|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|NM Lyon
|12
|12
|1
|0
|100.00
|JM Holland
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|HMRKB Herath
|18.1
|3
|64
|7
|3.52
|MDK Perera
|22
|3
|71
|2
|3.23
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . 1lb | . . . . 2 . | . . 2 . 1 .
|Last bat : NM Lyonlbw: Herath12(12b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:160/10 (44.1 Ovs)
|44.1 : Herath to Lyon, OUT, no run, sweeps and misses, hits the pad and that looked good, OUT! Sri Lanka clean sweep Australia! That's if Lyon's review is unsuccessful... smashing into middle and off stump, game over!
End of over: AUS 160/9 (Lyon 12, Holland 0)
|43.6 : MDK Perera to Holland, no run, forward defending and he plays it with the spin down to the leg side.
|43.5 : MDK Perera to Holland, no run, punched off the back foot down towards mid on
|43.4 : MDK Perera to Holland, no run, worked with the spin towards short mid wicket again
|43.3 : MDK Perera to Holland, no run, defended down towards mid wicket
|43.2 : MDK Perera to Holland, no run, forward defending, hits the front pad but well outside the off stump
|43.1 : MDK Perera to Lyon, one run, sweeps it away to deep backward square leg for a single
|42.6 : Herath to Hazlewood, OUT, no run, beats the edge as he drives from the crease, Perera has the bails off quick and they go upstairs to check for the stumping. This looks out! Yep his foot was grounded but never quite got back behind the line
|42.5 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, quicker ball at the stumps and he defends it well
|42.4 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, forward defending, off pad away to the off side
|42.3 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, prods forward to defend outside off stump and it goes straight on past the edge
|42.2 : Herath to Lyon, one run, swept away again to backward square leg
|42.1 : Herath to Lyon, no run, sweeps a slow delivery and a top edge loops but lands safely short of the man at 45
End of over: AUS 158/8 (Lyon 10, Hazlewood 0)
|41.6 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, defends a full ball straight back to the bowler.
|41.5 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, flat outside off and he judges it well to let it go spinning away further
|41.4 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, defended again down to the off side
|41.3 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, defends it down just past the man at silly point
|41.2 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, pitches outside leg stump and he defends with his pad
|41.1 : MDK Perera to Lyon, one run, sweeps it away nicely along the ground to deep backward square leg
|40.6 : Herath to Starc, OUT, no run, sweeps and skies it off a top edge towards backward square leg, the fielder is under it and nearly a collision as Perera charges across with the gloves, but he is able to get there and hold it
|Sri Lanka just 2 wicket away now, that's 5 wicket for the innings for Herath and 11 for the match!
|40.5 : Herath to Starc, APPEAL, no run, big LBW shout from around the wicket, pitched and straightened but not out the call
|40.4 : Herath to Starc, FOUR, slog swept away high over backward square leg, finds the gap and it goes one bounce over the rope
|40.3 : Herath to Lyon, one run, sweeps a full toss this time, straight to the man at deep forward square
|40.2 : Herath to Lyon, two runs, sweeps again and gets it backward of deep square leg for a couple
|40.1 : Herath to Starc, one run, worked from middle and leg stump down the ground to long on for a single, Australia reach the 150 mark
End of over: AUS 149/7 (Starc 18, Lyon 6)
|39.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, wide outside off stump and he pushes it away through the gully region down to third man for a single.
|39.5 : MDK Perera to Lyon, one run, Lyon plays another nice sweep shot away to deep square leg
|39.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, defended on leg stump, thick inside edge rolls away past short leg and he picks up a single
|39.3 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, defends and it pops up in the air but down the off side safely
|39.2 : MDK Perera to Lyon, one run, well struck sweep shot away to deep backward square leg
|39.1 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, full on leg stump, nicely pushed away to deep mid wicket for an easy single
End of over: AUS 144/7 (Starc 15, Lyon 4)
|38.6 : Herath to Lyon, no run, tries to sweep again, slower trajectory and it spins away to clip his back leg wide of the off stump.
