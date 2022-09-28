|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w . 4 0wd . w w | . 1 . . . w
|Last bat : Tristan Stubbsc Arshdeep Singh b Deepak Chahar0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:9/5 (2.3 Ovs)
|4.4 : Deepak Chahar to Wayne Parnell, No run.
|4.3 : Deepak Chahar to Wayne Parnell, No run.
|4.2 : Deepak Chahar to Wayne Parnell, No run.
|4.1 : Deepak Chahar to Wayne Parnell, Deepak ChaharÂ begins the over with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Wayne ParnellÂ gets on top of the bounce and works this past covers for a couple of runs to get off the mark.
|3.6 : Bowling change? Nope, Deepak ChaharÂ will bowl his third over.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, This is full as well and outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ mistimes his shot towards mid on.
|3.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, Goes full this time and outside the off stumps, Aiden MarkramÂ plays inside the line of the ball and gets beaten.
|3.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, Bangs this in short and outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ lets it go at the last moment.Â
|3.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, This is on a good length and outside the off pole, Aiden MarkramÂ goes for the expansive drive but is beaten all ends up.
|3.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, FOUR! This is on the pads and put away crisply! Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this full and Aiden MarkramÂ times this wonderfully towards the deep square leg fence for four runs.Â
|3.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps, Aiden MarkramÂ defends this back towards the bowler.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Wayne Parnell, BEATEN! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to shape away slightly, Wayne ParnellÂ feels for this and gets beaten all ends up.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Aiden Markram, This is short and aimed at the batter, Aiden MarkramÂ pulls this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
|2.3 : Wayne ParnellÂ makes his way out to bat at number 7.Â
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Aiden MarkramÂ seems to be playing on a different pitch though! Deepak ChaharÂ goes full and outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ strokes this to deep cover for a much-needed boundary.
|0.0 : Tristan StubbsÂ is the new batter in.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Tristan Stubbs, OUT! CAUGHT! The opening bowlers for IndiaÂ are ripping apart the South African batting here! Tristan StubbsÂ is the latest casualty as Deepak ChaharÂ wants to match his partner in claiming wickets. This is bowled on a good length and wide outside the off pole, Tristan StubbsÂ is down the wicket and slashes wildly at the ball. The ball flies towards deep backward point where Arshdeep SinghÂ comes in to take a fine catch.
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Aiden Markram, Goes full this time and once again good shape away from outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ shimmies down the wicket and knocks this wide of cover for a single.
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Aiden Markram, Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ strokes this straight to the cover fielder.
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to David Miller, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Another one bites the dust.Â Arshdeep SinghÂ is breathing fire at the moment. His third wicket of the over andÂ South AfricaÂ are in deep trouble. A good-length delivery, this one nips back in, around off. David MillerÂ looks to drive this one but he gets beaten due to the inward movement. The ball sneaks in through the gap between the bat and the pad and goes on to knock the stumps over. David MillerÂ departs onÂ a golden duck.
|1.5 : David MillerÂ walks out to bat with South AfricaÂ in a spot of bother.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to Rilee Rossouw, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rilee RossouwÂ departs on a golden duck and South AfricaÂ are sinking in quicksand here! Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this on a good length and gets good movement away once again from outside off, Rilee RossouwÂ goes for a loose drive away from his body. Gets a faint nick that flies comfortably into the hands of Rishabh PantÂ behind the wicket. South Africa are now three wickets down and staring down a barrel.
|Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, WIDE! Strays down leg side now on a fuller length, Aiden MarkramÂ misses his flick and the ball swings late. Rishabh PantÂ does well diving to his left and gets a glove on it. They take an extra run as the umpire indicates wide once again.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, Bangs this in short and just outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ withdraws from his pull shot and this is called wide by the umpire.Â
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, FOUR! That should release some of the pressure! Arshdeep SinghÂ goes full this time and outside the off stump,Â Aiden MarkramÂ gets his front foot forward and crunches this to deep cover for a cracking boundary.
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, This is on a good length as well and swinging into the stumps, Aiden MarkramÂ blocks this back down the pitch.
|1.2 : Aiden MarkramÂ comes to the crease.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to Quinton de Kock, OUT! BOWLED! Both the openers for South Africa have nowÂ seen their stumps disturbed! Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this on a good length and slightly wide outside the off stump, Quinton de KockÂ looks to cut this but gets an inside edge that goes on to break the timber. The wicket-keeper has to depart and IndiaÂ are right on top here.Â
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Quinton de Kock, Arshdeep SinghÂ starts the over with a good-length delivery just outside the off pole, Quinton de KockÂ taps this back towards the bowler.
|0.6 : Rilee RossouwÂ walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Arshdeep SinghÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, OUT! TIMBER! Deepak ChaharÂ has set Temba BavumaÂ up here! He has bowled outswingers all over and got his man with a ball coming back in. He serves this on a good length and just outside off, Temba BavumaÂ looks to play at this away from his body. The ball nips back in sharply and squeezes between the gap between bat and pad to shatter the stumps. India draws first blood and the South African skipper departs.
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, This is on a fuller length and outside off, gets the ball to move away. Temba BavumaÂ mistimes his shot towards mid on.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, Massive swing for Deepak ChaharÂ here! this is bowled on a good length and outside off, Temba BavumaÂ pushes at this but is beaten.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Temba Bavuma, This is a low full toss just outside the off pole, Temba Bavuma is unable to find the gap on the off side as he finds the cover-point fielder.Â
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, Goes a fraction fuller this time and serves this outside the off stump, Quinton de KockÂ knocks this to the left of point and takes a single to get off the mark.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock, Deepak ChaharÂ begins with a good length delivery swing into the pads, Quinton de KockÂ tucks this towards square leg.
|0.0 : We are done with the pre-match formalities and we are ready for action to get underway! The players are out in the middle. Temba BavumaÂ and Quinton de KockÂ will open the batting for South Africa.Â Deepak ChaharÂ will begin with the new ball. Let's play!Â
|All the players have made their way out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be South Africa's first followed byÂ India's.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Ajit Agarkar is pitchsideÂ and says that there is an even covering of grass, but it's a firm pitch. Adds that the seamers will get help with the new ball, and dew will play a part. MentionsÂ that everyone wants to bowl first these days, and it will be no different today.Â
|Temba BavumaÂ the skipper ofÂ South AfricaÂ says that they would have fielded first as well. Adds that it's been a good last couple of months for the team, this series is important for them, and they want to continue their good work. Mentions that everyone on the team always enjoys a trip to India, and all the energies are up. Further says that this series is very important, different conditions as compared to Australia, but this is a good opportunity and they feel good to be back in action afte
|Rohit SharmaÂ the captain of IndiaÂ says that he will field first. Mentions that there is a bit of grass cover and feels it will be a good batting track apart from the first few overs. Admits that it is very critical to keep the momentum going. Claims that they have been playing some good cricket of late and want to continue doing the same. Adds that winning helps maintain a healthy atmosphere. Goes on to say that they want to tick all the boxes and take this opportunity to fine-tune their prepa
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.Â
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS -Â The coin goes up and lands in favor of Rohit Sharma. IndiaÂ have elected to BOWL first!Â