to drive away from the body but gets an inside edge past the leg stump. The ball goes towards fine leg and they get a single.
|13.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, Uppish but safe! Length again, on off. Shreyas IyerÂ hangs deep and plays a checked lofted on-drive that goes on the bounce to the fielder at wide long on. Single taken.
|13.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, A comedy of errors! South AfricaÂ have missed a run out chance though! Length and on middle. Iyer hops and bloks it on the right side of the bowler. Pant is on his way for a quick run but is sent back off the halfway mark. Rabada comes across and gets across to Pant. Tristan StubbsÂ meanwhile, runs across and has an easy throw to give at the bowler's end but instead goes for the over-arm throw and lobs it over Keshav MaharajÂ who was waiting to just whip off
|13.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer, WIDE! An attempted slower down, on a length and down the leg side. Wided.
|12.6 : The skipper, Rishabh PantÂ is in at number 4. Also, Kagiso RabadaÂ is brought back into the attack.
|Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, OUT! CAUGHT! 20 runs of the over but Keshav MaharajÂ has the last laugh! A much much needed breakthrough for South AfricaÂ as Ishan KishanÂ was changing the gears at a quick rate. Maharaj serves another full ball, on leg. Kishan gets low but not quite underneath the ball. He still goes with the swing and Tristan StubbsÂ at long on takes it.
|12.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, Not out it is! Brilliant review from Ishan Kishan! Keshav MaharajÂ serves a very full ball, angling down leg. Kishan fails to fend it away and gets hit on the toes.Â A huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger! Ishan KishanÂ takes the review. UltraEdge shows a spike and the decision has been changed.Â
|12.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! 20 already of the over! Floated ball, outside off. Kishan hangs on the back foot and muscles it to long off for a boundary.Â
|12.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! This is pure power! Flatter, quicker and around off. Kishan rocks back and thumps it to long on for a boundary.
|12.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, SIX! AND AGAIN! Maharaj drags his length back but Kishan is in mood right now. He gets back and pulls it over square leg for yet another maximum.
|12.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, SIX! DISPATCHED! Spinners are going for runs! Too many runs, precisely! Tossed up, on off. Kishan gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|11.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, That will sting late...Pretorius! Full and outside off. Kishan gets low and smashes it straight back to Dwaine PretoriusÂ who gets his leg out and stops it. The ball deflects it to mid-wicket. A single.
|11.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Shreyas Iyer, Full and on middle, Iyer forces it to long off for a single.
|11.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, A slower ball, on a length and on middle. Kishan skips down and tries to clear long offÂ but fails to power and the man there collects it on a bounce. A single.
|11.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Shreyas Iyer, On a length and on middle. Iyer shuffles across and pushes it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|11.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, Full and outside off. Kishan works it to backward point for a single.
|0.0 : Dwaine PretoriusÂ (1-0-12-0) is back on.
|11.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, Outside off. Kishan fails to cut.
|10.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, In the air...safe! Kishan again goes for the slog-sweep to this full ball but does not time it well. The ball goes high in the night sky and towards the mid on region. Three fielders converge towards the ball but can't get to it. Single taken.Â
|10.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, SIX! FIFTY FOR KISHAN! His 3rd fifty in T20I! Full and in the slot, on middle. Kishan steps down and slog-sweeps with the spin, all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie. The 50-stand is also up.
|10.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Shreyas Iyer, On middle, worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Shreyas Iyer, CHANCE! What a chance for Quinton de KockÂ but he makes a mess of it. This is short and on middle, spinning away. Iyer comes down the track and looks to defend but the spin takes away and Quinton de KockÂ fumbles to collect it cleanly, giving a chance to Iyer to get back with a dive.Â
|10.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, Shorter but does not bounce much. Kishan goes through his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Shreyas Iyer, Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
|9.6 : Drinks! IndiaÂ cannot ask for a much better score at this phase than this. A brilliant play from Ishan KishanÂ and Shreyas IyerÂ is helping India motor along nicely and they are keeping the run rate flow at around 10. South AfricaÂ had their say at the start but since then it is India and they need a flurry of wickets or else they will be chasing a huge score.
