|Pitch Report - Sanjay Manjrekar has Sunil Gavaskar for company for the Pitch Report. The former India legend says that there are plenty of cracks on the first day pitch itself. Gavaskar believes that there will be uneven bounce and hence the batters will have to apply themselves to score runs. Adds that the track will be a spinners' paradise.
|Toss - The South African skipper is in for the Toss but interestingly, he has Temba Bavuma as a lucky charm for the Toss. Interesting to see if the luck changes for him. Up goes the coin and again it is Kohli who wins the toss as Temba Bavuma calls the wrong side. INDIA OPT TO BAT FIRST.
|Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper opts to bat first. Starts by saying that the pitch will start slowing down from day 2 and hence it is no brainer. The Indian skipper believes there will be sharp spin on offer on this track. Reveals that Ishant makes way for local lad Shahbaz Nadeem. Indian skipper adds that they will have to work hard and they will try to win sessions to win the game.
|Faf du Plessis, the Protea skipper, starts by saying that he is trying everything to win the Toss but believes that maybe it isn't meant to be. On the team composition, Faf points out that, Quinton de Kock is set to open the innings for his side and will try to take the Indian bowlers on, as Rohit Sharma has done for the Indians. Du Plessis further adds that Heinrich Klaasen and George Linde are the two debutants in the side while Lungi Ngidi replaces Vernon Philander.
|India (PLAYING XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem (DEBUT, IN FOR ISHANT SHARMA), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
|South Africa (PLAYING XI) - Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza (IN FOR THEUNIS DE BRUYNE), Faf du Plessis(C), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen(WK, IN FOR AIDEN MARKRAM), George Linde (DEBUT, IN FOR KESHAV MAHARAJ), Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi (IN FOR VERNON PHILANDER)
|The South African team is in the huddle before they take the position on the field. The two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal come out to the middle as well. Kagiso Rabada will start the proceedings with the ball for the visitors. Mayank Agarwal to take the strike first up.
|0.1 : K Rabada to Agarwal, Beaten! Swinging delivery to start the innings. A jaffa from Rabada. A length ball on the fourth stump line. Agarwal goes hard with his push but is beaten to due to the away swing.
|0.2 : K Rabada to Agarwal, On the pads this time, Agarwal looks to tuck it on the leg side but the ball takes an inside edge and goes towards fine leg for a couple. India and Agarwal are underway.
|0.3 : K Rabada to Agarwal, Outside off, not much bounce on the surface. Agarwal shoulders arms.
|0.4 : K Rabada to Agarwal, FOUR! First boundary! Fuller length ball around off, Agarwal leans into the shot and guides it through backward point and gully. The ball races to the third man fence. Rabada is not happy with that effort from Dane Piedt at backward point.
|0.5 : K Rabada to Agarwal, Length delivery outside off, Agarwal leaves it alone.
|0.6 : K Rabada to Agarwal, Gets the line wrong this time as Rabada bowls it on the pads on a good length, Agarwal looks to flick but misses.
|Lungi Ngidi to share the new ball.
|1.1 : L Ngidi to R Sharma, Ngidi starts with a fullish length ball around off, Rohit pushes it towards mid off.
|1.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Rohit is up and running now, with a single. A good length ball on middle, he tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a run.
|1.3 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, In the channel outside off this time, Rohit is not chasing after these.
|1.4 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, Slightly fullish length around off, Rohit pushes it towards point.
|1.5 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, Beaten! Good delivery that one from Ngidi. He dishes out the ball in the channel outside off and have Mayank going for the drive. No edge though.
|1.6 : L Ngidi to M Agarwal, On middle, Agarwal guides it to gully with an angled bat.
|2.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, Beauty! Rohit is beaten now. A ball in the channel that shapes away from the bat as Rohit fiddles it away from the body.
|2.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length outside off, this time Rohit makes a leave.
|2.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball angled into the batter, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. A stifled appeal follows but nothing from the umpire.
|2.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, On middle, Rohit blocks it out.
|2.5 : K Rabada to Sharma, Another good delivery from Rabada. It pitches around off and shapes away again. Rohit looks to punch but is beaten due to the away movement.
|2.6 : K Rabada to Sharma, Length ball outside off, Sharma makes a leave this time.
|3.1 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, Outside off to start the fresh over. Agarwal leaves it alone.
|3.2 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, Gets closer to the off pole but not enough to make Agarwal play for it. Agarwal makes another leave.
|3.3 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, Three leaves in the row now. Another ball outside off, Agarwal has no business with it.
|3.4 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, That kept low! This is on a good length area again, closer to the off pole as well. Agarwal looks to defend but is beaten.
|3.5 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, Another leave. This is outside off, Agarwal shoulders arms.
|3.6 : L Ngidi to Agarwal, On the leg stump line this time. The ball goes further down the leg side. Agarwal looks to flick but can not get any bat on the ball.
|4.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, Fullish length ball on middle, Rohit blocks it towards mid on.
|4.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Length outside off, Rohit leaves it alone. Rabada is unable to make the batsman play.
|4.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, Slightly short on the body, Rohit tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run.
|4.4 : K Rabada to Agarwal, FOUR! Nicely done! Shortish length ball outside off, Agarwal guides it through the slip cordon and gully. The ball races to the third man fence. De Kock chases after the ball from the slips but the ball wins the race.
|4.5 : K Rabada to Agarwal, On middle, Agarwal looks to flick but is hit high on the pads. Rabada makes a surprising appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|4.6 : K Rabada to Agarwal, OUT! Rabada strikes! A brilliant low catch from Dean Elgar. Rabada dishes out a good length ball outside off. Agarwal after getting a boundary a couple of balls ago chases it outside off and gets a thick outside edge as the ball shapes a hint away. The ball goes low to Dean Elgar at third slip. He pouches it just above the turf to send Agarwal packing. The umpire checks for the no ball but it is all good there. Exactly the kind of start the visitors' would've hoped.
|Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man in!
|5.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, WOW! How did that miss the edge and the timber! A beauty! Length ball around off, Rohit lunges a hint to block but is beaten. Lucky there is the Hitman.
|5.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Outside off, this time Rohit leaves it alone.
|5.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Another ball which is way outside off, Sharma makes another leave.
|5.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Another one. Length ball outside off, Rohit shoulders arms.
|5.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Gets closer to the batsman on a good length, Rohit taps it towards cover.
|5.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, A leave to end the over as Ngidi bowls it outside off.
|6.1 : K Rabada to Pujara, Huge appeal but that looked like it will miss the leg stump. Rabada bowls it around off and angles it into the batter. Pujara looks to defend but is beaten to get hit on the back pad. Rabada appeals but the umpire shakes his head. The Ball Tracker arrives and confirms that the umpire made a perfect call as the ball was missing the leg stump.
|6.2 : K Rabada to Pujara, Nicely bowled! In the channel outside off, Pujara leaves it alone.
|6.3 : K Rabada to Pujara, On middle, Pujara blocks it out solidly.
|6.4 : K Rabada to Pujara, Outside off, Pujara has no business with it as he shoulders arms.
|6.5 : K Rabada to Pujara, Around off, Pujara guides it with the angled bat towards gully.
|6.6 : K Rabada to Pujara, Rabada is looking to hit the timber as he bowls another full ball on the stumps. Pujara this time goes for the flick but misses again. The ball hits the pads and Rabada makes another appeal but not given.
|7.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Length around off, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler who can't make a stop and the ball goes to mid off.
|7.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Around off, Rohit bunts it onto the pitch.
|7.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, A rare poor ball in the session but Rohit misses out. Ngidi bowls it way outside off and Rohit chases after it away from the body. Can't make any connection.
|7.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Outside off again, this time Sharma makes a leave.
|7.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, In the channel outside off, it is left alone.
|7.6 : L Ngidi to R Sharma, FOUR! First one from Rohit's bat. Not the best way to get it but he won't mind. Length ball outside off, Rohit goes after it again and gets a thick outside edge which flies between third slip and the gully region. The ball races to the third man fence.
|Pujara has some issues with the sightscreen and is having a chat with the umpire.
|8.1 : K Rabada to C Pujara, On middle, Pujara blocks it out.
|8.2 : K Rabada to Pujara, Outside off, left alone.
|DRS TIME! South Africa has taken a review after Pujara has been given not out. That looked plumb to the naked eyes. Only an outside edge can save Pujara. Here comes Ultra Edge, no bat. The Ball Tracker time, it is hitting the stumps. The decision overturns and Pujara is back to the pavilion.
|8.3 : K Rabada to Pujara, OUT! Three reds! Pujara has to go. Rabada is on a roll. A superb incoming ball. Rabada was aiming the timber from the start. He dishes out a length ball around off, the ball comes in with the angle as Pujara comes forward to defend but the ball swings in and hit Pujara on the pads. Rabada and South Africa make a loud appeal but the umpire, surprisingly, says not out. Rabada signals for the DRS straightaway. The skipper obliges and gets the decision overturned as the Ultr
|Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, makes his way out to the middle. The battle between Rabada and Kohli should be interesting to watch.
|8.4 : K Rabada to Kohli, A bumper to welcome the Indian skipper. Kohli does well to duck under it.
|8.5 : K Rabada to Kohli, Outside off this time, Virat leaves it alone.
|8.6 : K Rabada to Kohli, Around off, Kohli makes a solid block.
|Anrich Nortje comes into the attack!
|9.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|9.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Rohit taps it towards cover and takes a run.
|9.3 : A Nortje to Kohli, Around off, Kohli defends it towards cover.
|9.4 : A Nortje to Kohli, Around off and middle, Kohli defends it out watchfully.
|9.5 : A Nortje to Kohli, Around off, Kohli blocks it out.
|9.6 : A Nortje to Kohli, Length ball around off, Kohli bunts it towards point.
|10.1 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Fuller on off, Rohit strokes it straight to mid off.
|0.0 : DRS TIME again! This time form Rohit as he has been given out LBW. He goes for the review straightaway. Inside edge? Yes, a bid inside edge.
|10.2 : Rabada to Sharma, NOT OUT! A big inside edge saves Rohit. Rabada has to wait for his third. Length ball around off which again comes in with the angle. Rohit looks to block but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Rabada appeals and the umpire agrees instantly. Rohit signals for the 'T' straightaway. Here comes the Ultra Edge and there is a huge inside edge. Rohit survives, thanks to the DRS.
|10.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|10.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, Full ball on middle, Rohit pushes it towards mid on.
|10.5 : K Rabada to Sharma, Outside off, Rohit makes a leave.
|10.6 : K Rabada to Sharma, Beaten! A superb ball again. It is on a good length and closer to the off pole. Rohit has to play at it. He does so but the ball beats the outside edge and goes behind.
|11.1 : A Nortje to Kohli, Fuller outside off, Kohli guides it towards point.
|11.2 : A Nortje to Kohli, FOUR! Boundary no 1 for the Indian skipper. Nortje bowls full ball on the pads, Kohli flicks it nicely down the leg side and the ball races to the fine leg fence.
|11.3 : A Nortje to Kohli, On the pads this time, Virat looks to flick but can't get bat on the ball and is hit on the pads.
