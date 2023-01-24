|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|E Chigumbura
|16
|16
|2
|0
|100.00
|T Maruma
|23
|13
|1
|2
|176.92
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|BB Sran
|4
|1
|31
|2
|7.75
|JJ Bumrah
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1lb | 4 . 1 4lb . 1lb | . 4 1 1wd w 1wd . 1
|Last bat : E Chigumburac: Chahal b: Sran16(16b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:135/6 (19.6 Ovs)
|19.6 : India wins by 3 runs and wins the series 2-1
|Sran to Chigumbura, OUT, no run, drives it in the air towards cover. Chahal takes the catch.
|19.5 : Sran to Chigumbura, FOUR, gives the charge and swings. He gets a bottom edge that rolls into the third man fence
|Zimbabwe needs a Four from the last ball to win
|19.4 : Sran to Maruma, one run, pushes it towards cover for a single
|19.3 : Sran to Maruma, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|19.2 : Sran to Maruma, no run, Free Hit
|19.1 : Sran to Maruma, (no ball) FOUR, a very high full toss and Maruma drives it through extra cover for a boundary. No ball called and maruma has the free hit
|Sran to Maruma, wide, too far outside off stump
|
Sran to Maruma, SIX, swings it over deep square leg for SIX
End of over: ZIM 118/5 (Maruma 12, Chigumbura 12)
|18.6 : Bumrah to Maruma, one run, drives it towards long on.
|21 runs needed from the final over
|Sran to bowl the final over
|18.5 : Bumrah to Maruma, no run, defends the Yorker back to the bowler
|18.4 : Bumrah to Maruma, SIX, swings it over deep mid wicket for SIX
|18.3 : Bumrah to Maruma, two runs, swings it towards mid wicket for a couple of runs
|18.2 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, one run, pulls it towards long on
|18.1 : Bumrah to Maruma, one run, swings it towards long on
End of over: ZIM 107/5 (Maruma 2, Chigumbura 11)
|17.6 : Kulkarni to Chigumbura, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|17.5 : Kulkarni to Maruma, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|17.4 : Kulkarni to Maruma, no run, swings across the line and misses
|17.3 : Kulkarni to Chigumbura, leg bye, swings and misses. Off the pad the ball goes towards backward point
|17.2 : Kulkarni to Maruma, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|17.1 : Kulkarni to Waller, OUT, no run, looks to slice it over short third man but Bumrah jumps and takes a wonderful catch
End of over: ZIM 100/4 (Waller 10, Chigumbura 7)
|16.6 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, FOUR, gives the charge and drives it through cover for a boundary.
|16.3 : Bumrah to Waller, one run
|16.2 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, one run
|16.1 : Bumrah to Waller, one run
End of over: ZIM 97/4 (Waller 8, Chigumbura 6)
|15.6 : Patel to Chigumbura, two runs.
|15.5 : Patel to Waller, one run
|15.4 : Patel to Chigumbura, one run
|15.3 : Patel to Waller, one run
|15.2 : Patel to Waller, no run
|15.1 : Patel to Chigumbura, one run
End of over: ZIM 91/4 (Waller 6, Chigumbura 2)
|14.6 : Bumrah to Waller, no run.
|14.5 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, one run
|14.4 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, no run
|14.3 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, no run
|14.2 : Bumrah to Waller, one run
|14.1 : Bumrah to Chigumbura, one run
End of over: ZIM 88/4 (Waller 3, Chigumbura 2)
|13.6 : Chahal to Waller, two runs.
|Chahal to Chigumbura, two runs.
|13.5 : Chahal to Moor, OUT, no run
|Some technical issue with the broadcast.
|13.4 : Chahal to Moor, SIX, lofts it inside out over extra cover for SIX
|13.3 : Chahal to Moor, no run, tries the reverse sweep but misses
|13.2 : Chahal to Moor, no run, looks it loft it over cover but misses
|13.1 : Chahal to Moor, SIX, smashes this short ball over deep mid wicket for SIX
End of over: ZIM 74/3 (Moor 14, Waller 3)
|12.6 : Patel to Moor, one run, slogs it towards long on for a single.
|12.5 : Patel to Waller, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
|12.4 : Patel to Waller, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|12.3 : Patel to Waller, no run, punches it towards the cover fielder
|12.2 : Patel to Waller, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|12.1 : Patel to Moor, one run, drives it through point for a single
End of over: ZIM 71/3 (Moor 12, Waller 2)
|11.6 : Chahal to Waller, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|11.5 : Chahal to Moor, one run, swings it towards deep mid wicket
|11.4 : Chahal to Moor, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|11.3 : Chahal to Waller, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|11.2 : Chahal to Moor, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|11.1 : Chahal to Moor, SIX, swings this short ball over deep square leg for a huge SIX
End of over: ZIM 62/3 (Moor 4, Waller 1)
|10.6 : Kulkarni to Moor, one run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|10.5 : Kulkarni to Waller, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|10.4 : Kulkarni to Waller, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|10.3 : Kulkarni to Sibanda, OUT, no run, fuller length ball on the stumps, Sibanda looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
|10.2 : Kulkarni to Moor, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|10.1 : Kulkarni to Moor, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
End of over: ZIM 59/2 (Moor 2, Sibanda 28)
|9.6 : Chahal to Moor, one run, drives it towards mid on for a single.
