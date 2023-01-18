|Batsmen
|Recent overs : w . . 4 . 4 | 1wd . 4 . . . . | 1 1 . . 1 .
|Last bat : AR Patelc(sub): b: Madziva18(9b1x42x6) SR:200.00, FoW:164/6 (19.2 Ovs)
|19.6 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, Dhoni drives it towards deep point for a single.
|Zimbabwe have won by 2 runs. A huge upset at Harare. A brilliant over from Madziva
|19.5 : Madziva to Dhawan, one run, slices it towards square third man
|India needs 4 runs from last ball. Dhoni is on strike
|19.4 : Madziva to Dhawan, wide, full and wide Yorker outside off stump and clled a wide this time. A harsh call as the batsman was moving too far outside off stump
|Madziva to Dhawan, no run, moves outside off stump and lets it go outside off stump
|19.3 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, drives it to the cover fielder
|19.2 : Madziva to Patel, OUT, no run, lofts it hard but finds the long off fielder . W Masakadza takes the catch on the boundary
|Dhoni is on strike
|19.1 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 163/5 (Dhoni 16, Patel 18)
|18.6 : Tiripano to Patel, SIX, lofts it straight down the ground for SIX.
|8 runs needed from the final over now
|18.5 : Tiripano to Patel, two runs, swings it towards deep mid wicket
|18.4 : Tiripano to Patel, no run, looks to drive but misses
|18.3 : Tiripano to Patel, FOUR, cuts this short ball through point for a boundary
|18.2 : Tiripano to Patel, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|18.1 : Tiripano to Dhoni, one run, pulls this short ball towards deep square leg
End of over: IND 150/5 (Dhoni 15, Patel 6)
|17.6 : Muzarabani to Patel, no run, drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
|17.5 : Muzarabani to Patel, SIX, swings it straight down the ground over long on for a massive SIX
|17.4 : Muzarabani to Patel, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|17.3 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards long off
|17.2 : Muzarabani to Pandey, OUT, no run, looks to swing it straight but gets a leading edge towards cover. Tiripano takes the catch
|17.1 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it through mid wicket
End of over: IND 142/4 (Pandey 48, Dhoni 13)
|16.6 : Tiripano to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards long on.
|Another 29 runs needed from 18 balls now.
|16.5 : Tiripano to Dhoni, three wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles with the take
|Tiripano to Pandey, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg
|16.4 : Tiripano to Pandey, no run, defends it towards short cover
|16.3 : Tiripano to Pandey, wide, a slower ball down the leg side. Another wide
|Tiripano to Pandey, wide, fires this one down the leg side
|Tiripano to Pandey, two runs, drives it towards wide long on for two more runs
|16.2 : Tiripano to Pandey, two runs, drives it through mid wicket and comes back for the second run
|16.1 : Tiripano to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards backward point
End of over: IND 130/4 (Pandey 44, Dhoni 11)
|15.6 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, drives it through square leg.
|India needs 41 runs from last 4 overs
|15.5 : Madziva to Dhoni, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for two runs
|15.4 : Madziva to Pandey, one run, slashes it towards deep cover
|15.3 : Madziva to Pandey, FOUR, pulls it nicely through mid wicket for a boundary
|15.2 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, cuts it through point for a single
|15.1 : Madziva to Dhoni, wide, too far outside off stump
|Madziva to Dhoni, wide, short ball down the leg side
|15.2 : Madziva to Dhoni, no run
|15.1 : Madziva to Pandey, one run, makes room and drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 118/4 (Pandey 38, Dhoni 7)
|14.6 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, drives it towards wide long on for a single.
|Madziva is back
|14.5 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|14.4 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for a boundary
|14.3 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, pushes it towards third man
|14.2 : Muzarabani to Pandey, two runs, drives it through backward point for two runs
|14.1 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, comes down the track and pulls it through square leg
End of over: IND 108/4 (Pandey 34, Dhoni 1)
|13.6 : Cremer to Pandey, two runs, drives it through square leg for two runs.
|13.5 : Cremer to Pandey, no run, defends it
|13.4 : Cremer to Pandey, SIX, swings this full toss over long on for another SIX
|13.3 : Cremer to Pandey, SIX, gives the charge and lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
|13.2 : Cremer to Pandey, two runs, works it though mid wicket
|13.1 : Cremer to Pandey, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 92/4 (Pandey 18, Dhoni 1)
|12.6 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, no run, defends it towards mid off.