|11.4 : A Nortje to V Kohli, Fuller length around off, Virat tucks it towards mid on.
|11.5 : A Nortje to Kohli, FOUR! Another ball on the pads and Kohli is not going to miss out. He again helps it fine down the leg side to get another boundary.
|11.6 : A Nortje to Kohli, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|12.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|12.2 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Outside off this time, Rohit blocks it off the back foot towards the slip cordon. It goes off the outside edge to the third slip but on the bounce.
|12.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, FOUR! Nicely done! Rabada must be tired after bowling a long spell. He goes for the bumper but it is down the leg side. Rohit goes back and pull it but the ball hits the glove and tickles to the fine leg fence.
|12.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|12.5 : K Rabada to Sharma, Outside off, left alone.
|12.6 : K Rabada to Sharma, Another ball outside off, Rohit makes another leave.
|Drinks! An excellent hour of play for the visitors as they have managed to make use of the new ball and get two early wickets which did not happen in the earlier matches. They would be buoyed by the spell bowled by Rabada who bowled with venom and troubled the Indian batsmen. India, on the other hand, are under pressure for the first time in the series and would want Virat Kohli to score a big knock here. Rohit has looked edge but has managed to survive.
|13.1 : A Nortje to Kohli, Fuller ball around off, Kohli drives it off through covers for a quick couple.
|13.2 : A Nortje to Kohli, Length ball around off, Kohli taps it towards point.
|13.3 : A Nortje to Kohli, On middle, Kohli punches it firmly towards mid on.
|13.4 : A Nortje to R Sharma, Around off, Kohli taps it towards point and calls for a run. Rohit obliges and takes off. But Hamza from the slip cordon hares at the ball and has a shy at the striker's end. Could've been a risky run that one.
|13.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, On middle, Rohit keeps it out.
|13.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, Outside off, left alone.
|Lungi Ngidi returns! 4 overs in his first spell.
|14.1 : L Ngidi to Kohli, Ngidi starts with a ball on the pads, Kohli looks to nudge it fine but can't make proper connection. The ball goes to Klaasen on the bounce.
|14.2 : L Ngidi to Kohli, Length ball angled into the batter, Kohli looks to tuck it towards square leg but the ball goes off the gloves there. They cross.
|14.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Not a proper connection but a boundary for Rohit nonetheless. A short ball from Ngidi this time, Rohit goes back looking to pull. The ball hits the upper part of the bat and goes over mid-wicket.
|14.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Outside off, Rohit looks to defend initially but then decides against it. But he is late in the decision and the ball takes the bottom edge and goes towards gully.
|14.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Beaten! A poor shot as Rohit went chasing after that outside off ball. Slightly fuller ball which comes in and beats the outside edge of Rohit's bat.
|14.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Around off this time, Rohit tucks it towards mid on for a couple of easy runs.
|15.1 : A Nortje to Kohli, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|15.2 : A Nortje to Kohli, Loose from the Indian skipper.
|Kohli has been given out and he has gone for the review after consulting Rohit Sharma. Looked plumb to the naked eye. Let's see if Kohli can have the decision overturned. Here comes the Ball Tracker. It is umpire's call on hitting the stumps. So Kohli has to walk back.
|15.3 : Nortje to Kohli, OUT! LBW! UMPIRE's CALL! Nortje has got the big fish as his first Test victim and what a massive wicket it is, Virat Kohli. A length ball which comes in with the angle into the right-hander. Kohli looks to go for the on drive but the sharply jags back in to beat the bat. The ball hits the pad and Nortje makes a loud appeal. The umpire raises his finger instantly. Kohli goes for the chat regarding the DRS with Rohit and then goes for it. Here comes the Ball Tracker, and it
|Ajinkya Rahane, the vice captain, replaces Virat Kohli out in the middle.
|15.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fuller ball on the pads, Rahane tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|15.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fuller around off, Rahane works it through square leg for a quick couple.
|15.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Another fuller ball on the stumps, Rahane tucks it nicely through mid on to take another two. Rabada does well to chase down the ball and keep it in the play.
|16.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Full delivery around off, Rohit tries to defend it off the front foot and it goes off the bottom edge of his bat towards second slip.
|16.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On a length on middle, Rohit flicks it towards the mid-wicket fielder for nothing.
|16.3 : L Ngidi to R Sharma, Fullish delivery on middle, Sharma lunges forward and blocks it towards mid off.
|16.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length delivery outside off, Sharma defends it towards point and wants a single but is sent back by Rahane.
|16.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On a length on middle and leg, Rohit looks to flick but misses. Gets hit on the pads and Ngidi appeals but nothing from the umpire.
|16.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On middle, defended off the front foot towards the bowler.
|17.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Around off, Rahane looks to defend it out but gets an inside edge. The ball goes towards mid-wicket.
|17.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, On the pads this time, pushed towards mid-wicket.
|17.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|17.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fuller ball around off, Rahane strokes it straight to the cover fielder.
|17.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Shortish length ball outside off, Rahane taps it straight to covers again.
|17.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Shortish length ball outside off, Rahane guides it towards point.
|18.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Flicked! Rohit is not going to miss out anything on the pads. Ngidi bowls a length ball on middle, the ball goes away with the angle further. Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket to earn a boundary. Top shot but a poor ball too.
|18.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|18.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Outside off, actually way outside off, Rohit leaves it alone.
|18.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Length ball around off, Rohit guides it towards the slip cordon with soft hands.
|18.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Fuller ball on the pads, Rohit looks to nudge it towards the leg side but gets an inside edge and the ball races towards the fine leg fence. Deep mid-wicket fielder makes a diving stop before the ball trues over the fence. A couple taken.
|18.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length around off, worked towards mid-wicket by Rohit.
|19.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Around off, Rohit blocks it out.
|19.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, Shortish length ball around off, Rahane stands tall and punches it off the back foot to take two. 50 up for India with that couple.
|19.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, Length ball closer to the off pole, blocked nicely.
|19.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|19.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fuller around off, Rahane defends it towards cover.
|19.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Length ball outside off, Rahane pushes it off the back foot towards cover.
|20.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Hammered! Slightly short on the hips of Rohit. He goes back and times the pull shot to perfection as he lofts it over the mid-wicket fence. The ball races to to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|20.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On the pads, Rohit tucks it behind square to take a run.
|20.3 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Fuller ball outside off, left alone.
|20.4 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Beaten! Shortish length ball outside off, Rahane chases the ball to get beaten. He need not playing shots like these with
|20.5 : L Ngidi to Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|20.6 : L Ngidi to A Rahane, FOUR! Soft hands from Rahane gets him his first boundary of the innings. Not a boundary ball that one. It is on a length around off, Rahane looks to defend it with soft hands but the ball takes outside edge and goes through the slip cordon. The ball races to the third man fence.
|George Linde is into the attack for the first time in his Test career.
|21.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Starts with a quicker ball on the pads, Rohit looks to block but is late into the shot and is hit on the pads.
|21.2 : G Linde to Sharma, On the stumps again, Rohit blocks it out.
|21.3 : G Linde to Sharma, DROPPED! That could've been a wicket in the first over for Linde on debut but Hamza has put it down. Linde bowls it on the pads again, Rohit looks to work it down the leg side but short leg fielder intercepts. The ball goes straight to his hands but does not stick. How costly will that be?
|21.4 : G Linde to Sharma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|21.5 : G Linde to Sharma, On middle, Rohit keeps it out.
|21.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Fuller on the pads, worked towards square leg for a single.
|Anrich Nortje has a change of ends! His figures read 6-1-18-1.
|22.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, Shortish length ball outside off, Rohit looks to punch but the ball hits the bottom part of the bat and goes towards covers.
|22.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, Superbly done! Nortje bowls it full on the pads of Rohit. He flicks it nicely through mid-wicket. Ngidi chases the ball and saves a run.
|22.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, Around off, Rahane taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
|22.4 : A Nortje to Sharma, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|22.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, SIX! Not from the middle of the bat but good enough to sail over the fence. A short ball outside off which is aimed at the head of Rohit. RS is not going to duck under it as he attemps the pull shot. However, he can't make the sweetest of connections. He gets a top edge but the ball flies over the deep square leg fence. He shouldn't be playing these shots with the Lunch break around the corner.
|22.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, Length ball around off, Rohit tucks it towards short mid-wicket. WITH THAT, IT IS LUNCH ON DAY 1.
|Finally, a session which has belonged to the Proteas on Day 1 of this Test series. Their opening bowlers, especially Rabada were brilliant and took three important wickets of Agarwal, Pujara and Kohli. Faf du Plessis would be happy with his bowlers' performance and would hope to maintaining it post the Lunch break.
|India were put under pressure by the South African bowlers and they crumbled a bit with the wickets of their in-form batsmen. Rohit, after an edgy start has started to look good and with Rahane for company, they will look to consolidate the innings further. Another exciting session awaits us. Join us at 1210 local (0640 GMT).
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|Welcome back for the second session! Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane make their way out to the middle along with the South African players. Ajinkya Rahane will be on strike to face George Linde.
|23.1 : G Linde to Rahane, Starts with a flatter delivery on middle, Rahane defends it off the back foot to the bowler.
|23.2 : G Linde to Rahane, Flatter delivery outside off, Rahane camps back and punches it towards the cover region for a single.
|23.3 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Rohit prods forward and defends it towards cover.
|23.4 : G Linde to Sharma, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Short ball around off, Rohit rocks back and cuts it nicely towards the deep extra cover region for a boundary. Nortje runs after it to clean it up but fails to do so.
|23.5 : G Linde to Sharma, Flighted ball on middle and leg, Rohit looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. There was a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|23.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery on off, Rohit blocks it back to the bowler.
|Kagiso Rabada (7-4-15-2) will bowl from the other end.
|24.1 : K Rabada to Rahane, FOUR! Superb from Rahane! Rabada dishes a fullish ball on middle, Rahane flicks it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|24.2 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length outside off, Rahane shoulders arms to this one.
|24.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes this towards mid on for nothing.
|24.4 : K Rabada to A Rahane, EDGED AND FOUR! Second boundary of the over for Rahane! Good length ball outside off, Rahane looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards second slip on the bounce. Faf over there does not get hold of the ball and it goes into the third man fence.
|24.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, FOUR! Good shot from Ajinkya! Good length ball outside off, Rahane plays it with an angled bat towards the third man region for the third boundary of the over.
|24.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahane flicks it to backward square leg and will keep strike for the next over. Good over comes to an end for India.
|25.1 : G Linde to Rahane, Short ball outside off, Rahane punches this off the back foot towards the extra cover region for a couple. Anrich comes around from deep cover and cleans it up.
|25.2 : G Linde to Rahane, Full delivery outside off, Ajinkya defends it off the front foot.
|25.3 : G Linde to Rahane, Flatter delivery around off, Rahane defends it off the back foot.
|25.4 : G Linde to Rahane, Fullish delivery on middle, Ajinkya defends it back to the bowler off the front foot.
|25.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Another full delivery on middle, Ajinkya defends it off the front foot yet again.
|25.6 : G Linde to Rahane, On middle, defended off the front foot.
|26.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Kagiso Rabada! Bowls a good length ball outside off, Sharma looks to defend it but fails to put any bat on it.