|9.5 : Chahal to Moor, no run, pushes it towards cover
|9.4 : Chahal to Moor, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|9.3 : Chahal to Moor, no run, turns it towards short fine leg
|9.2 : Chahal to Moor, no run, looks to flick but misses
|9.1 : Chahal to Moor, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: ZIM 58/2 (Moor 1, Sibanda 28)
|8.6 : Patel to Moor, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single.
|8.5 : Patel to Masakadza, OUT, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad in line with the stumps. LBW appeal is upheld
|8.4 : Patel to Masakadza, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|8.3 : Patel to Sibanda, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|8.2 : Patel to Masakadza, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|8.1 : Patel to Masakadza, FOUR, reverse sweeps it past the short third man fielder for a boundary
End of over: ZIM 51/1 (Masakadza 10, Sibanda 27)
|7.6 : Chahal to Masakadza, one run, drives it towards long on for a single.
|7.5 : Chahal to Sibanda, one run, cuts it towards cover for a single to bring up 50 for Zimbabwe
|7.4 : Chahal to Masakadza, one run, punches it towards deep cover
|7.3 : Chahal to Sibanda, one run, punches it towards wide long off
|7.2 : Chahal to Sibanda, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|7.1 : Chahal to Sibanda, FOUR, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: ZIM 43/1 (Masakadza 8, Sibanda 21)
|6.6 : Patel to Sibanda, one run, pushes it through cover for a single.
|6.5 : Patel to Masakadza, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|6.4 : Patel to Sibanda, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards short fine leg
|6.3 : Patel to Sibanda, no run, blocks it back to the bowler
|6.2 : Patel to Sibanda, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|6.1 : Patel to Sibanda, no run, pushes it towards mid off
End of over: ZIM 40/1 (Masakadza 7, Sibanda 20)
|5.6 : Bumrah to Sibanda, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a quick single.
|5.5 : Bumrah to Masakadza, one run, pulls the short ball towards mid on. A slight fumble allows a single
|5.4 : Bumrah to Masakadza, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|5.3 : Bumrah to Masakadza, no run, defends it towards cover point
|5.2 : Bumrah to Masakadza, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses. A huge caught behind appeal is turned down
|5.1 : Bumrah to Masakadza, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: ZIM 38/1 (Masakadza 6, Sibanda 19)
|4.6 : Sran to Masakadza, one run, pushes it towards gully for a single.
|4.5 : Sran to Masakadza, no run, swings across the line but misses
|4.4 : Sran to Sibanda, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards backward square leg
|4.3 : Sran to Sibanda, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|4.2 : Sran to Sibanda, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|4.1 : Sran to Sibanda, FOUR, swings it over the mid on fielder for a boundary
End of over: ZIM 32/1 (Masakadza 5, Sibanda 14)
|3.6 : Kulkarni to Masakadza, no run, defends it towards cover.
|3.5 : Kulkarni to Sibanda, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
|3.4 : Kulkarni to Sibanda, no run, looks to swing it towards the leg side but misses
|3.3 : Kulkarni to Sibanda, FOUR, smashes it to the right of the bowler and collect another boundary straight down the ground
|3.2 : Kulkarni to Sibanda, FOUR, short ball outside off stump, Sibanda cracks it towards cover. The ball spins past the fielder and rolls into the fence. Jadhav got his fingers to it and he has injured himself
|3.1 : Kulkarni to Sibanda, FOUR, lofts it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
End of over: ZIM 19/1 (Masakadza 5, Sibanda 1)
|2.6 : Sran to Sibanda, one run, cuts it towards backward point for a quick single.
|2.5 : Sran to Sibanda, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|2.4 : Sran to Sibanda, wide, down the leg side
|Sran to Chibhabha, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball towards mid wicket. Chahal takes a sharp catch
|2.3 : Sran to Chibhabha, wide, down the leg side
|Sran to Masakadza, one run, tries to pull but gets a top edge towards fine leg
|2.2 : Sran to Masakadza, FOUR, drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
|2.1 : Sran to Masakadza, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: ZIM 11/0 (Chibhabha 5, Masakadza 0)
|1.6 : Kulkarni to Masakadza, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg.
|1.5 : Kulkarni to Masakadza, no run, drives it towards the extra cover fielder
|1.4 : Kulkarni to Masakadza, four leg byes, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes into the fine leg fence
|1.3 : Kulkarni to Chibhabha, one run, drives it towards mid wicket for a single
|1.2 : Kulkarni to Chibhabha, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|1.1 : Kulkarni to Chibhabha, FOUR, pulls this short ball through wide mid on for a boundary
End of over: ZIM 1/0 (Chibhabha 0, Masakadza 0)
|0.6 : Sran to Chibhabha, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg.
|0.5 : Sran to Chibhabha, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|0.4 : Sran to Chibhabha, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
|0.3 : Sran to Chibhabha, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|0.2 : Sran to Chibhabha, no run, tries to pull but gets hit on the body
|0.1 : Sran to Chibhabha, no run, defends it to the square leg fielder