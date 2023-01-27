|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|SNJ O'Keefe
|4
|98
|1
|0
|4.08
|JR Hazlewood
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|HMRKB Herath
|33.3
|16
|54
|5
|1.61
|DM de Silva
|11
|7
|12
|1
|1.09
|Recent overs : . 2 4 4 . . | . 2 . . 1 . | . . . . . 4
|Last bat : SNJ O'Keefeb: Herath4(98b1x40x6) SR:4.08, FoW:161/10 (88.3 Ovs)
|88.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, OUT, no run, bowled him and it's all over! O'Keefe looks to work a full ball on middle and leg, plays around it and it slides past his feet and on to leg stump! A historical win for Sri Lanka!
|88.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to the off side
|88.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, DROPPED, no run, pushes forward, off bat and pad and dropped, tough chance at silly point
End of over: AUS 161/9 (O'Keefe 4, Hazlewood 0)
|87.6 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, leaves it outside the off stump spinning away.
|87.5 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, defends another full length ball on off stump
|87.4 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, quicker ball on the stumps, he defends well
|87.3 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, defends a full ball down on off stump
|87.2 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, full on off stump and he defends it back down the pitch
|87.1 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, lets it go outside the off stump
End of over: AUS 161/9 (O'Keefe 4, Hazlewood 0)
|86.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends on off stump and just gets it past silly point.
|86.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, pushes it straight back to the bowler
|86.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, full on off stump and he punches it straight back
|86.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, worked off his toes behind square leg
|86.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, flicked away through mid wicket
|86.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to short leg
End of over: AUS 161/9 (O'Keefe 4, Hazlewood 0)
|85.6 : de Silva to Hazlewood, no run, flat outside off, he leaves it just wide of the stumps.
|85.5 : de Silva to Nevill, OUT, no run, finally SL get the break through! Short length ball skids on outside off, Nevill plays a cut shot and wasn't fully committed, and he got the edge behind. His 115 ball effort comes to an end.
|85.4 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, defended down to silly mid on
|85.3 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, defended back down the on side of the pitch
|85.2 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, pads it away from outside the leg stump
|85.1 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, worked with the spin to mid wicket
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|84.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, full on off stump and he defends.
|84.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to the on side
|84.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends a half volley on off stump
|84.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends and pushes, edged away past the slips, no runs taken again
|84.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends, inside edge lands in front of short leg
|84.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, advances down and defends with bat and pad
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|83.6 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, forward in defence to silly point.
|83.5 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, worked off his pads to the leg side
|83.4 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, defended down to short leg
|83.3 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, pushes a drive down to mid on
|83.2 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, worked off the back foot to square leg
|83.1 : de Silva to Nevill, no run, defended down to the leg side
|83.2 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, worked off the back foot to square leg
|83.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, defended down to the leg side
|
Pradeep to Nevill, no run, defended down to the leg side
End of over: That is the 20th consecutive maiden over! AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|82.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, drives to the off side.
|82.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended back down the wicket
|82.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, shuffles down and defends, squirts it away past silly point
|82.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, well struck drive, hits the fielder at silly point in the back as he turns away
|82.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, full on middle stump and he pushes it straight back
|82.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, APPEAL, no run, forward defending a full ball, slides on past the edge and he is given out! Obligatory review from O'Keefe, but hang on he has inside edged it! Drama in the middle as the umpire reverses his decision
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|81.6 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, strokes a half volley straight to extra cover.
|81.5 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, defends a full length ball away into the covers
|81.4 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, defends a short length ball off the back foot
|81.3 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, defended to extra cover from a good line and length
|81.2 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, sits on the back foot and defends calmly on off stump
|81.1 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, full length outside the off stump and he shoulders arms
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|80.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, well defended on middle stump.
|80.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends, edge on to pad and it drops down again
|80.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, forward defending and he plays it down to silly point, inside edge on to pad but it goes straight down
|80.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, darted down the leg side and taken by the keeper
|80.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, forward defending, inside edge rolls away to the leg side
|80.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, full on middle and leg, punched down to mid on
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|79.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, full on off stump, defended away towards cover.
|80 overs gone and the new ball is taken by Herath. And the reviews are reloaded as well!
|79.5 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, defended away to cover point
|79.4 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, works a full ball away through mid wicket, no runs taken
|79.3 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, short of a length, he defends well off the back foot
|79.2 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, defends off his stumps to mid wicket this time
|79.1 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, defended down to the off side with soft hands
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|78.6 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to the off side.
|78.5 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, guided away off the back foot through gully
|78.4 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to short leg
|78.3 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, forward and defends
|78.2 : de Silva to O'Keefe, APPEAL, no run, big shout for a bat pad catch! Sri Lanka are all up but the umpire says no! And they have no reviews left! Was a huge edge!
|78.1 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, back on off stump defending a short length ball
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|77.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, forward in defence on off stump this time.
|77.5 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, defended down to the leg side with soft hands
|77.4 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, calmly defended off the back foot on off stump
|77.3 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, forward defending, it goes the other way and beats the edge
|77.2 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, shuffles down and works a full ball to mid on
|77.1 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, pushes it away to cover off the back foot
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|76.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends it away to backward point.
|76.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended to silly point
|76.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, probing delivery on middle, defended down to mid on
|76.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, forward defending it back down the off side
|76.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, length ball grips, spins and bounces. Just past bat and glove to the keeper!
|76.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends with soft hands down to silly point
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|75.6 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, defends it well again on off stump.
|75.5 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, pushes defensively towards mid on
|75.4 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, carefully defended again down to leg
|75.3 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, defended softly down to mid wicket
|75.2 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, gets well forward and defends it straight back
|75.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, around the wicket, he skips down and works it to mid wicket
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|74.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, fends outside off, it spins sharply and he chases it, just beats the edge.
|That is drinks, Australia fighting hard to survive. Tension is building out there and so are the dark clouds... this could go either way!