|26.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, PLAY AND A MISS! Another excellent ball from Rabada. He bowls it on a length swinging way from the batsman around off, Rohit shoulders arms to this one.
|26.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma shoulders arms to this one.
|26.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, NO BALL! Excellent delivery though from Rabada! Full length delivery outside off, Rohit looks to push it but misses the ball yet again. Rabada has bowled a probing over so far.
|K Rabada to Sharma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|26.5 : K Rabada to Sharma, Short ball on middle, Rohit defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
|26.6 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
|27.1 : G Linde to Rahane, Short ball outside off, Rahane cuts it off the back foot towards the cover region for a single.
|27.2 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Rohit pushes it towards cover.
|27.3 : G Linde to Sharma, Short ball outside off, Sharma rocks back and punches this off the back foot towards the cover region for a single.
|27.4 : G Linde to Rahane, Full delivery around off, Rahane defends it off the front foot.
|27.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Fullish delivery on middle, Rahane flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|27.6 : G Linde to Rahane, FOUR! Good shot from Rahane! Linde bowls a short delivery outside the off stump, Rahane camps back and punches this towards the extra cover region for a boundary. The fielder at the cover region had no chance.
|28.1 : K Rabada to R Sharma, EDGED AND FOUR! Rabada has been excellent since the Lunch break! He bowls a full delivery on middle with a little swing on it, Rohit looks to drive but gets an outside edge which goes past the diving fielder and into the third man fence. 100 up for India.
|28.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length delivery on middle, Sharma looks to defend but gets a bottom edge towards mid-wicket and the batters take a single.
|28.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, FOUR! Poor ball from Rabada! Good length delivery on the pads, Rahane flicks it nicely towards the fine leg region for a boundary.
|28.4 : K Rabada to Rahane, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|28.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes it back to the bowler.
|28.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Rabada dishes out a full ball on middle, Rahane flicks it away to the mid-wicket region for another boundary. 12 runs have come off this over.
|Anrich Nortje, the man who removed skipper is into the attack now.
|29.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Rohit defends it off the back foot to mid off.
|29.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Rohit lunges forward and pushes this towards the mid off region.
|29.3 : A Nortje to Sharma, FOUR! 11TH FIFTY FOR SHARMA IN TESTS! Rohit continues to make merry since he started opening in Tests. Nortje bowls a full delivery on middle, Rohit drives this beautifully towards the mid off region for a boundary. He raisesa his bat and soaks in the applause. He started edgy but has started to look comfortable now.
|29.4 : A Nortje to Sharma, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
|29.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit pushes this towards the bowler where Nortje makes a good sliding stop.
|29.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Sharma defends it out. The session run rate for India has been 6.29 so far.
|30.1 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball on off, Rhaane lunges forward and defends it towards cover.
|30.2 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length delivery down the leg side, Rahane looks to flick but misses it completely.
|30.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, Short delivery on middle, Rahane flicks it towards the fine leg region for a couple. The fielder comes around from deep square leg and cleans it up.
|30.4 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Ajinkya drives it to mid off for nothing.
|30.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball on middle, Rahane looks to defend it but it goes off the inside edge onto the pitch.
|30.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length around off, Ajinkya attempts to defend but it goes off the inside half towards square leg. Rahane wants a couple but they decide against it and rightly so.
|31.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahane defends it off the front foot towards mid on.
|31.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length outside off, Ajinkya lunges forward and defends it towards the cover fielder.
|31.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, BEATEN! Poor shot from Rahane! Good length ball outside off, Rahane looks to push it off the back foot but gets beaten. Rahane could have left this one alone.
|31.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length on middle, Ajinkya defends it back to the bowler off the front foot.
|31.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on middle, Ajinkya rocks on his back foot and blocks it out.
|31.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Back of a length delivery on off, Ajinkya defends it out towards the off side.
|George Linde is back into the attack! His figures read 4-0-14-0 so far.
|32.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit defends it off the front foot.
|32.2 : G Linde to Sharma, Flighted ball on middle and leg, Sharma lunges forward and defends it towards mid on.
|32.3 : G Linde to Sharma, Flighted delivery on middle, Rohit dances down the track and flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes off for a single. Quinton de Kock though slides and makes an excellent stop forcing Rohit to return back to the crease.
|32.4 : G Linde to Sharma, BEATEN! Quicker delivery outside off, Rohit looks to play the cut but does not put any bat on it.
|32.5 : G Linde to Sharma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|32.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Sharma defends it back to the bowler off the front foot.
|33.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on off, Rahane defends it off the front foot towards the point region.
|33.2 : A Nortje to A Rahane, Full delivery on off, Rahane pushes it towards the mid off region.
|33.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length on middle, Ajinkya defends it off the front foot towards the bowler.
|33.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fullish delivery around off, Rahane prods forward and blocks it off the front foot towards cover.
|33.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, FOUR! Beautiful from Rahane! Short delivery outside off, Rahane pushes this off the back foot towards the cover region for a boundary. He moves to 47 with that shot.
|33.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Back of a length delivery around off, Rahane guides it towards the gully fielder.
|34.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery on the pads, Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal but it is going way down the leg side.
|34.2 : G Linde to R Sharma, Floated ball on middle, Rohit pushes this off the front foot towards mid on.
|34.3 : G Linde to Sharma, On middle, defended.
|34.4 : G Linde to Sharma, Flighted ball on middle, Sharma defends this off the front foot.
|34.5 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery on the pads, Sharma flicks it towards the fine leg region for a couple. The fielder comes around and cleans it up.
|34.6 : G Linde to Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma prods forward and flicks it away with his wrists and into the mid-wicket fence. Quinton hares after it but fails to stop the ball from going into the fence.
|35.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length on middle and leg, Rahane camps back and defends it off the back foot.
|35.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball around off, Ajinkya defends it to point off his back foot.
|35.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, Back of a length delivery on middle, Rahane defends it off the back foot to the bowler.
|35.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahane flicks it towards the square leg region for a single.
|35.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|35.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, FOUR! Beautiful shot from Rohit! Full delivery outside off, Rohit lunges forward and drives this past the cover fielder for a boundary.
|36.1 : G Linde to Rahane, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|36.2 : G Linde to Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated ball on middle, Rohit plays it with his wrists and flicks it towards the mid-wicket region for another boundary.
|36.3 : G Linde to Sharma, BEATEN! Flatter delivery outside off keeping a little low, Rohit looks to cut it but gets beaten due to the low bounce on it.
|36.4 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Sharma pushes this towards the mid off region and brings up the 100-run partnership between the two. A much needed one for India.
|36.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Flighted delivery on middle, Ajinkya looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards the bowler who collects it on the bounce.
|36.6 : G Linde to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Lungi Ngidi returns. His numbers, 8-3-27-0 so far.
|37.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it towards the short mid-wicket fielder for nothing.
|37.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Powerfully played from Sharma! Full delivery around the off stump line, Sharma drives this uppishly past the silly mid off fielder and into the long off fence.
|37.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot towards the point region.
|37.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Poor ball fromk Ngidi! Bowls a full delivery on the pads, Rohit does not miss out on these freebies and flicks it away to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|37.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma lets the ball go to the keeper.
|37.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma leaves this ball alone.
|DRINKS! 76 runs in just 15 overs. Runs are flowing for Rohit and Rahane. None of the Protea bowlers are looking threatening now. Rohit has already reached his half ton and is taking the bowlers on. Rahane too is just a run away from another half-century. The way runs are flowing, the things to come can be more challenging for the Proteas. Let's see if the runs continue to flow or the visitors will be able to pull things back into their stride. Dane Piedt is into the attack for the first time in
|38.1 : D Piedt to Rahane, Piedt starts with a full delivery on middle and leg, Rahane flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
|38.2 : D Piedt to Rahane, On off, defended
|38.3 : D Piedt to Rahane, FIFTY! 21st fifty for Rahane in Tests! He gets there by flicking this full delivery on middle towards the long on region for a single. This has been an excellent innings from the vice captain. He came in at a time when India were in trouble and he has played with complete ease on this pitch.
|38.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|38.5 : D Piedt to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
|38.6 : D Piedt to Sharma, Loopy ball on middle, Rohit flicks it towards the square leg region for a single.
|39.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length delivery on middle, Sharma looks to defend but it goes off the bottom edge of his bat and onto the pads.
|39.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|39.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On a length on middle, Sharma lunges forward and defends it off the front foot.
|39.4 : L Ngidi to R Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Rohit prods forward and drives this towards the cover region for a single. With that, 150 is up for India.
|39.5 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Good length ball outside off, Ajinkya leaves this ball alone.
|39.6 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Full delivery on middle and leg, Rahane pushes this to the mid on fielder for nothing.
|40.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Sharma lunges forward and defends it towards short leg.
|40.2 : D Piedt to R Sharma, Floated ball on off, Rohit flicks it towards long on and crosses over for a single.
|40.3 : D Piedt to Rahane, FOUR! Wonderful shot! Full delivery outside off, Rahane leans forward and drives this towards the cover-point region for another boundary. The fielder runs after it to try and clean it up but the ball wins the race.
|40.4 : D Piedt to Rahane, Driven through mid-off by the batsman.
|40.5 : D Piedt to Rahane, Full delivery outside off, pushed towards cover where Elgar misfields. The ball goes towards mid off where Linde mops up the ball. A single taken.
|40.6 : D Piedt to Sharma, SIX! Stand and deliver! Flighted fuller ball outside off, Rohit just stands and lofts this over the long off region for the first maximum of the innings.
|41.1 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Good length ball outside off, Ajinkya lets this ball go to the keeper.
|41.2 : L Ngidi to Rahane, On a length ball on off, Rahane defends it off the front foot towards cover.
|41.3 : L Ngidi to Rahane, On middle, defended off the front foot to the bowler.
|41.4 : L Ngidi to Rahane, On a length outside off, Ajinkya shoulders arms to this one.
|41.5 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Good length ball on the fourth stump line, Ajinkya leaves this ball alone.
|41.6 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Back of a length delivery on middle, Rahane defends it out off the back foot.
|A slight hold in the play as we have an invader on the field now. We had a similar instance in the last game as well. We are ready to go now.
|42.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit lunges forward and defends it off the front foot.
|42.2 : D Piedt to Sharma, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|42.3 : D Piedt to Sharma, SIX! Mgnificent shot from Sharma! Flighted ball around off, Rohit lofts this over the long on region for another maximum. From the first look of it, it did not look like it had enough on it but the ball went deep into the stands.
|42.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, Loopy ball on middle, Rohit flicks it towards the leg side for a single.
|42.5 : D Piedt to Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|42.6 : D Piedt to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Ajinkya defends it off the front foot.
|Floodlights are on now which means the natural light is fading. Faf du Plessis brings Rabada, his premium bowler into the attack.
|43.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length delivery on middle, Rohit flicks this towards square leg and takes a single. He wants a couple but it is not there.
|43.2 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length on middle, Rahane defends this off the back foot towards the bowler.
|43.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball outside off with a little bit of swing on it, Rahane shoulders arms to it. Klaasen behind the stumps fails to collect it cleanly.