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, Just a single to end but 15 runs come off it. Around middle and leg, Iyer leans forward and pushes it through mid on for a run. At the halfway mark, IndiaÂ are cruising at 102/1!
|9.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Ishan Kishan, Flatter delivery, around off. Kishan just guides it behind point and picks up a single.
|9.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, This is quicker and speared into the pads, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket for one. The 100 is up for India!
|9.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! Carnage out there! Flighted delivery, around off and turning into the right-hander. Iyer doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball but does enough to muscle it over the long on fence for yet another maximum.
|9.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, Nicely bowled! Slower through the air and floated up wide outside off. Iyer can't get it away.
|9.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! Shreyas IyerÂ is reading Tabraiz ShamsiÂ with ease here. Tossed up, on middle. Iyer steps out and forces it right back over the bowler's head. David MillerÂ runs to his left from long on but the ball flies over the fence.
|8.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Pummeled! Overpitched from Pretorius, around off stump. Ishan KishanÂ drills it right back past the bowler and almost takes him out as well. The ball rockets into the fence.
|8.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Shreyas Iyer, Just milking the runs now after the early boundary. On a good length, on off. Iyer drives it on the up towards deep cover and rotates the strike.
|8.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, One more! Fuller and around off, stroked away through the point region for a run.
|8.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Shreyas Iyer, Length, on off. Iyer pushes it through mid off for a single.
|8.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, Kishan looks to use his feet but Pretorius angles in a slower one into the pads. Kishan forces it down to long on for one.
|8.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Beautifully timed! Dwaine PretoriusÂ starts off with a length ball, angled in from around the wicket. Kishan hangs back and punches it sweetly past the fielder at point for another boundary.
|7.6 : Dwaine PretoriusÂ is into the attack.
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Ishan Kishan, Shorter and outside off, turning away. Kishan rocks back and manages to pull it through mid on for a run. 12 runs off Shamsi's first over and India motoring along nicely.
|7.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, Iyer reads this one as well. Shamsi bowls the wrong 'un and slides it across off, Iyer just caresses it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
|7.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! Smoked! Tossed up delivery, around middle and leg. Shreyas IyerÂ dances down the track and hits it with the spin, a long way over the long on fence for a biggie.
|7.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Ishan Kishan, Flighted this time, around off. Kishan uses his feet to negate the turn and drives it down to long off for a single.
|7.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Ishan Kishan, On off, Kishan defends it off the front foot.
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Shreyas Iyer, TWO WIDES! Shamsi spills it down the leg side and the ball turns away even further. The batters pick up a single as the ball rolls towards short fine leg.
|7.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Ishan Kishan, On a length and around off, turning away. Kishan waits for it and cuts it behind point for a single.
|6.6 : Time for some spin as Tabraiz ShamsiÂ to bowl now.
|Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, Another slower delivery, on the body. Kishan half-pulls it through backward square leg for a single.Â
|6.5 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, Slower delivery, fuller and angled into the pads. Kishan doesn't read it at all and gets hit on the pads.
|6.4 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Short and wide, Ishan KishanÂ slaps it off the back foot past the fielder at point and the ball also eludes a diving Kagiso RabadaÂ as he gets a bad bounce at the point fence. Boundary!
|6.3 : Wayne Parnell to Shreyas Iyer, Length again, on the pads. Shreyas IyerÂ flicks it down to fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|6.2 : Shreyas IyerÂ is the new batter in.
|Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! CAUGHT! The dropped catch doesn't cost much! Wayne ParnellÂ bowls this one on a length and around the leg stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gives the charge and looks to swing across the line. The ball goes off the splice of the bat and pops up around mid-wicket. Temba BavumaÂ over there takes an easy catch over there and South AfricaÂ have the first breakthrough. A wicket on return to international cricket for Parnell.
|6.1 : Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Through him! Dwaine PretoriusÂ has made a mess of that one. Around the hips, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pulls it flat and straight down the throat of the man at the fine leg fence. Pretorius is a bit inside the boundary and the ball comes at him very quickly, going through the hands for a maximum.