|74.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended away square on the off side
|74.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, forward in defence and it spins past the edge
|74.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, APPEAL, no run, decent shout for LBW, he probably just got forward enough and outside the line. Mathews reviews it though so let's have a look... The third umpire thinks there may be an inside edge so he says not out
|74.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, prods forward and defends it away to backward point
|74.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, comes forward and defends it back down the off side
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|73.6 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, defended off the back foot again to mid wicket.
|73.5 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, flat delivery on the stumps and he's back defending
|73.4 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, forward defending, plays it away behind point
|73.3 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, tucks it down to backward square leg
|73.2 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, defends with soft hands down to short leg
|73.1 : MDK Perera to Nevill, no run, flicks it off the back foot down to short mid wicket
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|72.6 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defends again. Yet another maiden over.
|72.5 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, forward in defence down the on side this time
|72.4 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended to the man at silly point again
|72.3 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, flatter delivery grips and spins, he defends and misses
|72.2 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to silly point this time
|72.1 : Herath to O'Keefe, no run, forward defending it on middle stump
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|71.6 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, good length outside the off stump and he lets it go.
|Herath comes back on. Getting very gloomy out there now.
|71.5 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, pushes a full length ball defensively to mid on
|71.4 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, gets on the back foot and defends solid down to mid on
|71.3 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, full ball shapes in towards his pads, fielded at mid wicket
|71.2 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, short length ball, defended away to point off the back foot
|71.1 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, short length on off stump, defended straight back down the wicket
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|70.6 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, nudged defensively down towards point.
|70.5 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended down to mid wicket
|70.4 : de Silva to O'Keefe, APPEAL, no run, ambitious appeal for LBW, he was forward defending and got struck outside the line
|70.3 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, full on off stump, punched back to the bowler
|70.2 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, just gets the bat down to squeeze a quicker ball away from off stump
|70.1 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended off a good length back down the pitch
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|69.6 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, down leg again, flicked the thigh pad on the way through to the keeper.
|69.5 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, down leg again through to the keeper
|69.4 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, slides down the leg side and Chandimal dives to make the save
|69.3 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, pushes forward to defend, that holds its line outside off and just beats the edge
|69.2 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, solid in defence off the back foot down to mid wicket
|69.1 : Pradeep to Nevill, no run, glanced away off his pads to fine leg, they don't take a run
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|68.6 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, on the back foot, he watches it closely as he plays it back down the on side with the spin.
|Pradeep comes into the attack now as Sri Lanka search for the last two wickets
|68.5 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defends to silly point
|68.4 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defends another full ball on the half volley
|68.3 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended again on off stump with soft hands
|68.2 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, pushes forward to defend on off stump
|68.1 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended off his pads down to mid wicket
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|67.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, full on middle and leg and he defends.
|67.5 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, nudged down defensively to the leg side
|67.4 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, gets on the back foot to defend this time
|67.3 : Sandakan to Nevill, APPEAL, no run, forward defending and it spins in sharply, got outside the line there so no LBW
|67.2 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, looks to work it away, off the pads down towards fine leg
|67.1 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, works a full length ball to mid wicket
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|66.6 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, pushes a half volley away to mid off.
|66.5 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, quicker ball on off stump and he defends
|66.4 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, defended back to the bowler
|66.3 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, pushes forward to defend and it slides on past the outside edge.. looks like he nicked it actually!
|66.2 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, pushes forward in defence, gets a thick inside edge to short leg
|66.1 : de Silva to O'Keefe, no run, back defending it down to short leg
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|65.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defends a well flighted ball on off stump.
|65.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, gets forward and defends it back down the off side
|65.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, on the back foot he nudges it away to short cover
|65.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, leaves this one outside off, well judged
|65.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, pushes forward and reaches to defend, it spins past the edge
|65.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, watchful in defence off the back foot
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|64.6 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, tucked defensively down to the leg side.
|64.5 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, full ball on middle stump, defended again
|64.4 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, hops back and across to defend on off stump
|64.3 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, comes forward and defends just outside the off stump
|64.2 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, half shout as it's off the pad to short leg, spinning too much to be LBW
|64.1 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, drives it away to wide mid off
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|63.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, forward defending, perfect ball spins sharply and just beats the outside edge.
|63.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, leaves it outside the off stump
|63.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended down to the off side this time
|63.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defends a full length ball straight back
|63.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, advances to the pitch and works it to wide mid on
|63.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, stuck on the crease there as he defends on off stump
End of over: AUS 161/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 4)
|62.6 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, sits back and defends on off stump.
|62.5 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, FOUR, over the wicket, pitches outside leg and O'Keefe hammers a sweep shot that beats the fielder at fine leg
|62.4 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, turned away off his pads behind square leg
|62.3 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, gets forward and defends once again
|62.2 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, defends it down to the on side
|62.1 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, big shout as it spins sharply from outside off, probably got outside the line there
End of over: AUS 157/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 0)
|61.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, shuffles down and works it wide of mid on, no single as O'Keefe can't run.
|61.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, fends it down to short leg
|61.4 : Herath to Nevill, APPEAL, no run, shout for LBW, over the wicket though and probably pitched outside leg
|61.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, well flighted this time and he drives it to cover
|61.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, back and watchful defending on off stump again
|61.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, flat trajectory on off stump, he comes forward to defend
End of over: AUS 157/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 0)
|60.6 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, on his pads, defended down to mid wicket.
|60.5 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, prods forward defensively, nudges it away to the off side
|60.4 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, plays a back foot punch straight to mid wicket
|60.3 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, Yorker length on off stump and he defends it away
|60.2 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, flicked away off his pads, well fielded by the leg slip fielder
|60.1 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, full length ball on off stump and he pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: AUS 157/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 0)
|59.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, punches off the front foot to short cover.