|43.4 : Rabada to Rahane, FOUR! Good shot! Full delivery on middle, Rahane drives this uppishly but past the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|43.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery outside off, Rahane drives this nicely yet again but finds Bavuma at cover this time who makes a tumbling stop.
|43.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|44.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Sharma pushes this ball off the front foot towards the cover region for a couple. Moves on to 94 now does Rohit.
|44.2 : D Piedt to R Sharma, Full delivery on off, Rohit pushes this off the front foot towards the mid off region for a single.
|44.3 : D Piedt to Rahane, Full toss on middle, Rahane pushes this towards the mid on region for a single.
|We have a slight drizzle. The groundsmen are ready with the covers near the boundary. The umpires continue though.
|44.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, SIX! 6th century for Sharma in Tests! What a way to get there! Excellent innings from the Hitman! Flighted ball outside off, Rohit lofts this nonchalantly over the long off region for a maximum. Third century in this series and he lifts his bat and gets a hug from Rahane as he soaks in the applause.
|44.5 : D Piedt to Sharma, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|44.6 : D Piedt to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit defends it off the front foot.
|45.1 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.0 : All of a sudden the drizzling has stopped and the sun is out. Wow. That escalated quickly.
|45.2 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot towards the cover region.
|45.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length delivery on middle, Ajinkya prods forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|45.4 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length delivery on middle, AR rocks on his back foot and blocks it out.
|45.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes it towards the mid on region.
|45.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, Fullish length, pushed to covers by Rahane. Maiden over for Rabada.
|46.1 : D Piedt to R Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Sharma pushes it to mid on and takes a single.
|46.2 : D Piedt to Rahane, Loopy ball on off, Rahane defends it off his front foot towards cover.
|46.3 : D Piedt to Rahane, Flighted ball on off, Rahane comes down the track and pushes it to silly mid on.
|46.4 : D Piedt to Rahane, SIX! Now Rahane joins the act! Piedt bowls a flighted delivery outside off, Rahane puts on his dancing shoes and lofts this over the bowler's head for his first maximum of the game. The maximum brings 150-run stand between the two Mumbai lads. Magnificent partnership.
|46.5 : D Piedt to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Ajinkya defends it out.
|46.6 : D Piedt to A Rahane, Driven through mid-on by the batsman.
|47.1 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Fullish delivery outside off, Rohit drives this towards the mid off region.
|47.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, On a length on middle, Rohit blocks it towards mid on.
|47.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, Back of a length delivery on middle, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
|47.4 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Short ball on middle, Rohit plays the pull shot towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
|47.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, Short ball on middle, Rahane rocks on his back foot and pulls it in front of square for a couple. The fielder runs in and cleans it up.
|47.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, Another short delivery on middle and leg, Rahane pulls it towards Nortje at backward square leg and crosses over for a single.
|48.1 : D Piedt to Rahane, Full delivery outside off, Rahane lunges forward and pushes it towards the mid off region for a single.
|48.2 : D Piedt to Sharma, Flighted ball on the pads, Rohit flicks it towards the fine leg region for a couple. Ngidi runs in from deep square leg and cleans it up.
|48.3 : D Piedt to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit defends it off the front foot towards the bowler.
|48.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, The batsman works it down the leg side. Two runs added to the total. 200 up for India.
|48.5 : D Piedt to Sharma, Floated ball on middle, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
|48.6 : D Piedt to Sharma, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Sharma pushes it towards silly mid on.
|Anrich Nortje is back into the attack. He has figures of 11-2-41-1.
|49.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball outside off, Rahane lets this ball go to the keeper.
|49.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, BEATEN! Beautifully bowled! Good length ball on middle and off, Rahane looks to defend but is cut in half. The ball goes to the keeper. It took a long time coming though for a ball to miss the bat.
|49.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length on middle, Rahane defends this off the back foot.
|49.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fullish delivery on off, Rahane defends this off the front foot towards the cover region.
|49.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length outside off, Ajinkya shoulders arms to this one.
|49.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Back of a length delivery around off, Ajinkya defends it off the back foot.
|George Linde is back into the attack. 7-1-27-0, his number so far.
|50.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Rohit lunges forward and defends it towards the cover region for a single.
|50.2 : G Linde to Rahane, Full delivery on the pads, Rahane flicks it towards the deep square leg region for a couple. Ngidi comes around and cleans it up.
|50.3 : G Linde to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Ajinkya defends it off the front foot towards the bowler.
|50.4 : G Linde to Rahane, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|50.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Flighted ball around off, Rahane prods forward and defends it off the front foot to point and crosses over for a single.
|50.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Loopy ball on off, Rohit lunges forward and defends it off the front foot.
|51.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length on off, Rahane defends it off the back foot towards the square leg region and takes a single.
|51.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Rohit flicks it towards square leg for nothing.
|51.3 : A Nortje to Sharma, On a length on middle, Rohit rocks on his back foot and defends it to the bowler.
|51.4 : A Nortje to Sharma, Fullish delivery on off, Rohit defends it off the front foot.
|51.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, Good length delivery on middle, Rohit blocks it out off the back foot.
|51.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, Back of a length delivery outside off, Rohit camps back on his back foot and defends it out. WITH THAT IT IS TEA ON DAY ONE.
|Wow! What a contrasting session this one. Just 71 runs in 23 overs in the first session. And then, 134 runs have come in this session in just 29 overs. There is no stopping Rohit Sharma. He has raked up a magnificent Test ton, his third of the series and is looking like a beast at the moment. Rahane who joined him when the side was in trouble has played a top knock as well in the 166-run stand. The South African bowlers have nothing to show from this session apart from the hammering they have go
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of Day 1! Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane make their way out in the middle. The South African players follow them out. George Linde will start for the hosts with Ajinkya Rahane taking strike. The artificial lights are on.
|52.1 : G Linde to Rahane, Linde starts with a loosener outside off, Rahane cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
|52.2 : G Linde to Sharma, On off and middle, Rohit defends it out off the front foot.
|52.3 : G Linde to Sharma, Flighted ball on middle, Rohit is solid in his defense.
|52.4 : G Linde to Sharma, This time he bowls a fuller one, almost a yorker, Rohit digs it out.
|52.5 : G Linde to Sharma, Flighted fuller ball outside off, Sharma pushes it towards cover.
|52.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Around off, Rohit tucks it towards point. Ajinkya wanted a run there but Rohit wasn't interested.
|Anrich Nortje to bowl from the other end.
|53.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, He starts with a fullish length ball on off, Rahane lunges forward to defend.
|53.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, Bowls a back of a length ball around off, Rahane stands tall to tap it towards cover.
|53.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, Length ball around off again, Rahane keeps it out with ease.
|53.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Too straight this time from Nortje. Rahane tucks it behind square leg for a single.
|53.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, Full ball on middle, Rohit pushes it straight to short mid-wicket.
|53.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, Outside edge but it kept low. A fuller length ball outside off. Rohit looks to defend it out but gets a thick outside edge which goes wide of the slip fielder. A single taken.
|54.1 : G Linde to R Sharma, Flighted fuller ball outside off, RS drives it towards long off for a single.
|54.2 : G Linde to Rahane, On middle this time, Rahane flicks it between deep mid-wicket and long on. Nortje from long on gets to the ball with a dive and stops a couple.
|54.3 : G Linde to Rahane, Fires one outside off, Rahane leaves it alone.
|54.4 : G Linde to Rahane, Fuller ball on middle stump, Rahane works it towards short mid-wicket.
|54.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Around off, it is kept out.
|54.6 : G Linde to Rahane, On the pads this time, Rahane finds the short mid-wicket fielder with his flick again.
|55.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, Length ball on the fourth stump line, Rohit pushes it towards mid on.
|55.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, Fuller ball outside off, Rohit goes for the drive but gets a thick edge which goes towards point on the bounce.
|55.3 : A Nortje to Sharma, Around off on a good length, Rohit looks to drive again but the ball goes towards square leg off the inner half of the bat. They take a run.
|55.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Fuller ball around off, Rahane keeps it out.
|55.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on off and middle, tucked towards square leg.
|55.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Nortje bowls this way down the leg side, Rahane goes for the flick but misses. Klaasen dives to his left and gets a glove to it. The ball goes behind and the batters take a run.
|56.1 : G Linde to Rahane, Outside off, it is left alone.
|56.2 : G Linde to Rahane, FOUR! Top shot that one. Linde overpitches this around off and middle, Rahane uses his wrist to whip it through mid on. The ball races to the long on fence.
|56.3 : G Linde to Rahane, Fires this one outside off, Rahane shoulders arms.
|56.4 : G Linde to Rahane, A quicker one around off, Rahane guides it towards short third man.
|56.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Flighted ball around off, Rahane comes down the track and pushes it towards long off for a single.
|56.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Full ball on the pads, Rohit whips it towards short mid-wicket who makes a half stop. No runs conceded though.
|57.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, FOUR! Easy pickings these. Too straight from Nortje. Rohit latches onto it in a flash and whips it off his pads towards the deep square leg boundary.
|57.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, Length ball around off, Rohit defends it out.
|57.3 : A Nortje to Sharma, Another ball on the pads, Rohit works it towards deep square leg for a single.
|57.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Length ball around off, Rahane pushes it towards mid off.
|57.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Slightly short ball around off and middle, Rahane stands tall to bunt it onto the pitch.
|57.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Back of a length ball around off, Rahane does well to defend it out.
|Both the umpires have got together to discuss the light issue. It has gone really gloomy. Yes, the umpires think the same too and they have decided to go off the park for the time being.
|Ok then! The lights have faded even further. The groundstaff have got the pitch covered now which means that the resumption looks highly unlikely.
|There you go. The inevitable has happened. The play for the day has been abandoned. Bad light and then drizzle kept everyone at bay and with that it is STUMPS ON DAY 1.
|So the day has belonged to India after being in trouble at the start of the game having lost three wickets early on. But since then, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane made merry off the bowling and milked runs with ease. Rohit went on to register his third Test century as an opener while Rahane has looked good in his unbeaten 83. They would hope to continue the good work on Day 2 as well.
|The visitors, on the other hand, started well with the ball picking up early wickets but all the hard work that they had done was put off by the brilliance of Rahane and Rohit. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers while Nortje was good in patches. The debutant, George Linde could not make much of an impact while Dane Piedt was taken apart by the Hitman. Going into Day 2, They would hope to get wickets as quickly as possible otherwise India will run away with the game yet again.
|That's all from our coverage of Day 1 of the Test match between India and South Africa. The news is that 98 overs will be bowled on Day 2 but there will not be an early start with a chance to extend play till half past five. Join us for an exciting Day 2 at 0930 local (0400 GMT).
