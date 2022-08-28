|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He says that it's the right decision to bowl first as there is a good amount of grass covering on thisÂ wicket. He adds that this is a slightly different pitch from the previous game but there is plenty in it for the seamers.Â
|Babar AzamÂ the captain of PakistanÂ says that they would have bowled first, but the toss is not in his hands. But they will look to make a big score. Informs that they are going with three seamers and two spinners, and Naseem ShahÂ is making his debut. Mention that there are some new faces and old faces in the Indian team, however, they will give it their best.
|Rohit SharmaÂ the skipper of IndiaÂ says he doesn't think winning the toss is important but playing well is. Adds that having played here in the last year, chasing is the way to go, and hopes that they will restrict the opposition to a getable score. Informs that unfortunately Rishabh PantÂ misses out and they have gone with Dinesh KarthikÂ with Avesh KhanÂ being the third seamer. Says that as professionals, it is more about focusing on the opponent whoever it may be, and ends by saying that the
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - A loud cheer from the crowd as IndiaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â
|Live visuals show that Naseem ShahÂ has received his T20I cap from Hasan Ali.Â He is all set to make his T20I debut for PakistanÂ in the Asia Cup.Â