|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|PM Nevill
|24
|38
|3
|0
|63.16
|JM Holland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|HMRKB Herath
|19.1
|1
|74
|2
|3.86
|MDK Perera
|23
|5
|70
|6
|3.04
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . 1 w w . . | 4 4 4 . 1 .
|Last bat : PM Nevillrun out (Mendis)24(38b3x40x6) SR:63.16, FoW:183/10 (50.1 Ovs)
|50.1 : Herath to Nevill, OUT, no run, down the track looking to go through mid wicket. Ball comes off the inside edge to Mendis at short leg who flicks it back onto the stumps.
End of over: AUS 183/9 (Nevill 24, Holland 0)
|49.6 : MDK Perera to Holland, two leg byes, missed with the attempt to glance, off the pad for a couple of extras at fine leg.
|49.5 : MDK Perera to Holland, no run, forward off the bottom edge along the ground to mid on.
|49.4 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, OUT, no run, caught and bowled, leading edged it back to Perera moving to the leg side.
|49.3 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, forward with a straight bat push back to Perera.
|49.2 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, outside edge glide to backward point.
|49.1 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, no run, defended back to the bowler.
End of over: AUS 181/8 (Nevill 24, Hazlewood 7)
|48.6 : Herath to Nevill, FOUR, slog sweeping to deep forward square leg.
|48.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, outside off through to the keeper.
|48.4 : Herath to Hazlewood, leg bye, turned away just wide of short leg.
|48.3 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, advanced with a swing and a miss, off the pad just wide of the slip fielder Mathews.
|48.2 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, played back to the bowler.
|48.1 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, leading edge beats silly point on the way to cover.
End of over: AUS 176/8 (Nevill 20, Hazlewood 7)
|47.6 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, turned away to short leg.
|47.5 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, shaped to sweep, mistimed with the ball down leg side and off the keeper.
|47.4 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, one run, glided it into the gap behind point.
|47.3 : MDK Perera to Nevill, one run, down the track with a push wide of mid wicket for one.
|47.2 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, clipped away to square leg.
|47.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, pushed to mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 174/8 (Nevill 19, Hazlewood 6)
|46.6 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, defends back to Herath on the off side.
|46.5 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, forward with the ball coming off the pad, outside the line though so no appeal for LBW.
|46.4 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|46.3 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, forward with a push just in front of silly point.
|46.2 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, defended back to the bowler with the straight bat push.
|46.1 : Herath to Hazlewood, FOUR, driven comfortably through extra cover for a boundary at deep cover.
End of over: AUS 170/8 (Nevill 19, Hazlewood 2)
|45.6 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, one run, glided wide of the two slips and gully fielders into the gap at backward point.
|45.5 : MDK Perera to Nevill, one run, pushed away forward of square leg.
|45.4 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, over the wicket, tossed up with Nevill slog sweeping to square leg.
|45.3 : MDK Perera to Nevill, two runs, driving to deep cover for two.
|45.2 : MDK Perera to Hazlewood, one run, outside edge glide wide of the slip fielder towards third man.
|45.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, one run, turned away off the hip through forward square leg.
End of over: AUS 164/8 (Nevill 15, Hazlewood 0)
|44.6 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, forward again there defending just wide of silly point.
|44.5 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, forward in defence on the off side.
|44.4 : Herath to Hazlewood, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|44.3 : Herath to Starc, OUT, no run, attempts to slog sweep, mistimed the pace of the delivery and was through it slightly early. The ball turned after pitching onto the stumps.
|44.2 : Herath to Nevill, one run, advanced with a drive to mid wicket.
|44.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 163/7 (Nevill 14, Starc 26)
|43.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, FOUR, bottom edge drive over mid wicket.
|43.5 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, full length ball played down to mid on.
|43.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, leaned back to the slower ball, swung but missed there outside off.
|43.3 : MDK Perera to Starc, SIX, lofted drive clears the mid wicket fence.
|43.2 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, played back to the bowler.
|43.1 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, defended towards mid off.