|12.5 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, drives it through cover
|12.4 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|12.3 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|12.2 : Muzarabani to Jadhav, OUT, no run, looks to force it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the stumps
|12.1 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, drives it through square leg
End of over: IND 89/3 (Pandey 16, Jadhav 19)
|11.6 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, drives it through mid wcket.
|11.5 : Cremer to Pandey, wide, down the leg side
|Cremer to Jadhav, one run, turns it towards short fine leg
|11.4 : Cremer to Jadhav, FOUR, gives the charge and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|11.3 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long on
|11.2 : Cremer to Jadhav, one run, sweep it towards deep square leg
|11.1 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IND 79/3 (Pandey 13, Jadhav 13)
|10.6 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long on.
|10.5 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|10.4 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, one run, turns it towards square leg
|10.3 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, SIX, comes down the ground and swings it over long on for SIX
|10.2 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, works it through backward square leg
|10.1 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, no run, drives it back to the bowler
Sikandar Raza to Pandey, wide, down the leg side
End of over: IND 69/3 (Pandey 11, Jadhav 6)
|9.6 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, turns it towards square leg.
|9.5 : Cremer to Jadhav, one run, turns it through mid wicket
|9.4 : Cremer to Jadhav, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|9.3 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, turns it through mid wicket
|9.2 : Cremer to Pandey, no run, looks to flick but misses
|9.1 : Cremer to Pandey, SIX, lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
End of over: IND 60/3 (Pandey 3, Jadhav 5)
|8.6 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, two runs, runs it down towards third man.
|8.5 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|8.4 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, two runs, works it through mid wicket
|8.3 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, no run, look to run it down towards third man but misses
|8.2 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
|8.1 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 55/3 (Pandey 2, Jadhav 1)
|7.6 : Chibhabha to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long off.
|7.5 : Chibhabha to Jadhav, one run, drives it towards long on
|7.4 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, OUT, no run, Mandeep chips the loft, he went to hit it on the bounce to long-off, but middled it too well and Mutombodzi ran in from the rope, dived forward and grabbed it inches from the ground
|7.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|7.2 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, two runs, swings it through mid wicket
|7.1 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, swings it wide of short fine leg fielder for a boundary
End of over: IND 47/2 (Mandeep Singh 25, Pandey 1)
|6.6 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, one run, pushes it towards cover.
|6.5 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, fetches the sweep from outside off and hits it to long-on
|6.4 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, one run, Mandeep eases it down to long-on
|6.3 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it towards cover
|6.2 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, looks to flick but misses
|6.1 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, squeezes it towards mid-wicket
End of over: IND 44/2 (Mandeep Singh 23, Pandey 0)
|5.6 : Chibhabha to Pandey, no run, Pandey taps it to the left of mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
|5.2 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, makes room and cracks it through cover for a boundary
|5.1 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it towards cover
|4.6 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it towards long on.
|4.5 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it towards cover point
|4.4 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, one run, works it tough backward square leg
|4.3 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, FOUR, makes room and slices but gets a thick outside edge towards third man for a boundary
|4.2 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, turns it towards square leg
|4.1 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, FOUR, drives it through backward point for a boundary
|3.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for another boundary..
|3.5 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary
|3.4 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, DROPPED, two runs, swings and gets a leading edge towards deep mid wicket. Muzarabani drops the catch
|3.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|3.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, two runs, swings it through mid wicket
End of over: IND 39/1 (Mandeep Singh 17, Rayudu 20)
|4.6 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it towards long on.
|4.5 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it towards cover point
End of over: IND 28/1 (Mandeep Singh 6, Rayudu 20)
End of over: IND 16/1 (Mandeep Singh 5, Rayudu 10)
|2.6 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, pulls it to the mid wicket filder.
|2.5 : Tiripano to Rayudu, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
|2.4 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards cover
|2.3 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point
|2.2 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, one run, gives the charge and looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|2.1 : Tiripano to Rayudu, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IND 13/1 (Mandeep Singh 4, Rayudu 8)
|1.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it towards cover point.
|1.5 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|1.4 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|1.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, looks to drive but misses
|1.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it off the front foot through extra cover for a boundary
|1.1 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|
Madziva to Mandeep Singh, wide, down the leg side
End of over: IND 8/1 (Mandeep Singh 0, Rayudu 8)
|0.6 : Tiripano to Rayudu, FOUR, comes down the track and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
|0.5 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|0.4 : Tiripano to Rayudu, FOUR, swings it towards wide long on for a boundary
|0.3 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|0.2 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, looks to defend but gets hit high on the pad
|0.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the stumps
|A golden duck for Rahul on T-20 denut