|38.5 : Herath to Lyon, no run, sweeps it hard straight to backward square leg
|38.4 : Herath to Lyon, FOUR, predictable sweep first ball from Lyon and he smacks it to the mid wicket boundary!
|38.3 : Herath to Nevill, OUT, no run, goes to sweep outside off and gets a fine top edge, loops back over the keeper and Mathews has plenty of time to take a simple catch
|38.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, drives outside off, into the shin pads of silly point
|38.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, sweeps, bottom edge on to his boot and it nearly bounces up to silly point
End of over: AUS 140/6 (Nevill 2, Starc 15)
|37.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, comes forward and this time he defends firmly to the fielder at extra cover.
|37.5 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, pushes just outside off stump and it spins just past the outside edge
|37.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, short length ball and he forces off the back foot to the bowler
|37.3 : MDK Perera to Starc, APPEAL, no run, pitches outside leg, loops off the pad and de Silva takes a one hander at gully, no bat involved
|37.2 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, defended again back down the off side of the pitch
|37.1 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, forward defending a full quicker ball on middle and leg stump
End of over: AUS 140/6 (Nevill 2, Starc 15)
|36.6 : Herath to Starc, DROPPED, three runs, back on off stump, fine nick past the keeper and Mathews just gets a hand on it but can't hold on! Rolls away down to the boundary.
|Drinks in the middle session. Australia lost 5 wickets in that hour, Sri Lanka well on the way to winning this match now.
|36.5 : Herath to Starc, SIX, full outside off, Starc reaches and swings it away over mid wicket, sweetly struck for a big six!
|36.4 : Herath to Starc, no run, reaches forward to defend, off bat and pad to the off side but no close catcher there
|36.3 : Herath to Starc, no run, chips it in the air briefly and it lands short of mid wicket
|36.2 : Herath to Nevill, one run, quick on his feet as he works it short of the mid on fielder for a quick single
|36.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, well flighted on off stump and he defends calmly down to point
End of over: AUS 130/6 (Nevill 1, Starc 6)
|35.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, padded away from outside leg, runs to the boundary but dead ball called.
|35.5 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, pitches on leg and spins sharply, beats the edge of Starc's defence
|35.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, comes forward and defends it down to short cover
|35.3 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, flat on leg stump and he defends it straight back
|35.2 : MDK Perera to Nevill, one run, tucked down wide of mid wicket and they rush through for a quick single
|35.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, works it from outside off stump to the fielder at mid wicket, well stopped
End of over: AUS 129/6 (Nevill 0, Starc 6)
|34.6 : Herath to Starc, FOUR, gets down and smashes a sweep shot like a rocket to the mid wicket boundary.
|34.5 : Herath to Starc, no run, spins down the leg side and Starc misses the flick, another fine take by Perera
|34.4 : Herath to Starc, no run, gets across outside off stump and he leaves it spinning back in
|34.3 : Herath to Starc, no run, gets well forward and covers the spin to defend with bat and pad
|34.2 : Herath to Starc, no run, fired flat down the leg side and he pads it away
|34.1 : Herath to Starc, no run, flighted on off stump, he's forward defending and hit on the pad outside off
End of over: AUS 125/6 (Nevill 0, Starc 2)
|33.6 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, pitches and spins down leg, smart take there by Perera with the gloves.
|33.5 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, comes down the wicket to work it, struck on the pad outside off stump
|33.4 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, uses his feet and works with the spin, off the toe end to short mid wicket
|33.3 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, chipped in the air but safely down towards long on for a single
|33.2 : MDK Perera to Starc, DROPPED, no run, works across the line on leg stump, gentle edge to slip and Mathews puts down an absolute sitter!
|33.1 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, pushes from off stump straight to short cover
End of over: AUS 124/6 (Nevill 0, Starc 1)
|32.6 : Herath to Starc, one run, pushed defensively back down the on side, gets a quick single towards mid on.
|32.5 : Herath to Starc, no run, gets right forward and defends it down to mid off
|32.4 : Herath to Starc, no run, full on off stump, he drives it back and almost hits a return catch
|32.3 : Herath to MR Marsh, OUT, no run, flighted on off stump, he drives from the crease and it turns sharply, fine nick behind for Perera to take the catch! Sri Lanka on a roll, Australia collapsing like a deck of cards!