|59.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended down towards short cover
|59.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, shuffles forward to defend it back down the on side
|59.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, back defending it away behind point
|59.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, gets a thick edge to ground, Mathews dives and fields it at slip
|59.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended down to silly point
End of over: AUS 157/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 0)
|58.6 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, played carefully down to mid wicket off a short length.
|58.5 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, defends a full ball with a dead bat on off stump
|58.4 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, plays a nice sweep shot but he hits it into the short leg fielder
|58.3 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, defends a full ball back to the bowler
|58.2 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, on the back foot defending this time
|58.1 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, plays back and is nearly bowled chopping one down that spins back in sharply
End of over: AUS 157/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 0)
|57.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, quicker ball hits the boot of the batsman as it angles down the leg side.
|57.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended away towards backward point off a good length
|57.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defends again from middle and leg stump
|57.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended down to short leg
|57.2 : Herath to Nevill, APPEAL, no run, back defending, pops up to the off side, Mathews scrambles for a catch and can't get there. They review for LBW, off the back pad. Line is all good, just looks a bit high. And yep, umpires call on height!
|57.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, back defending on off stump
End of over: AUS 157/8 (Nevill 9, O'Keefe 0)
|56.6 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, spins sharply, clips the pad and goes to leg slip.
|56.5 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, forward defending and it pops up, they are keen for a catch and LBW but it doesn't carry
|56.4 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, nudged away backward of point, they decide not to run with O'Keefe injured
|56.3 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, defended from the crease down to mid wicket
|56.2 : Sandakan to O'Keefe, no run, full on off stump and he defends it straight back
|56.1 : Sandakan to Lyon, OUT, no run, gets right back and across the crease to defend, spins from way outside off and past the bat, hits him in front and he's given out! Was it spinning too far though? The review is no good, hitting leg easily!
End of over: AUS 157/7 (Nevill 9, Lyon 8)
|55.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended off the back foot down to silly point.
|55.5 : Herath to Nevill, FOUR, good footwork as he gets there on the full and clips it away through mid wicket, well timed stroke to reach the boundary
|55.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, back defending on off stump this time
|55.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, looks to skip down the track, plays a tentative push to short cover
|55.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended down to silly point this time
|55.1 : Herath to Nevill, no run, forward in defence playing the ball to short leg
End of over: AUS 153/7 (Nevill 5, Lyon 8)
|54.6 : Sandakan to Lyon, no run, reaches forward to defend and it spins past the edge.
|54.5 : Sandakan to Nevill, one run, busy on his feet as he works it away to deep square leg
|54.4 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, tucks it down to the fielder at short leg
|54.3 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, plays a full ball off his stumps to mid wicket
|54.2 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, comes forward and defends a well flighted ball on off stump
|54.1 : Sandakan to Lyon, one run, cuts it away to deep cover for an easy single
End of over: AUS 151/7 (Nevill 4, Lyon 7)
|53.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, forward in defence playing it to cover.
|53.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended again with soft hands on off stump
|53.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defends it down to silly point
|53.3 : Herath to Nevill, no run, pushed away defensively into the off side
|53.2 : Herath to Nevill, no run, forward defending it down to silly point
|53.1 : Herath to Lyon, one run, very full on off stump, Lyon just is able to sweep it away and drags it to fine leg for a single
End of over: AUS 150/7 (Nevill 4, Lyon 6)
|52.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, two runs, full toss again, Nevill flicks it away through mid wicket for a couple.
|52.5 : Sandakan to Lyon, one run, sweeps a full toss out to deep square leg, lands just short of the fielder
|52.4 : Sandakan to Lyon, no run, forward defending and is beaten by a googly
|52.3 : Sandakan to Nevill, one run, on leg stump and he glances it away with the spin for a single
|52.2 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, works it defensively down to mid wicket
|52.1 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, shuffles back and defends it down to the leg side
End of over: AUS 146/7 (Nevill 1, Lyon 5)
|51.6 : Herath to Lyon, no run, defended to silly point.
|51.5 : Herath to Lyon, no run, goes back to defend a quicker ball off his stumps
|51.4 : Herath to Lyon, no run, forward to defend, this one spins sharply past the outside edge
|51.3 : Herath to Lyon, no run, on the front foot defending again
|51.2 : Herath to Lyon, no run, gets forward and defends well back to the bowler
|51.1 : Herath to Lyon, no run, pushed off the back foot towards extra cover
End of over: AUS 146/7 (Nevill 1, Lyon 5)
|50.6 : Sandakan to Lyon, DROPPED, one run, sweeps it hard and flat, Pradeep at short fine leg puts down the catch diving forward and to his left! He really should have taken that.
|50.5 : Sandakan to Lyon, no run, hits the pad but spins too far down leg as he looks to work it
|50.4 : Sandakan to Lyon, no run, full length ball on off stump and he defends
|50.3 : Sandakan to Lyon, FOUR, starts with a half tracker outside off, Lyon puts it away with a nice cut shot to the cover boundary
|50.2 : Sandakan to Starc, OUT, no run, another one! Starc on the back foot to a gentle short length ball, just punches it back at head height to the bowler! Australia lose 2/3 in the period before lunch and only the rain can save them now!
|That is lunch, and Sri Lanka have Australia in tatters. I said the rain can save Australia, and as they walk off the field it is very dark so it is not out of the question.
|Smith and Marsh looked comfortable for a while there but they both fell to the wise old hand of Herath with a couple nice sliders on to their pads, and now a victory looks very remote. Back in about 35 minutes when play is set to resume.
|Welcome back, we are ready to go after lunch. The rain and dark clouds threatened but it is fine enough to play. Good news, unless you are an Aussie supporter. Nathan Lyon the new man in.
|50.1 : Sandakan to Nevill, one run, nudged off the back foot away through the gully region for a single
End of over: AUS 140/6 (Nevill 0, Starc 0)
|49.6 : Herath to Starc, no run, defended off his stumps down to short mid wicket.
