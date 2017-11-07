|0.0 : Good news people! We are going to have a game. The wait has finally paid off. The crowd which has been so enthusiastic surely deserves it.
|This New Zealand's tour of India showed that there is hardly anything that separates the two sides. If the one-dayers displayed closely fought contests, the T20Is aren't far off. The Kiwis were thrashed in the first match only for the favours to be returned to the hosts. Now, here we are at Thiruvananthapuram for the decider.
|PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar say footprints are visible, hence there will be spin available. They reckon with the revised conditions the spinners might not come in play. Opines the ground and the outfield look really beautiful.
|TOSS - New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first.
|Kane Williamson admits they would want to see how the surface plays. Mentions it is a decider and they will try and pick early wickets to put India under pressure. Informs there is one change in the side. Adam Milne, who is a little sick, is replaced by Tim Southee
|Virat Kohli says he wanted to bowl first too. He feels it is a damp wicket. Expects it to have moisture. He admits they would come out and hope to bat well and put the opposition under pressure. Informs they have two changes - Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj go out. Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey come in.
|So after a long wait, the men who matter are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India. They will hope to give India a blazing start, with only 8-overs per side we can expect some fire crackers from early on. Trent Boult will open the bowling for New Zealand.
|0.1 : T Boult to R Sharma, Starts off with an inswinger but on the pads. Rohit Sharma plants his front foot forward and flicks it down to fine leg for a run. India are underway. The ball goes to the fielder quite slowly as the outfield is really damp.
|0.2 : T Boult to S Dhawan, A peach! Fuller in length by Boult from wide of the crease. He angles it into the batsman and then gets it to swing away. Dhawan plays a lazy shot and gets beaten.
|0.3 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Almost a run out! What was Dhawan doing there? He looks quite lazy. Boult pulls his length back and pitches it on off. Dhawan taps it besides the pitch and sets off for a run. Seeing Boult get to the ball quickly, Sharma sends him back. However, Dhawan just stays where he is and now Trent gets to the ball which makes Dhawan wake up from his slumber. Perhaps he did not expect Boult to charge towards the ball. Trent underarms a throw to the striker's end but misses. Had h
|0.4 : T Boult to S Dhawan, In the air.... but safe! Dhawan is living dangerously here! Fullish ball on middle, swings away. Dhawan tries to go big but gets an outside edge which goes down to third man. Sodhi there does not get to it but stops a boundary. The batsmen take two.
|0.5 : T Boult to S Dhawan, FOUR! this time to the right of Sodhi! Dhawan comes down the track and goes over point and beats the diving Sodhi at third man for a boundary. This should get him going.
|0.6 : T Boult to S Dhawan, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. An eventful over 7 from it.
|Spin from the other end! Mitchell Santner is into the attack. Also the groundsman brought in some saw dust.
|1.1 : M Santner to R Sharma, TURN! Flatter from Santner on middle, it turns and bounces away sharply. Sharma goes back and tries to keep it out but gets beaten. That just goes over the middle stump. The Indian spinner must be licking their fingers.
|1.2 : M Santner to R Sharma, Shorter in length on middle, Sharma pulls it through square leg for a couple.
|1.3 : M Santner to R Sharma, Quicker on the stumps, Sharma pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.4 : M Santner to R Sharma, FOUR! He did not get all off it but still enough to reach the boundary on this damp outfield. Santner fires it on middle, Sharma rocks back and pulls it but not off the middle, through mid on. Williamson puts in a chase, dives but all in vain.
|1.5 : M Santner to R Sharma, Slower through the air, on middle, Sharma goes for the spin but gets beaten by the away turn.
|1.6 : M Santner to R Sharma, Darts it on the pads, goes on with the arm. Sharma tries to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards short third man for a leg bye.