|32.2 : Herath to MR Marsh, FOUR, sweeps and he has creamed that away to the mid wicket boundary!
|32.1 : Herath to MR Marsh, FOUR, short of a length outside off stump and he forces off the back foot, finds the gap and hits it to the cover fence
|31.6 : MDK Perera to Henriques, OUT, no run, charges down the track, he scrambles to kick it and the ball deflects off his boot to slip, Mathews pings at the stumps and this is very close!
|Extremely tight call for the third umpire, and only a split screen replay can show he is millimetres short when the bail is dislodged. The big screen shows OUT!
|31.5 : MDK Perera to Henriques, no run, on the back foot and he prods defensively down to short leg
|31.4 : MDK Perera to Henriques, no run, on the back foot and he defends with the spin towards mid wicket
|31.3 : MDK Perera to Henriques, no run, defended calmly back down the on side
|31.2 : MDK Perera to Henriques, no run, on the back foot punching defensively to mid wicket
|31.1 : MDK Perera to MR Marsh, one run, back of a length, nicely punched off the back foot out to deep mid wicket
End of over: AUS 114/4 (Henriques 4, MR Marsh 0)
|30.6 : Herath to Henriques, no run, skips down to the pitch and uses hit front pad to defend.
|30.5 : Herath to Henriques, no run, defends it down just wide of the silly point fielder this time
|30.4 : Herath to Henriques, no run, good footwork as he drives hard, hits silly point in the shin again!
|30.3 : Herath to Henriques, no run, gets forward and defends it back down the pitch
|30.2 : Herath to Henriques, no run, punches off the back foot, strikes the fielder close on at silly point
|30.1 : Herath to Henriques, no run, full ball just outside off stump, he pushes it away to extra cover
|29.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, OUT, no run, Warner a bit unfortunate there, pitches outside leg and he goes to pad it away, was probably just a bit lazy in doing so and the ball slid straight on behind him to clip leg stump. Australia in big trouble now
|29.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, gets forward and defends well back to the bowler
|29.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, two runs, short outside off stump, sits up and he could either cut or pull it, opts to pull it away along the ground to deep mid wicket
|29.3 : MDK Perera to Henriques, one run, advances and works it off a short length to mid wicket, misfield and it's knocked away towards long on
|29.2 : MDK Perera to Henriques, two runs, reaches outside off stump and plays a nice sweep away to deep backward square leg
|29.1 : MDK Perera to Henriques, no run, full outside the off stump and he pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: AUS 109/3 (Warner 66, Henriques 1)
|28.6 : Herath to Warner, no run, works a half volley with the spin to short mid wicket.
|28.5 : Herath to Warner, no run, digs out another full ball straight back to the bowler
|28.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, nudged defensively away to point with the bat behind his front pad
|28.3 : Herath to Warner, no run, shuffles forward and defends it back to the bowler
|28.2 : Herath to Warner, no run, full on off stump, he digs it out back to the bowler
|28.1 : Herath to Henriques, one run, good footwork as he gets to the pitch and works nicely wide of mid on
End of over: AUS 108/3 (Warner 66, Henriques 0)
|27.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, forward in defence with his pad, ambitious appeal as it obviously pitched outside the leg stump.
|27.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, sweeps hard and strikes the fielder at short leg on the shin pad
|27.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, shuffles down the wicket, back of a length and he scrambles across to get something on it and avoid being stumped
|27.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, gully moves into place, so Warner reacts by hitting a perfect reverse sweep straight past him for four
|27.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, two runs, defends and is spins catching a thick outside edge, runs away through the gully for a couple
|27.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, gets forward and defends it back down the on side
End of over: AUS 102/3 (Warner 60, Voges 1)
|26.6 : Herath to Voges, OUT, no run, another quick wicket! Voges forward to defend and it drifts in past the edge, hits low on the front pad and that was pretty straight, Voges doesn't really consider a review at all.
