|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w . . . 1 4 | . . . . . 0wd .
|Last bat : Mohammad Rizwan (W)c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Arshdeep Singh4(12b1x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:15/2 (4 Ovs)
|7.6 : Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, Lovely delivery! A length ball, outside off and swings away. Ahmed has a feel for it, he looks to push but misses.
|7.5 : Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, On a length and on middle, Ahmed blocks it out.
|7.4 : Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, On middle, kept out.
|7.3 : Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, NOT OUT! The ball just bounced on the ground before Ashwin takes it.Â Masood's prolonged stay continues.Â Short ball from Shami from 'round the wicket and angling in. Masood pulls but again fails to hit well. It goes off the top edge to fine leg. Ravichandran AshwinÂ was a bit late to run forward and as a result, the ball didn't carry there.Â
|7.2 : Has that been taken? India are celebrating but it has been taken upstairs. SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT! Big moment in the game as this partnership was going along nicely.
|Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, Leg bye! Shami is still getting some swing, this one tails in on the hips, it is flicked to fine leg for a leg bye.
|7.1 : Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, On a length and outside off. Ahmed chops it back to the keeper. No run this time.
|Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, Wide! Short and down the leg side. Ahmed misses his flick.
|6.6 : Hardik Pandya to Shan Masood, EDGED AND FOUR! Pandya bangs a bouncer on middle. Masood pulls, it goes off the top edge and wide of the man at fine leg for a boundary. Well played in the end. Shan MasoodÂ knew where the fielder was and played it very late. PakistanÂ are getting a move along. 9 runs off the over. A stand also building.Â
|6.5 : Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, Goes fuller now on middle, Ahmed forces it to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Hardik Pandya to Shan Masood, On a length and outside off. Shan dabs it to third man for one.
|6.3 : Hardik Pandya to Shan Masood,Â Sharp work from Pandya! This is on the hips. Masood fends it away on the leg side and looks for a run which was not available. He is clearly sent back. Pandya runs across, collects and hits at the striker's end. Masood looks in and the replay confirms it. Shan MasoodÂ calls the physio as he has some trouble with his finger. The extra bounceÂ caused some pain there.Â
|6.2 : Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, THREE RUNS! Ahmed pushes hard this time for the third! Short in length and outside off, this is pulled over mid-wicket for three runs. The umpire check for a short run and the batter looks fine.
|6.1 : Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, BEATEN! This is on a nagging length, outside off and gets it to shape a bit away. Ahmed has a poke at it but misses.
|5.6 : Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, A single to end the over! Length and on middle, Ahmed clips it past square leg for one. At the end of the Powerplay, PakistanÂ are 32/2. India will be happy off the two at the moment.Â
|5.5 : Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, Change of pace from Shami! On the hips and Ahmed works it to square leg.Â
|5.4 : Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, Three runs! Good running! Good shot as well! Shami again tries to angle in but strays it down the leg side.Â Masood flicks it past square leg. The square boundaries are big and the fielder chases it down.Â
|5.3 : Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, FOUR! Good shot! A loosener from Shami! This is way outside off, on a length.Â Masood steps across and punches it through point. Quick outfield and it races into the fence.Â
|5.2 : Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, On a length and on middle, extra bounce and at good pace as well, at 140 clicks. Shan MasoodÂ looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|5.1 : Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, Shami angles it back in from 'round the wicket and on middle. Masood is hurried as he keeps it out on the leg side.
|4.6 : Change. Mohammad ShamiÂ is into the attack.Â
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iftikhar Ahmed, A dot to end! Good carry for the bowler. Outside off, left alone.
|4.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iftikhar Ahmed, FOUR! Whacked away! Shorter in length and on middle, Iftikhar Ahmed drags it wide of the fielder at mid on and finds the boundary. Positive start for Iftikhar Ahmed!
|4.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iftikhar Ahmed, Outswinger but outside off, left alone.
|4.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iftikhar Ahmed, Two more! On middle, Iftikhar Ahmed works it through mid-wicket and takes two. He is off the mark. Played that well. Was quick to get the front pad out of the way.
|4.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, Three more! Shorter and on the body, Masood pulls it through square leg, long boundary and hence, does not go all the way. Three taken.
|0.0 : Iftikhar AhmedÂ is the new man in. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to continue.
|4.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, Shorter and angling away from off. Masood looks to cut but misses.
|3.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! TOP EDGE AND TAKEN THIS TIME! Arshdeep Singh is pumped up! He has got two of the best Pakistan batters in this line-up. Really smart bowling, takes Rizwan by surprise by bowling a bumper on middle. It gets big on Rizwan who is probably on the front foot for the fuller ones. He still looks to pull but it goes off the top edge and goes straight to fine leg where Kumar makes no mistake. Pakistan in deep trouble now.
|3.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Rizwan, In the end... it lands short! On the pads, Rizwan looks to flick, this holds in the surface a touch and it goes off the leading edge towards mid on. Kohli runs in and dives forward but it lands short.
|3.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN AGAIN! This is top class pace bowling! Yet again, it begins on middle and then shapes away. Rizwan is beaten as he tries to block.
|3.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! This lands on a length, it pitches and then moves away. Rizwan is beaten as he tries to defend.