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to Ishan Kishan, Shorter in length and just past the leg stump. Kishan shuffles across looking to pick it up but misses and no wide is called. At the end of the Powerplay, IndiaÂ are 51/0!Â
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! A bit too full again and Kishan has laced it! Full and wide, Kishan drives it through covers and picks up yet another boundary. 50 is up for India.
|5.4 : Anrich Nortje to Ishan Kishan, Gem of a delivery from Anrich Nortje. This is bowled at 153 kph and on a perfect length, close to the off pole. Kishan has no idea how to play at that one as the ball zips past him.
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Nicely done! Short boundaries and lightning fast outfield, no chance for the fielder. Slower delivery, angled across the left-hander. Ishan KishanÂ just nudges it fine and the ball races away into the third man fence.
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Leg bye! Missed out! Fuller and down leg again, Gaikwad misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
|4.6 : Anrich NortjeÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FLAT SIX!Â Nortje digs in a short ball down the leg side, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ hangs back and just pulls it away over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
|4.6 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, Five dots to end the over! Excellent from Wayne Parnell! Length ball, outside off. Kishan connects this one but finds the fielder at point.Â
|4.5 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, Four dots in a row now! This is really good bowling from Wayne Parnell! Bowling in good lengths and making the ball do its work. On a length and outside off. Kishan looks to push but misses.
|4.4 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, Superb delivery! The ball is doing a fair bit here! On a length and outside off at 134 clicks and it shapes away off the deck. Kishan throws his bat at it but misses.
|4.3 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, Another swing and a miss! Outside off, on a length. Ishan looks to cut it but misses.
|4.2 : Wayne Parnell to Ishan Kishan, On a length and slanting on middle. Kishan drops it to point.
|4.1 : Wayne Parnell to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
|3.6 : Wayne ParnellÂ comes on to replace Anrich Nortje.
|Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Streaky again! Short in length and well directed, around off. Kishan tries to defend on the up but it goes off the shoulder of the bat and to third man for a boundary.
|Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, Wide! This one is at 119 clicks, full and way outside off. Kishan swings and misses.
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length, at 144 clicks, outside off, nips back in a touch. Kishan looks to drive on the up but misses. Rabada appeals for it but nothing given.Â
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! This is a superb start by India! Rabada attempts a yorker but serves a friendly full toss on middle. Kishan smacks it past the bowler for a boundary.Â
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on off. Kept out by Kishan.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and outside off, driven to the left of mid off for a single.Â
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, A length ball, around middle. Kishan defends it off the inner edge and to square leg for a single.
|2.6 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Both the openers are using their feet to avoid the movement or they certainly have the license. Short of a length and on middle.Â Gaikwad pulls but not off the middle and the ball falls safely in the deep square leg region. Two runs.
|2.5 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, EDGED AND SIX! Short and on middle, steep bounce there.Â Gaikwad looks to pull but gets a top edge and it flies all the way over fine leg for a biggie. First of the game.Â
|2.4 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A huge shout for LBW and South AfricaÂ do not take the review! Was going down! A length ball, around middle and jags away.Â Gaikwad looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Bavuma thinks about it but does not take the review.
|2.3 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and on middle, eased to mid on.Â
|2.2 : Anrich Nortje to Ishan Kishan, Bye! This one keeps tailing away from Kishan! Sharp movement again for Nortje! Full and outside off. Kishan swings wildly and misses. Quinton de KockÂ does well to dive to his left and get a hand to it. Hurts himself in the process but certainly savesÂ a boundary.Â
|0.0 : An immediate change in the bowling as Anrich NortjeÂ comes on to bowl.