End of over: AUS 153/7 (Nevill 14, Starc 16)
|42.6 : Herath to Nevill, FOUR, leaned forward with a slog sweep to the deep forward square boundary.
|42.5 : Herath to Starc, one run, turned away in the air but safe at deep forward square leg.
|42.4 : Herath to Nevill, one run, down the track to the pitch of the delivery with a push through mid wicket.
|42.3 : Herath to Starc, one run, pulled round over mid wicket for de Silva to gather in the outfield.
|42.2 : Herath to Starc, no run, driven back to the bowler.
|42.1 : Herath to Nevill, leg bye, flighted down leg side, Nevill attempts to sweep but missed. Off the pad for an extra.
End of over: AUS 145/7 (Nevill 9, Starc 14)
|41.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, attempts to slog sweep, missed it there outside off.
|41.5 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, pushed forward just to the left of Mendis at silly point.
|41.4 : MDK Perera to Nevill, one run, worked it through forward square leg.
|41.3 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|41.2 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, pitched across Starc down the leg side, he clips it through forward square for one.
|41.1 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, swing and a miss there outside off.
End of over: AUS 143/7 (Nevill 8, Starc 13)
|40.6 : Herath to Starc, one run, driven in the air wide of mid off for one.
|40.5 : Herath to Starc, no run, forward with a push to extra cover.
|40.4 : Herath to Starc, FOUR, inside edged while looking to drive through mid wicket to deep square leg.
|40.3 : Herath to Starc, no run, forward and defends on the off side.
|40.2 : Herath to Nevill, one run, pushed it wide of silly point into the covers.
|40.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended on the off side.
End of over: AUS 137/7 (Nevill 7, Starc 8)
|39.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, FOUR, driving in the air but safely wide of mid off for four at long off.
|39.5 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, forward push towards mid off.
|39.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, on the back foot defended to the bowler.
|39.3 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, leaned back and cut on the bounce to backward point.
|39.2 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, forward with a push on the off side.
|39.1 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, played and missed, looked to drive through cover.
End of over: AUS 133/7 (Nevill 7, Starc 4)
|38.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, attempts the slog sweep, mistimed the spin and pitch of the ball and went through the shot early.
|16:35 AEST - Lunch Break Day Three - Australia bravely holding on in this Test though it seems only a matter of time after the main break before Sri Lanka wrap this match up.
|Dilruwan Perera has picked up his first five-for in this second innings and will press on after lunch to make that six, seven or maybe even eight.
|Rangana Herath spun the home side into the lead yesterday and has so far today provided support for his fellow team mates.
|The day began brightly for Australia with Warner and Smith taking it up to the bowlers, while Voges and Marsh looked settled in the second hour. Sri Lanka though are in control.
|Stay tuned for the second session, it is only 25-30 minutes away.
|38.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, pushed forward in defence on the off side.
|38.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended on the off side.
|38.3 : Herath to Nevill, FOUR, sweeping through mid wicket, beating the fielder into the rope.
|38.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended on the onside towards mid on.
|38.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, pushed forward with silly point diving attempting to catch it.
End of over: AUS 129/7 (Nevill 3, Starc 4)
|37.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, DROPPED, no run, outside edge glide put down by Mathews at slip.
|37.5 : MDK Perera to Starc, no run, gets through him and just misses the off stump.
|37.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, two runs, on the back foot playing through cover.
|37.3 : MDK Perera to Nevill, one run
|37.2 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run
|37.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run
End of over: AUS 126/7 (Nevill 2, Starc 2)
|36.6 : Herath to Starc, no run, forward with the ball beating the outside edge.
|36.5 : Herath to Starc, two runs, pitched down the leg side, gets an edge there towards fine leg.
|36.4 : Herath to Starc, no run, defends this ball back to Herath.
|36.3 : Herath to Starc, no run, forward with a push back to the bowler.
|36.2 : Herath to Nevill, one run, turned away there through square leg.
|36.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, glided to backward point.