|49.5 : Herath to Starc, no run, gets well forward and defends it back down the off side
|49.4 : Herath to Smith, OUT, no run, comes forward to defend and plays the wrong line, beats the inside edge and hits the front pad on off stump, finger goes straight up! Smith knows he is finished but reviews it as the last recognised batsman...
|There is no miracle for Smith, that was plum in front and he leaves the field dejected. Was a fine fighting knock but he needed a hundred to get his team home one would feel.
|49.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, defended from middle stump straight back down the deck
|49.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, pushed from leg stump down to mid on
|49.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, pushes a full ball to short extra cover
End of over: AUS 140/5 (Smith 55, Nevill 0)
|48.6 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, pushed away to cover point for no run.
|48.5 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, back in the crease and he defends it spinning back from wide of the off stump
|48.4 : Sandakan to Nevill, no run, defends and runs it off the face, Mathews fields from slip
|48.3 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, goes to cut a short ball, thick bottom edge bounces away to short cover, no fielder there and they sneak a single
|48.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, back defending, played down the on side
|48.1 : Sandakan to Smith, APPEAL, no run, forward to defend and he overbalances, past the bat and Sri Lanka are all up for a catch! And the umpire agrees! Smith reviews it immediately. Looks like daylight between bat and ball, decision is overturned!
End of over: AUS 139/5 (Smith 54, Nevill 0)
|47.6 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defends it well on middle stump.
|Sandakan comes back into the attack
|47.5 : Herath to Nevill, no run, on the front foot driving it straight to extra cover
|47.4 : Herath to Nevill, no run, defended watchfully down to point from a good line and length
|47.3 : Herath to Marsh, OUT, no run, forward in defence with bat and pad and that looks very close, not out! Pad first? Sri Lanka think so and they review immediately. Yes it is definitely pad first, now to ball tracker... hitting middle stump!
|47.2 : Herath to Smith, one run, down the wicket and he drives towards mid off, sets off for a run on the shot and gets there comfortably
|47.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward defending it down to the off side
End of over: AUS 138/4 (Smith 53, Marsh 25)
|46.6 : de Silva to Smith, one run, tucked away to deep backward square for a single.
|46.5 : de Silva to Smith, no run, forward defending to the off side this time
|46.4 : de Silva to Smith, no run, back defending, some extra bounce and he fends it down to short leg
|46.3 : de Silva to Smith, no run, gets back to defend a length ball off his stumps
|46.2 : de Silva to Marsh, one run, driven away to deep cover for an easy single
|46.1 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, back on off stump defending, silly point chases hard to prevent a single
End of over: AUS 136/4 (Smith 52, Marsh 24)
|45.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, full on leg stump, nicely worked towards short mid wicket.
|45.5 : Herath to Smith, two runs, goes back and glances it away off his stumps, gets it away to fine leg
|45.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, defended down towards point this time
|45.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward defending it straight back
|45.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, down the track looking to flick it to leg, pops up off bat and pad and luckily lands safely at short point
|45.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, lets it go quite close to the off stump
End of over: AUS 134/4 (Smith 50, Marsh 24)
|44.6 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, comes right forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|Herath comes back
|44.5 : de Silva to Smith, one run, clips it off his pads away to deep square leg, that brings up 50 for the Australian captain
|44.4 : de Silva to Marsh, one run, works a full ball down the ground to long on for a single
|44.3 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, back defending and he plays it down to short leg
|44.2 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, comes forward again to defend on off stump
|44.1 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, defends a quicker ball down square on the off side
End of over: AUS 132/4 (Smith 49, Marsh 23)
|43.6 : Sandakan to Marsh, one run, tucked away off his pads to deep backward square.
|43.5 : Sandakan to Marsh, two runs, drives a flighted delivery and gets it away through the covers for a couple more
|43.4 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, strides forward to defend it back to the bowler
|43.3 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, sits back in the crease and defends on off stump
|43.2 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, gets forward and defends well down to extra cover
|43.1 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, on the back foot he eases it away into the gap at cover for a single
End of over: AUS 128/4 (Smith 48, Marsh 20)
|42.6 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, defends on middle stump, hits the splice but it doesn't pop up enough to create a chance for short leg.
|42.5 : de Silva to Smith, one run, low full toss on leg stump, clipped away to deep mid wicket
|42.4 : de Silva to Smith, no run, defended well on off stump
|42.3 : de Silva to Marsh, one run, nudged down to the off side, gets it wide of slip for a single
|42.2 : de Silva to Marsh, two runs, defends on off stump, gets a thick outside edge to run away through the gully region
|42.1 : de Silva to Smith, one run, tucked off his pads away to deep mid wicket
End of over: AUS 123/4 (Smith 46, Marsh 17)
|41.6 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, clipped through the leg side past mid wicket for a single out to the deep.
|41.5 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, works a full ball off his pads to mid wicket
|41.4 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, quicker ball outside off, he defends from the crease looking to cover the spin, it goes straight on past the edge
|41.3 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, defended off the back foot once again
|41.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, sits on the back foot and defends on off stump
|41.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, forward defending it back down the off side
End of over: AUS 122/4 (Smith 45, Marsh 17)
|40.6 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, defends watchfully on middle stump.
|40.5 : de Silva to Smith, one run, flicked away off the back foot down to fine leg for a single
|40.4 : de Silva to Smith, no run, gets well forward to defend just outside the off stump
|40.3 : de Silva to Marsh, one run, flicked away past the man at short leg for a single into the deep
|40.2 : de Silva to Marsh, no run, comes forward and defends it straight back
|40.1 : de Silva to Smith, one run, eased off his pads down to fine leg for a single
End of over: AUS 119/4 (Smith 43, Marsh 16)
|39.6 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, defended down to the man at short leg.
|They now take a quick drinks break
|de Silva to have a bowl
|39.5 : MDK Perera to Marsh, FOUR, full outside off, driven hard and there's a massive gap at cover that he finds with ease
|39.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, tucked away off his pads down towards fine leg
|39.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, gets back on his stumps and defends
|39.2 : MDK Perera to Marsh, one run, pushes with hard hands, gets it away down the on side for a single down the ground
|39.1 : MDK Perera to Marsh, FOUR, flighted outside the off stump, he strides forward and hammers it to the extra cover boundary. Super shot!
