|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma, Four!
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Rohit Sharma, Slightly shorter this time and just outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ makes a tight leave.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to KL Rahul, On a length again, outside off, KL RahulÂ guides it pastÂ backward point and gets off that mark. Single is taken and IndiaÂ are underway!
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to KL Rahul, Naseem ShahÂ starts right on the money! It isÂ a length ball outside off, KL RahulÂ defends it to point. A dot to start with.
|0.0 : We are done with the pre-game formalities and it is now time to play! The umpires are out in the middle as the Pakistani players can be seen in a huddle. The Indian opening pair of KL RahulÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ too make their way out to the middle. Naseem ShahÂ has been handed the new ball and is ready to speed in. Two slips in place as well. Let's play...
|We are minutes away from the start of play but as is the norm in these multi-nation tournaments, the two sets of players will first lineup for their respective national anthems. It will be Pakistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
|Hardik PandyaÂ is down for a quick chat.Â He says that he needed a break and had a good rest in the last match. Further says that he has got a good training session for this big game and he feels refreshed. Adds that he loves the crowd around but his wife and his family are not around. Finishes by saying that he is the kind of person that sits in the room and tastes different food items but now he is more focused on the game and needs to be calm and win the game.
|PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He says that there is an even covering of grass on this one. Wasim Akram joins him and says that it is totally different from Sharjah, it is slightly drier but there will be good carry and the team winning the toss should look to bowl first. Also goes on to add that there hasn't been any dew so it won't matter that much.
|The Indian skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ says that they would have bowled first as well. Further says that they need to play well and assess a good score. Adds that they have to be good from the start and not worry about external pressure. Says that injury is something that they cannot control and Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out. Finishes by saying that Hardik PandyaÂ comes back to the team and Deepak HoodaÂ and Ravi BishnoiÂ will start as well.
|Babar Azam, the captain of PakistanÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that for them it is important to put pressure on India. Further says that they have a lot of takeaways from their previous loss against India. Ends by saying that the message for the boys is to play well and give their best. Says that Mohammad HasnainÂ comes in for Shahnawaz Dahani.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah andÂ Mohammad Hasnain (In for Shahnawaz Dahani).
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda (In for Ravindra Jadeja), Hardik Pandya (In for Dinesh Karthik), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Avesh Khan), Yuzvendra Chahal andÂ Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - The crowd is electric and the two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Babar AzamÂ calls it correctly and PakistanÂ will BOWL first.