End of over: AUS 123/7 (Voges 28, Nevill 1)
|35.6 : de Silva to Voges, OUT, no run, attempts to reverse sweep again but this time has missed and is bowled down the leg side.
|35.5 : de Silva to Voges, no run, forward to the pitch of the delivery with a push to short mid wicket.
|35.4 : de Silva to Voges, no run, pushed it just wide of Mendis there at short leg.
|35.3 : de Silva to Voges, no run, defended round to short leg.
|35.2 : de Silva to Voges, no run, cut away behind point.
|35.1 : de Silva to Voges, no run, defended on the leg side towards short leg.
End of over: AUS 123/6 (Voges 28, Nevill 1)
|34.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, shuffled wide outside off looking to sweep, mistimed it but fortunate not to be bowled.
|34.5 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, swept to backward square leg.
|34.4 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, dabbed down on the off side.
|34.3 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, defended with the straight bat push on the leg side.
|34.2 : Sandakan to Voges, three runs, forward with a reverse sweep to deep backward point.
|34.1 : Sandakan to Nevill, one run, slog sweeping to deep backward square leg.
End of over: AUS 119/6 (Voges 25, Nevill 0)
|33.6 : de Silva to Voges, no run, pushed it back on the leg side.
|33.5 : de Silva to Voges, no run, fended away to short leg.
|33.4 : de Silva to Voges, APPEAL, no run, strides forward with the ball hitting the pad, bowler not interested despite those close in asking for LBW.
|33.3 : de Silva to Voges, no run, glided off the pad on the leg side.
|33.2 : de Silva to Voges, no run, played back to the bowler.
|33.1 : de Silva to Voges, APPEAL, no run, forward off the pad to short leg Mendis. Shout for catch given not out. They opt not to review, replay shows off the pad.
End of over: AUS 119/6 (Voges 25, Nevill 0)
|32.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, pushed away towards square leg.
|32.5 : Sandakan to Marsh, OUT, no run, SLA REVIEW - pads up to this delivery pitched wide outside off. It turned back in with Marsh not playing a shot. Confident shout for LBW there. Mathews reviews and replay shows it would have hit the stumps.
|32.4 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, forward with a glide on the leg side for the keeper to gather.
|32.3 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, forward with the sweep attempt, missed out with the ball hitting the pad and just going past the leg stump.
|32.2 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, on the back foot turning this delivery to mid wicket.
|32.1 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, played along the ground to mid off.
End of over: AUS 119/5 (Voges 25, Marsh 18)
|31.6 : de Silva to Voges, no run, pushed away to short leg.
|31.5 : de Silva to Voges, no run, worked away to square leg.
|31.4 : de Silva to Voges, no run, looked to turn this delivery pitched on the leg side, missed and through to the keeper.
|31.3 : de Silva to Marsh, one run, pushed away to deep backward square leg.
|31.2 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, turned on the leg side, deflected by Mendis at short leg away to mid wicket.
|31.1 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, played in defence back to the bowler.
End of over: AUS 118/5 (Voges 25, Marsh 17)
|30.6 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, full on the leg side with a bottom edge drive to square leg.
|30.5 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, defends towards mid wicket.
|30.4 : Sandakan to Marsh, one run, watchful with a full toss on leg side clipped away behind square.
|30.3 : Sandakan to Marsh, FOUR, sweeping all the way to the square leg rope.
|30.2 : Sandakan to Voges, one run, reached for it there outside off and swept to deep mid wicket.
|30.1 : Sandakan to Voges, FOUR, lunged forward with a sweep of the full toss delivery to the mid wicket rope.
End of over: AUS 108/5 (Voges 20, Marsh 12)
|29.6 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, flashed the bat to this delivery pitched down the leg side.
|29.5 : de Silva to Voges, one run, advanced with a slog sweep towards Perera at deep mid wicket. Ball lands safe for one.
|29.4 : de Silva to Voges, no run, down the track with a push away on the off side near cover.
|29.3 : de Silva to Voges, no run, pushed away to short leg.
|29.2 : de Silva to Voges, no run, turned away to square leg.
|29.1 : de Silva to Voges, no run, defended on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 107/5 (Voges 19, Marsh 12)
|28.6 : Sandakan to Marsh, APPEAL, no run, SLA REVIEW - hit on the pad, confident shout for LBW. Mathews reviews not out call. Replay shows pitched outside and hit above the knee roll.