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|A session to South Africa. And then it was all about India. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane after battling out the first session took the attack to the opposition and helped India get an upper hand before weather interrupted play and forced an early Stumps. Now, Rahane is just 17 away from his first ton of the series. Rohit is motoring along nicely. How will South Africa react? They need quick wickets. Can Rabada bowl another special spell to help his side do that? Will he get any assistance fro
|Pitch report - Sanjay Manjrekar says that the weather is cooler than the first day. Gavaskar joins Manjrekar for the report. The Indian legend points that there are spots where the cracks are opening up but they are holding up nicely. He adds that if the bowlers pitch the ball on good length areas, the wicket will assist them. However, points that there are plenty of runs still on offer on this track.
|Shaun Pollock has Kagiso Rabada for an interview who says that it would have been nice if they had taken the three wickets in the first 10 overs but they took time to take those wickets. Further goes on to say that there is always an area to improve. Adds that in India, they are never really in the game and says that they need to stick to their plans. On the partnership between Rahane and Rohit, he points out that they are not too perturbed as these kind of partnerships happen in India and they
|We are all set to begin! Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane make their way out to the middle to resume their innings. The Proteas also are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma will face Kagiso Rabada first up. Two slips and a gully to start.
|58.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, Rabada starts with a good length ball on middle, Sharma rocks on his back foot and defends it back to the bowler.
|58.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Full delivery on off, Rohit lunges forward and pushes it to the cover region.
|58.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, On a length outside off, Rohit shoulders arms to this one.
|58.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Rohit looks to defend but it goes off the inside half of the bat towards square leg.
|58.5 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Fullish delivery outside off, Sharma pushes it to mid off for nothing.
|58.6 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length delivery outside off, Rohit prods forward and defends it to the cover region. Maiden over to start Day 2 from Rabada.
|Anrich Nortje will bowl from the other end. He has figures of 16-3-50-1.
|59.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Starts with a full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes it back to the bowler.
|59.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, Another full delivery on off, Rahane lunges forward and drives this towards mid off.
|59.3 : A Nortje to A Rahane, FOUR! Absolutely glorious says Murali Kartik on air! Nortje bowls a full delivery outside off, Rahane prods forward and creams the cover drive past the cover fielder and into the fence.
|59.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Another full delivery outside off, Ajinkya drives this nicely again but finds Linde at cover this time who dives to make the stop.
|59.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on off, Rahane pushes it to mid off.
|59.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|60.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, On a length outside off, Rohit defends it off the back foot towards the point region.
|60.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball on off, Rohit gets on his front foot and defends it out towards mid off.
|60.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Rohit Sharma does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|60.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, On off, left alone by Sharma.
|60.5 : K Rabada to Sharma, On a length on middle, Sharma rocks on the back foot and blocks it out.
|60.6 : K Rabada to R Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played from Rohit! Not a bad delivery from Rabada but it is just the class of the man! Bowls a fullish delivery on middle, Rohit drives this but it goes off the sticker of his bat and towards mid on region for a boundary. Ngidi runs after it to stop the ball while sliding forward but is unable to do so.
|61.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on middle, Rahane comes on his front foot and defends it to the cover region.
|61.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, Another good length ball outside off, Rahane lunges and blocks it out.
|61.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, OHH! That probably hit a crack or something! Nortje bowls a good length delivery around off swinging away from the batsman, Rahane looks to defend but misses it completely due to the swing on it.
|61.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball delivery on middle, Rahane defends it out.
|61.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|61.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball on the pads, Rahane looks to flick but misses the ball to get hit on the pads. Nortje appeals but nothing from the umpire as it looked like going down the leg side. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it was clipping the leg stump.
|62.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma blocks it towards the point region and crosses over for a single.
|62.2 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball outside off, Ajinkya lets the ball go to the keeper.
|62.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length on middle and leg, Rahane defends this towards the mid on region.
|62.4 : K Rabada to Rahane, FOUR! Beautiful shot from Ajinkya Rahane! Rabada dishes a full delivery outside off, Rahane strides forward and drives this nicely past the mid off fielder for a boundary. Rahane moves into the 90s now.
|62.5 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length outside off, Ajinkya leaves it alone.
|62.6 : K Rabada to Rahane, On a length outside off, Ajinkya shoulders arms to this one.
|Lungi Ngidi (11-4-36-0) comes back into the attack.
|63.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Starts with a good length ball on middle, Sharma looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The players make a stifled appeal for LBW but not given by the umpire. It looked like going above the stumps.
|63.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On a length on middle, Rohit looks to defend but it goes off the inside half of his bat towards mid-wicket.
|63.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Rohit on the back foot defends it towards the cover region.
|63.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Good length ball on middle, Rohit plays a Nataraja shot towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. Rabada from deep square leg hares after it but fails to reach it in time. 200-run stand is up between these two.
|63.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Rohit defends it off the front foot towards the off side.
|63.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On off, Rohit defends this towards mid off.
|64.1 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball outside off, Ajinkya lets this ball go to the keeper.
|64.2 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on off, Rahane drives this beautifully but is well stopped by Rabada on his followthrough.
|64.3 : K Rabada to Rahane, Good length ball on off, Rahane defends this off the back foot towards the cover fielder.
|64.4 : K Rabada to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes it towards the mid on region for a single. Nortje comes across and makes a sliding stop.
|64.5 : K Rabada to Sharma, Good length ball on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot towards cover.
|64.6 : K Rabada to Sharma, FOUR! Poorly bowled from Rabada! Bowls a full delivery down the leg side, Rohit just helps it on its way towards the fine leg region for another boundary.
|65.1 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Full delivery on off, Rahane pushes this to mid off for nothing.
|65.2 : L Ngidi to Rahane, On a length around off, Rahane camps on his back foot and defends it to point.
|65.3 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Ngidi bowls a good length ball down the leg side, Ajinkya looks to flick but misses the ball.
|65.4 : L Ngidi to Rahane, On a length on off, Ajinkya defends it towards the point region.
|65.5 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Ngidi dishes a fullish ball on middle, Rahane pushes it back to the bowler.
|65.6 : L Ngidi to Rahane, FOUR! Brilliant shot from Rahane! Shortish delivery outside off, Rahane rocks on his back foot and pushes this towards the point region for another simple boundary. Rahane just four runs away from his century. 250 up for India.
|Anrich Nortje is back into the attack.
|66.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Sharma defends it to cover and calls Rahane for a single. Bavuma has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it. It would not have mattered though as Rahane was well in.
|66.2 : A Nortje to Rahane, Good length ball around off, Rahane defends it towards the off side.
|66.3 : A Nortje to Rahane, Short delivery aimed at the body, Rahane looks to fend it uncomfortably but gets hit on the ribs. Nasty delivery from Nortje.
|66.4 : A Nortje to Rahane, Another short delivery on middle, Rahane this time camps back and pulls it towards the square leg region for a couple. The fielder from fine leg comes across and cleans it up.
|66.5 : A Nortje to Rahane, On a length on middle, Ajinkya defends it off the back foot.
|66.6 : A Nortje to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|67.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Poor bowling from Ngidi! South African bowlers have been guilty of bowling some balls down the leg side. Lungi bowls a good length ball on the pads, Rohit flicks it nicely towards the fine leg region for another boundary. Easy picking this for the Hitman.
|67.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On a length on middle, Rohit flicks it towards the mid-wicket region for nothing.
|67.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! This is just brilliant from Sharma! It was not a bad delivery from Ngidi but the class of Rohit Sharma is too much to handle. Good length ball outside off, Sharma camps on his back foot and punches this past the cover fielder for another boundary.
|67.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Sharma! Short delivery outside off, Sharma is on his back foot and guides this past the gully fielder and into the third man fence.
|67.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Fullish delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|67.6 : L Ngidi to Rahane, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Rahane flicks this off his back foot towards backward square leg and moves to 99 with this single.
|68.1 : A Nortje to Rahane, 11TH TEST CENTURY FOR RAHANE! It has been an excellent innings from Rahane. Good length ball around off, Rahane pushes this towards the cover region for a single. Rahane's record in India is not great but this innings will give him a lot of confidence. He gets a hug from Rohit and soaks in the applause. Fourth century in India for Rahane, first since 2016.
|68.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, The batsman has played it to the point region.
|68.3 : A Nortje to Sharma, FOUR! Well played from Sharma! Short delivery outside off, Rohit stands back and plays a square cut past the point and gully fielder for another boundary.
|68.4 : A Nortje to Sharma, BEATEN! Poor shot this! It was not needed after getting a boundary off the previous ball! Nortje bowls a good length ball outside off, Sharma attempts to cut it but fails to get any bat on it.
|68.5 : A Nortje to Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Sharma pushes this to mid on for nothing.
|68.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, Another short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls this towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|Spin for the first time on Day 2. George Linde into the attack. His numbers on Day 1 reads 11-1-40-0.
|69.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery on middle and leg, Rohit flicks it towards the mid-wicket fielder for nothing.
|69.2 : G Linde to Sharma, Flatter delivery outside off, Sharma lunges forward and defends it to point.
|69.3 : G Linde to Sharma, 3rd 150 for Rohit Sharma! Excellent innings from Sharma. Will he score a double ton here? Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma dances down the track and pushes it to mid on for a single. Since taking over as an opener, he has been prolific and has cemented his place in the Indian Test side.
|69.4 : G Linde to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|69.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Full delivery on middle, Rahane pushes it back to the bowler.
|69.6 : G Linde to Rahane, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman.
|Dane Piedt is back into the attack. He was hammered by Rohit Sharma on first day. Let's see how he responds today.
|70.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, Starts with a flatter delivery on the pads, Sharma flicks it towards the fine leg region for a single.
|70.2 : D Piedt to Rahane, Another flat delivery on the pads, Rahane flicks it off his pads and crosses over for a single. Rahane wants a couple but is not there.
|70.3 : D Piedt to Sharma, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off which went straight on, Sharma looks to defend it with the spin on it but fails to put any bat on it.
|70.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, FOUR! Some innovation from Rohit Sharma! Flighted delivery outside off, Sharma goes for the reverse sweep and plays it towards the third man region for a boundary.
|70.5 : D Piedt to Sharma, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman.
|70.6 : D Piedt to Sharma, Short ball outside off, Rohit punches this off the back foot towards the off side for a single.
|71.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Full delivery outside off, Rohit lunges forward and drives this towards the cover region for a couple. Ngidi comes across from deep cover-point and cleans it up.
|71.2 : G Linde to Sharma, Flatter delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it towards the mid on region for another single. Runs coming easy for India here.
|71.3 : G Linde to Rahane, Fullish delivery on off, Rahane defends this off the front foot to the bowler.
|71.4 : G Linde to Rahane, Another full delivery outside off, Rahane defends this off the front foot towards the point region.
|71.5 : G Linde to Rahane, Flat delivery on middle, Ajinkya prods forward and defends it out.
|71.6 : G Linde to Rahane, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|DRINKS! Rohit and Rahane have continued from where they left off yesterday. They started cautiously but went on the attack and scored runs freely. Both of them have looked fluent and have helped India not lose the advantage gained. South Africa, on the other hand, were unable to pick any wickets and are staring down the barrel. They would need to take quick wickets in order to make a comeback in this game.
|72.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, A full ball on middle, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
|72.2 : D Piedt to Sharma, Looped up ball outside off, Rohit guides it wide of the first slip fielder for a single.
|72.3 : D Piedt to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|72.4 : D Piedt to Rahane, FOUR! Hammered! In the slot for Rahane, he dances down the track and lofts it left of the bowler and into the long off fence. Nicely done.
