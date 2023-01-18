share
51881L
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023, January 18, 2023

IND 168/6 (20) ,
India won the toss and elected to bat
Live
CRR: 8.4
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
MS Dhoni 19 17 1 0 111.76
R Dhawan 1 2 0 0 50.00
Bowlers O M R W Econ
N Madziva 4 0 34 1 8.50
DT Tiripano 4 0 35 1 8.75
Recent overs : w . . 4 . 4 | 1wd . 4 . . . . | 1 1 . . 1 .
Last bat : AR Patelc(sub): b: Madziva18(9b1x42x6) SR:200.00, FoW:164/6 (19.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
19.6 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, Dhoni drives it towards deep point for a single.
Zimbabwe have won by 2 runs. A huge upset at Harare. A brilliant over from Madziva
19.5 : Madziva to Dhawan, one run, slices it towards square third man
India needs 4 runs from last ball. Dhoni is on strike
19.4 : Madziva to Dhawan, wide, full and wide Yorker outside off stump and clled a wide this time. A harsh call as the batsman was moving too far outside off stump
Madziva to Dhawan, no run, moves outside off stump and lets it go outside off stump
19.3 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, drives it to the cover fielder
19.2 : Madziva to Patel, OUT, no run, lofts it hard but finds the long off fielder . W Masakadza takes the catch on the boundary
Dhoni is on strike
19.1 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 163/5 (Dhoni 16, Patel 18)
18.6 : Tiripano to Patel, SIX, lofts it straight down the ground for SIX.
8 runs needed from the final over now
18.5 : Tiripano to Patel, two runs, swings it towards deep mid wicket
18.4 : Tiripano to Patel, no run, looks to drive but misses
18.3 : Tiripano to Patel, FOUR, cuts this short ball through point for a boundary
18.2 : Tiripano to Patel, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
18.1 : Tiripano to Dhoni, one run, pulls this short ball towards deep square leg
End of over: IND 150/5 (Dhoni 15, Patel 6)
17.6 : Muzarabani to Patel, no run, drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
17.5 : Muzarabani to Patel, SIX, swings it straight down the ground over long on for a massive SIX
17.4 : Muzarabani to Patel, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
17.3 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards long off
17.2 : Muzarabani to Pandey, OUT, no run, looks to swing it straight but gets a leading edge towards cover. Tiripano takes the catch
17.1 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it through mid wicket
End of over: IND 142/4 (Pandey 48, Dhoni 13)
16.6 : Tiripano to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards long on.
Another 29 runs needed from 18 balls now.
16.5 : Tiripano to Dhoni, three wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles with the take
Tiripano to Pandey, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg
16.4 : Tiripano to Pandey, no run, defends it towards short cover
16.3 : Tiripano to Pandey, wide, a slower ball down the leg side. Another wide
Tiripano to Pandey, wide, fires this one down the leg side
Tiripano to Pandey, two runs, drives it towards wide long on for two more runs
16.2 : Tiripano to Pandey, two runs, drives it through mid wicket and comes back for the second run
16.1 : Tiripano to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards backward point
End of over: IND 130/4 (Pandey 44, Dhoni 11)
15.6 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, drives it through square leg.
India needs 41 runs from last 4 overs
15.5 : Madziva to Dhoni, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for two runs
15.4 : Madziva to Pandey, one run, slashes it towards deep cover
15.3 : Madziva to Pandey, FOUR, pulls it nicely through mid wicket for a boundary
15.2 : Madziva to Dhoni, one run, cuts it through point for a single
15.1 : Madziva to Dhoni, wide, too far outside off stump
Madziva to Dhoni, wide, short ball down the leg side
15.2 : Madziva to Dhoni, no run
15.1 : Madziva to Pandey, one run, makes room and drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 118/4 (Pandey 38, Dhoni 7)
14.6 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, drives it towards wide long on for a single.
Madziva is back
14.5 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
14.4 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for a boundary
14.3 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, pushes it towards third man
14.2 : Muzarabani to Pandey, two runs, drives it through backward point for two runs
14.1 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, comes down the track and pulls it through square leg
End of over: IND 108/4 (Pandey 34, Dhoni 1)
13.6 : Cremer to Pandey, two runs, drives it through square leg for two runs.
13.5 : Cremer to Pandey, no run, defends it
13.4 : Cremer to Pandey, SIX, swings this full toss over long on for another SIX
13.3 : Cremer to Pandey, SIX, gives the charge and lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
13.2 : Cremer to Pandey, two runs, works it though mid wicket
13.1 : Cremer to Pandey, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 92/4 (Pandey 18, Dhoni 1)
12.6 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, no run, defends it towards mid off.
12.5 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, drives it through cover
12.4 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, one run, drives it towards deep cover
12.3 : Muzarabani to Dhoni, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
12.2 : Muzarabani to Jadhav, OUT, no run, looks to force it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the stumps
12.1 : Muzarabani to Pandey, one run, drives it through square leg
End of over: IND 89/3 (Pandey 16, Jadhav 19)
11.6 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, drives it through mid wcket.
11.5 : Cremer to Pandey, wide, down the leg side
Cremer to Jadhav, one run, turns it towards short fine leg
11.4 : Cremer to Jadhav, FOUR, gives the charge and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
11.3 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long on
11.2 : Cremer to Jadhav, one run, sweep it towards deep square leg
11.1 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: IND 79/3 (Pandey 13, Jadhav 13)
10.6 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long on.