|26.5 : Herath to Warner, one run, nice controlled sweep shot away to fine leg for a single
|26.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, shuffles down and defends to the off side from a good length
|26.3 : Herath to Warner, no run, forward on off stump and he defends well
|26.2 : Herath to Voges, one run, skips down the wicket, gets to the half volley and works it towards mid on for a quick single
|26.1 : Herath to Smith, OUT, no run, bowled him! Smith back looking to cut and it's too full, slides on past the edge and takes his off stump! Huge scalp for Sri Lanka there
End of over: AUS 100/1 (Warner 59, Smith 8)
|25.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, APPEAL, no run, flat delivery slides on to the pad, big appeal there! Looked very close but the umpire says pitching outside leg, SL have no reviews left so it stays not out.
|25.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, two runs, well driven straight down the ground and he comes back for two as long off dives to save it. Australian 100 comes up
|25.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, guided down towards backward point
|25.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, looks to lap sweep, off pad and down to short leg
|25.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, pads up outside the leg stump
|25.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, gets width and cuts it away nicely, timed well enough to beat the chasing fielder to the cover point fence
End of over: AUS 94/1 (Warner 53, Smith 8)
|24.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, well forward and he defends to silly point.
|24.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, back in the crease this time defending to the off side
|24.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, comes down the wicket and pushes a drive to short cover, lands just short of the fielder
|24.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, wide half volley and he squeezes a drive straight to backward point
|24.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, pushes a full length ball to short cover
|24.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward on off stump defending a flighted ball down towards cover
End of over: AUS 94/1 (Warner 53, Smith 8)
|23.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, padded away from just outside the leg stump.
|23.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, defended on leg stump, edges down with soft hands and it bounces short of slip
|23.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked off his pads with the spin away towards fine leg
|23.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, three runs, chops a cut shot away past cover, long chase and they run hard to get back for three. Warner has to stretch but he makes his ground
|23.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, down the track, he goes over the top against the spin, struck flat and just wide of mid on for four. Dave Warner gets his first 50 score of the series
|23.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, drives a low full toss, half stopped at short mid wicket and they can get a single
End of over: AUS 85/1 (Warner 46, Smith 6)
|22.6 : Herath to Smith, one run, shuffles down and has to defend, spins away and he just manages to guide it off a thick edge backward of point.
|22.5 : Herath to Warner, one run, looks to drive to mid off, inside edge and he drags it along the ground down to long on
|22.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, forward defending and he plays it down to short leg with the turn
|22.3 : Herath to Smith, one run, down the wicket and nicely driven down to long off for a single
|22.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, punches off the back foot and he finds the cover point fielder
|22.1 : Herath to Warner, one run, advances and drives to deep mid off, takes a quick single
End of over: AUS 81/1 (Warner 44, Smith 4)
|21.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, FOUR, sweeps hard from outside off and nails it to the fine leg boundary. Lovely shot, don't see Smith play that too often.
|21.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, uses his feet to get to the pitch and he plays it back to the bowler
|21.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, OUT, no run, forward in defence, extra bounce and it pops off the glove, quick reflexes by Mendis at short leg, knocks it up and takes it on the second bite! 3rd umpire checks to see if it hit the helmet but it did not.
|Brilliant reflex catch there from Mendis to nab a wicket for Sri Lanka on the stroke of lunch, after an excellent opening partnership for Australia. Credit to Warner and Marsh who batted in a positive fashion and looked quite comfortable throughout.
|Australia will be quite happy with that session despite the loss of that wicket. Sri Lanka won't be too displeased either, as they will know things can change very quickly with new batsmen at the crease. Back for the resumption of play in 35 minutes.
|Welcome back after the lunch interval. Perera will resume his incomplete over to the new batsman, Australian captain Steve Smith.
|21.3 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, tickles it around the corner to short fine leg
|21.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, nice footwork as he comes down the track and drives to long off
|21.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, looks to pad it away but decides at the last second to defend it on leg stump
End of over: AUS 76/0 (Warner 43, SE Marsh 23)
|20.6 : Herath to Warner, one run, tucked off his pads down to deep fine leg for a single.