|72.5 : D Piedt to Rahane, Stumping missed! That was nicely bowled. Rahane comes forward to defend but the ball turns a hint and beats the bat. It goes to Klaasen behind who can't gather the ball cleanly to stump the batter.
|72.6 : D Piedt to Rahane, On the pads on a fullish length, pushed towards mid on.
|73.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Outside off, Rohit pushes it towards cover and takes a run.
|73.2 : G Linde to Rahane, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|73.3 : G Linde to Rahane, Fuller ball on middle, Rahane comes down the track and flicks, but straight to the short mid-wicket fielder.
|73.4 : G Linde to A Rahane, Fires this one outside off, Rahane cuts it through point for a single.
|73.5 : G Linde to Sharma, Full ball on middle, pushed towards mid on for an easy run.
|73.6 : G Linde to Rahane, In the air but just short! A fuller ball, a bit of flight. Rahane just pushes it back to the bowler but uppishly. Soft hands push it was and hence it did not carry.
|74.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, FOUR! Eeasy pickings! Just making everyone remember Virender Sehwag. Piedt fires this one outside off on a fullish length, Rohit hammers it with the spin through cover-point for another boundary.
|74.2 : D Piedt to Sharma, On middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a run.
|74.3 : D Piedt to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|74.4 : D Piedt to Rahane, FOUR! Another boundary. This time it is Rahane. He dances down the track, and gets to the pitch of the ball to flick it towards deep mid-wicket fence.
|74.5 : D Piedt to Rahane, FOUR! Wow! An inside out shot to get another boundary. Rahane comes down the track again to get to the pitch of this ball outside off and lofts it inside out over extra cover to earn another boundary.
|74.6 : D Piedt to Rahane, On the pads this time, worked towards leg side for a single now.
|75.1 : G Linde to Rahane, On off, guided towards gully.
|75.2 : G Linde to Rahane, On the pads this time, flicked towards mid-wicket for a run.
|75.3 : G Linde to Rahane, OUT! CAUGHT! Finally a wicket. Linde it is, who gets his maiden Test wicket. Linde fires this one just outside off on a good length. Rahane looks to guide it late through the slip region but gets faintest of edge. Klaasen behind the wicket grabs it nicely. Linde appeals but Rahane is not waiting for the decision as he walks instantly. A top knock from the Mumbai lad comes to an end.
|Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in!
|75.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, A quicker one on middle and leg, Jadeja gets his bat in time to dig it out.
|75.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, Outside off, Jadeja leaves it alone.
|75.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, Another ball outside off, it is left alone.
|76.1 : D Piedt to Sharma, Way down the leg side, Rohit looks to work it down the leg side but misses.
|76.2 : D Piedt to Sharma, On middle, tucked towards the leg side.
|76.3 : D Piedt to Sharma, What was that? Probably gets a friendly warning from the umpire as well because of the negative line. Piedt fires this way down the leg side. Rohit leaves it alne.
|76.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, On the pads on a fuller length, pushed towards mid-wicket for a run.
|76.5 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On middle, RJ lunges forward to defend it out.
|76.6 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Around off, Jadeja is behind the line of the delivery to defend.
|77.1 : G Linde to Sharma, Full on the pads, Rohit drives it left of Faf du Plessis at mid on who can't make the stop as the ball goes towards long on for a single.
|77.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Outside off, tucked behind square by Jadeja to get off the mark.
|77.3 : G Linde to Sharma, Around off, Rohit keeps it out.
|77.4 : G Linde to R Sharma, FOUR! Crunched! Linde fires this way outside off. Rohit rocks back and cuts it through point for another boundary.
|77.5 : G Linde to Sharma, On the pads, worked through mid on for a single.
|77.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full around off, Jadeja eases it through mid on for an easy run.
|78.1 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On the pads, Jadeja looks to push it towards mid-wicket but is hit on the pads. The ball goes towards short mid-wicket and the batters take a run.
|78.2 : D Piedt to Sharma, FOUR! Highest score for Rohit in Tests. He is on the charge now. Gets a fuller ball in the slot, Rohit creams it through covers for another boundary.
|78.3 : D Piedt to Sharma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|78.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, Around off and middle this time, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket for a easy run.
|78.5 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On the pads again, worked towards square leg for another single.
|78.6 : D Piedt to Sharma, Outside off, defended back to the bowler.
|79.1 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full and on off, pushed towards mid on.
|79.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Down the leg side again, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Another fumble behind the stumps from Klaasen but no runs taken.
|79.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, On middle, Jadeja defends it out.
|79.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, Outside off, Jadeja cuts it through covers for a run.
|79.5 : G Linde to Sharma, Outside off, Rohit comes down the track to defend it out.
|79.6 : G Linde to Sharma, On middle, Rohit keeps it out.
|80 overs done. New ball is available now. Will South Africa opt for it?
|80.1 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On middle, tucked towards short mid-wicket.
|80.2 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On off and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|80.3 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Quicker one this time, Jadeja looks to work it on the leg side but the ball goes towards square leg off the inner half of the bat.
|DRS TIME! After a long chat with his bowler and keeper, Faf du Plessis has opted for a review. Looked pitching outside leg. Let's see. Never looked like an edge there and the same is confirmed by the Ultra Edge. Here's Ball Tracker, pitching outside leg, not out. Review lost.
|80.4 : D Piedt to Sharma, NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg and a review is lost for the Proteas. It looked to be a gamble from the Protea skipper. Piedt bowls a flighted ball, Rohit looks to slog sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. Piedt appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Faf after having a discussion opts for the review. Well, that won't help as the ball has pitched outside leg.
|80.5 : D Piedt to R Jadeja, On the pads, worked towards mid on for a run.
|80.6 : D Piedt to R Sharma, FOUR! Fuller ball outside off, Rohit creams another cover drive to add four more runs to his tally.
|81.1 : G Linde to Jadeja, Outside off, pushed towards cover.
|81.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Fuller ball on off, blocked back to the bowler.
|81.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|81.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, Down the leg side this time, Jadeja looks to tickle it fine but misses.
|81.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flatter ball outside off, Jadeja guides it towards point for a run.
|81.6 : G Linde to Sharma, Outside off, Rohit punches it through covers for a single.
|South Africa have opted for the new ball then. And the one who can utilize it well has been brought back into the attack too.
|82.1 : K Rabada to Sharma, Rabada starts with a full toss ball outside off, Rohit pushes it uppishly towards Temba Bavuma at covers who fumbles and allows a couple..
|82.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Way outside off, Rohit shoulders arms.
|82.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, Another ball outside off, it is left alone.
|82.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, Length ball closer to the off pole this time, Rohit looks to defend it out but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes behind, just over the stumps.
|82.5 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Short but equally well fielded by Bavuma, surely saved three there. A full ball outside off for Rohit, he creams the cover drive but Bavuma at covers intercepts and makes a half stop. The ball goes towards mid off and a single is taken.
|82.6 : K Rabada to Jadeja, FOUR! First one for RJ. Rabada bowls a juicy full ball on the pads, Jadeja flicks it uppishly to the fine leg fence.
|Nortje is back into the attack.
|83.1 : A Nortje to Sharma, FOUR! Another boundary. Runs are coming thick and fast. Nortje starts with a loosener outside off, Rohit just helps it wide of the gully fielder and the ball races to the third man fence.
|83.2 : A Nortje to Sharma, FOUR! Nortje is not learning and Rohit is not missing out. Too wide outside off, this time Rohit brings out the cut shot and hammers it to perfection. No chance for anyone to even move. Just 5 away from his first double ton.
|83.3 : A Nortje to Sharma, Length ball closer to off pole, Rohit taps it through point for a single. A slight fumble there and Jadeja wanted the second run but Rohit sends him back.
|83.4 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Good length around off, Jadjea blocks it off the back foot.
|83.5 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Way down the leg side this time. Jadeja looks to flick. Klaasen dive full length to his right to save runs. A single as Rohit hares for a quick single int he form of a bye.
|83.6 : A Nortje to Sharma, On the pads again, Rohit looks to flick but misses. The ball goes towards square leg for a leg bye.
|84.1 : K Rabada to R Sharma, Almost chopped on! A full ball outside off, Rohit looks to drive it through covers but the ball takes an inside edge and goes to hit the pads. Could've easily gone on to hit the stumps. Jadeja has a word with Rohit.
|84.2 : K Rabada to Sharma, Closer to the off pole, Rohit this time looks to tap it towards point but gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
|84.3 : K Rabada to Sharma, A quick couple and just two away from the milestone. A shortish length ball on middle, Rohit works it towards square leg and hares back for a quick couple.
|84.4 : K Rabada to Sharma, Almost gone! Almost! The Indians in the dressing room do oohs and aahs. Another ball outside off, Rohit looks to defend but gets another inside edge which goes past the stumps. Jadeja hares for another single. Luck favoring Hitman here.
|84.5 : K Rabada to Jadeja, FOUR! Rohit will have to wait to get to his double ton for a while. Good length ball outside off, Jadeja guides it between the slip cordon and the ball races to the third man fence. The boundary brings up the 50-runs stand between the two.
|84.6 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Outside off left alone. LUNCH ON DAY 1.
|133 runs, 27 overs. Enough for everyone to know who the session belongs to. Just to clear the air regarding that one wicket, that fell after the duo of Rohit and Rahane added another 82 free-flowing runs. Rahane brought up his 11th Test ton, fourth at home before becoming the first Test victim of George Linde. What about his Mumbai mate then? Well, he is on fire! Just a run away from his maiden double ton. He wanted to get to that mark before Lunch and hence there were a couple of chances where
|Let's talk about the Protea bowlers then. What to talk? All they have got to show is the hammering they received from the Hitman and Jinx, nothing else. Poor lines, poor length, negative lines as well but nothing has worked for them. Will anything work for them in the second session or will Rohit and Jadeja continue scoring briskly to take the game completely away from the South Africans. Join us for the second session at 1210 local (0640 GMT).
