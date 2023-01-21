|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mandeep Singh
|52
|40
|6
|1
|130.00
|KL Rahul
|47
|40
|2
|2
|117.50
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N Madziva
|2.1
|0
|19
|0
|8.77
|DT Tiripano
|3
|0
|11
|0
|3.67
|Recent overs : 1wd . . . . . 1 | 3 . . . 2 . | 1 . 2 . . .
|13.1 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR
|Maiden T-20 International fifty for Mandeep Singh and it has come from 40 balls with 6 FOURS and 1 SIX
|Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, goes on the back foot and slices it over point for a boundary
|
India wins by 10 wickets and the series is now level at 1-1
End of over: IND 99/0 (Rahul 47, Mandeep Singh 48)
|12.6 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, one run, steers it down towards third man for a single.
|Scores are level now
|12.5 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it towards mid on
|12.4 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through point for a boundary
|12.3 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|12.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, drives it through point for a single
|12.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, tries to pull but misses
End of over: IND 93/0 (Rahul 46, Mandeep Singh 43)
|11.6 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it towards wide long off for a boundary.
|11.5 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, two runs, pulls it towards deep mid wicket for two runs
|11.4 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, two runs, makes room and punches it over cover for two runs
|11.3 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
|11.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|11.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, no run, drives it towards the bowler
End of over: IND 84/0 (Rahul 45, Mandeep Singh 35)
|10.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through backward square leg for a single.
|10.5 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, cuts it towards cover point for a single
|10.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, gives the charge and drives it through wide mid on for a single
|10.3 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short mid on
|10.2 : Cremer to Rahul, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a huge SIX
|Fourth Umpire comes with the box of the balls
|10.1 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IND 74/0 (Rahul 37, Mandeep Singh 33)
|9.6 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover for a quick single.
|9.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep mid on for a single
|9.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, SIX, backs away and slices it over deep cover for SIX
|9.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, (no ball) one run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the long off fielder for a single. Chibhabha oversteps and time for Free Hit
|Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, punches it towards deep cover for a single
|9.2 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, pushes it towards deep mid on for a single
|9.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
End of over: IND 61/0 (Rahul 28, Mandeep Singh 30)
|8.6 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks it.
|8.5 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it to the square leg fielder
|8.4 : Cremer to Rahul, two wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles with the take and gives away two runs
|Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards long on
|8.3 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|8.2 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, drives it towards wide long off for a couple of runs
|8.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 55/0 (Rahul 25, Mandeep Singh 29)
|7.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long off.
|7.5 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, runs it down towards third man
|7.4 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, DROPPED, SIX, swings it towards deep square leg. Tiripano drops the catch and palms the ball over the fence
|7.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|7.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|7.1 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
End of over: IND 45/0 (Rahul 23, Mandeep Singh 21)
|6.6 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, works it through mid wicket for a single.
|6.5 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler
|6.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|6.3 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it down towards long off
|6.2 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, glances it off his pads into the fine leg fence
|6.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: IND 37/0 (Rahul 21, Mandeep Singh 15)
|5.6 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for a couple of runs.
|5.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|5.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, two runs, lofts it over mid off for a couple of runs
|5.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|5.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, gives the charge and lofts it through mid off for a boundary
|5.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 28/0 (Rahul 14, Mandeep Singh 13)
|4.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it to the point fielder.
|4.5 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, drives it towards cover for a single
|4.4 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it
|4.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it towards mid off for a single
|4.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary
|4.1 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, pulls it in the air towards long leg. two fielders goes for the catch but none of them able to catch it
End of over: IND 18/0 (Rahul 13, Mandeep Singh 4)
|3.6 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards point and wants a single but Mandeep sends him back.
|3.5 : Madziva to Rahul, two runs, punches it nicely through extra cover for two runs
|3.4 : Madziva to Rahul, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
|3.3 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder this time
|3.2 : Madziva to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
|3.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, punches it straight to the point fielder
End of over: IND 10/0 (Rahul 5, Mandeep Singh 4)
|2.6 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, makes room and looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg.
|2.5 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, gives the charge and pulls it to the square leg fielder
|2.4 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|2.3 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, two runs, swings it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|2.2 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|2.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, drives it through backward square leg for a single
End of over: IND 7/0 (Rahul 4, Mandeep Singh 2)
|1.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|1.5 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, two runs, drives it through backward point for two runs
|1.4 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|1.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it past the bowler
|1.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it to the cover fielder
|1.1 : Madziva to Rahul, three runs, drives it through mid wicket for three runs
End of over: IND 2/0 (Rahul 1, Mandeep Singh 0)
|0.6 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
|0.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|0.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|0.3 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the cover fielder
|0.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|0.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|Tiripano to Rahul, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
|0.0 : Welcome back