|Recent overs : 4 1 . . . . | . . 4 . . 4
|Last bat : Rohit Sharma (C)c Tristan Stubbs b Keshav Maharaj43(37b7x41x6) SR:116.22, FoW:96/1 (9.5 Ovs)
|9.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Virat Kohli, No run.
|9.5 : Virat KohliÂ is the new man in.
|9.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, A slower ball, full and on leg, pushed to covers.
|8.6 : Anrich Nortje to Rohit Sharma, On middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|8.5 : Anrich Nortje to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Two in a row! This is full and on the pads.Â Rohit flicks on the up and it goes over where Lungi NgidiÂ tries to use his height but it goes through his hands for four. Certainly a chance.Â
|Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! Finally, the stand is broken and Keshav MaharajÂ who is the standout bowler for South AfricaÂ so far strikes! This is touch short and on middle. Rohit SharmaÂ gets low to pull but doesn't connect well. It goes more off the top edge to deep mid-wicket where Tristan StubbsÂ holds onto it. South AfricaÂ need a couple of more here.
|9.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, This is short and on middle. Sharma looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|9.3 : Keshav Maharaj to KL Rahul, A quicker ball, on middle. Rahul nudges it through square leg for a single.
|9.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball, outside off, drilled to long off for one more.
|8.4 : Anrich Nortje to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! The boundaries are flowing regularly for India! Overpitched, outside off.Â Rohit gets low and drives it in the gap through covers for a boundary.
|8.3 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, Wide! Rahul will feel he missed out here. This is down the leg side. a full toss and Rahul misses to whip it away.
|8.2 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, SIX! This is out of the middle! KL RahulÂ is enjoying today! On a length and on top of off. Rahul clears his front leg and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a six.
|8.1 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, FOUR! A welcome boundary! Short of a length and outside off, extra pace. Rahul tries to dab it away but outside edges it to third man for four.Â
|7.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, A dot to end! Tidy over from Keshav Maharaj! This is flatter and outside off.Â Rohit again tries to reverse paddle but this time misses it.
|7.5 : Keshav Maharaj to KL Rahul, Make it five! Flatter and on leg. Rahul tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, Four singles till now! On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
|7.3 : Keshav Maharaj to KL Rahul, An arm ball, around off. Rahul works it through point for one.
|7.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up, outside off.Â Rohit reverse paddles it to short third man for a single.
|7.1 : Keshav Maharaj to KL Rahul, Touch short and outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
|6.6 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, Leg bye! On the pads, it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
|Slight halt as there is a snake on the ground.Â
|6.5 : Anrich Nortje to Rohit Sharma, Another single as this is punched to deep cover.
|6.4 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, Outside off, extra bounce and Rahul steers it to third man for a single.
|6.3 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, SIX! This is just too easy for Rahul and he has been gifted for the second time here! Fuller ball, angling down the leg side on the pads. Rahul again shows his wrists work as he flicks it behind square on the leg side for a six.
|6.2 : Anrich Nortje to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, outside off.Â Rohit punches off the back foot and to deep cover. Just one.Â
|6.1 : Anrich Nortje to KL Rahul, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|5.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! What a Powerplay for India! This is short and around off.Â Rohit puls it overÂ deep square leg for a boundary. Second in the over. India are 57/0 after six overs.
|5.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, On off, kept out.
|5.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma,Â Rohit again tries to slog-sweep but this one is on the pads.Â Rohit misses.
|5.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Aggression! Tossed up, slower in the air and around off.Â Rohit slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, Flatter ball, on middle.Â Rohit punches it to mid off.
|5.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up, around off, bit of turn andÂ Rohit pushes it to point.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR! the extra ball goes for four! Too much width here, outside off. Rahul cuts it through point for a boundary.
|Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Wide! A bouncer and there is some extra bounce after landing on the deck. Rahul evades.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, outside off.Â Rohit guides it to deep point for a single now.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, A full toss on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Vintage Rohit Sharma! This is full and outside off.Â Rohit leans and drives it through covers for a boundary. IndiaÂ off to a great start.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, A length ball, outside off, Rahul dabs it to short third man for a single. Good stop by the fielder there.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Length ball, outside off. Kept out.