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|Welcome back! The South Africa players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja walk out as well. Lungi Ngidi to start the proceeding for the Proteas post Lunch, Rohit to face, on 199.
|85.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On the pads, Rohit flicks but finds the short mid-wicket fielder.
|85.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Around off, Rohit stands tall to block.
|85.3 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Closer to the off pole on a good length, Rohit keeps it out. Doesn't look to be in a hurry now.
|85.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Sprays down the leg side, Rohit goes for the pull but misses as the ball kept a tad bit low.
|85.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Shortish length ball on the body, Rohit tucks it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|85.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Rohit guides it short third man.
|Rabada from the other end post Lunch.
|86.1 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Length ball on middle, Jadeja comes forward and defends.
|86.2 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Outside off, luring the batter to go for the drive, RJ leaves it alone.
|86.3 : K Rabada to Jadeja, In the channel outside off, Jadeja is not interested.
|86.4 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Same ball, same shot, I mean no shot.
|86.5 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Finally gets closer to the off pole, Jadeja blocks coming forward.
|86.6 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Another ball outside off, Jadeja makes another leave.
|87.1 : L Ngidi to Sharma, SIX! Maiden double ton. Gets there with a maximum. Just like Virender Sehwag, the man who celebrates his birthday today used to do. The gala time continues for the Hitman. What a series he is having. Got the opening position and he is making it of his own. Gets a good length ball on the hips, he rocks back and hammers a pull over the deep mid-wicket fence to get to the landmark. He got to his century with a six as well.
|87.2 : L Ngidi to Sharma, On the pads, Rohit keeps it out.
|87.3 : L Ngidi to R Sharma, SIX! Time for a few more of those then. Ngidi does not learn as he dishes out another shortish length ball on the hips of Rohit. RS transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket fence with ease. Six number six.
|87.4 : L Ngidi to Sharma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|87.5 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Outside off, pushed towards point.
|87.6 : L Ngidi to Sharma, Another ball on the leg stump line, Rohit pulls it for a single towards deep mid-wicket.
|88.1 : K Rabada to R Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit holes out in the search of quick runs. Magnificent innings comes to an end. A bouncer on the body of Rohit from Rabada. The extra pace of Rabada means that the ball came quicker on the bat and hit the higher part of the willow. Rohit got in the position pull, does so but finds Ngidi positioned at fine leg. The South African players shake hands with the Hitman as he slowly goes to the pavilion. He got plenty of runs with that shot but the same has br
|0.0 : Saha is the next man in.
|88.2 : K Rabada to Saha, On the hips, Saha looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|88.3 : K Rabada to Saha, Around off, pushed towards point.
|88.4 : K Rabada to Saha, Shortish length around body, worked behind square for a single.
|88.5 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Outside off, left alone.
|88.6 : K Rabada to Jadeja, On middle, Jadeja defends it out.
|89.1 : L Ngidi to W Saha, EDGY FOUR! Through the second slip and gully fielder. Ngidi can't believe his luck. Faf has just two slips for the new man in. Ngidi lands a ball just outside off, Saha throws his bat at the ball with hard hands. The ball takes the outside edge and flies between the two fielders.
|89.2 : L Ngidi to Saha, Shortish length ball, Saha stands tall to block.
|89.3 : L Ngidi to Saha, Outside off, left alone.
|89.4 : L Ngidi to Saha, Another leave as Ngidi bowls it outside off again.
|89.5 : L Ngidi to Saha, Outside off, Saha makes another leave.
|89.6 : L Ngidi to Saha, Good length ball angled into the batter. Saha looks to tuck it around the corner but the ball comes in sharply to hit the pads.
|90.1 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Good length ball outside off, Jadeja drives it towards point where Linde dives to his left to save runs.
|90.2 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|90.3 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Nice bumper! Closer to the head of Jadeja who drops his hands and let it pass to the keeper.
|90.4 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Outside off, Jadeja blocks it out.
|90.5 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Outside off this time, Ravindra taps it through covers for a couple of runs.
|90.6 : K Rabada to Jadeja, Good length ball angled away from the batter, Jadeja pushes it towards cover-point.
|George Linde is back into the attack. He got the wicket of Rahane in the first session.
|91.1 : G Linde to Saha, Loopy ball on middle, tucked behind square leg for a run.
|91.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Outside off, Jadeja comes forward to pad the ball away but the ball comes in but not enough to hit the pads, goes straight to the keeper.
|91.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full around off, driven straight to the cover fielder.
|91.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, Fuller again, pushed to covers again.
|91.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, On middle and off, Jadeja comes forward to block it out.
|91.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, Fuller ball again, Jadeja looks to block but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|Anrich Nortje is back into the attack.
|92.1 : A Nortje to Saha, On the pads, Saha looks to work it around the corner but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side and the batters cross for a leg bye.
|92.2 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Landed around off, Jadeja defends it out by coming forward.
|92.3 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Around off, Jadeja pushes it towards covers and looks for a run but is sent back by Saha. The fielder there has a shy at the striker's end but misses, eventually concedes an overthrow.
|92.4 : A Nortje to Saha, Good length ball on middle, Saha looks to tap it towards the leg side but gets an inside edge and the ball goes to fine leg for a single.
|92.5 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Around off, Jadeja runs it through point for a couple.
|92.6 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Good length ball angled into the batter but it is wide outside off, RJ shoulders arms.
|93.1 : G Linde to Saha, Around off, Saha blocks.
|93.2 : G Linde to Saha, Outside off, Wriddhi makes a leave now.
|93.3 : G Linde to Saha, On off, Saha comes forward and defends it out.
|93.4 : G Linde to Saha, On the pads, worked towards square leg for a quick run.
|93.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, Outside off, Jadeja drives it through covers for a couple. The deep point fielder, Nortje was slow to move but eventually got to the ball.
|93.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|94.1 : A Nortje to Saha, Fuller around off, driven straight to mid off.
|94.2 : A Nortje to Saha, Fuller outside off again, Wriddhiman drives but finds the fielder again.
|94.3 : A Nortje to Saha, Full around off and middle, punched straight to mid on.
|94.4 : A Nortje to Saha, On the pads, Saha works it towards mid-wicket and shouts a no as Jadeja wants a run. The fielder there fumbles but Saha again shouts no.
|94.5 : A Nortje to Saha, Fuller on off, driven straight to mid off.
|94.6 : A Nortje to Saha, No run.
|DRINKS! Some blockathon from Saha and Jadeja after the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Rohit looked in supreme touch throughout the innings. After getting to his double ton he perished in search of quick runs. After his wicket, South Africans have managed to stop the brisk pace of run scoring. Interesting to see what approach the Indians opt in the next hour.
|95.1 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flatter delivery down the leg side, Jadeja looks to flick but misses it completely.
|95.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full delivery on middle, Jadeja flicks it off the front foot past diving Bavuma at mid on for a single.
|95.3 : G Linde to Saha, Flighted ball on middle, Saha flicks it fine towards the fine leg region for a couple. Jadeja wants a third but is sent back.
|95.4 : G Linde to Saha, Floated ball on middle, Saha flicks it towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|95.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|95.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, Short ball outside off, Jadeja rocks back and punches this off the back foot through the cover region for three. Elgar runs after it and makes and excellent sliding stop. The umpires check whether Dean has touched the ropes but he is fine on that front.
|96.1 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Short ball outside off, Jadeja looks to pull it but fails to put anything on it. It was a poor ball from Nortje and one wonders how Jadeja missed that ball.
|96.2 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle, Jadeja looks to work it to the leg side but it goes off the inside half of his bat towards square leg. The batsmen take a couple.
|96.3 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Good length ball on off, Ravindra camps on his back foot and defends it off the back foot.
|96.4 : A Nortje to Jadeja, On a length outside off, Jadeja shoulders arms to this one.
|96.5 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Fullish delivery outside off, RJ leaves this ball alone to the keeper.
|96.6 : A Nortje to Jadeja, Good length ball outside off, Jadeja rocks on his back foot and pushes it towards the cover region.
|97.1 : G Linde to Saha, Loopy delivery outside off with some extra bounce on it, Saha looks to punch it but it goes off the outside edge towards point for a couple.
|97.2 : G Linde to Saha, Full delivery on the middle and leg stump line, Saha looks to paddle sweep this one but it goes off the bat towards square leg for a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Had he hit, Jadeja would have been out.
|97.3 : Linde to Jadeja, Flighted delivery around off, Jadeja looks to defend but it hits the inside edge and hits the pads of Jadeja. There is a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|97.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|97.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flatter delivery outside off which kept very low, Jadeja does very well to block it out.
|97.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|Lungi Ngidi is back into the attack. He still searching a wicket in this Test.
|98.1 : L Ngidi to Saha, Good length ball around off, Saha defends this off the back foot towards the cover region.
|98.2 : L Ngidi to Saha, Back of a length delivery on the off stump line, Saha defends this off the back foot towards the cover region.
|98.3 : L Ngidi to Saha, Full delivery on the fourth stump line, Saha lunges forward and drives this to the cover fielder for nothing.
|Overcast above, breeze picking up, and floodlights on with full effect. Rain around the corner? Hope not but who knows. Will that make Kohli think about the declaration? Doubt he will make any change.
|98.4 : L Ngidi to Saha, Low full toss aimed the middle stump, Saha does well to flick it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|98.5 : L Ngidi to Saha, Good length delivery on the pads, Saha flicks it towards the fine leg region and take a single.
|98.6 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, Fullish delivery outside off, Jadeja leaves this ball alone.
|99.1 : G Linde to Saha, Full delivery on middle, Saha defends it back to the bowler off the front foot.
|99.2 : G Linde to Saha, Saha drives this full delivery on off towards covers for a single. 400 up with that run.
|99.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flighted delivery outside off, Jadeja pushes it towards the cover region for nothing.
|99.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, Floated ball outside off, Jadeja looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The South African players put in an appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved.
|99.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full delivery on the middle pole line, Jadeja flicks it towards square leg.
|99.6 : G Linde to R Jadeja, Loopy ball outside off, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it towards cover. It has been slow going for the hosts since the fall of Rohit's wicket.
|100.1 : L Ngidi to Saha, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Saha looks to cut it but does not put any bat on it.
|100.2 : L Ngidi to Saha, Back of a length delivery on middle, Saha defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
|100.3 : L Ngidi to W Saha, Full delivery around off, Wriddhiman drives this towards cover for nothing.
|100.4 : Ngidi to Saha, Leg bye! Full delivery on the pads, Saha looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the fine leg region for a leg bye.
|100.5 : L Ngidi to W Saha, On a length on off, Jadeja defends it off the back foot towards cover and calls Saha for a single. Bavuma runs in and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses the stumps. Had he hit, it could have been close.
|100.6 : L Ngidi to W Saha, FOUR! Beautiful shot from Saha! Ngidi bowls a full delivery outside off, Saha leans forward and drives this towards the cover fielder for a boundary.
|101.1 : G Linde to Jadeja, outside off, left alone.
|101.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flighted delivery on middle, Jadeja pushes it towards the point region.
|101.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground.
|101.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full delivery on middle, Ravindra defends it out off the front foot.
|101.5 : G Linde to R Jadeja, Full delivery on off, Jadeja pushes it to mid off and crosses over for a single.
|101.6 : G Linde to Saha, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|102.1 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, Good length ball outside off, Jadeja guides it to the third man region for a couple.
|102.2 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle and leg, Jadeja looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but not given by the umpire. It probably was going down the leg side.
|102.3 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, Good length ball on off, Jadeja defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
|102.4 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, On a length on off, Jadeja blocks it towards the point region and looks for a single but is sent back by Saha.
|102.5 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, FOUR BYES! Good length ball down the leg side, Jadeja looks to flick but misses it. Klaasen also misses it and the ball goes onto the fine leg fence. It looked like it had gone off the bat but it was not to be. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that the ball had gone off the glove. Someone from the Protea team asked Umpire Illingworth whether there was bat or glove but he shakes his head.
|102.6 : L Ngidi to Jadeja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|103.1 : G Linde to Saha, Short ball outside off, Saha cuts it but straight towards the point fielder.
|103.2 : G Linde to Saha, FOUR! Flighted ball on middle, Saha plays a paddle sweep towards the fine leg region for a boundary.
