|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the coin flip. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes, New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson calls Tails and it lands in his favour. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BAT FIRST!
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says it looks like a good surface. Further adds they have played quite a few games here so they know it is a good wicket. States it is a new day so he hopes they get the job done. Mentions they are playing against a quality side and he hopes they can do well. Informs they have one change, Ferguson comes in for Southee.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to bat first too. States it is a fresh wicket, it looks nice and hard and it should be similar. Further adds there is rain around so the ball might just be difficult to grip. Mentions they have played two good games in Manchester and they hope it is another good game, they need to remember the good things and do the basics right. Informs there is one change, Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal (In for Kuldeep Yadav), Jasprit Bumrah.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson (In for Tim Southee), Trent Boult.
|Time for the National Anthems! The two sides make their way out to the middle. New Zealand will sing their first and then it will be India's turn.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems! The Indian players are in a huddle. The Kiwi openers, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls make their way out to the middle. The right-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
|Action straightaway! A review on the first ball itself! A huge shout for an LBW was turned down and India have taken a review. Looks close.
|0.1 : B Kumar to M Guptill, NOT OUT! The impact is umpire's call and the wickets is missing! India lose the review on the first ball itself. It looked close initially but turned out to be a bad review. A good ball to begin with by Kumar though. This starts on middle and then comes back in. Guptill looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. After a long chat, India review. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call is the right one.
|0.2 : B Kumar to M Guptill, Good length again, this time Guptill gets bat on ball and keeps it out.
|0.3 : B Kumar to M Guptill, Good shot! This is slightly fuller and on off, MG strokes it right off the middle but to mid off.
|0.4 : B Kumar to M Guptill, A muted appeal this time! This lands on off and it jags back in after pitching. Guptill plants his front foot forward and tries to defend outside the line but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|0.5 : B Kumar to M Guptill, Brilliant, brilliant bowling! Brought the lat ball back in, this time gets it to leave the right-hander after landing it on off. Guptill this time ends up playing inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|0.6 : B Kumar to M Guptill, A maiden to begin with by Kumar! Top stuff! The last ball too is right on the money. On a good length and on middle, Guptill defends it out.
|Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Bumrah too starts well! He lands it on a length and just outside off, it pitches and moves away. Nicholls lets it be.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, BEATEN! This delivery moved a long way. This starts around middle and leg and the keeps tailing away. Pitches and moves away further. Nicholls looks to put bat on ball but is beaten.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Confusion but no harm done! A back of a length ball on middle, Nicholls defends it towards cover-point. He wants a run but is sent back in time.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Another one on a length and around off, Nicholls pushes it to mid off.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, 5 dots in a row for Bumrah as well! Back of a length ball on off, Nicholls defends it onto the ground. Will there be back-to-back maidens for India?
|1.6 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Two maidens in a row for India! Bumrah too bowls a splendid first. The Indians seem up for this. Another one on a length and on middle, Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler.
|2.1 : B Kumar to M Guptill, Takes a few steps down the track, not sure though if he did that to negotiate the swing or to attack the bowler. Kumar continues to land it on a length and MG keeps it out.
|2.2 : B Kumar to M Guptill, A good slower one on off, Guptill though blocks it out.
|2.3 : B Kumar to M Guptill, Well fielded! 15 dot balls in a row now! This is slightly fuller and on middle. Guptill hits it back firmly towards the bowler who sticks his right hand out and stops it.
|2.4 : B Kumar to M Guptill, 16 dots in a row! On the pads, Guptill works it to mid-wicket.
|2.5 : B Kumar to M Guptill, New Zealand are finally underway! Kumar bowls this one a little too straight, Guptill works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|2.6 : B Kumar to H Nicholls, Another excellent over for India! This is on a length and around off, Nicholls keeps it out.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, That was nippy! This lands outside off and then skids through. Guptill shoulders arms to this one.
|3.2 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, On the stumps this time, Guptill goes back and keeps it out.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Once again Bumrah strikes in his first spell! The speed gun shows 138 KPH but that looked a lot quicker. Another failure for Guptill and New Zealand have been rocked very early. This lands on a length and around off, there is a little extra bounce and the ball straightens. Guptill looks to defend it off the back foot but does so inside the line. The ball hits the outside edge and flies towards second slip. Virat Kohli takes a sharp chance moving
|Kane Williamson is the new man in.
|3.4 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Almost another one! This is brilliant by the two Indian seamers! This time Bumrah lands it just outside off, now due to his action, it seems it would come back in so that makes Williamson play. The ball though straightens and beats the outside edge.
|3.5 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Good shot but for no runs! Back of a length on off, Williamson goes back and guides it nicely but straight to point.