|DRS stays with the umpires call of not out despite the ball hitting the stumps.
|28.5 : Sandakan to Marsh, two runs, glided to deep backward point where Fernando gathers after running round from deep cover.
|28.4 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, down the track with a drive along the ground stopped by Sandakan.
|28.3 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, shaped to glance, beaten by the spin from off to leg, through to the keeper.
|28.2 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|28.1 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, turned away to mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 105/5 (Voges 19, Marsh 10)
|27.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defending with a straight bat push wide of short leg.
|27.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, forward and defended on the off side.
|27.4 : MDK Perera to Marsh, leg bye, round the wicket, off the pad on the off side.
|27.3 : MDK Perera to Marsh, two runs, outside edge glide to third man.
|27.2 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, defended on the off side towards cover.
|27.1 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, looked to glance but decides to leave the turning ball down leg for the keeper.
End of over: AUS 102/5 (Voges 19, Marsh 8)
|26.6 : Sandakan to Voges, two runs, sweeping up over square leg to the deep outfield for two.
|26.5 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, played along the ground to short mid wicket.
|26.4 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, pushed away to short leg.
|26.3 : Sandakan to Marsh, three runs, forward to this delivery pitched outside off and turning back in. An inside edge past the leg stump to fine leg.
|26.2 : Sandakan to Voges, three runs, pitched down leg, helped along with an inside edge glide to fine leg.
|26.1 : Sandakan to Voges, FOUR, full toss punished with a slog sweep to the mid wicket rope.
End of over: AUS 90/5 (Voges 10, Marsh 5)
|25.6 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, watchful there, shaped to glance before leaving it on the leg side for the keeper.
|25.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, one run, turned away to mid wicket.
|25.4 : MDK Perera to Voges, APPEAL, no run, straight ball turned on pitching, moving away to leg despite an inquiry for lbw.
|25.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended on the leg side.
|25.2 : MDK Perera to Marsh, one run, goes on the back foot and played through the gap at mid on.
|25.1 : MDK Perera to Voges, one run, clipped away to short leg where Mendis dived and gathered, return to the keeper was low and deflected to cover point.
End of over: AUS 87/5 (Voges 8, Marsh 4)
|24.6 : Sandakan to Marsh, APPEAL, no run, hit on the pad pushing forward there, shout for lbw given not out.
|24.5 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, played and missed, attempted to play through mid wicket. Ball turned and hit the pad outside off.
|24.4 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, pushed away to short mid wicket.
|24.3 : Sandakan to Voges, one run, sweeping round behind square leg.
|24.2 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, glided off the pad in front of short leg.
|24.1 : Sandakan to Marsh, one run, turned away through mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 85/5 (Voges 7, Marsh 3)
|23.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, turned away just wide of leg slip to roll out to backward square.
|Lakshan Sandakan replaces Herath.
|23.5 : MDK Perera to Marsh, one run, watchful in playing behind square leg.
|23.4 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, down the leg side through to the keeper.
|23.3 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, defended on the leg side.
|23.2 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, turned away there to mid wicket.
|23.1 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, advanced and clipped it to mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 84/5 (Voges 7, Marsh 2)
|22.6 : Herath to Voges, no run, defended on the leg side.
|Drinks Break #1 - A good start to the day by the Australians but two wickets has them on the back foot.
|22.5 : Herath to Voges, no run, top edge sweep near backward point.
|22.4 : Herath to Voges, no run, reverse sweeping from wide on the leg side round to backward point.
|22.3 : Herath to Voges, no run, bottom edge defensive shot to backward point.
|22.2 : Herath to Voges, no run, forward with the ball turning past the outside edge.
|22.1 : Herath to Marsh, one run, watchfully played through mid on.
