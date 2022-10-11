|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . 1 . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Reeza Hendricksc sub Ravi Bishnoi b Mohammed Siraj3(21b0x40x6) SR:14.29, FoW:26/3 (10 Ovs)
|14.5 : Shardul Thakur to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run.
|14.4 : Shardul Thakur to Heinrich Klaasen, Angling in, a length ball, around middle and leg. Heinrich KlaasenÂ nudges it towards square leg.
|14.3 : Shardul Thakur to Heinrich Klaasen, Slightly on the shorter side again, outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ stays in his crease and looks to block this one but the ball goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|14.2 : Shardul Thakur to Aiden Markram, Back of a length, outside off, shaping away. Aiden MarkramÂ pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
|13.6 : DRINKS! The players will take a refreshment break. It will give both teams some time to analyze their plans going forward and South AfricaÂ have loads of work to do here. They have gotten off to a poor start losing three wickets and have not been able to counter attack. IndiaÂ have been miserly along with picking up wickets at regular intervals but still lots of cricket to play and the game could go either way after the break.Â
|14.1 : Shardul Thakur to Heinrich Klaasen, Shardul ThakurÂ starts off with a short ball, swinging away, outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ cuts it aerially towards third man. The ball falls short of the fielder there. Only a single.
|13.6 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, Quicker, this one comes in with the arm, attacking the stumps. Heinrich KlaasenÂ cuts it late towards point forÂ a single. He retains the stike.
|13.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Pitched up again, around middle and off. Aiden MarkramÂ strokes it down to long off. A single.Â
|13.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Tosses it up now, serves it full, around middle and off. Aiden MarkramÂ leans forward and defends it out.
|13.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, Another back-of-a-length delivery, turning away. Heinrich KlaasenÂ knocks it towards sweeper cover off the back foot for a single.Â
|13.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, Short ball, spinning away, around middle. Heinrich KlaasenÂ goes deep in his crease and dabs it towards backward point.
|13.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Drifting in, around middle and leg. Aiden MarkramÂ pushes it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|12.6 : Avesh Khan to Heinrich Klaasen, Good shot but to no avail! Full and straight from Avesh Khan. Heinrich KlaasenÂ shows the full face of the bat and pushes towards the stumps at the non-strikers end.
|12.5 : Avesh Khan to Heinrich Klaasen, A good-length delivery, outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ steers it towards point with an open-faced bat. Not in the gap though.Â
|Avesh Khan to Heinrich Klaasen, Wide! He spills this one down the leg side, a short one. Heinrich KlaasenÂ leaves this one alone. Another wide called.
|12.4 : Avesh Khan to Heinrich Klaasen, Slightly full this time, outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ drives it firmly but finds the fielder at mid off. A dot now!Â
|12.3 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, A length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Aiden MarkramÂ closes the face of the bat and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Wide! Avesh KhanÂ drops it short now, outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ misses his pull. Wide called for height.Â
|12.2 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Fraction fuller, around off. Aiden MarkramÂ drives it to the fielder at mid off.Â
|12.1 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Angling in away, a length ball, outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ blocks it out towards cover.
|11.6 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Good ball! This one comes in with the arm now, around middle. Aiden MarkramÂ uses the depth of his crease and pushes it towards long off for a run.
|11.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, This one stays a touch low, a short ball, around middle. Aiden MarkramÂ defends it out off the back foot.
|11.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, Tosses it up now, a fuller ball, around off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ strokes it down to long off for a single.Â
|11.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, Sticks to bowling the short delivery, the line is outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ pushes it towards extra cover again.Â
|11.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, Back of a length again, around middle now. Heinrich KlaasenÂ knocks it towards the fielder at extra cover.Â
|11.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Shahbaz AhmedÂ begins with a short one, this one spins away, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
|10.6 : Shahbaz AhmedÂ has been brought into the attack now.Â
|Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Short ball again, angles it down the leg side. Aiden MarkramÂ pulls it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|10.5 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, The line is outside off this time, on a length. Aiden MarkramÂ taps it off the back foot towards cover.Â
|10.4 : Avesh Khan to Heinrich Klaasen, Another short ball, around the leg pole. Heinrich KlaasenÂ hops and does well to fend it towards square leg. Another single.Â
|10.3 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Back of a length, spraying this one on the thigh pad. Aiden MarkramÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|10.2 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, On a length, outside off, at 134.8 clicks. Aiden MarkramÂ strides forward and leaves it alone.
|10.1 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Slightly short now, outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ stays in his crease and blocks it out towards the off side.
|9.6 : Time for Powerplay 2! IndiaÂ will now be allowed to place 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also,Â Heinrich KlaasenÂ comes to bat now.
|Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed SirajÂ has bowled a lovely opening spell here and has been rewarded with his second wicket! He bangs this in short and takes some pace off the ball as the ball is angled down leg. Reeza HendricksÂ looks to pull but is early into his shot and ends up lobbing it towards the short fine leg fielder. Ravi BishnoiÂ (sub) is positioned there and is not the tallest on the field but he does really well. Leaps up into the air and gets both palm
|9.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Mohammed SirajÂ bangs this in short and in line with the stumps, Reeza HendricksÂ looks to pull this but is beaten by the pace as the ball goes through the keeper.Â
|9.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ works this towards point.Â
|9.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Another delivery that nips back in sharply from a good length. Reeza HendricksÂ looks to work this leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads.Â
|9.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, On a good length once again and outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ hits this on the up towards the cover fielder.Â
|9.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Aiden Markram, Mohammed SirajÂ angles the ball into the stumps from a good length, Aiden MarkramÂ tucks this towards mid on with soft hands and rushes or a single.Â
|8.6 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, That is a maiden for Avesh KhanÂ and this has been a wonderful display! This is on a good length as well and outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ dabs this towards point.Â
|8.5 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Another beauty of a delivery! Avesh KhanÂ gets this one to shape away from a good length outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ pushes at the ball but is nowhere close as he gets beaten once again.Â
|8.4 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Make that four! Avesh KhanÂ maintains a good length outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ continues to defend as the ball rolls towards mid off.Â
|8.3 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ dabs this back to the bowler's left. Third dot ball in a row.Â
|8.2 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, What a jaffa! Avesh KhanÂ has been bowling with great rhythm as he serves this outside the off pole on a good length, Reeza HendricksÂ hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten all ends up.Â
|8.1 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Avesh KhanÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, Reeza HendricksÂ blocks the ball towards cover.Â
|7.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Aiden Markram, This is on a good length and outside off, Aiden MarkramÂ defends this watchfully towards cover-point.Â
|7.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed SirajÂ gets his man! What a response from the pacer after being dispatched the previous delivery. He bangs this in short and outside the off pole, Janneman MalanÂ goes to pull this but does not get hold of the ball this time. He top edges this towards the deep square leg fence where Avesh KhanÂ does not have to move as the ball lands in his cupped palms. South AfricaÂ have lost their second wicket now and are in desperate need of a par
|Aiden MarkramÂ walks out to bat at number 4.Â
|7.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Janneman MalanÂ has been showing intent without finding the boundary. Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this on a fuller length and outside off, Malan shimmies down the wicket and gets to the pitch of the ball. He finds the gap in the off side this time and the ball races away to the deep cover fence for four runs.Â
|7.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Mohammed SirajÂ serves this outside the off stump on a fuller length, Janneman MalanÂ charges down the wicket and thumps the ball straight to the cover fielder.Â
|7.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, This comes in shaply from outside off on a good length, Janneman MalanÂ blocks this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.Â
|7.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Mohammed SirajÂ angles this into the pads on a good length, Reeza HendricksÂ clips this towards fine leg for a single.Â
|6.6 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Bowls this slightly fuller but still outside the off stump, Janneman MalanÂ strokes this straight to the mid off fielder. Just one run from the over from Avesh Khan.
|6.5 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Janneman MalanÂ decides to leave this one alone.Â
|6.4 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Beaten! Avesh KhanÂ bowls this outside the off pole on a good length, Janneman MalanÂ hangs his bat to dry as the ball wooshes past his outside edge.Â
|6.3 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Goes fuller this time and into the pads, Reeza HendricksÂ looks to flick this leg side but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.Â
|6.2 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, This is on a good length and just outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ dabs this towards mid-wicket.Â
|6.1 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Avesh KhanÂ bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to shape back in from outside off. Reeza HendricksÂ looks to block but is beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the pads. The bowler goes up in appeal and the umpire instantly raises his finger. Reeza HendricksÂ goes for the review straight away and UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. The Ball Tracking indicates the ball isÂ going over the stumps and the onfield decision has to be reversed. Re
|5.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Ends with a good-length delivery nipping in from outside off, Janneman MalanÂ defends this towards mid on.
|5.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole, Janneman MalanÂ taps this back towards the bowler who feigns a throw back and gives the batter a stare.Â
|5.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Goes back to bowling on a good length and just outside off, Janneman MalanÂ flicks this towards mid on.Â
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, FOUR! That has been smacked away! Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this outside off on a shorter length, Janneman MalanÂ stays back in the crease this time and pulls the ball away towards deep square leg for a cracking boundary.
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Straying onto the pads on a good length, Janneman MalanÂ shimmies down the wicket but just nudges this towards the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this a fraction full and outside off, Janneman Malan blocks this towards the point fielder.Â
|4.6 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Outside off, swinging away, on a length. Reeza HendricksÂ is happy to let that go.Â
|4.5 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, An overpitched delivery, around the off pole, at 137 clicks now. Reeza HendricksÂ pushes it back towards the bowler.Â
|4.4 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Angling away now, a length ball, outside off, at around 133 clicks. Reeza HendricksÂ leaves it alone.Â
|4.3 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, A fuller ball now, outside off, at around 133 kph. Reeza HendricksÂ prods forward and blocks it out.
|4.2 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Leg bye! On a length now, darting it on the pads, at 127 clicks. Janneman MalanÂ misses his flick and gets hit on his pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batters cross ends.
|4.1 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Avesh KhanÂ starts off with a full ball, around middle and leg, angling in. Reeza HendricksÂ clips it through square leg for a single.Â
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Pitched up again, around off. Janneman MalanÂ pushes it back to Siraj.