End of over: AUS 109/4 (Smith 42, Marsh 7)
|38.6 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, spins down the leg side and it's taken by the keeper.
|38.5 : Sandakan to Smith, two runs, nicely whipped away off his pads through square leg for a couple
|38.4 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, short length on off stump and he defends well off the back foot
|38.3 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, clips a full ball to short mid wicket
|38.2 : Sandakan to Marsh, one run, forward defending, gets it past silly point and picks up a single
|38.1 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, drives a full toss down to mid on and takes a quick single
End of over: AUS 105/4 (Smith 39, Marsh 6)
|37.6 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, defended watchfully down to silly point.
|Sandakan changes ends now
|37.5 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, shorter length, he punches to the bowler off the back foot
|37.4 : MDK Perera to Marsh, no run, comes forward and defends back to the bowler
|37.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, plays a nice lap sweep around the corner to deep fine leg
|37.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, full length ball outside off stump, he punches it back to the bowler
|37.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, sits back on his stumps to defend
End of over: AUS 104/4 (Smith 38, Marsh 6)
|36.6 : Herath to Marsh, FOUR, full on off stump, he strikes a drive superbly back down the ground, beats the dive of the mid off fielder.
|36.5 : Herath to Marsh, no run, defended down the off side again
|36.4 : Herath to Marsh, no run, forward defending it back down the off side
|36.3 : Herath to Smith, one run, nicely worked off the back foot and he eases it through mid wicket for a single, brings up the 100 for Australia
|36.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, defended away towards cover point
|36.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, punches to cover off the back foot
End of over: AUS 99/4 (Smith 37, Marsh 2)
|35.6 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, defended down to mid wicket this time.
|35.5 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, gets forward to defend just outside the off stump
|35.4 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, driven down to mid on, the fielder is deep there and he takes a quick single
|35.3 : Sandakan to Marsh, one run, defends and guides it away to the gap at point for a single
|35.2 : Sandakan to Marsh, APPEAL, no run, shout for LBW, spins in past the inside edge but the umpire rightly says not out
|35.1 : Sandakan to Marsh, no run, pushes forward and misses a half volley that spins past the outside edge
End of over: AUS 97/4 (Smith 36, Marsh 1)
|34.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, comes forward and defends it back down the track.
|34.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, punches to cover off the back foot
|34.4 : Herath to Marsh, one run, plays a nice front foot push and gets off the mark with a single to long off
|34.3 : Herath to Marsh, no run, gets well forward and defends it straight back down the pitch
|34.2 : Herath to Voges, OUT, no run, down the wicket driving back to the bowler. The Sri Lankans appeal for a caught and bowled, looked like a bump ball but they will check...
|The close up replay shows him digging into the ground, but the ball came up off the toe of the bat, Herath holds the catch and it is in fact out!
|34.1 : Herath to Voges, no run, pushes forward and defends down to short leg
End of over: AUS 96/3 (Smith 36, Voges 12)
|33.6 : Sandakan to Smith, FOUR, short length ball, he's back playing a quality punch drive through extra cover, well timed stroke gets to the boundary.
|33.5 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, defends a full ball straight back to the bowler
|33.4 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, uses his feet well, clips it nicely but finds the man at mid wicket
|33.3 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, reaches forward outside off stump to defend there
|33.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, pitches outside off and spins sharply down leg, well taken by the keeper
|33.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, let go wide outside off stump
End of over: AUS 92/3 (Smith 32, Voges 12)
|32.6 : Herath to Voges, no run, skips down, darted at his legs and he uses his pad to defend.
|32.5 : Herath to Voges, no run, defended from middle stump this time
|32.4 : Herath to Voges, no run, attempted sweep, false shot as it's too full, pitches outside off and spins away
|32.3 : Herath to Voges, no run, defended down to silly point with soft hands
|32.2 : Herath to Smith, three runs, tucked away nicely off his pads, placed away fine and it's a long chase for the fielder
|32.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, shuffles down and defends, off bat and pad just past silly point
End of over: AUS 89/3 (Smith 29, Voges 12)
|31.6 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, defends a full ball down to silly point.
|31.5 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, prods half forward, there is the googly and it spins the other way past the outside edge
|31.4 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, defended with a dead bat off his stumps
|31.3 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, down to the pitch and he drives hard back to the bowler, well fielded
|31.2 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, defended down to short leg off the inside half of the bat
|31.1 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, driven nicely down the ground to long on for a single
End of over: AUS 88/3 (Smith 28, Voges 12)
|30.6 : Herath to Voges, no run, defended again to silly point, maiden over for Herath.
|30.5 : Herath to Voges, no run, defends with a dead bat on middle stump
|30.4 : Herath to Voges, no run, drives and squeezes it out square to point
|30.3 : Herath to Voges, no run, watchful in defence on middle and leg stump
|30.2 : Herath to Voges, no run, advances, gets to the full toss and drives well, Herath gets a hand to it and makes a good save
|30.1 : Herath to Voges, no run, defended from middle stump down to short leg
End of over: AUS 88/3 (Smith 28, Voges 12)
|29.6 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, digs out a full length ball to mid wicket.
|29.5 : Sandakan to Voges, one run, worked down to long on for a single
|29.4 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, gets well forward and defends with soft hands
|29.3 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, nicely worked away off his pads to deep mid wicket
|29.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, sits back and defends on off stump
|29.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, gets forward and uses the pad to defend outside the off stump
End of over: AUS 86/3 (Smith 27, Voges 11)
|28.6 : Herath to Voges, no run, forward defending, quicker ball on middle and leg and played down to the on side.