|2.1 : Anrich Nortje to Ishan Kishan, A ripper from Anrich NortjeÂ to start with! This one is at 143 clicks, on a length and around the 4th stump channel, makes it move away and Ishan KishanÂ is squared up as he looks to play at it.Â
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swing and a miss! Hint of shape again! This is on a length and just outside off.Â Gaikwad puts on his skates and tries to go downtown but only connects to thin air around. Just two off it.Â
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Touch fuller and on middle.Â Gaikwad nudges it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, outside off, it nips away nicely.Â Gaikwad has a feel for it as he pokes at it but misses.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on the pads, it is flicked behind square on the leg side for a single.Â
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Length ball, on middle.Â Gaikwad turns it to mid on and scampers across for a quick single. He is off the mark as well.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Starts off with a good-length ball over middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ hops to defend it out.
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ to bowl from the opposite end.
|Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, Shorter and outside off. Kishan misses his cut. Good start by India.
|0.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Smacked away! Maharaj floats this one, around off and fuller. Kishan uses his feet and reaches to the pitch of the ball. Slaps it hard with one hand and hits it through covers for a boundary.
|0.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ is underway with a streaky boundary! Flighted one, outside off. Kishan looks to drive but gets an outside edge past short third man for a boundary.
|0.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, Tossed up, outside off. Kishan leans to defend but again it goes off the outside edge to short third man.Â
|0.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, Flatter and around off. Kishan pushes it to point.
|Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, FIVE WIDES! Free runs given here! A huge amount of turn is seen here! This is full and around off, it spins sharply and goes down the leg side. No chance for the keeper and it races away to the fine leg fence.Â
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and it's now time to play. The umpires are out in the middle as the South African players spread out on the field. Ishan KishanÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ are set to open the innings for IndiaÂ as BCCIÂ general secretary JayÂ Shah rings the bell, signaling the start of play. Temba BavumaÂ opts to start with spin as Keshav MaharajÂ has been handed the new ball. Let's go...
|0.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Ishan Kishan, Tossed up, outside off, spins back in a touch. Kishan prods to defend but gets an outside edge to short third man.
|0.0 : South Africa are coming with a really strong squad and their preparations for theÂ upcoming World Cup starts now. Who do you think will kick off the series with a win? Will India get the record 13th consecutive T20I win? Or will the visitors take a 1-0 lead? Stay tuned to find out. Toss and teams coming up shortly.
|We are moments away from the start of play. But first, the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
|Shreyas IyerÂ is up for a chat. HeÂ says he relaxed for a while after the Indian T20 League and worked on the back issues he was having and is in a good frame of mind now. Adds that they were ready for the conditions of Delhi and the preparations have been on point now.Â
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of IndiaÂ says it is a good surface and he won't mind batting first but would have bowled first as well. Adds that it's a proud moment for him to captain the national team and that too at his home ground, Delhi. Shares that they have given roles to different players and hopes for the best. In the end, laughs and mentionsÂ the playing XI.
|Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they practiced here a couple of days ago and early on the wicket is a bit slow, so they will look to restrict the opposition and chase it down later on. Informs that unfortunately,Â Aiden MarkramÂ isn't available for selection as he contracted covid-19 but Tristan StubbsÂ makes his debut and Wayne ParnellÂ comes back into the side. Says that they have gone with two spinners today. Adds that it is an important
|India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|TOSS - Up goes theÂ coinÂ and it lands in the favour of South Africa. They will BOWL first.
|Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside. He says that the last international game played here was in 2019 but last year a few league games were played here and all were high-scoring. Mentions that the square boundaries aren't big. Coming on to the pitch, he says that it is patchy but still pretty hard and spin might come into play. Reckons there won't be much dew and it should be a high-scoring match.