|Tim Southee is into the attack.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, Slower ball on off, it was very slow. Sharma gets a bottom edge towards the leg side for a run.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to S Dhawan, OUT! Southee draws first blood! A very good catch by Santner! Southee again bowls a slower ball on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and tries to go big but miscues it towards point. Mitchell there tracks back, judges it brilliantly and takes it. A good catch by the spinner and Dhawan's innings comes to an end.
|Virat Kohli, the skipper, walks out to the middle.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, OUT! Two-in-two for Southee! The bowling change has worked wonders here! Southee bangs in a short one. Rohit Sharma goes for the pull but does not quite time it well. Santner again in the deep, dives forward and takes a good ow catch. New Zealand on top now.
|Shreyas Iyer strides out to the middle.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Slower ball on off, Kohli guides it down to third man for a run.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|Ish Sodhi is into the attack.
|3.1 : Ish Sodhi to V Kohli, FOUR! A much-needed one! Short to start off by Sodhi. Kohli camps back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.2 : Ish Sodhi to V Kohli, SIX! Beautiful! !0 from the first two balls. TOsses it up this time on middle, Kohli just lofts it over the long on fence for a maximum.
|3.3 : Ish Sodhi to V Kohli, Pushes it towards covers for a run.
|3.4 : Ish Sodhi to S Iyer, Shorter in length on off, Iyer plays it towards cover for a run.
|Kohli is gone! But is it a dead ball? Is it a no ball? Did it hit the spider cam? The are checking it upstairs...
|3.5 : Ish Sodhi to V Kohli, OUT! Sodhi gets the big fish! Kohli was looking dangerous there! A huge wicket. Sodhi once again bowls it short on middle, Kohli rocks back and tries to pull but does not quite hit the middle. It goes towards Boult at deep mid-wicket, who at first fails to sight the ball but completes a good catch. He would be relived as you don't want to drop Kohli. The umpires ask Kohli to wait to check for the no ball. Replays show the front foot is fine and Kohli walking back. Thre
|Manish Pandey walks out to the middle.
|3.6 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Flatter on off, Pandey taps it towards covers and sets off for a quick run. The fielder fires a throw at the keeper but the batsman dives to get in. No harm done.
|Tim Southee to bowl out. It has started to drizzle again, if it did stop anytime in between...
|4.1 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, FOUR! Fine shot. On a length outside off, Pandey backs away and punches it through the covers. The outfield is slow but the ball still makes it to the ropes before sweeper cover can get across.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Not a wide. Pandey is not happy at all. He shuffles across his sticks and Southee delivers a slower ball around middle. Pandey looks to help it fine but misses. That should have been a wide, unless the umpire felt it brushed something. Nothing from the replays.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Similar to the first ball of the over. Punched through the covers again but this time sweeper is moved a bit squarer. Just a single.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Excellent fielding! A length ball on middle, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket but Martin Guptill throws himself to his right and stops the ball. Wet outfield or not, these Kiwis do not care.
|Run out appeal! Is Iyer safe?
|4.5 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Safe. A short ball in line of the stumps, perhaps a bit slower. Iyer pulls it through mid-wicket and calls for the second on the throw from Henry Nicholls. It is a bit risky and he has to dive in. The run out appeal is referred upstairs and replays show that the throw is a bit high and that has allowed Manish to get in.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, This time he goes over covers. Absolutely no justice to the shot as the slowness of the outfield allows the fielder to get to the ball. Two runs taken. 2-0-13-2 for Southee. Terrific bowling.
|5.1 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, WIDE. That is definitely a wide. Fired down the leg side, Pandey cannot get his flick across but he is awarded an extra delivery and his team, an extra run.
|Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, SIX! Magnificent hit! Floated a bit on middle, Pandey gets underneath this and lofts this as clean as a whistle over long on!
|5.2 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Excellently tossed up outside off, Manish looks to slog but misses. The keeper whips off the bails but no appeal made.
|5.3 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Banged in short, pulled away for a single.