End of over: AUS 83/5 (Voges 7, Marsh 1)
|21.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, worked away to backward square leg.
|21.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended down on the off side.
|21.4 : MDK Perera to Marsh, one run, on the back foot with an uppish push just over mid wicket.
|21.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, one run, clipped away to mid wicket.
|21.2 : MDK Perera to Voges, APPEAL, no run, attempted to reverse sweep, missed and is hit on the pad. Shout for LBW given not out.
|21.1 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 81/5 (Voges 6, Marsh 0)
|20.6 : Herath to Marsh, no run, played and missed there with the ball getting past the outside edge.
|20.5 : Herath to Marsh, no run, off the thigh pad on the leg side to short leg.
|20.4 : Herath to Marsh, no run, driving on the bounce to short cover.
|20.3 : Herath to Marsh, no run, outside edge glide to backward point.
|20.2 : Herath to Voges, one run, glided towards third man.
|20.1 : Herath to Voges, no run, pushed forward in defence on the off side.
End of over: AUS 80/5 (Smith 30, Voges 5)
|19.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, OUT, no run, SLA REVIEW - forward with a glide looping up off the pad to short leg. Not out is the call. Mathews reviews replay shows it came off the bat.
|19.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, two runs, outside edge glide towards third man.
|19.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, to the pitch of the ball with a solid block back to the bowler.
|19.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, two runs, advanced, mistimed the mid wicket drive with a clip just getting through leg slip.
|19.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, glided off the thigh pad to the leg slip fielder.
|19.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, round the wicket, pushed it away on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 76/4 (Smith 26, Voges 5)
|18.6 : Herath to Voges, no run, reverse sweeping on the bounce to backward point.
|18.5 : Herath to Voges, no run, full length ball defended on the off side.
|18.4 : Herath to Smith, three runs, gets the right spot with this shot, through to deep cover.
|18.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, goes for the cover drive, mistimed it but safe as the bowler gathers.
|18.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, flashed the bat there outside off, almost edged it to the keeper.
|18.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, leaves for the keeper there outside off.
End of over: AUS 73/4 (Smith 23, Voges 5)
|17.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, played on the bounce to short mid on.
|17.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defending into the covers.
|17.4 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, forward in defence with a glide for the keeper to gather.
|17.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended on the leg side.
|17.2 : MDK Perera to Voges, APPEAL, no run, AUS REVIEW - shuffled forward with a glide to short leg. Given out caught, Voges reviews. Replay shows off the pad and overturns the decision.
|17.1 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, turned away to short mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 73/4 (Smith 23, Voges 5)
|16.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, played it back to the bowler.
|16.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, stepped back and cut to point.
|16.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, turned away to short leg.
|16.3 : Herath to Smith, two runs, down the track and clipping on the up over mid wicket to the deep outfield.
|16.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, defended just wide of silly point.
|16.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward with the ball turning past the outside edge.
End of over: AUS 71/4 (Smith 21, Voges 5)
|15.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, waits for the full length ball on the leg side and helps it behind square leg.
|15.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, defended on the leg side.
|15.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, gets an edge which had the slip fielder jumping for a possible catch.
|15.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, padded up to this delivery, down the track using the front pad to fend it on the off side.
|15.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, defended on the off side.
|15.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, down the track to the pitch of the ball but pushed it close to short leg.
End of over: AUS 70/4 (Smith 20, Voges 5)
|14.6 : Herath to Voges, no run, forward in gliding this delivery to short leg.
|14.5 : Herath to Smith, one run, driven along the ground to long on.
|14.4 : Herath to Voges, one run, reverse sweeping behind point.
|14.3 : Herath to Voges, no run, full length delivery, counted the spin by getting to the pitch of the ball and defending on the leg side.
|14.2 : Herath to Voges, no run, bottom edge glide to backward point.
|14.1 : Herath to Voges, no run, outside off through to the keeper.
End of over: AUS 68/4 (Smith 19, Voges 4)
|13.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, turned away to short leg.
|13.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, clipped away to mid wicket.
|13.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, forward with a push to short mid on.
|13.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, pushed away to short leg.
|13.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, played and missed, almost slid onto the stumps there.
|13.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, down the leg side, flashed the bat but left it for the keeper.