|103.3 : G Linde to Saha, OUT! BOWLED! Second wicket for Linde! Saha has to depart. Flatter delivery on the middle stump line, Saha looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad onto the middle stump. Is it too late for South Africa though?
|DRINKS! The blockathon continued from Saha and Jadeja with runs coming at a very slow pace. Eventually, Linde broke the defense of Saha to send him back to the pavilion. Ashwin has walked in to give Jadeja company now. Let us see if he has arrived with a message for Jadeja.
|103.4 : G Linde to Ashwin, A full ball outside off, Ashwin drives it well but hits the silly point fielder.
|103.5 : G Linde to Ashwin, Fuller on off, pushed towards mid off.
|103.6 : G Linde to Ashwin, Shortish length outside off, Ashwin punches it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
|Dane Piedt into the attack now. 12-0-82-0 so far.
|104.1 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Fuller ball, driven straight to covers.
|104.2 : D Piedt to Jadeja, A quicker and a fuller one, pushed towards point.
|104.3 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On off, a solid forward defense from Jadeja
|104.4 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Around off again, Jadeja prods forwards to defend it out.
|104.5 : D Piedt to Jadeja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|104.6 : D Piedt to Jadeja, First maiden over from Piedt. On off again, RJ looks to defend but gets a bottom edge and rolls towards point.
|105.1 : G Linde to Ashwin, Back of a length ball outside off, Ashwin cuts it towards point and takes a quick run.
|105.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, On middle, it is kept out.
|105.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, Around the off stump line, Jadeja pushes it back to the bowler.
|105.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flighted delivery around off, Jadeja blocks it out off the back foot.
|105.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, Fuller ball around the off pole, Jadeja goes for the slog sweep but misses it altogether.
|105.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full outside off, driven towards mid off for a single.
|106.1 : Piedt to Jadeja, On the pads, RJ looks to defend but is hit on the pads.
|106.2 : D Piedt to Jadeja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|106.3 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Flatter ball around off, pushed towards point.
|106.4 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On off, Jadeja keeps it out.
|106.5 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Fullish on the pads, Jadeja looks to run it fine down the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
|106.6 : D Piedt to Jadeja, LEG BYE! On the pads again, Jadeja looks to work it down the leg side again but misses. The ball hits the pads and goes towards square leg for a leg bye.
|107.1 : G Linde to Jadeja, Fuller ball outside off, Jadeja looks to dig it out but misses.
|107.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Shortish length, pushed off the back foot towards mid-wicket by RJ for a single.
|107.3 : G Linde to Ashwin, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|107.4 : G Linde to Ashwin, Short outside off, Ashwin punches it wide of de Kock at point who dives to get hands on the ball as it goes towards deep mid-wicket. An easy single taken.
|107.5 : G Linde to Jadeja, FOUR! Going down the leg side, Jadeja just helps it fine down the leg side.
|107.6 : G Linde to R Ashwin, Around off, Jadeja guides it through point and hares for a couple. The throw comes at the non-striker's end but Linde makes no move to collect the ball, the ball goes to long on and an overthrow is taken.
|108.1 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|108.2 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Around middle and leg, Jadeja pushes it wide of the bowler.
|108.3 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Flatter one on the pads, Jadeja looks to flick but misses to get any bat on the ball. The ball hits the pads. A stifled appeal but this was surely going down the leg side.
|108.4 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On the pads, blocked towards short leg.
|108.5 : D Piedt to Jadeja, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|108.6 : D Piedt to Jadeja, On middle, Jadeja dives it towards mid on for nothing. Three maidens in a row from Piedt.
|109.1 : G Linde to Ashwin, Outside off, Ashwin reaches for the ball to punch it through covers for a single.
|109.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|109.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full outside off, Jadeja drives it firmly wide of the mid off fielder for a single.
|109.4 : G Linde to Ashwin, Around off, Ashwin keeps it out.
|109.5 : G Linde to Ashwin, Fuller outside off, Ashwin drives it left of the bowler and takes off for a quick run before the mid off gets to the ball.
|109.6 : G Linde to Jadeja, FOUR! Slog sweep to get closer to his half ton. Outside off, Jadeja fetches the ball from there and slog sweeps it left of the long on fielder to get a boundary.
|110.1 : D Piedt to Ashwin, Fuller ball outside off, Ashwin looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards third man. Ashwin gets a couple.
|110.2 : D Piedt to Ashwin, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|110.3 : D Piedt to Ashwin, On middle, Ashwin works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|110.4 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Fires one closer to off pole. Jadeja looks to cut but misses.
|110.5 : D Piedt to Jadeja, Full toss on the pads, Jadeja pushes it towards long for a single.
|110.6 : D Piedt to Ashwin, FOUR! A full ball on the pads, Ashwin moves a bit across the off stump and sweeps it fine to get his first boundary.
|111.1 : G Linde to Jadeja, Flighted ball outside off, Jadeja rocks on his back foot and guides this towards the third man region for a couple.
|111.2 : G Linde to Jadeja, Full delivery on the off stump line, Jadeja pushes it towards the cover region!
|111.3 : G Linde to Jadeja, 13TH FIFTY FOR JADEJA IN TESTS! Flighted ball on the pads, Jadeja looks to sweep but it goes off the edge towards the fine leg region for a couple. Jadeja has improved batting in recent times and this is another instance of him showing his class with the bat. Jadeja does his usual celebration of swinging his bat in the air in celebration.
|111.4 : G Linde to Jadeja, OUT! CAUGHT! Jadeja walks! Linde, on his debut gets his third wicket. Flighted delivery outside off with extra bounce on it, Jadeja looks to cut but gets an outside edge which Klaasen manages to hold onto it. Jadeja does not even wait for the umpire's decision and walks back to the pavilion. Not much of a celebration from South Africa.
|Umesh Yadav is the next man in.
|111.5 : G Linde to Yadav, SIX! WHOA! Umesh enters the crease with a bang! First ball and a maximum. Flighted delivery on middle, Umesh gets on his front foot and lofts this over the long on region for a maximum. Umesh has shown in domestic cricket that he can bat and he is showing it here.
|111.6 : G Linde to Yadav, SIX! This is brilliant from Umesh! Back-to-back sixes for Umesh! Another flighted delivery on middle, Umesh stands in his crease and lofts this over the long on region for another maximum. Brilliant cricket from Umesh. Declaration coming soon?
|112.1 : D Piedt to Ashwin, Piedt starts from round the wicket and bowls it on the pads, Ashwin nudges it behind square to get Yadav on strike. The crowd errupts seeing that.
|112.2 : D Piedt to Yadav, Goes for the slog sweep but misses. It is around middle, Yadav goes for the massive heave but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|112.3 : D Piedt to Yadav, Outside off, eased for a single through mid off.
|112.4 : D Piedt to Ashwin, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|Stumping appeal taken upstairs. Here comes the replay, yes, Ashwin's back foot is on the line. So, he has to depart.
|112.5 : D Piedt to Ashwin, OUT! Stumped! A flighted ball outside off which deceives Ashwin as he comes forward to drive. He misses to put any bat on the ball and Klaasen behind the wicket whips the bails off quickly and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs and the replays shows Ashwin's back foot is not behind which means he has to depart. First wicket for Linde.
|Shahbaz Nadeem, the debutant is the next man in.
|112.6 : D Piedt to Nadeem, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|113.1 : G Linde to Yadav, SIX! In the slot for Umesh, he hammers it way over the mid-wicket fence. Wow, some hammering.
|113.2 : G Linde to Yadav, Fires one outside off, Umesh throws his bat but misses.
|113.3 : G Linde to Yadav, SIX! Number 4. Full ball in the slot outside off, Yadav hammers it over the mid off fielder. Nortje there attempts to push the ball back in play but the ball just evades him and goes over him and into the stands.
|113.4 : G Linde to Yadav, Wide outside off, Yadav goes for a massive heave but misses.
|113.5 : Linde to Yadav, SIX! Fifth six! In the slot again, Yadav lines himself up and clobbers it over the long on fence.
|113.6 : G Linde to Yadav, OUT! No fastest half century then. End of an entertaining innings nonetheless. A loopy ball this time, Yadav goes for the slog sweep but gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards short fine leg. Klaasen calls it mine and pouches it nicely. Yadav departs but some hitting those.
|Mohammed Shami is the last man in for the hosts!
|114.1 : D Piedt to M Shami, On the pads, worked towards mid on for a single.
|114.2 : D Piedt to Nadeem, On the pads, blocked.
|114.3 : Piedt to S Nadeem, On the pads again, Nadeem paddles it fine for a single. First run in Test cricket.
|114.4 : D Piedt to Shami, SIX! Yadav goes but Shami is here and the hammering continues. A flighted ball around middle and leg, Shami dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and hammers it way over the long on boundary.
|114.5 : D Piedt to Shami, FOUR BYES! Darts this one way down the leg side. Shami looks to pull but misses. The keeper misses too and the ball races to the fine leg fence.
|114.6 : D Piedt to Shami, Shortish length, worked towards mid on for a single.
|115.1 : G Linde to Shami, Short ball outside the off stump line, Shami looks to guide this one towards third man but misses it completely.
|115.2 : G Linde to Shami, Flighted ball outside off, Shami looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards first slip on the bounce. He played it with soft hands and that's why it did not go to hand.
|115.3 : G Linde to Shami, The batsman gets a bottom edge of the bat on that one.
|115.4 : G Linde to Shami, Flighted delivery around off, Shami defends it towards the point region. Nadeem wants a single but is sent back by Shami.
|115.5 : G Linde to Shami, Full delivery outside off, Mohammed Shami pushes it towards the cover region and crosses over for a single. Good running from these two.
|115.6 : G Linde to Nadeem, BEATEN! Flighted ball around the off stump, Nadeem wants to get into the act and looks to sweep but fails to put any bat on it.
|Anrich Nortje is into the attack.
|116.1 : A Nortje to Shami, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|116.2 : A Nortje to Shami, On off again, Shami taps it through point for a single.
|116.3 : A Nortje to Nadeem, Bouncer down the leg side. Nadeem ducks under it. Klaasen goes to his left and does well to pouch the ball. And Kohli calls the two batters back. INDIA DECLARE.
|Another Test, another dominating performance by the Indian batsmen. India did not start off well losing three wickets early on which would have given South Africa some hope but Rohit and Rahane nullified all that with some excellent batting. They stitched a partnership of 267 before Rahane fell to George Linde. Sharma went on to score his first double ton and in looking to up the ante,but perished. Jadeja and the rest of the batsmen too had their fun in the middle before Kohli finally decided it
|South Africa, on the other hand, started well with the ball for a change with Rabada taking early wickets. But the stand of Rahane and Rohit toyed with their bowling and took them apart. None of the bowlers apart from Rabada were good enough to stop the run-flow. The spinners were disappointing, even though, Linde took four wickets but they came a bit too late.
|The Proteas have a task in their hand and would hope that their batsmen put up some fight to challenge the Indians. The hosts though would be very happy with the performance of their batsmen and with the pitch deteriorating, the spinners would be hoping to make merry against a lineup which has crumbled so far against so far. Join us for the second innings after Tea at 1500 local (0930 GMT).