|3.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Shan Masood, Now follows the boundary with one! On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
|3.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Shan Masood, FOUR! Tickled away nicely! Have to believe Masood will be the apt batter for Pakistan in these conditions having played a lot of cricket in England. He plays this well. Lets the ball come to him, it is on the pads. It is worked fine to the fine leg fence. Welcome boundary.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, Another yes and no situation but no harm done! On the pads, Rizwan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards mid-wicket. Rizwan wants a run but is sent back. Another testing over comes to an end.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, Mix-up but a single in the end! Another yorker on middle, Masood jams it out towards square leg. They think of a run but then stop, eventually go for it and complete it.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, Another one hits the pad! On the pads. Masood looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, That is a jaffa! Well played in the end! A yorker, that tails back in late from off. Masood somehow gets bat on ball, it goes off the inside half down to fine leg for two. Very tough for the batters, the good thing for Pakistan is, the two are surviving for now.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, Another appeal but turned down! Missing leg probably. This begins around middle and leg and comes back in. Masood looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, Outstanding bowling! Length and on middle, this one jags back in. Masood looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shan Masood, WIDE! This is short and wide outside off, swings away furuther. Masood slashes but misses. Wided.
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! The last ball releases a little pressure that was building. Nicely played by Rizwan. He is aware about the ball coming back in and hence does not plant his front foot across. Arshdeep Singh goes for the inswinging yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. It is worked down to fine leg for a boundary. First of the game.
|1.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Shan Masood, Run out chance goes abegging! How did Virat Kohli miss from there? Shan Masood, what were you just doing? Clear signs of nerves. There was never a run there. In the end though, he made it in. On off, this is pushed towards mid off and Masood takes off. Kohli picks the ball up and he is quite close to the stumps. He has a shy but misses. Masood was nowhere in the picture. Kohli probably had more time than he thought. Masood though is off the mark and that shoul
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Shan Masood, BEATEN AGAIN! Now goes back to taking it away. This is a little wider outside off. Masood goes after it but misses.
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Shan Masood, Outstanding from Arshdeep Singh and this is very tough for Pakistan. Especially against two bowlers who can swing the ball both the ways! This is on off and he brings it back in this time. It comes in way too much. Masood looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Shan Masood, BEATEN! That is a beauty! Lovely away shape! It is on a length and around off, moves away. Masood is beaten as he tries to defend.
|1.1 : Shan MasoodÂ walks in at number 3.
|Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam, A HUGE APPEAL AND THE FINGER IS RAISED! Babar has a first-baller or does he? He has taken it upstairs but that looks out. Ultra Edge shows no bat and now it is time for Ball Tracking and it shows THREE REDS! OUT! Babar does walk back on the very first ball he faces and the crowd here erupts. That is a body blow for Pakistan. Their skipper walks back for a duck and this is a tremendous start for India and Arshdeep Singh who is playing his first World Cup game. H
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, A superb start by Kumar! Half an appeal on the last ball but turned down! Length and outside off, Rizwan looks to defend by stepping outside the line of off. He misses to get hit on the pads.
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is Arshdeep Singh.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE! That is outstanding from Dinesh Karthik! Just brilliant. Kumar looks to bring the ball back in but bowls it down the leg side. This swings away even further after going past the batter. Dinesh Karthik dives to his left and stops it brilliantly. Saves four for his side. Pakistan though are underway courtesy the extra.
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, Swing and a miss again! Yet again Rizwan plays that well away from his body. This one swings away, it is well outside off. Rizwan slashes but misses.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, Tidy from Kumar so far! Another one on a length and on off, defended.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! That is loose from Rizwan. That was well away from his body. Too early probably to play something like that! Shorter and outside off, Rizwan goes after it but with no foot movement. He is beaten.
|0.0 : The look on Rohit's face after the anthem shows what it means to play for the country.Â This is more than just a game. IndiaÂ versus Pakistan. The stage is all set. The good thing is there is no signÂ of rain at the moment. The Indian players are out in the middle. Mohammad RizwanÂ and Babar AzamÂ are the openers for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to find some swing as he will start with the ball. HERE WE GO...
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, That is nasty! Rizwan is in pain. That ball has taken off. On a length and around off, this lands and there is extra bounce. Rizwan is hit on the glove as he tries to defend.
|Mohammad RizwanÂ gets hit on his right thumb. He is feeling the pain. The physio is out.Â
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan, That is a beauty to begin with! Some shape away for Kumar! It is on a length and just outside off. Left alone.
|0.0 : We are just moments away from the action. The match officials walk out. They are followed by the two-set of players. Rohit SharmaÂ and Babar AzamÂ lead their respective team. It will be national anthems first. Pakistan's first followed by India's.
|Hardik Pandya is up for a chat. HeÂ says he is excited and it's fantastic to play under such a crowd. Adds he has fond memories of playing in Australia. Shares that his body is fine and informs he will bowl later. Reckons they are playing international cricket and there are certain standards here. They are ready to face Pakistan.
|PAKISTAN (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
|INDIA (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
|Babar Azam, the skipper of PakistanÂ says they wanted to bowl first too but the toss is not in their hands and now they'll try and bat well. Mentions they have prepared well, they had a good series in New Zealand and are looking forward to do well here. Informs about the combination of his side.
|Rohit Sharma, the captain of India. HeÂ says it looks like a good pitch, there is grass covering but he's not sure how helpful will it be with the overcast conditions, it might swing. Adds the preparation has been good, they have been here for some time and have prepared well. He hopes they can entertain the massive crowd here. Informs about his side.
|TOSS - The MCG roars as both captains walkÂ out for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of INDIA. THEY WILL BOWL FIRST!