End of over: AUS 68/4 (Smith 19, Voges 4)
|12.6 : Herath to Voges, APPEAL, no run, attempts to reverse sweep, hit on the pad to a confident shout. Given not out as just outside the line.
|12.5 : Herath to Voges, no run, defends to silly point.
|12.4 : Herath to Smith, three runs, clipped it round the corner to deep fine leg.
|12.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, going for the drive but it is stopped by short cover.
|12.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, played on the bounce to short cover.
|12.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward with a push on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 65/4 (Smith 16, Voges 4)
|11.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, forward in defending to the slip fielder.
|11.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, followed the ball down the leg side, through to the keeper.
|11.4 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, pitched on the leg side, helped along to backward square leg.
|11.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, FOUR, forward with a reverse sweep to the third man rope.
|11.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, OUT, no run, AUS REVIEW - hit on the pad by the flatter delivery while trying to defend. Given out LBW, Warner reviews it. Hawkeye shows it was going to hit the leg stump.
|11.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, advances down the track and drives it through short cover.
End of over: AUS 57/3 (Warner 37, Smith 16)
|10.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward with a drive to extra cover.
|10.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward to the straight ball which turned past the outside edge after pitching.
|10.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, shuffled to the off side and played the spinning delivery towards mid on.
|10.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward to one that turned past the outside edge of the bat.
|10.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, leaves on length there outside off.
|10.1 : Herath to Warner, one run, pushed away to point, no one there to gather so Warner and Smith stroll through for one.
End of over: AUS 56/3 (Warner 36, Smith 16)
|9.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, forward with a defensive push behind point.
|9.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, glided to backward point, taking on the fielder with a quick single. Smith gets in his crease before the keeper takes the ball.
|9.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, defended on the leg side.
|9.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, cut away on the bounce to cover point.
|9.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, keeping the fielders on their toes, Smith goes to the leg side with the clip to deep forward square.
|9.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, FOUR, with just one fielder on the off side, the full ball is punished with a cover drive.
End of over: AUS 50/3 (Warner 35, Smith 11)
|8.6 : Herath to Smith, one run, again on the front foot to the pitch of the ball, playing along the ground through mid on.
|8.5 : Herath to Smith, FOUR, advanced down the track and clipped it up over mid wicket.
|8.4 : Herath to Warner, one run, pushing this delivery back to straight mid on for one.
|8.3 : Herath to Warner, no run, forward looking to drive, gets the inside edge but saved by the back pad.
|8.2 : Herath to Warner, FOUR, paddle sweeping to the fine leg rope.
|8.1 : Herath to Warner, two runs, moves onto the back foot with a punch through the covers.
End of over: AUS 38/3 (Warner 28, Smith 6)
|7.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, worked it away to short mid wicket.
|7.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run
|7.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, clipped away through forward square leg.
|7.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, leg bye, straight length ball hits the pad on the way down the leg side.
|7.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, bottom edge glide through silly point into the gap at cover.
|7.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, takes on Perera by advancing to the pitch of the ball with a cover drive.
End of over: AUS 29/3 (Warner 22, Smith 5)
|6.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, glided away towards point.
|6.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward and playing solidly there to short cover.
|6.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, advanced with a straight at push back to the bowler.
|6.3 : Herath to Smith, FOUR, glanced down the leg side with the ball beating the chasing fielders into the rope at fine leg.
|6.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, clipped away to short mid wicket.
|6.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward in defence playing towards mid off.
End of over: A frantic end to a frantic day of Test cricket! AUS 25/3 (Warner 22, Smith 1)
|5.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, tucked off his pads, just past the reach of the short leg fielder, they scramble through for a single and Smith barely makes his ground.
|Good conditions for the start of play. Sky is clear and the sun beaming down. Play to start on time in about 10 minutes from now.
|14:20 AEST Saturday 6 August - Hello and welcome to our coverage of day three.
|That's all for today, back tomorrow for Day 3, what will likely be the final day of this Test match. Goodbye for now.
|Credit must go to Mitchell Starc for his 11 wickets in the match, in conditions not favoured for quick bowling he has stood tall for Australia, the only player who can hold his head up high really.
|Herath and Perera destroyed the Aussies with 4 wickets each in the 1st innings, and now another 3 between them in the 6 overs Australia had to bat before stumps. And Herath picked up a hat trick in the first innings for the icing on the cake!