10.5 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
10.4 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, one run, turns it towards square leg
10.3 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, SIX, comes down the ground and swings it over long on for SIX
10.2 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, works it through backward square leg
10.1 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, no run, drives it back to the bowler
Sikandar Raza to Pandey, wide, down the leg side
End of over: IND 69/3 (Pandey 11, Jadhav 6)
9.6 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, turns it towards square leg.
9.5 : Cremer to Jadhav, one run, turns it through mid wicket
9.4 : Cremer to Jadhav, no run, defends it back to the bowler
9.3 : Cremer to Pandey, one run, turns it through mid wicket
9.2 : Cremer to Pandey, no run, looks to flick but misses
9.1 : Cremer to Pandey, SIX, lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
End of over: IND 60/3 (Pandey 3, Jadhav 5)
8.6 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, two runs, runs it down towards third man.
8.5 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, no run, drives it back to the bowler
8.4 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, two runs, works it through mid wicket
8.3 : Sikandar Raza to Jadhav, no run, look to run it down towards third man but misses
8.2 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
8.1 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: IND 55/3 (Pandey 2, Jadhav 1)
7.6 : Chibhabha to Pandey, one run, drives it towards long off.
7.5 : Chibhabha to Jadhav, one run, drives it towards long on
7.4 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, OUT, no run, Mandeep chips the loft, he went to hit it on the bounce to long-off, but middled it too well and Mutombodzi ran in from the rope, dived forward and grabbed it inches from the ground
7.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it back to the bowler
7.2 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, two runs, swings it through mid wicket
7.1 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, swings it wide of short fine leg fielder for a boundary
End of over: IND 47/2 (Mandeep Singh 25, Pandey 1)
6.6 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, one run, pushes it towards cover.
6.5 : Sikandar Raza to Pandey, one run, fetches the sweep from outside off and hits it to long-on
6.4 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, one run, Mandeep eases it down to long-on
6.3 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it towards cover
6.2 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, looks to flick but misses
6.1 : Sikandar Raza to Mandeep Singh, no run, squeezes it towards mid-wicket
End of over: IND 44/2 (Mandeep Singh 23, Pandey 0)
5.6 : Chibhabha to Pandey, no run, Pandey taps it to the left of mid-wicket.
5.5 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, OUT, no run, looks to punch it through the off side but misses. The ball crashes into the stumps
5.4 : Chibhabha to Rayudu, no run, looks to run it down towards third man but misses
5.3 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
5.2 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, makes room and cracks it through cover for a boundary
5.1 : Chibhabha to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it towards cover
4.6 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, one run, drives it towards long on.
4.5 : Muzarabani to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it towards cover point
4.4 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, one run, works it tough backward square leg
4.3 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, FOUR, makes room and slices but gets a thick outside edge towards third man for a boundary
4.2 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, no run, turns it towards square leg
4.1 : Muzarabani to Rayudu, FOUR, drives it through backward point for a boundary
3.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for another boundary..
3.5 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary
3.4 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, DROPPED, two runs, swings and gets a leading edge towards deep mid wicket. Muzarabani drops the catch
3.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
3.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, two runs, swings it through mid wicket
End of over: IND 39/1 (Mandeep Singh 17, Rayudu 20)
End of over: IND 28/1 (Mandeep Singh 6, Rayudu 20)
3.6 : Madziva to Rayudu, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for another boundary.
3.5 : Madziva to Rayudu, FOUR, drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary
3.4 : Madziva to Rayudu, DROPPED, two runs, swings and gets a leading edge towards deep mid wicket. Muzarabani drops the catch
3.3 : Madziva to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
3.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, one run, swings it through mid wicket
3.1 : Madziva to Rayudu, APPEAL, leg bye, swings and misses. Off the pad the ball goes towards point
End of over: IND 16/1 (Mandeep Singh 5, Rayudu 10)
2.6 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, no run, pulls it to the mid wicket filder.
2.5 : Tiripano to Rayudu, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
2.4 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards cover
2.3 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, defends it towards point
2.2 : Tiripano to Mandeep Singh, one run, gives the charge and looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pad
2.1 : Tiripano to Rayudu, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: IND 13/1 (Mandeep Singh 4, Rayudu 8)
1.6 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, pushes it towards cover point.
1.5 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it to the point fielder
1.4 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, defends it back to the bowler
1.3 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, looks to drive but misses
1.2 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, FOUR, drives it off the front foot through extra cover for a boundary
1.1 : Madziva to Mandeep Singh, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
Madziva to Mandeep Singh, wide, down the leg side
End of over: IND 8/1 (Mandeep Singh 0, Rayudu 8)
0.6 : Tiripano to Rayudu, FOUR, comes down the track and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
0.5 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, defends it back to the bowler
0.4 : Tiripano to Rayudu, FOUR, swings it towards wide long on for a boundary
0.3 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, drives it to the point fielder
0.2 : Tiripano to Rayudu, no run, looks to defend but gets hit high on the pad
0.1 : Tiripano to Rahul, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the stumps
A golden duck for Rahul on T-20 denut