|28.5 : Herath to Smith, one run, pushes to mid on and takes a good quick single
|28.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, taps it defensively back to the bowler
|28.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, advances and defends, inside edge lands just in front of short leg
|28.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, comes forward on off stump and he defends
|28.1 : Herath to Voges, one run, defends and a thick inside edge goes just past short leg, gets a single down towards fine leg
End of over: AUS 84/3 (Smith 26, Voges 10)
|27.6 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, back on off stump again and watchful in defence.
|Herath has the ball in hand for Sri Lanka
|27.5 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, cautiously played down to short leg
|27.4 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, back on his stumps and he defends
|27.3 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, worked off the back foot to short mid wicket
|27.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, short outside off, spins back sharply and Smith has to defend off his stumps
|27.1 : Sandakan to Voges, one run, starts with a full toss on the stumps, Voges works it down the ground to long on
End of over: AUS 83/3 (Smith 26, Voges 9)
|26.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward defending it back to the bowler.
|Now the umpires take another light reading and deem it to be too dark. It does look gloomy but hardly dangerous conditions out there with the spinners operating. But that's the way it goes in Test cricket, and they leave the ground. Tea has been taken.
|The 20 minute tea interval has passed, it looks as if the conditions haven't improved enough to enable play to resume so we will be delayed further.
|4pm: Still no sign of a return to action I'm afraid. Will update when we hear any news.
|Play will get underway in about 5 minutes. The weather has cleared away nicely, lets hope it stays that way! Stay tuned for the action.
|10:45am start if the rain holds off we are hearing. That's in about 25 minutes time.
|The covers are being removed now, fingers crossed the rain stays away and we get started fairly soon.
|As has been the story of this match however, the weather may have a say and at the moment it is preventing play from getting underway. There is some steady drizzle and the covers are on the field.
|Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. And what a thriller we have in store today! Australia have 7 wickets in hand and need a further 185 runs for victory.
|That's it for the day, stumps have been called. Hopefully the weather holds tomorrow and we can witness a great final day battle between these two teams. The equation is Australia need 185 runs, Sri Lanka need 7 wickets. See you tomorrow.
|The first over of the day will be bowled by Sandakan, Voges taking strike.
|26.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, pushes forward in defence, good grip and spin there as it passes the outside edge
|26.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, down the track and driving hard, he hits it straight to mid on
|26.3 : Herath to Smith, two runs, worked off his hip, glances it away nice and fine of the fielder for a couple
|26.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, defends, pops in the air just wide of Silva at silly point
|26.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward defending it down to short cover
End of over: AUS 81/3 (Smith 24, Voges 9)
|25.6 : Sandakan to Voges, FOUR, short length ball and he pulls very well to the mid wicket boundary, good placement to find the gap in the outfield.
|25.5 : Sandakan to Smith, three runs, full on leg and he sweeps it away square for a couple... wait add an over throw as a direct hit deflects away
|25.4 : Sandakan to Voges, one run, gets to it on the full, works it away to deep mid wicket
|25.3 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, defends a full length ball back to the bowler
|25.2 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, whipped off his pads nicely to deep backward square leg for a single
|25.1 : Sandakan to Voges, one run, nudged off the back foot to the gap at point for a quick single
End of over: AUS 71/3 (Smith 20, Voges 3)
|24.6 : Herath to Smith, no run, defended back to the bowler.
|24.5 : Herath to Smith, no run, pushes forward and is spins past the edge there, well bowled. Shouts for a catch and stumping but not a proper appeal
|24.4 : Herath to Smith, no run, drives down the on side, Herath sticks a boot out and stops it
|24.3 : Herath to Smith, no run, pushed in defence back to the bowler
|24.2 : Herath to Smith, no run, defended back down the on side
|24.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, forward in defence and he plays it to cover
End of over: AUS 71/3 (Smith 20, Voges 3)
|23.6 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, uses the feet well to get to it on the full, drives but finds the fielder at mid on.
|Herath comes back. The umps take a light reading but play goes on for now.
|23.5 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, on the back foot and he pushes down the on side
|23.4 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, worked down to leg and Mendis nearly gets a hand under it, lands just short of him
|23.3 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, full ball pushed to mid on, he takes the opportunity for a good quick single
|23.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, prods forward in defence, hits the pad but was outside the line of off stump
|23.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, back in the crease, worked with the spin towards mid wicket
End of over: AUS 70/3 (Smith 19, Voges 3)
|22.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended back to the bowler from a good line and length.
|22.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, pulled away from leg stump down to deep fine leg for a single
|22.4 : MDK Perera to Voges, one run, gets down the pitch and drives nicely to long on for a single
|22.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, comes forward and defends well on off stump
|22.2 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defends off the back foot down to mid wicket
|22.1 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, works it to mid wicket with a strong bottom hand
End of over: AUS 68/3 (Smith 18, Voges 2)
|21.6 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, gets back and across on off stump and is watchful in defence.
|21.5 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, turned to the leg side, Mendis makes a good save under the helmet
|21.4 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, full down leg this time and he misses
|21.3 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, gets right back in his crease to defend again
|21.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, cautious again as he defends on off stump
|21.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, careful as he defends off the back foot, that spins in from wide outside the off stump
End of over: AUS 68/3 (Smith 18, Voges 2)
|20.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended with soft hands on off stump.
|20.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, down the track and he drives well, the bowler fields cleanly
|20.4 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended down the off side of the pitch
|20.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, watchful in defence on middle stump
|20.2 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, shuffles down and pushes a full ball back to the bowler
|20.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked nicely away to deep mid wicket for a single
End of over: AUS 67/3 (Smith 17, Voges 2)
|19.6 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, hits him on the pad outside leg as he looks to defend.