|3.6 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Kane Williamson is off the mark! Another one outside off, Williamson guides it towards point. Rahul dives to his left and makes a diving stop. Not cleanly and hence, it is an easy single.
|4.1 : B Kumar to K Williamson, This is angled into the pads, Williamson works it to fine leg and takes one.
|4.2 : B Kumar to H Nicholls, Back of a length on middle, Nicholls pushes it to mid on.
|4.3 : B Kumar to H Nicholls, Around middle and off, Nicholls shuffles across and works it to mid on.
|4.4 : B Kumar to H Nicholls, Good running! Nicholls is off the mark now! This is around off, Henry drops it on the off side, beside the pitch and takes off. Williamson and Kumar almost collide but no harm done.
|4.5 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Slightly outside off and on a length. Williamson plays it late down to third man and takes one.
|4.6 : B Kumar to H Nicholls, A couple now! This is on middle, Nicholls works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|5.1 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Back of a length and on off, Williamson pushes it to cover-point.
|5.2 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Another length ball and outside off, KW lets it be.
|5.3 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Drifts this onto the pads, Williamson works it to the right of mid on and takes one.
|5.4 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on off, Nicholls stands tall and keeps it out.
|5.5 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Attacks the off pole and HN keeps it out.
|5.6 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Another dot to end! On a good length and on off, Nicholls pushes it to mid off.
|6.1 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson guides it to point.
|6.2 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Finds the gap this time and a misfield sees Williamson take two! Shorter and outside off, Williamson pushes it through cover-point. Jadeja goes after it from point. He slides to stop it but fails to do so and the batters run one more on the misfield.
|6.3 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Good length and on off, defended.
|6.4 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Good fielding! Jadeja makes up for the misfield earlier! Shorter and outside off, Williamson guides it to the left of Jadeja. Ravindra dives to that side and stops it.
|6.5 : B Kumar to K Williamson, This is just outside off, Williamson watches it closely and lets it go to the keeper.
|6.6 : B Kumar to K Williamson, This is slightly fuller and outside off, this one comes back in a little. Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The runs are just not coming for New Zealand.
|7.1 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Nicholls was way too late in the shot there! It is on the body and it is a shorter delivery. It hurries the batsman. Nicholls looks to pull but the ball hits the higher portion and lobs in the vacant square leg region for one.
|7.2 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man for one.
|7.3 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, Close! This is on a length and around off, this one jags back in after pitching. Nicholls looks to defend but gets beaten. The ball hits the thigh pad and goes towards second slip. The fielder there dives forward and tries to catch it but the ball lands short. Would not have mattered though as there was not bat.
|7.4 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, This is on middle, Nicholls works it wide of mid on for two.
|7.5 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, The change of angle almost does the trick! This is a back of a length ball around off, it pitches and moves away. Nicholls has a tentative poke at it but gets beaten.
|7.6 : J Bumrah to H Nicholls, FOUR! A welcome boundary for New Zealand! It is also the first of the game. Very good shot, just used the pace of the bowler and found the gap. Slightly fuller by Bumrah this time and it is on off, Nicholls leans into it and strokes it past the diving mid off fielder.
|8.1 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson pushes it back to the bowler.
|8.2 : B Kumar to K Williamson, FOUR! That is just a mere push! Excellent timing. Not a very bad delivery, it is on middle and just behind a fuller length. Williamson shows the full face of the bat and strokes it past mid on who does run after it but had no chance. 2 boundaries in the last 3 balls for New Zealand.
|8.3 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Good length and on off, defended.
|8.4 : B Kumar to K Williamson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|8.5 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Another back of a length ball on off, Williamson pushes it to mid off.
|8.6 : B Kumar to K Williamson, Good running! On the fuller side, Williamson strokes it towards wide mid off and sets off. Pandya picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. 13 from the last two overs.
|Hardik Pandya is on now!
|9.1 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Excellent running again! This is on the pads, it is worked towards fine leg. They take one and Williamson wants a second. He has to hurry but completes it easily in the end.
|9.2 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Confusion! This is on the pads, Williamson looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards fine leg. They take one. Nicholls and gets to his end and goes for a second but then sees Williamson is not interested so heads back. Leg bye signaled!
|9.3 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Good length and on off, HN defends it out.
|9.4 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Back of a length on off, Nicholls defends it out.
|9.5 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Down the leg side, Nicholls does look to flick but misses. Wided.
|H Pandya to H Nicholls, Good length and on off, Williamson defends it out.
|9.6 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, A dot to end Powerplay 1! A brilliant first 10 for India. They have got a wicket and have not given anything away too. New Zealand are 27 for 1. This is shorter and the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|Ravindra Jadeja is on now!
|10.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|10.2 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, This is tossed up on off, Williamson pushes it with the turn through covers for one.