|5.4 : Ish Sodhi to S Iyer, OUT! Taken in the deep! Tossed up outside off, Iyer comes down the track and looks to go across the line. However, he is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and miscues this straight up in the air. Martin Guptill calls for it at long off and takes it comfortably. Cannot blame Iyer. This game has done it to him.
|HARDIK PANDYA walks in at number 6, replacing Iyer.
|5.5 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, WHAT A CATCH! Calm down. It is not a catch. Tossed up outside off, Pandey comes down the track and looks to go inside out. He does not time it well and for a second it does seem like Guptill will get to the catch from long off to his left. He dives forward but the ball lands in front. Just a single. Everyone is applauding the effort but such high are the standards that Guptill is angry with himself.
|5.6 : Ish Sodhi to H Pandya, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 2-0-23-2 tonight for Sodhi.
|MITCHELL SANTNER comes in to bowl his second over. Pandya on strike. Interesting battle.
|6.1 : M Santner to H Pandya, What a beauty to start. Floated outside off, Pandya pushes forward tamely but is beaten by the exaggerated away turn.
|6.2 : M Santner to H Pandya, Gets across and plays a paddle sweep, which nearly carries to short fine leg. Just a single.
|6.3 : M Santner to M Pandey, Dropped short, pulled away for a brace.
|6.4 : M Santner to M Pandey, Outside off, very full, bunted down to long off for just a single.
|6.5 : M Santner to H Pandya, SIX! ADMONISHED! Finally an Indian batsman gets hold of one. This is in the arc of Pandya, he gets the ball under his eyeline and khadoosh! Swings it over long on. Massive hit.
|6.6 : M Santner to H Pandya, Fired down the leg side, would have been a wide, but Hardik looks to sweep and the ball goes off something to short third man. It feels like glove but leg bye has been signalled.
|TRENT BOULT to bowl the final over of the innings. 80 still on?
|7.1 : T Boult to H Pandya, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
|Catch? Boundary? Whatever be the case, it is a superhuman effort.
|7.2 : T Boult to M Pandey, WICKET! Watch out...A bird... a plane...it is.... SANTNER MAAANNN! What a fielding effort. Please take a bow, mate. If you just look at the scorecard, you will read only de Grandhomme but this catch has to go into the account of Mitchell Santner. A short ball, around off, Pandey pulls it sweetly but does not have enough power. It seems to have split long on and deep mid-wicket but Mitchell Santner races to his right, keeps his eyes on the ball, then lifts himself horizo
|MS DHONI walks in at number 7, replacing Pandey.
|7.3 : T Boult to H Pandya, MISFIELD! Yorker outside off, Pandya squeezes it towards backward point who allows it through. By the time short third man gets to the ball before it reaches the fence, two runs are taken.
|7.4 : T Boult to H Pandya, A short ball outside off, Hardik looks to go inside out but miscues it. The ball lands safely over cover and the batsmen take a brace again.
|7.5 : T Boult to H Pandya, Tremendous! HP smashes this towards long off but Trent Boult dives to his left and stops it one-handed. A dot!
|7.6 : T Boult to H Pandya, Clips it through mid-wicket. Pandya wants the second but strangely Dhoni says no. INDIA FINISH ON 67/5.
|Mixed feelings. Too early to say whether this will be enough. The score looks less for an 8-over shootout but the pitch is not the truest while the outfield seems pretty damp.
|Nothing much can be said about the batsmen when they have to go hard from the beginning. There is absolutely no time to get an eye in and not surprisingly, the highest score was 17 by Pandey. Only three sixes were hit overall and four boundaries were scored.
|New Zealand were excellent with their bowling again. Southee set the tone with a double-wicket over while Boult was economical for his 1/13 in 2 overs. Sodhi chipped in with a couple as well but was expensive.
|So, what is the verdict? A few here feel that 68 might be 10 too much for the Kiwis on this slow track. No dew in sight, the ball is not getting wet, there is turn on the pitch and India have an excellent bowling attack at their helm. Let us see what happens...