|20.5 : Herath to Warner, two runs, full outside off, he digs it out squeezing it away towards third man for a couple
|20.4 : Herath to Warner, two runs, full on leg stump, he plays a nice reverse sweep down to third man for a couple
|20.3 : Herath to SE Marsh, one run, gets to the pitch and drives past the bowler down to long on
|20.2 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, watchful in defence down to short mid wicket
|20.1 : Herath to Warner, one run, good use of the feet as he punches down to long on for a single
End of over: AUS 69/0 (Warner 37, SE Marsh 22)
|19.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, two leg byes, quicker ball down leg, missed by the keeper and it just flicked the pad.
|19.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, padded away outside the leg stump
|19.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, defended down to the off side playing from the crease
|19.3 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, APPEAL, no run, sweeps and it pops up off the pad to slip, half shout for a catch
|19.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, leg bye, pitches and bounces extremely, catches Warner on the forearm as he defends, goes to the off side for a single
|19.1 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, one run, full on leg stump, he defends and it squirts behind point, Warner calls him through for a quick single
End of over: AUS 65/0 (Warner 37, SE Marsh 21)
|18.6 : Herath to Warner, no run, uses his feet looking to drive, jams down on a full ball and the bowler fields it to his left.
|18.5 : Herath to SE Marsh, one run, uses his feet nicely as he drives down to long on for a single
|18.4 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, forward in defence pushing it back to the bowler
|18.3 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, defended down to short leg
|18.2 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, back in the crease defending it down the on side
|18.1 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, forward defending with soft hands just outside the off stump
End of over: AUS 64/0 (Warner 37, SE Marsh 20)
|17.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, kicked away outside leg once again.
|17.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, pitches outside leg and he pads it away again
|17.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, APPEAL, no run, quicker ball and Warner looking to pad it ends up defending late, but struck on the pad and that's a very close shout! Was smashing the stumps, but it pitched outside leg again! Sri Lanka no reviews left!
|17.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, APPEAL, no run, pads it outside leg, pops up to Mathews at slip and they think that hit the glove! Sri Lanka review this, but the replays show it is nowhere near the glove. Warner was grinning as he knew that was the case
|17.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, uses the pad again outside leg
|17.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, kicked away from outside the leg stump once again
End of over: AUS 64/0 (Warner 37, SE Marsh 20)
|16.6 : Herath to SE Marsh, two leg byes, spins down leg and just flicks the pad past the keeper, Marsh had used his feet there so could have been a stumping chance.
|16.5 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, defends well again just outside off
|16.4 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, spins sharply down the leg side and it's well taken by Perera with the gloves
|16.3 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, calmly defends a full ball on off stump
|16.2 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, comes forward and defends it back down the off side
|16.1 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, on the back foot punching with the spin to short mid wicket
End of over: AUS 62/0 (Warner 37, SE Marsh 20)
|15.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, defended again with the pad, on line this time but still pitched well outside leg.
|Herath back on to bowl now
|15.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, pads another one away from outside leg stump
|15.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, pitches outside leg and he uses his pads to defend it again
|15.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, full outside leg stump and he kicks it away
|15.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, two runs, plays a nice late cut away to deep third man for a couple
|15.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, short of a length, he guides it off the back foot with the spin to short cover
End of over: AUS 60/0 (Warner 35, SE Marsh 20)
|14.6 : de Silva to SE Marsh, no run, punched off the back foot to short cover.
|14.5 : de Silva to SE Marsh, no run, defended off the back foot and he plays it back to the bowler
|14.4 : de Silva to Warner, one run, nicely punched away off the back foot to deep cover point
|14.3 : de Silva to SE Marsh, one run, pushes a full length ball just wide of cover for a quick single
|14.2 : de Silva to SE Marsh, no run, full on off stump, he defends it down to cover
|14.1 : de Silva to Warner, one run, flighted outside off stump and he drives nicely down to long off
End of over: AUS 57/0 (Warner 33, SE Marsh 19)
|13.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, good length on leg stump and he pats it back down the wicket.