|10.3 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out! This lands outside off and then turns back in. Nicholls goes back and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It seemed to be going down leg.
|10.4 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, FOUR! This is fuller and around leg stump, Nicholls goes down on one knee and looks to sweep. It goes off the bottom edge and past the leg slip fielder for a boundary.
|10.5 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Another sweep shot, this time it is hit through square leg for one.
|10.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Another single as KW guides it to point. 7 runs in the over.
|11.1 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Pushes and misses! Shorter and outside off, Williamson goes back and looks to push it through covers but misses.
|11.2 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Back of a length and on off, this is defended.
|11.3 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Fuller and on off, Williamson pushes it to covers.
|11.4 : H Pandya to K Williamson, FOUR! Too short and put away! This is a half tracker, it sits up to be hit. Williamson goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket. Runs have now started to come. 500 runs up for Kane Williamson in this World Cup.
|11.5 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Just outside off, Williamson lets it be.
|11.6 : H Pandya to K Williamson, A dot to end so just the boundary from the over! This is on off, Williamson looks to work it on the leg side. He closes the face of the bat a little too early. A soft leading edge is induced to covers.
|12.1 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, From around the wicket, Jadeja lands this around off, it turns back in. Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|12.2 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Plays the paddle sweep now and hits it fine on the leg side for two.
|12.3 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Comes down the track and then works it through mid-wicket for one.
|12.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, On the middle stump, Williamson pushes it to covers.
|12.5 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Shorter in length and outside off, Williamson slaps it through covers for one.
|12.6 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Sloppy from India! An overthrow! This is on the pads, Nicholls works it towards square leg and takes one. The fielder there has a needless shy at the non-striker's end but there is no one backing up. Another run taken.
|13.1 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Fuller and around off, Williamson strokes it through covers and takes one.
|13.2 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, A good sharp bouncer! Nicholls goes back and looks to pull but gets beaten by pace.
|13.3 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Another couple! This is shorter and outside off, Nicholls guides it down to third man and the batters take two.
|13.4 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, A slower bumper on the body, Nicholls pulls it towards fine leg for one.
|13.5 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Good length and around off, Williamson guides it to the gully fielder.
|13.6 : H Pandya to K Williamson, FOUR! Another poor effort in the field! The 50 is up for the Kiwis and also the 50-run stand is up. This is shorter in length and outside off, Williamson guides it through backward point. Chahal at third man is really fine, he runs to his right and then dives but fails to stop it. Spoils the over, 8 from it.
|Drinks Break! New Zealand after being rocked early on have done well to steady the ship. Skipper, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls started off slowly and found runs hard to come by but now they have started piercing the gaps. India, on the other hand, won't be too disappointed with this but will look to end the partnership and push New Zealand back again.
|14.1 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Flatter on off, Nicholls tucks it towards mid-wicket and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|14.2 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Well fielded! Once again on off and middle, Nicholls flicks it to the right if mid-wicket. Kohli there swiftly moves to that side and saves runs with a brilliant dive.
|14.3 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Tossed up on middle, Henry sweeps it down the on side and gets a single.
|14.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Floated on off, Williamson milks it down to long off and gets to the other end.
|14.5 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, On the pads, Nicholls flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
|14.6 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, This time glances it wide of the fielder at short mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|15.1 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Shorter in length and outside off, Nicholls initially looks to pull but lets it be. The umpire has signaled it as a wide.
|H Pandya to H Nicholls, Another wide! Shorter and outside off again, Nicholls hops and looks to cut but misses. Wided.
|H Pandya to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|15.2 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Good length and on off, Nicholls pushes it towards cover. Williamson sets off but is sent back quickly.
|15.3 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Shortish and around off, not a lot of room on offer. Nicholls looks to cut but it hits the higher portion and goes towards point.
|15.4 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, A moment of brilliance there from Jadeja almost got India a wicket. Actually no as Nicholls would have been back in. This is on off, Nicholls plays it late towards point. He sets off thinking it is an easy run. Jadeja though dives to his right, fields the ball. Seeing that Nicholls turns and tries to make it back in. Jadeja has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
|Hardik Pandya is having a slight issue here. Seems to be his groin. He pulls back from his runup. India can not afford to lose him. He is a vital cog in this team with both the bat and ball.
|15.5 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, One more dot! This is on middle, Nicholls pushes it back towards the bowler. Pandya does not look to stop it and it goes towards mid off. He really seems to be struggling.
|15.6 : H Pandya to H Nicholls, Gets through his over and it is a good one! Just two from it. This is on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards mid-wicket.
|16.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, On off, this is blocked.
|16.2 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Good fielding but what a shot that was! This is tossed up on off, Williamson stays leg side of the delivery and creams it through covers. The long off fielder runs to his left, slides and pushes it back in. Kumar then scores a direct hit at the striker's end but the batsman completed his third easily.
