|3.6 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, No run.
|3.5 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Outside off, left alone. Testing times for the South African batters, they need to get past this and one assumes batting will get easier.
|3.4 : Avesh Khan to Janneman Malan, Half an appeal but turned down! A lot of movement again! Length and outside off, this lands and jags back in. Malan looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|3.3 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, On the pads, de Kock works it down to fine leg for one.
|3.1 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, Another lovely delivery! The Indian pacers are getting some good movement here! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. De Kock is beaten.
|3.2 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, Another lovely nut! Length again and on middle, this lands and moves away. De Kock is beaten again as he tries to defend.
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, FOUR! Exquisite! What a shot that is. What a response to the previous deliveries. This should give Malan a lot of confidence. He was beaten at least twice in this over. Siraj bowls yet another length ball on off, Malan takes a stride forward and caresses it through covers. A good way to end the over.
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, That is unplayable! Just unplayable! Lovely! Malan takes a few steps down the track but Siraj shortens the length. This starts on off and then shapes away. Malan is squared up as he tries to block, it goes past the outside edge yet again.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Another beauty! Well played in the end though. Another one on a length and around off, moves away after landing. Malan initially looks to play at it but then bails out of the shot.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, That is a beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Malan looks to defend but is beaten.
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Slightly shorter and outside off, Malan does not fiddle with it.
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Just outside off, a little bit of swing away. Left alone.
|1.6 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, BEATEN! Superb start from India so far! Short of a length and angling across the left-hander.Â De Kock looks to defend but is beaten.
|1.5 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! First boundary off the innings. Too full from Khan, on off and it is driven beautifully straight down for four runs.Â
|1.4 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, This one has extra pace on it, on a length and around off, curves in.Â De Kock looks to defend but gets squared up and gets hit on the thigh front pad. He looks a bit in pain but gets up quickly.Â
|1.3 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, Pitched up, around off.Â De Kock drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a couple of runs.Â De Kock is off the mark as well.
|1.2 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, Bit of width, outside off, pushed to mid off.
|1.1 : Avesh Khan to Quinton de Kock, A stifled appeal but the height was an issue. On a length and on middle, jags in a bit.Â De Kock shuffles as he looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads.Â
|Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, On a length and outside off, Malan knocks it to cover.
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, A length ball, outside off, Malan shoulders arms to it.
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, This one straightens off the deck. On a length and outside off. Malan looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, AÂ length ball, around off and it shapes away off the deck. Malan is squared up as he looks to defend. He plays inside the line and gets pinged on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire doesn't move. India take the review. Now then, that looked very close. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows impact is the umpire's call and the ball goes onto hitÂ the top of off, umpire's call and Malan survives. Beauty ofÂ delivery from Siraj.Â
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, Short of a length and outside off. Malan punches off the back foot through point for a couple of runs. South AfricaÂ and Malan are underway.
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Janneman Malan, On middle. Blocked out.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The two umpires are out in the middle. Now, the Indian players make their way out. Janneman MalanÂ and Quinton de KockÂ to open for South Africa. VVS Laxman rings the bell at the stadium. Mohammed SirajÂ to start with the ball. TwoÂ slips for Malan. Here we go...
|India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (ON HIS DEBUT), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi (ON HIS DEBUT), Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South AfricaÂ says they would've bowled first. Adds it is difficult to assess the pitch but they have a job to do now. Tells they need to adapt to different formats quickly and tells with few overs lost now, they have to keep T20 skills in check.Â Ends by informing his team.Â
|Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of IndiaÂ says they will bowl first as there is a bit of moisture and they want to exploit that. Informs there are playing 6 batters and 5 bowlers with Ruturaj GaikwadÂ making his ODI debut.
|TOSS - IndiaÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|UPDATE 1517Â IST (0947Â GMT) - The toss is now set at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1545 IST (1015 GMT). It will be a 40-over contest now.