|13.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, comes forward and defends it to short cover
|13.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, defends on leg stump, spins and a leading edge rolls out to the off side
|13.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, defends and gets a thick edge, runs through gully for a single
|13.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, short ball is cut hard, very good save at short cover by Karunaratne
|13.1 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, three runs, drives outside off and opens the face nicely guiding it through cover point
End of over: AUS 53/0 (Warner 32, SE Marsh 16)
|12.6 : de Silva to Warner, no run, fired in at the pads and he defends it down to the on side.
|12.5 : de Silva to SE Marsh, one run, nudged off the back foot and he runs it through gully for a single
|12.4 : de Silva to Warner, one run, chops a cut shot away to deep cover for an easy single
|12.3 : de Silva to Warner, no run, stuck on the crease defending another quicker ball
|12.2 : de Silva to Warner, no run, gets forward to defend a flatter delivery on off stump
|12.1 : de Silva to Warner, no run, forward defending a spinning ball and it beats the outside edge
End of over: AUS 51/0 (Warner 31, SE Marsh 15)
|11.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, struck on the pad as it's angled well down the leg side.
|11.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, gets well forward and defends it back down the on side
|11.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, let go very close to off, bad judgement and it just spins enough to miss off stump!
|11.3 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, FOUR, full outside leg stump and he nails a sweep shot to the fine leg boundary. 50 partnership in the 12th over, perfect start here for Australia.
|11.2 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, two runs, clipped off his toes away through mid wicket for a couple more
|11.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, down the wicket and works nicely against the spin, gets it wide of mid on for a single
End of over: AUS 44/0 (Warner 30, SE Marsh 9)
|10.6 : de Silva to Warner, one run, good footwork as he comes down the track and drives to long off for a single.
|10.5 : de Silva to Warner, no run, flighted on middle stump and he gets well forward to defend
|10.4 : de Silva to Warner, APPEAL, no run, pushes forward to defend and is well beaten by some sharp turn and bounce. They will go upstairs to check for a stumping but he is back easily
|10.3 : de Silva to SE Marsh, one run, flighted on to his pads and he clips it away to deep backward square leg
|10.2 : de Silva to Warner, one run, guided to the gap at point for a quick single
|10.1 : de Silva to Warner, no run, nudged off the back foot away towards point
End of over: AUS 41/0 (Warner 28, SE Marsh 8)
|9.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, two runs, sweeps very nicely and Herath makes a fine one handed pickup on the run at deep backward square leg.
|9.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, over the wicket now, nicely timed from leg stump down to mid on
|9.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, leaves it outside off stump on a good length
|9.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, advances and it floats into his pads, worked away to mid wicket for a single
|9.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, angled in to leg stump and he defends with bat and pad
|9.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, good footwork down the wicket and he hammers a drive hard down the ground beating mid off moving across
End of over: AUS 34/0 (Warner 23, SE Marsh 6)
|8.6 : de Silva to SE Marsh, no run, defended down the on side of the pitch.
|8.5 : de Silva to SE Marsh, no run, full on leg and he digs it out, at the short leg fielder and he tries to juggle a catch? No replay shows it was hit into the ground
|8.4 : de Silva to Warner, one run, nudged away just wide of cover and they take a good quick single
|8.3 : de Silva to Warner, no run, full on off stump, he pushes it down the ground towards mid off
|8.2 : de Silva to Warner, no run, leans forward and defends it back down the on side
|8.1 : de Silva to Warner, SIX, big full toss and Warner smacks it away over the mid wicket fence!