|3.6 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, Nails a yorker on middle.Â Rohit squeezes it out on the off side.Â
|3.5 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, Length ball, outside off, cut straight to point.
|3.4 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! 15 already of this over! This is not good from Wayne Parnell, too many loose deliveries! This is slower and on the pads.Â Rohit tickles it fine to the fine leg fence.
|3.3 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, Length ball, just outside off. Rahul drops it to covers for a single.Â
|3.2 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, FOUR NOW! Rahul at his best! On a length and outside off. Rahul punches it past point for four.
|3.1 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, SIX! Beautiful shot! Rahul loves to play this shot! Full and on the pads. Rahul flicks it on the up and over deep square leg for a biggie. Wonderful wrist work.
|2.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, Three dots then! Good over by Lungi NgidiÂ despite going for a six! Short of a length and outside off.Â RohitÂ slashes and misses.
|2.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball, outside off.Â Rohit drags it now to mid on.
|2.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, A yorker, outside off.Â Rohit jams it out on the off side.Â
|2.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, SIX! BANG!Â Rohit reads the ball this time. This is slow, full and around off. Sharma comes down the track and smashes it over long on forÂ a biggie.
|2.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, A slower ball, full and on middle.Â Rohit eases it to mid on.
|2.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, Pitched up, outside off.Â Rohit drives but straight to short cover.
|1.6 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, FOUR! Fortunate one! On a length and outside off. Rahul tries to tap it way on the off side but this goes more off the inner half of the bat and past the off stump to fine leg for four.
|1.5 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, Leg bye! Angling on the pads.Â Rohit misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg.
|1.4 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, Short of a length and going down the leg side. Sharma misses his flick. Might have gone off the pads but Rohit SharmaÂ doesn't think so and is not happy. Signals for a review in a funny way.
|1.3 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! The skipper is off the mark! Not the most convincing way! On a length and on middle. Sharma looks to paddle it over the leg side but mistimes and it goes off the left forearm and over the slip fielder for a boundary. Rohit SharmaÂ is getting some treatment.Â
|The physio is out. Rohit SharmaÂ looks fine but needs assistance. He is fine and ready to resume.
|1.2 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, Parnell angles this away, this is full and outside off. Sharma looks to go over covers but plays wayÂ inside the line.Â
|1.1 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, Short in length and on middle, it nips a bit in. Sharma stays on his toes as he blocks it out.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, A length ball, outside off. Rahul prods and blocks it again.Â
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is Wayne Parnell.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Length ball, outside off. Rahul blocks it on the off side.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, Leg bye! Rabada follows Sharma on the leg side with a full ball. Rohit tries to heave but misses and it goes off the pads to square leg. A leg bye.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, angling around middle, bit of inswing and Sharma stays back to defend.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Better from Rabada! This is around off on the shorter side. Rahul gets on his toes and taps it to point for a quick single.Â
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, FOUR! What a start for India! Short of a length and outside off, width there and Rahul punches off the back foot through point for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The South African players are in the middle. The opening pair of India - Rohit SharmaÂ and KL Rahul are also out in the middle. Kagiso RabadaÂ has the new ball in hand. A slip in place. Let's play...
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi (In for Tabraiz Shamsi).
|Rohit Sharma, the captain of IndiaÂ says they wanted to bowl first too. Adds humidity plays a big part in this part of the country but they want to do well here. Mentions it is going to be a great challenge, they have never beaten South Africa in a series in T20Is and they have a good chance here. Also says he is not sure about how the pitch will play, it seems sticky and they need to be cautious at the start and do well with the bat. Informs they are playing the same team.
|Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South AfricaÂ says they need to manage their energy, they want to strike early with the ball and put them under pressure. Mentions it looks a different pitch and should be batting friendly. Reckons they showed good fight with the bat towards the end and the bowlers began well but India played really well. Informs Lungi NgidiÂ comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.
|TOSS - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik says it is a low scoring pitch and the average score is 145. Ajit Agarkar joins and informs there are a few cracks and the pitch looks dry but dew might play a part later. Shares that the captain will look to win the toss and bowl first.