|After 2 days in Galle Sri Lanka are on the verge of a series victory against the No.1 ranked Test nation! Australia would have hoped for a better showing after losing the 1st Test but it has gone the complete opposite and they now face a heavy defeat.
|5.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, full on off stump and he drives it straight back
|5.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, short of a length and he defends it down to the leg side
|5.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, on his pads and pushed away to mid wicket for an easy single
|5.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, defended down to the off side from a good length
|5.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, advances down the wicket looking to drive, thick inside edge on to his boot rolls down to mid off
End of over: AUS 23/3 (Warner 21, Smith 0)
|4.6 : Herath to Smith, APPEAL, no run, forward in defence and it slides on to the pad, decent shout for LBW is given not out. Probably just sliding down the leg side.
|4.5 : Herath to Warner, one run, clipped off his pads away to deep backward square leg for a single
|4.4 : Herath to Warner, no run, quicker ball on off stump and this time he defends
|4.3 : Herath to Warner, FOUR, around the wicket, full outside off and he nails a reverse sweep to the third man boundary
|4.2 : Herath to Warner, FOUR, full outside off and he drives well, nicely struck to the extra cover boundary
|4.1 : Herath to Warner, FOUR, down the wicket driving hard into the turf, bounces up over the bowler and has the power to split mid on and mid off
End of over: AUS 10/3 (Warner 8, Smith 0)
|3.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, gets down the wicket and defends again to mid on.
|3.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, comes forward and defends a full ball nice and straight to mid on, keeps out the hat-trick ball
|3.4 : MDK Perera to Khawaja, OUT, no run, full just outside off stump, he leaves it! It goes straight on and smashes off stump! Khawaja with another lazy dismissal and Australia in complete shambles now
|3.3 : MDK Perera to Lyon, OUT, no run, full on off stump and he's forward defending, goes low off bat and pad to the off side, looks like a brilliant low catch at silly point. Yes it carried, Kaushal Silva the fielder, brilliant catch!
|3.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, quicker ball on the stumps, Warner defends late and luckily gets an inside edge to it, deflects away to fine leg and Lyon calls him through
|3.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, beats the outside edge there as Warner looks to cut
End of over: AUS 9/1 (Warner 7, Lyon 0)
|2.6 : Herath to Lyon, no run, defended again, down to short leg off the inside edge. Lyon gets through the over.
|2.5 : Herath to Lyon, no run, defends and plays it softly down to the off side
|2.4 : Herath to Lyon, no run, gets well forward and defends down the pitch
|2.3 : Herath to Lyon, no run, defends and gets a thin edge, down to slip and it's fielded on the bounce
|2.2 : Herath to Lyon, no run, leaves this one, doesn't turn much and goes through close to off stump
|2.1 : Herath to Lyon, no run, presses forward to defend just outside off stump and it spins past the edge
End of over: AUS 9/1 (Warner 7, Lyon 0)
|1.6 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, defends a good length ball calmly away to backward point.
|1.5 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, gets well forward and defends it down the on side
|1.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, short length ball sits up this time and he is able to cut hard forward of point to find the boundary
|1.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, cuts from quite close to off stump there, chops it down to backward point
|1.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, two runs, half volley on his pads is clipped away through mid wicket for a couple
|1.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, quicker ball on leg stump and hits the pads, but it was angled down a fair margin
End of over: AUS 3/1 (Burns 2, Warner 1)
|0.6 : Herath to Burns, OUT, no run, oh dear he gifts his wicket away, uses his feet looking to be positive, but he drives in the air and hits a low catch to short cover. Disaster for Australia in the opening over.
|0.5 : Herath to Burns, no run, shuffles down the pitch to defend a good length ball
|0.4 : Herath to Burns, two runs, uses his feet well and drives to mid off, Sandakan misfields there and concedes an extra run
|0.3 : Herath to Burns, no run, gets well forward and defends it back down the off side
|0.2 : Herath to Warner, one run, defends and runs it away off a thick edge to backward point, Burns calls him through for a good quick single
|0.1 : Herath to Warner, no run, gets well forward and defends it straight back
|0.0 : Herath will open the bowling for Sri Lanka, with Warner facing up.