|19.5 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, pushes forward outside off, beats the edge as he didn't know how much spin to play for
|19.4 : Sandakan to Voges, no run, full on leg stump and he defends it down to short leg
|19.3 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, full on his pads, tucked away to deep mid wicket
|19.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, works a full ball down to mid on
|19.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, short ball, he wants to pull but it's a googly and spins away, taken by the keeper
End of over: AUS 66/3 (Smith 16, Voges 2)
|18.6 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended to the off side this time.
|18.5 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, defended down to short leg with soft hands
|18.4 : MDK Perera to Voges, two runs, pushes forward outside off, gets a thick edge to run away through gully
|18.3 : MDK Perera to Voges, no run, reaches forward on off stump and defends, inside edge past the pad to short leg
|18.2 : The umpire has a long look as to whether there was an inside edge. Hard to tell, no evidence to suggest there definitely was. Ball tracker now, and it spins too much to miss leg!
|MDK Perera to Voges, APPEAL, no run, around the wicket, Voges forward in defence and it spins down the line past the inside edge, the umpire thinks it's straightened and gives it out!
|18.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked away off his pads to deep backward square leg
End of over: Sandakan to Burns, OUT, no run, short length outside off, Burns in position to cut and it spins in sharply off the deck, past the inside edge of the bat and he's bowled middle stump! AUS 63/3 (Burns 29, Smith 15)
|17.6 : .
|17.5 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, works a full length ball nicely down to long on for a single
|17.4 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, works a short length ball and it's stopped at short leg
|17.3 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, nudged down to the on side, just lands in front of short leg
|17.2 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, short length, spins down leg and it's taken by Chandimal
|17.1 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, pushes at a very wide ball outside off, googly and it spins away past the edge
End of over: AUS 62/2 (Burns 29, Smith 14)
|16.6 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, full on leg stump and he works it to mid wicket.
|Drinks come on to the field now
|Sandakan on now after the drinks break
|16.5 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, defended down to mid wicket
|16.4 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, looks to work it away, the fielders scramble for a catch on the leg side but neither can get a hand to it
|16.3 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, comes down the wicket and works it, inside edge on to pad and it rolls to mid off
|16.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, flicked away off his legs to deep backward square
|16.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, pushes a full ball, mid wicket gets across to collect
End of over: AUS 61/2 (Burns 29, Smith 13)
|15.6 : Herath to Burns, no run, opens the face as he pushes a full ball to cover.
|15.5 : Herath to Burns, no run, defends another ball pitching just outside leg
|15.4 : Herath to Burns, no run, full outside leg, he elects to pad this one away
|15.3 : Herath to Burns, no run, forward defending with bat and pad on leg stump
|15.2 : Herath to Burns, no run, stays back and defends on leg stump
|15.1 : Herath to Smith, one run, tucked off his pads to deep square leg for another easy single
End of over: AUS 60/2 (Burns 29, Smith 12)
|14.6 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, uses his feet and again defends down to mid wicket.
|14.5 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, defended off the back foot past short leg
|14.4 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, defends back down the off side this time
|14.3 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, sweeps and the leg slip fielder makes a good reflex stop
|14.2 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, shuffles down the pitch and defends down to mid wicket
|14.1 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, stays in the crease this time and defends on middle stump
End of over: AUS 60/2 (Burns 29, Smith 12)
|13.6 : Herath to Burns, one run, tries to work off leg stump, leading edge goes to the off side, past extra cover and down towards long off.
|13.5 : Herath to Burns, no run, gets well forward and defends back to the bowler
|13.4 : Herath to Smith, one run, pushed down to long off for an easy single
|13.3 : Herath to Burns, one run, worked away from leg stump to the fielder at deep square
|13.2 : Herath to Smith, one run, leg stump half volley is clipped away to deep square leg
|13.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, prods forward and defends nicely to cover
End of over: AUS 56/2 (Burns 27, Smith 10)
|12.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, plays a nice tuck away off his pads to deep backward square.
|12.5 : MDK Perera to Burns, one run, played nice and late on off stump, nudged backward of point for a quick single
|12.4 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, tries to work behind square and is struck on the pad outside leg
|12.3 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, shuffles down the wicket to defend again
|12.2 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, gets forward and defends it down to mid wicket
|12.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked nicely off his pads out to deep mid wicket for a single
End of over: AUS 53/2 (Burns 26, Smith 8)
|11.6 : Herath to Burns, no run, defended again down to extra cover this time.
|11.5 : Herath to Burns, no run, comes forward and defends it straight back
|11.4 : Herath to Smith, one run, pushed down the on side, gets it past the bowler and picks up a single
|11.3 : Herath to Burns, one run, drives and beats extra cover, gets a single to long off
|11.2 : Herath to Burns, no run, comes forward and pushes in defence back down the on side
|11.1 : Herath to Smith, one run, skips down to the pitch and he whips it away from outside off to deep mid wicket
End of over: AUS 50/2 (Burns 25, Smith 6)
|10.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked away to deep mid wicket for another single.
|10.5 : MDK Perera to Burns, one run, tucked away off his stumps wide of mid wicket for a single
|10.4 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, shuffles forward and defends again
|10.3 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, gets forward and defends with the spin to mid wicket
|10.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, plays a nice drive down to long on for a single
|10.1 : MDK Perera to Burns, three runs, flat delivery outside off, he plays a nice late dab down towards the third man boundary
End of over: AUS 44/2 (Burns 21, Smith 4)
|9.6 : Herath to Smith, APPEAL, no run, big shout for caught down the leg side there is given not out. They consider a review but decide not to.
|9.5 : Herath to Burns, one run, worked off leg stump, gets an easy single to mid on who is deep
|9.4 : Herath to Burns, SIX, down the track and he plays a lovely lofted off drive, all the way over the rope!
|9.3 : Herath to Burns, no run, full on off stump and he digs it out to mid off
|9.2 : Herath to Smith, three runs, down to the pitch and flicks it away nicely to the big gap at deep mid wicket
|9.1 : Herath to Smith, no run, advances and defends as Herath hits a perfect length
End of over: AUS 34/2 (Burns 14, Smith 1)
|8.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked from leg stump out to deep mid wicket for a single.
|8.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, worked to mid wicket again with the spin
|8.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, digs it out from off stump to short mid wicket
|8.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, prods defensively and keeps it out on off stump
|8.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, looks to work it away off his pads and misses, hit on the pad outside leg
|8.1 : MDK Perera to Khawaja, OUT, no run, Khawaja goes down to sweep but it is the wrong shot as Perera fired it in full and flat at the stumps, he missed and it hits his back leg dead in front!
