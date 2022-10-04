|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 6 1 1 4 1 | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Temba Bavuma (C)c Rohit Sharma b Umesh Yadav3(8b0x40x6) SR:37.50, FoW:30/1 (4.1 Ovs)
|5.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rilee Rossouw, Leg bye.
|5.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rilee Rossouw, Six!
|5.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock, Good stop! The reverse comes out, it is hit well towards backward point. Chahar dives and saves three for his side.
|5.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rilee Rossouw, On the pads, it is tucked around the corner for one.
|5.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Rilee Rossouw, Tossed up on off, it is played back to the bowler.
|5.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|4.6 : Umesh Yadav to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR MORE! Two in a row! Again this is on the hips.Â Rossouw waits on the back foot and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|4.5 : Umesh Yadav to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR!Â Rossouw is underway now! This is fuller ball on the pads, swinging away andÂ Rossouw clips itÂ past square leg for a boundary.
|4.4 : Umesh Yadav to Rilee Rossouw, Three dots after the wicket! Tight from Yadav! On middle.Â Rossouw looks to pull but mistimes it back on the deck.
|4.3 : Umesh Yadav to Rilee Rossouw, Short in length and just down leg.Â Rossouw looks to pull but misses. Pant puts up an appeal and tries to convince his skipper but it looks like it went off the thigh pad.Â
|0.0 : Rilee RossouwÂ is the new man in.
|4.2 : Umesh Yadav to Rilee Rossouw, On middle. Blocked out.
|4.1 : Umesh Yadav to Temba Bavuma, OUT! TAKEN! Yet another low score from Bavuma as he departs just for 3 runs. Yadav strikes on his first ball. This is full and around off. Bavuma looks to go over covers but is a touch late and the bat turns in his hand. It goes more off the inner half and to mid-wicket where Rohit SharmaÂ takes the catch. The tower lights made it hard for him to take the dolly.Â
|3.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Temba Bavuma, Floated ball on middle. Bavuma plays it straight to mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock, A single as this is hit to long off.
|3.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Another boundary forÂ De Kock! Flatter ball, slower in the air and on off.Â De Kock looks to punch over covers but gets an outside edge to third man for four runs.
|3.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock, Angles a full ball on the pads.Â De Kock mistimes his sweep to short fine leg.
|3.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock, This is full and on middle.Â De Kock leans and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Temba Bavuma, Tossed up on middle. Bavuma works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, Leg bye. Short in length, slower and on the pads. Bavuma looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to point for a leg bye.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, This one swings in, around middle. Kept out.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, This is full and on middle.Â De Kock bunts it to mid-wicket for a single.
|Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, Wide! A slower bouncer but it is above the head and a wide is signaled.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, Outside off, guided to covers.
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, SIX!Â De Kock is playing the aggressor! What a shot this is! A length ball, outside off.Â De Kock steps across and drags it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, A length ball, angling outside off.Â De Kock looks to punch it away but misses.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, 13 runs off the over! A slower ball on the pads, nudged down to mid-wicket for one.
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! This is sloppy from Siraj! On the pads again,Â De Kock flicks it on the up and over short fine leg for a boundary. It just bounces near the ropes.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Temba Bavuma, Bavuma is off the mark in the series! On a length and on middle. Bavuma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, On a length and around off.Â De Kock punches it to covers for another quick single.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, SIX! BANG! This is full and on middle, in the slot.Â De Kock plays his favorite pick up shot over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Siraj steams in and serves a full ball on middle, nipping in.Â De Kock drives it to mid on.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Siraj.
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, A length ball, on the pads and swinging in.Â Bavuma looks to fend it away but gets hit on the pads. An optimistic appeal follows from Chahar.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, A single and South AfricaÂ are underway! This time good call from both the batters. This is around off.Â De Kock drops it to covers for a sharp single.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, This one swings away a bit, full and outside off, it is again driven to Iyer at mid off.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, Chahar starts with a length ball, around off.Â De Kock taps it to mid off and calls for a quick single. Bavuma was ball watching whileÂ De Kock was halfway down but Shreyas IyerÂ mises his shy at the bowler's end andÂ De Kock gets a lifeline. What a chance already.
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, Around off on a length andÂ De Kock punches it to mid off.Â
|0.6 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, On a length and on middle. Bavuma tucks it to mid-wicket. Excellent start from Deepak Chahar. Right on the money.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The Indian players are in a huddle with Rohit SharmaÂ giving a pep talk. Temba BavumaÂ and Quinton de KockÂ are the openers for South Africa. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) -Â Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius (in for Anrich Nortje), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
|Temba Bavuma says he wasn't sure what to do first. Adds this is an opportunity to get some runs for him. Tells that it is their last opportunity before going to Australia and they will take this as a serious game. Informs Nortje is rested and Dwaine PretoriusÂ comes in. Shares they need to bowl with confidence and execute their plans.
|Rohit Sharma says they will bowl first. Adds it is a high scoring ground and feels the pitch will not change much. Informs there are three changes. Rahul and Kohli are rested. Arshdeep has some back issues but nothing serious. Iyer, Yadav and Siraj replaceÂ them. Reckons as a team they want to improve further and tick boxes. On their bowling, they need to improve and challenge themselves.
|INDIA (PLAYING XI) -Â Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (in for Virat Kohli),Â Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav (in for KL Rahul), Mohammed Siraj (in for Arshdeep Singh).
|TOSS -Â India won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL!
|India have already got a big heart-attack with the injury to Bumrah. But they will look to move forward and find his replacement soon, starting from this match. South Africa on the other hand have to get better in all three departments. Miller and De Kock were back with runs but the form of their skipper, Bavuma and Rilee RossouwÂ is a big worry. Expect some changes from both the teams. Toss and team news coming up.