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, FOUR! This is a lovely shot from Janneman Malan! First boundary of the middle of the bat. An overpitched delivery, outside off. Janneman MalanÂ leans in and creams his drive through cover for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Another good-length delivery, outside off. Janneman MalanÂ pushes it off the back foot towards the fielder at cover.
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Good shot and an excellent stop! A length ball, outside off. Janneman MalanÂ punches it off the back foot through cover. Ishan KishanÂ chases the ball, slides and does well to stop the ball. Two taken!Â
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, He bowls this one around the leg pole, on a length. Janneman MalanÂ miscues his flick shot onto the deck and towards the keeper.
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Back of a length, outside off, at around 129 kph. Janneman MalanÂ hops and taps it towards point.Â
|2.6 : Washington Sundar to Reeza Hendricks, A loopy one, full, around middle and off. Reeza HendricksÂ leans in and defends it out. End of a successful over from Washington Sundar.
|2.4 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, On middle, pitched up. Quinton de KockÂ prods forward and blocks it out.
|2.3 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, A fuller ball, around off. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it towards mid off.
|2.5 : Reeza HendricksÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.Â
|Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, OUT! TAKEN! Washington SundarÂ strikes early and sends back the dangerousÂ Quinton de Kock. His poor run of form continues. A shortish ball this time, offers width as well and spins away from the batter. Quinton de KockÂ stays in his crease and looks to cut this one late, but the ball goes off the outside edge and lobs up towards backward point. Avesh KhanÂ takes a good catch above his head. IndiaÂ have drawn first blood!
|2.2 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Another pitched-up delivery, outside off, slower through the air. Quinton de KockÂ looks to sweep this one but the ball goes off the top edge behind the keeper for a boundary.Â
|2.1 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, Oh, well bowled! He tosses this one up, fuller one, it lands around off and spins away. Quinton de KockÂ gets beaten on the outside edge while trying to block this one.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, This one stays a touch low, on a length, around off, at 130 clicks. Janneman MalanÂ advances down the pitch and pushes it towards cover. Only a single off Mohammed Siraj's first over.Â
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Mohammed SirajÂ sticks to bowling his length delivery, nipping back in a touch, outside off. Janneman MalanÂ stays in his crease and dabs it towards point.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Tailing in a tad, outside off, on a nagging length. Janneman MalanÂ rocks back and pushes it towards backward point.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, A good-length delivery again, around middle and off, at around 130 kph. Janneman MalanÂ presents the full face of the bat and defends it out.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Angling in now, a length ball, around middle and leg, at around132 clicks. Janneman MalanÂ blocks it out towards mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ will be handed the second new ball and will bowl from the other end. There is a slight delay due to some issues with the sightscreen. All set now to resume.Â
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Mohammed SirajÂ starts off with a shortish ball, wide of off. Quinton de KockÂ cuts it towards deep point and takes a single.Â
|0.6 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, Washington SundarÂ pulls his length back now, and drifts it in, around middle. Janneman MalanÂ blocks it out off the back foot. A tidy start for Sundar and India.Â
|0.5 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, Pitches it up, around middle. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it towards long off for a single. Quinton de KockÂ gets off the mark with that.Â
|0.4 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, Loopy one, full in length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ drives it onto the deck and to the fielder at silly point. 3 dots on the trot now.
|0.3 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, Some turn there now for Sundar! Tosses it up, turning it away, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ prods froward and blocks it out.
|0.2 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, Washington SundarÂ goes 'round the wicket now, he serves a fuller one, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ leans in and pushes it towards cover.
|0.1 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, South AfricaÂ are underway straightaway! A shortish ball, spinning in, on the pads. Janneman MalanÂ nudges it through forward short leg for a single.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Indian players are in a huddle at the boundary line and they now disperse to their respective positions on the field. Quinton de KockÂ and Janneman MalanÂ walk out to open the innings for South AfricaÂ and will be looking to get off to a good start. Washington SundarÂ has been handed the new ball and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|David MillerÂ the skipper of South AfricaÂ in this game says that it is a privilege to captain the national team for the first time in an ODI. Claims that they would have bowled first too. Informs they have three changes since a few guys have gone down sick and that has prompted the changes.
|UPDATE - 1.33 pm IST (8.03 am GMT) - We are back with another update, this time with some good news! The toss will be at 1.45 pm IST (8.15 am GMT) and the match is all set to begin at 2.15 pm IST (8.45 am GMT). Okay, we have more news coming from the middle. The toss will now be held at 1.40 pm IST (8.10 am GM), with the first ball to be bowled at 2.00 IST (8.30 am GMT).
|Shikhar DhawanÂ the captain of IndiaÂ says that they will bowl first, he feels that there is moisture on the wicket and they want to explore that. Adds that boys have responded very well in pressure situations and it is good that the young boys have shown so much maturity. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (C), Marco Jansen (In place of Keshav Maharaj), Andile Phehlukwayo (In place of Wayne Parnell), Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi (In place of Kagiso Rabada), Anrich Nortje.
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of India. They have elected to BOWL first.