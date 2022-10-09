|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 1 . | 4 0wd . . . . .
|Last bat : Janneman Malanlbw b Shahbaz Ahmed25(31b4x40x6) SR:80.65, FoW:40/2 (9.5 Ovs)
|14.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, No run.
|14.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Reeza Hendricks, 1 run.
|14.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, 1 run.
|14.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, BEAUTY! Kuldeep YadavÂ flights this up and around off, straightens after hitting the deck, Aiden MarkramÂ looks to block it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|14.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, Tossed up, short and on off, turning away, Aiden MarkramÂ punches it towards covers.
|13.6 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Quicker, full and on middle, keeps low, Reeza HendricksÂ looks to cut it close from his body but gets hurried a but does well to keep it out towards point.
|13.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Looped up and around off, Aiden MarkramÂ eases it down to long off for another run.
|13.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Shahbaz AhmedÂ bowls this short and around off, Reeza HendricksÂ moves back and knocks it towards mid off for a quick single.
|13.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Flighted delivery, full and on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Flatter, full and on off, Reeza HendricksÂ drills it but straight towards short covers.
|13.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Tossed up, full and on off, Aiden MarkramÂ drives it down to long off for a single.
|12.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Reeza Hendricks, Short again and around off, turning away a bit, keeps low again, Reeza HendricksÂ checks his shot at the last moment and punches it wide of long off for a brace.
|12.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Reeza Hendricks, Shortish and outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ cuts it but straight to point.
|12.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Aiden Markram, Looped up, short and on off, turning away, keeps low, Aiden MarkramÂ reaches for it and forces it towards long off for a run.
|12.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Reeza Hendricks, Kuldeep YadavÂ lands this a bit short and on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
|12.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Reeza Hendricks, Floated, full and around off, Reeza HendricksÂ leans on and strokes it towards covers.
|12.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Reeza Hendricks, Kuldeep YadavÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|11.6 : Spin from both ends now as Kuldeep YadavÂ has been handed the ball.
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Another single as this short delivery is worked down to long off by Hendricks.
|11.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Shorter in length and on middle, Aiden MarkramÂ pushes it off the back foot towards long on for a one.
|11.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Floated, full and on middle, Aiden MarkramÂ blocks it out.
|11.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Quicker, full and on middle, keeps low too, Reeza HendricksÂ does well to get his bat down and hits it towards long off for a run.
|11.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Nice placement! Shahbaz AhmedÂ tosses it up, full and around leg, Reeza HendricksÂ stays there and just lofts it away towards the vacant wide long on fence for a boundary.
|11.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Short and on middle, Aiden MarkramÂ goes on his back foot and slaps it down to long on for a single.
|10.6 : Shahbaz AhmedÂ to continue his spell as Avesh KhanÂ is seen walking off the pitch, maybe for a bit of rehydration.
|Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, A slower one now, on a length and on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ knocks it back to the bowler. Only 2 runs from the over then.
|10.5 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Short of a length and on middle, Aiden MarkramÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.4 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Sharp bouncer! Avesh KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer and on middle, Aiden MarkramÂ gets surprised but does well to duck under it.
|10.3 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Avesh KhanÂ serves this a touch fuller and on the fifth stump line, holds its line, Aiden MarkramÂ leaves it alone.
|10.2 : Avesh Khan to Aiden Markram, Length again and on off, Aiden MarkramÂ taps it towards point.
|10.1 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, This is back of a length and around off, Reeza HendricksÂ punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, Floated up around the pads, Aiden MarkramÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket. At the end of the first Powerplay, South AfricaÂ are 40/2!
|9.5 : Aiden MarkramÂ comes out to the middle now.
|Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, OUT! LBW! A maiden ODI wicket for Shahbaz AhmedÂ andÂ South AfricaÂ lose their second wicket inside the first Powerplay. This is served on a nagging length, around middle and just flighted a bit. Janneman MalanÂ looks to block off the front foot but the ball just turns away ever so slightly and beats the bat, hitting the pads. There is aÂ huge appeal for lbw from the bowler and the keeper but the umpire remains unmoved. Shikhar DhawanÂ eventually goes for th
|9.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Ahmed keeps it full and bowls it around the toes, Reeza HendricksÂ whips it to the man at deep mid-wicket for one more.
|9.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Easy single. Fuller and around middle, Janneman MalanÂ just punches it towards mid on and sets off for the quick single.