End of over: AUS 27/0 (Warner 16, SE Marsh 6)
|7.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, short length ball and he nudges outside off, edged down to ground just short of the close in gully fieldsman.
|de Silva comes into the attack now
|7.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, comes forward and defends it down to silly point with soft hands
|7.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, three runs, short outside off, he chops a cut shot away through the covers for three more runs
|7.3 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, three runs, nudged away to square leg, Herath runs right over the ball and has to turn and chase, concedes an extra 2 runs
|7.2 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, four byes, quicker ball down leg, the keeper is blind-sighted and misses it completely
|7.1 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, comes forward and defends calmly on off stump
End of over: AUS 17/0 (Warner 13, SE Marsh 3)
|6.6 : Herath to Warner, FOUR, short length ball, he's on the back foot and playing a hard drive away to the cover boundary.
|6.5 : Herath to Warner, no run, gets right forward and defends well
|6.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, short of a length, he tugs off the back foot but can't beat mid wicket
|6.3 : Herath to Warner, no run, stays on the crease and defends it down to mid wicket
|6.2 : Herath to Warner, no run, wants to sweep at first but it's too full, he adjusts and defends
|6.1 : Herath to Warner, FOUR, good footwork and he plays a cracking drive to the extra cover fence
End of over: AUS 9/0 (Warner 5, SE Marsh 3)
|5.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, defended off the back foot, played off his stumps to the on side.
|5.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, forward defending it away towards backward point
|5.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, works a short length ball wide of mid on for a single
|5.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, short ball and he cuts very hard but picks out the cover point fielder
|5.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, defends a quicker ball on leg stump with bat and pad, short leg dives forward but can't reach it
|5.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, goes back to cut and chops it down to cover off a thick bottom edge
End of over: AUS 8/0 (Warner 4, SE Marsh 3)
|4.6 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, plays and misses defending as it goes straight on past the edge.
|4.5 : Herath to Warner, one run, down the wicket and he drives nice and straight, gets a single down to long on
|4.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, flighted outside the off stump and he defends it away with soft hands behind point
|4.3 : Herath to Warner, two runs, sweeps well and gets it away fine for an easy two
|4.2 : Herath to Warner, no run, shuffles down the wicket and defends it down with bat and pad
|4.1 : Herath to Warner, no run, full length just outside off and he defends away towards point
End of over: AUS 5/0 (Warner 1, SE Marsh 3)
|3.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, gets well forward to defend to silly point.
|3.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, two runs, pushes forward and defends, edge goes to ground and runs away wide of slip
|3.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, comes forward and looks to drive, nicely timed and well fielded at extra cover
|3.3 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, defended again with soft hands to the off side
|3.2 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, defended down to silly point
|3.1 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, leaves it alone just outside the off stump
End of over: AUS 3/0 (Warner 1, SE Marsh 1)
|2.6 : Herath to SE Marsh, leg bye, off the pad to short fine leg for a leg bye.
|2.5 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, clipped firmly with the spin straight to mid wicket
|2.4 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, full on off stump, he looks to work to mid wicket and can only jam down to keep it out
|2.3 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, punches it off the back foot straight to point
|2.2 : Herath to Warner, one run, sweeps from outside off, gets a bottom edge away to square leg for a single
|2.1 : Herath to Warner, no run, comes forward and defends a flighted delivery on off stump
End of over: AUS 1/0 (Warner 0, SE Marsh 1)
|1.6 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, calmly defended on middle and leg stump.
|1.5 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, forward in defence, played with bat and pad outside off, half appeal for LBW
|1.4 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, forward defending it to silly point
|1.3 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, pitches just outside off, he makes a well judged leave as it spins away
|1.2 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, back on off stump and he defend a length ball away to point
|1.1 : MDK Perera to SE Marsh, no run, digs a full ball out to the off side, nearly pops up for a catch at silly point
End of over: AUS 1/0 (Warner 0, SE Marsh 1)
|0.6 : Herath to Warner, no run, defended on the back foot on his off stump.
|0.5 : Herath to Warner, no run, back looking to cut against the spin, he adjusts as it turns back sharply and guides it behind point
|0.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, worked down to the on side, stopped by the man at short leg
|0.3 : Herath to Warner, no run, flat delivery on off stump, Warner stays on the crease and defends
|0.2 : Herath to SE Marsh, one run, comes down the wicket and works it nicely with the spin out to deep mid wicket to get off the mark
|0.1 : Herath to SE Marsh, no run, forward and he defends from middle stump down to mid wicket
|0.0 : All ready to go now for the Australian innings. Marsh and Warner to open the batting and Herath has the new ball for Sri Lanka.