End of over: AUS 33/1 (Burns 14, Khawaja 18)
|7.6 : Herath to Khawaja, one run, pushes from the crease, placed wide of mid off for another single.
|7.5 : Herath to Burns, one run, nicely driven down to mid off and he takes a good quick single
|7.4 : Herath to Burns, FOUR, down the track and he hacks it away over mid wicket, thick inside edge but enough power to reach the boundary
|7.3 : Herath to Khawaja, one run, swept nicely away to deep mid wicket for a single
|7.2 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, skips down the wicket, clips it to mid wicket, in the air briefly there
|7.1 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, stuck on the crease there as he defends a length ball on off stump
End of over: AUS 26/1 (Burns 9, Khawaja 16)
|6.6 : MDK Perera to Khawaja, one run, full ball on leg stump is clipped away to deep square for a single.
|6.5 : MDK Perera to Khawaja, no run, defends a good full length ball on off stump
|6.4 : MDK Perera to Burns, one run, advances and pushes defensively wide of mid off for a single
|6.3 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, sits on the crease this time to defend
|6.2 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, pushes a full ball back to the bowler again
|6.1 : MDK Perera to Burns, no run, forward on off stump and he defends
End of over: AUS 24/1 (Burns 8, Khawaja 15)
|5.6 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, defended calmly on off stump.
|Pradeep is replaced by the off spin of Perera
|5.5 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, plays a wristy drive outside off stump, beats the bat as it skids on low past the bottom edge
|5.4 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, defends it down to the off side
|5.3 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, forward defending with soft hands this time
|5.2 : Herath to Khawaja, FOUR, down the pitch and he plays a quality lofted drive, hard and flat over mid off
|5.1 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, hangs back in the crease and defends on off stump
End of over: AUS 20/1 (Burns 8, Khawaja 11)
|4.6 : Pradeep to Burns, FOUR, reaches out to drive a wide half volley, nice shot away to the backward point boundary.
|4.5 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, defends a short length ball away to cover point
|4.4 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, shuffles across and is solid in defence on off stump
|4.3 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, good length ball outside off stump and he steers it to backward point
|4.2 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, good length ball on the stumps, defended down to mid wicket
|4.1 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, forward defending it well towards extra cover
End of over: AUS 16/1 (Burns 4, Khawaja 11)
|3.6 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, gets forward and defends it back down the pitch.
|3.5 : Herath to Burns, one run, good footwork again as he drives to mid off and takes a quick single
|3.4 : Herath to Burns, no run, sits back in the crease and defends a length ball on middle stump
|3.3 : Herath to Burns, no run, comes forward on off stump and defends to cover
|3.2 : Herath to Burns, two runs, advances and clips it away over mid wicket, good aggressive strokeplay
|3.1 : Herath to Burns, no run, skips down the wicket and plays a nice drive down to mid off where it's well fielded
End of over: AUS 13/1 (Burns 1, Khawaja 11)
|2.6 : Pradeep to Khawaja, no run, shoulders arms outside the off stump.
|2.5 : Pradeep to Khawaja, no run, slides just down the leg side, Khawaja glances and misses
|2.4 : Pradeep to Khawaja, FOUR, off stump half volley is superbly driven back down the ground for four
|2.3 : Pradeep to Khawaja, FOUR, drives and edges, thick and fast off the bat and wide of second slip, races down to the boundary
|2.2 : Pradeep to Khawaja, two runs, defends a full ball with soft hands, thick outside edge and gully gets a hand on it, still able to pick up two runs
|2.1 : Pradeep to Khawaja, no run, shoulders arms to a good length ball angled across towards the slips
End of over: AUS 3/1 (Burns 1, Khawaja 1)
|1.6 : Herath to Burns, no run, leans forward and pushes a full length ball to cover.
|1.5 : Herath to Burns, no run, lets it go a foot outside the off stump
|1.4 : Herath to Khawaja, one run, worked off his pads and he gets it down the ground to long on, nice shot to get off the mark
|1.3 : Herath to Khawaja, no run, forward on off stump and he defends
|1.2 : Herath to Warner, OUT, no run, huge wicket early for SL! Warner advancing looking to flick it with the spin, plays all around it and is bowled! Not sure what he was trying to do there second ball really, was a pretty poor shot.
|1.1 : Herath to Warner, no run, comes forward on off stump and defends
End of over: AUS 2/0 (Warner 1, Burns 1)
|0.6 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, left alone wide of the off stump on a good length.
|Like in the first innings, Herath will open the bowling.
|0.5 : Pradeep to Warner, one run, punches firmly to mid off and takes a good quick single
|0.4 : Pradeep to Warner, no run, chases a drive outside the off stump and he's beaten, that was a poor shot away from his body
|0.3 : Pradeep to Burns, one run, good length ball, he defends and a thick inside edge goes to square leg for a quick single
|0.2 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, full on off stump, he looks to drive and mistimes it down to mid off
|0.1 : Pradeep to Burns, no run, well left just outside the off stump
|0.0 : All set for the Australian innings, Pradeep running in bowling to Burns.