|9.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Darted in on leg stump,Â Hendricks pushes it towards wide mid on and rotates the strike.
|9.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Flatter delivery, angling onto the pads, Malan goes on the back foot and eases it through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.6 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Length this time, slower in pace and angling into middle and leg.Â Hendricks keeps it out to the right of the bowler.
|8.5 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, This is banged in halfway down the track and outside off.Â Hendricks looks to pull but the ball keeps low and he is well beaten.
|8.4 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Nicely timed but straight to the fielder. Full and wide,Â Hendricks drives it towards cover.
|8.3 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Perfect length and top of the off stump line,Â Hendricks is happy to just block it back to the bowler.
|8.2 : Avesh Khan to Reeza Hendricks, Avesh hits the length hard and bowls it around off,Â Hendricks stays back and keeps it out on the off side.
|8.1 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Good length, at 141 clicks and outside off, Malan plays it on the up and to the right of third man for a single.
|7.6 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Slides one onto the pads,Â Hendricks looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A tidy over from Shahbaz Ahmed, just 2 off it.
|7.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, On off, firmly punched off the middle of the bat towards long off and Malan gets a single.
|7.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Pulls back the length a touch and bowls it on off stump. Janneman MalanÂ just about manages to keep it out.
|7.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Just slows it up a touch and bowls it around middle. Malan defends it off the back foot.
|7.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Length, on off and this is knocked down to long off for a single.
|7.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Nagging length, around middle, Reeza HendricksÂ just blocks it from inside the crease.
|6.6 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, FOUR! A couple of poor deliveries to end the over by Avesh Khan. This is full and attacking the pads, Malan is able to get the front leg out of the way and flicks it in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
|6.5 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Swung away! Short and wide, shaping away, Janneman MalanÂ stands tall and throws his hands at it. The ball flies over point and goes into the fence.
|6.4 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, On a good length, outside off, Malan walks towards the ball and just dabs it down towards point.
|6.3 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, A bumper now from Khan, bowled around off and at a good height as well. Malan let's it through to the keeper.
|6.2 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Length ball, around off, this is hit on the up but straight towards mid off.
|6.1 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, This is bowled on a fuller length and around off, Janneman MalanÂ strokes it towards mid off.
|0.0 : Avesh KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|6.1 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, WIDE! Avesh KhanÂ starts off with a loosener. This is full and well wide outside off, called a wide.
|5.6 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long off for a single.
|5.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Angling it into middle and leg, Malan blocks it off the front foot.
|5.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Quicker and flatter, at 102 clicks. Malan taps it towards cover-point.
|5.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Stunning timing on that occasion. This is fired in around off, Janneman MalanÂ uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and then just punches it into the vacant extra cover fence.
|5.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Flatter and angling into middle and leg, Malan defends it out.
|5.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, On a nagging length, darted into off stump, Janneman MalanÂ keeps it out on the off side using soft hands.
|4.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Nice shot! Mohammed SirajÂ lands this short of a length and around middle and leg, Reeza HendricksÂ ducks a bit but still manages to pull it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|4.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Lovely shape from Siraj! He bowls this on a good length and just outisde off, shaping away sharply, Reeza HendricksÂ leaves it alone.
|4.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Siraj serves this full again and on off, Janneman MalanÂ drives it towards cover where the fielder fumbles and allows the batter a single.
|4.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Goes fullerÂ and on middle, Janneman MalanÂ drills it but straight to mid on.
|4.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, FOUR! A fine shot but the fielding could have been better there. Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good length and around off, Janneman MalanÂ moves back and punches it past the diving coevr fielder for a boundary. The fielder got one hand over the ball but fails to stop it and Siraj is not a happy man.
|4.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, This is pitched up, on middle, angling in, Janneman MalanÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|3.6 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Nicely tossed up, full and on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ pushes it back to the bowler. Just the three singles off Ahmed's first over in ODI cricket.
|3.5 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Darted full and down the leg stump line, Janneman MalanÂ eases it towards long on for one.
|3.4 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Flatter, short and on off, Reeza HendricksÂ moves back and forces it down to long off for a run and gets off the mark.
|3.3 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Reeza Hendricks, Tossed up, full and on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ blocks it out.
|3.2 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Shortish and on middle, Janneman MalanÂ goes on his back foot and works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Shahbaz Ahmed, the debutant comes on as first change.
|3.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed to Janneman Malan, Shahbaz AhmedÂ starts with a flighted delivery, full and on off, Janneman MalanÂ drives it but straight to covers.
