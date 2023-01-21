share
51882L
Home » Live Cricket Score » New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023 » Summary

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023, January 21, 2023

IND 103/0 (13.1)
NZ 24/5 (11.4)
Live
CRR: 2.06
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Mandeep Singh 52 40 6 1 130.00
KL Rahul 47 40 2 2 117.50
Bowlers O M R W Econ
N Madziva 2.1 0 19 0 8.77
DT Tiripano 3 0 11 0 3.67
Recent overs : 1wd . . . . . 1 | 3 . . . 2 . | 1 . 2 . . .
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
Commentary :
13.1 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR
Maiden T-20 International fifty for Mandeep Singh and it has come from 40 balls with 6 FOURS and 1 SIX
Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, goes on the back foot and slices it over point for a boundary
India wins by 10 wickets and the series is now level at 1-1
End of over: IND 99/0 (Rahul 47, Mandeep Singh 48)
12.6 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, one run, steers it down towards third man for a single.
Scores are level now
12.5 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it towards mid on
12.4 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through point for a boundary
12.3 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
12.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, drives it through point for a single
12.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, tries to pull but misses
End of over: IND 93/0 (Rahul 46, Mandeep Singh 43)
11.6 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it towards wide long off for a boundary.
11.5 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, two runs, pulls it towards deep mid wicket for two runs
11.4 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, two runs, makes room and punches it over cover for two runs
11.3 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes on the front foot and defends
11.2 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
11.1 : Sikandar Raza to Rahul, no run, drives it towards the bowler
End of over: IND 84/0 (Rahul 45, Mandeep Singh 35)
10.6 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through backward square leg for a single.
10.5 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, cuts it towards cover point for a single
10.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, gives the charge and drives it through wide mid on for a single
10.3 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, defends it towards short mid on
10.2 : Cremer to Rahul, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a huge SIX
Fourth Umpire comes with the box of the balls
10.1 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IND 74/0 (Rahul 37, Mandeep Singh 33)
9.6 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover for a quick single.
9.5 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep mid on for a single
9.4 : Chibhabha to Rahul, SIX, backs away and slices it over deep cover for SIX
9.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, (no ball) one run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the long off fielder for a single. Chibhabha oversteps and time for Free Hit
Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, punches it towards deep cover for a single
9.2 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, pushes it towards deep mid on for a single
9.1 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
End of over: IND 61/0 (Rahul 28, Mandeep Singh 30)
8.6 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks it.
8.5 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it to the square leg fielder
8.4 : Cremer to Rahul, two wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles with the take and gives away two runs
Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards long on
8.3 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
8.2 : Cremer to Rahul, two runs, drives it towards wide long off for a couple of runs
8.1 : Cremer to Rahul, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 55/0 (Rahul 25, Mandeep Singh 29)
7.6 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, drives it towards long off.
7.5 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, runs it down towards third man
7.4 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, DROPPED, SIX, swings it towards deep square leg. Tiripano drops the catch and palms the ball over the fence
7.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it to the point fielder
7.2 : Chibhabha to Rahul, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
7.1 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
End of over: IND 45/0 (Rahul 23, Mandeep Singh 21)
6.6 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, works it through mid wicket for a single.
6.5 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler
6.4 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
6.3 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it down towards long off
6.2 : Cremer to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, glances it off his pads into the fine leg fence
6.1 : Cremer to Rahul, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: IND 37/0 (Rahul 21, Mandeep Singh 15)
5.6 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for a couple of runs.
5.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
5.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, two runs, lofts it over mid off for a couple of runs
5.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
5.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, gives the charge and lofts it through mid off for a boundary
5.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 28/0 (Rahul 14, Mandeep Singh 13)
4.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it to the point fielder.
4.5 : Madziva to Rahul, one run, drives it towards cover for a single
4.4 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, defends it
4.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it towards mid off for a single
4.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary
4.1 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, pulls it in the air towards long leg. two fielders goes for the catch but none of them able to catch it
End of over: IND 18/0 (Rahul 13, Mandeep Singh 4)
3.6 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards point and wants a single but Mandeep sends him back..
3.5 : Muzarabani to Rahul, two runs, punches it nicely through extra cover for two runs
3.4 : Muzarabani to Rahul, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
3.3 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder this time
3.2 : Muzarabani to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
3.1 : Muzarabani to Rahul, no run, punches it straight to the point fielder
3.6 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, pushes it towards point and wants a single but Mandeep sends him back.
3.5 : Madziva to Rahul, two runs, punches it nicely through extra cover for two runs
3.4 : Madziva to Rahul, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
3.3 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, drives it to the cover fielder this time
3.2 : Madziva to Rahul, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
3.1 : Madziva to Rahul, no run, punches it straight to the point fielder
End of over: IND 10/0 (Rahul 5, Mandeep Singh 4)
2.6 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, makes room and looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg.
2.5 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, gives the charge and pulls it to the square leg fielder
2.4 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
2.3 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, two runs, swings it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
2.2 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
2.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, drives it through backward square leg for a single
End of over: IND 7/0 (Rahul 4, Mandeep Singh 2)
1.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
1.5 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, two runs, drives it through backward point for two runs
1.4 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
1.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it past the bowler
1.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it to the cover fielder
1.1 : Madziva to Rahul, three runs, drives it through mid wicket for three runs
End of over: IND 2/0 (Rahul 1, Mandeep Singh 0)
0.6 : Tiripano to Rahul, one run, comes forward and pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
0.5 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
0.4 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
0.3 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the cover fielder
0.2 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
0.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, no run, defends it back to the bowler
Tiripano to Rahul, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
0.0 : Welcome back