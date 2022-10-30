|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . 6 . .
|Last bat : KL Rahulc Aiden Markram b Lungi Ngidi9(14b0x41x6) SR:64.29, FoW:26/2 (5 Ovs)
|6.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli, Length ball, outside off. Kohli punches a bit too hard and finds the man at cover.
|6.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli, On a length and on middle. Kohli nudges it to mid-wicket.
|6.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli, FOUR! CLASSIC KOHLI! A shot from a man who is in top form! On a length and outside off. Virat plants his front foot out and drives it past covers for a boundary.
|6.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Loosener from Ngidi! This is too straight on the pads and Kohli flicks it past mid-wicket. Fast outfield and the ball races into the fence.
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to Suryakumar Yadav, This one shoots off the deck, shorter and outside off.Â Suryakumar bends his back and looks to hoick it away but misses. A dot to end the over. At the end of the Powerplay, IndiaÂ are 33/2.
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, A length ball, around off. Kohli hops and drops it to point for a single.Â
|5.4 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, Short of a length and outside off. Kohli taps it to backward point.
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Suryakumar Yadav, Short of a length and around off.Â Suryakumar tries to punch but gets an inside edge to square leg for a single. Off the mark.
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, Length ball, outside off. Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, FOUR BYES! This is a beauty! On a length and around off, this lands and comes back in. Virat Kohli lunges and looks to defend, it goes past the inside edge, over the middle pole and keeps swinging away from the diving keeper and goes into the fence.
|4.6 : Suryakumar YadavÂ comes out to the middle.Â
|Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Catching practice for the man at first slip. That is a poor shot from Rahul and he knows, he is gutted with himself and he falls for yet another low score. Two in the over for Ngidi and India are in big trouble here. This is on a length and around off, Rahul guides it straight into the hands of the fielder at first slip. Markram makes no mistake. That really was a poor stroke.
|4.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli, Another single! Outside off, this is played down to third man for one more.
|4.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! Lungi Ngidi draws first blood, back in the side and gets the wicket of the Indian skipper. That is a really good bumper, Rohit is done in by the bounce and the speed on this delivery. It is short, on the body, really well-directed. Rohit looks to pull again but is cramped for room and is hurried into the stroke. It goes off the splice to the right of the bowler. He runs there and takes it. South Africa are off to a really good start here.
|4.4 : Lungi Ngidi to KL Rahul, Fuller and on the pads, Rahul works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|4.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli, Shorter and outside off, Kohli hangs his bat out, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. The great man is off the mark.
|4.2 : Virat KohliÂ is the new man in.
|4.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma, Not timed that well but two! Length and on off, Sharma looks to go over cover but it goes more off the splice, over cover for two.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, A single to end! Angled into the pad, it is nudged around the corner for one. Sedate from India so far.
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, Cramps the batter for room by bowling it on the body, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! That is a gift and it is put away! A full toss on the pads, Rohit Sharma clips it past square leg and the ball races away to the fence. This is a fast outfield.
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, Tip and run! Good stuff, when boundaries are hard to come by, singles are very important. On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, Angled into the pads, Rohit clips it down towards fine leg for one.
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, On a length and around off, this is pushed to cover.
|2.6 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, That stays a touch low! Rahul makes room, Parnell bowls it close to his body and shorter. Rahul looks to cut but this stays low and beats the bat.
|2.5 : KL RahulÂ is gone down and needs some treatment. Might have gotten hit on the lower side of his thigh.Â
|Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.4 : Wayne Parnell to Rohit Sharma, A quick run! A yorker outside off, Rohit jams it out towards point for one.
|2.3 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, Just over! Rahul was hurried into the stroke there! Shorter and on middle, this one zips through. Rahul looks to pull, it goes off the splice but over square leg for one.
|2.2 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, SIX! Rahul also gets off the mark with a biggie! That is a top shot, excellent use of the wrists! On middle, slightly fuller, Rahul plants his front leg across and whips it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, In and out! That is a tough chance, really tough chance. It just needed to stick! Length and on middle, Rohit looks to hit it on the up but does so uppishly to the right of the bowler. Kagiso Rabada sticks his right hand out but the ball does not stay in. That needed to stick. Did not and Rohit gets a life. So, just the biggie from the over.
|2.1 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, 7 dots in a row from Parnell. Good length and on middle, this is kept out nicely.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, Goes back to bowling it on a length, it lands on middle and then jags back in. Sharma misses to get hit on the pads.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, SIX! BANG! That is some way to get off the mark and settle the nerves. That is a massive hit! This is banged in short, Kagiso Rabada follows Rohit as he makes room. Rohit does play the pull shot and this sails over the fine leg fence. He really got hold of that one.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, 9 really good balls from South Africa so far! On a length and around off, Sharma defend it back to the bowler.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, Yet again, on a length and around off, Sharma defends it nicely.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma, That is a beauty! Right on the money to begin with by Kagiso Rabada! Good length and outside off, this lands and jags back in. Sharma is cut into half as he tries to defend.
|0.6 : Who will start from the other end? It is Kagiso Rabada.
|Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, A maiden to start the proceedings. On a length and around off. Rahul taps it to covers and looks for a single but is sent back by Rohit. Really good bowling from Wayne Parnell.Â
|0.5 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, This is a lovely delivery! Good start by Parnell! A full ball, around off, this one nips away. Rahul tries to defend but again gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.2 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, Angles the ball across, length and outside off at 134 kph. Rahul again lunges forward to defend but misses it.Â
|0.1 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, On a length and outside off, not much movement seen. Rahul prods as he looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.4 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, Parnell drags his length back and angles it across, again no movement off the deck. Rahul strides forward to defend but misses.
|0.3 : Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul, Rahul connects for the first time! This is full and around off. Rahul pushes it straight to cover.
|0.0 : It's almost time. The players from both teams walk out for their respective national anthems. It will be South Africa's first followed by India's. We are done with all the pre-match formalities. It's time for action. The players are out in the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ to open for India. Wayne ParnellÂ to start with the ball. A slip in place. Let's go...
|Suryakumar YadavÂ says he is backing himself from the start and he has plans to play at Perth. Adds they know theÂ conditions and he is looking forward to the game. Reckons they have to start from zero in every game. Tells quick wickets and bounce helps but he tries to enjoy his game.Â
|SOUTH AFRICA (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi (In for Tabraiz Shamsi).
|INDIA (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda (In for Axar Patel), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
|Temba Bavuma, the captain of South AfricaÂ says it is a big game, they have had a good start, it is a good test in this game but they are confident. Adds they would have batted first too, it might swing later on but now they need to get early wickets and they have the pace attack to exploit the conditions. Informs they have one change, Lungi NgidiÂ comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of IndiaÂ says it seems a good surface and they know what they need to do on this wicket. States they are well prepared, it is about getting used to the bounce here and for the seamers it is about hitting the length consistently. Adds it is an important game, nothing changes and they just want to come out and do well here, stay calm and execute the plans well. Informs they have one change. Deepak HoodaÂ comes in for Axar Patel.
|TOSS - INDIA have won the toss and they will BAT first!