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, On a length and around off, angling in, Reeza HendricksÂ defends it out solidly. Tight bowling from Mohammed Siraj.
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Reeza HendricksÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this on a hard length around the sixth stump line, shaping away, Reeza HendricksÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Siraj goes a bit wide of the crease and angles in a yorker on middle and leg. Reeza HendricksÂ jams it out towards mid on.
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Reeza Hendricks, Fullish length, in that channel around off and nipping away off the deck. Reeza HendricksÂ watchfully leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Reeza HendricksÂ walks in at number 3.
|Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Mohammed SirajÂ contiues to bowl full here, on the pads this time, Quinton de KockÂ leaves it but it goes off the pads and past the diving Sanju SamsonÂ behind the stumps towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. However, the umpire signals dead ball as no shot was offered and it will be a dot ball.
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Mohammed SirajÂ strikes and IndiaÂ drawÂ first blood! Siraj comes over the wicket and bowls this on a good lengthÂ and outside off, angling away, Quinton de KockÂ stays in crease and tries to drive it away without much footwork. He only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. It was a lazy shot from de Kock and he paid the price. South AfricaÂ lose their first wicket.
|1.6 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, Flighted delivery, full and around off, Janneman Malan goes for the drive butÂ slices it uppishly towards point.
|1.5 : Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, A full toss and on middle and leg, Quinton de KockÂ tucks it away nicely wide of mid on where Shardul ThakurÂ moves to his left and dives to stop it. They cross.
|1.4 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, A bit short and on middle, Janneman MalanÂ moves back and pushes it towards long on for a single and gets off the mark.
|1.3 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, Three dots in a row! This is looped up, full and around off, Janneman MalanÂ leans on and knocks it towards covers.
|1.2 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, Floated, full and on off, Janneman MalanÂ taps this towards point.
|1.1 : Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, Washington SundarÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Janneman MalanÂ blocks it to the off side.
|0.6 : Washington Sundar, the off-spinner to take the other new ball.
|Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Another full delivery and on off, Quinton de KockÂ mistimes his drive towards mid on.
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Mohammed SirajÂ serves this a touch fuller and on leg, swinging in a bit, Quinton de KockÂ looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but turned down.
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this on a good-length and outside off, angling away, Quinton de KockÂ leans on and leaves it alone.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, Full again and on middle, Quinton de KockÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, WIDE! Mohammed SirajÂ loses his line and serves this full and down the leg, Quinton de KockÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! South AfricaÂ and Quinton de KockÂ are underway in some style! Mohammed SirajÂ starts with a full delivery and around off, Quinton de KockÂ stays there and gently drives it down the ground for a boundary. A beautiful way to start.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Indian players. Quinton de KockÂ and Janneman MalanÂ are the openers for South Africa. There is a bit of chat going on between Shikhar DhawanÂ and de Kock, not sure what's it about but the umpire steps in and the confusion is cleared. Mohammed SirajÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
|PITCH REPORT -Â Deep Dasgupta is pitchside. He says that it isn't the biggest ground and the square boundaries are 60 meters. Ajit Agarkar joins him and says that it is a warm afternoon and it does get cooler and there's not much grass on it. Adds that there might be reverse swing later on and there will be dew coming in too.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks (In for Temba Bavuma), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin (In for Tabraiz Shamsi) andÂ Â Anrich Nortje (In for Lungi Ngidi).
|India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar (In for Ruturaj Gaikwad), Shahbaz Ahmed (In for Ravi BishnoiÂ & On Debut), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.Â
|Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of IndiaÂ says that they would have batted second. Adds that they wantÂ to chase and take advantage of the dew factor in the second innings. Informs they have also made two changes. Washington SundarÂ and Shahbaz AhmedÂ comes in for Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Ravi Bishnoi.
|Keshav Maharaj, the stand in skipper of South AfricaÂ saysÂ they will have a bat first because it looks like a good wicket and will try to put runs on the board and then restrict the opposition. Informs that Temba BavumaÂ and Tabraiz ShamsiÂ aren't feeling well today and they will be replaced by Reeza HendricksÂ and Bjorn Fortuin. Ends by saying that the wicket does look good.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They have elected to BAT first.
|The news from the Indian camp is that Shahbaz AhmedÂ will be making his ODI debut in this match.