|Now Hardik Pandya is off the field. He is gingerly climbing up the stairs. Hopefully it is nothing serious. But if he cannot bowl in this game, who will finish his quota? India do not have a proper 6th bowling option.
|16.3 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Out comes the paddle sweep again towards fine leg for one.
|16.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Flatter and on off, this one bounces a touch extra. Williamson gets on top of the bounce nicely and pushes it to covers.
|16.5 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Flatter and outside off, Williamson waits for the ball and then guides it on the bounce to the first slip fielder.
|16.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Another dot to end! This is on off, the batter pushes it back to the bowler.
|Change in bowling. Time for leg spin now. Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
|17.1 : Y Chahal to H Nicholls, Stumping chance missed and FIVE WIDES! A difficult chance though, very tough actually. Nicholls comes down the track and Chahal might have spotted that. He bowls it down the leg side. Nicholls misses the flick. Dhoni might have been blinded and hence, does not collect the ball. It goes to the fine leg fence.
|Y Chahal to H Nicholls, Nicholls comes down the track and then works it past the bowler and down to long on for one.
|17.2 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Fuller and on middle, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
|17.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, A little too full again, Williamson hits it through mid on and gets to the other end.
|17.4 : Y Chahal to H Nicholls, Hit hard! HN steps out and smashes it towards the bowler. He looks to field it but the ball deflects of his hands and almost hits the stumps at the other end. Williamson was seen trying his best to get back in. He would be very alert today as he was dismissed in the last game in the same manner.
|17.5 : Y Chahal to H Nicholls, The batsman has driven that ball straight back.
|17.6 : Y Chahal to H Nicholls, This floated up on middle, Nicholls hits it down to long on for one. So a good comeback by the bowler, after going for 5 ion the first ball, he ended up only conceding 8.
|18.1 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, Flighted on off, Nicholls blocks it.
|18.2 : R Jadeja to H Nicholls, OUT! Bowled! What a beauty this is from Jadeja! He pitches this around middle and off, Nicholls looks to defend it off the front foot. The ball though pitches and spins in sharply. It goes right between the gates of bat and pad onto the stumps. Jadeja gets his first and the 68-run stand has been broken. India needed to break this stand and they have done just that.
|The experienced Ross Taylor walks out at number 4.
|18.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Floated on middle, Ross starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
|18.4 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Flighted on the stumps, Taylor calmly defends it.
|18.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Ross is off the mark. Tossed up around middle and leg, Taylor flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
|18.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Turn and bounce on this one. Slightly quicker around off, Williamson looks to defend but the ball bounces high and spins away from him. Williamson retracts from his defense. End of a brilliant over from Jadeja. Just a single and a wicket off it.
|19.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|Y Chahal to R Taylor, Slower through the air and on the stumps, this is blocked onto the ground.
|19.2 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Very full and on off, Taylor hits it down to long off for one.
|19.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Flatter and on off, Williamson goes back and keeps it out.
|19.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, A lot of turn there! This lands around off and then spins away sharply. Williamson looks to defend but is beaten.
|19.5 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, One more dot! This is on off, it seems to be the googly. Williamson defends it out.
|19.6 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, A single to end as this is hit down to long on for one. A good second over by Chahal.
|20.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Floats it up on off, Williamson hits it to covers.
|20.2 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Slightly fuller and outside off, Williamson strokes it to the man at covers.
|20.3 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Another dot as Williamson once again finds the man at covers with his drive.
|20.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Gets a single this time as he drives it a lot straighter and towards long off.
|20.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, The arm ball on off, it drifts back in. Taylor defends it.
|20.6 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, On the stumps again, Taylor lunges and defends it.
|21.1 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, On the stumps, this is blocked.
|21.2 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Floats it up on the pads, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
|21.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Gives it a lot of flight on off, Kane strokes it down to long off and gets to the other end.
|21.4 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Big, big turn! This is tossed up and it lands on off, it pitches and then turns away. Taylor defends for the original trajectory but gets beaten.
|21.5 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, This is flatter and on off, Taylor pushes it towards cover for one.
|21.6 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, A leg bye to end! A good delivery, a good on middle, it pitches and turns back in. Williamson does not pick it, he looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. The players are appealing and the umpire shakes his head. The batsman is not sure where the ball went. Then realizes it is going towards third man so a run is taken.
|22.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Floats it up on off, Williamson strokes it through covers for one.
|22.2 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Flatter and on middle, this is kept out.
|22.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Smart bowling! Sees Taylor come down the track and fires it on the pads. Taylor looks to flick but misses.
|22.4 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, On the stumps again, Taylor defends it.
|22.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, A little too fuller this time. Taylor hits it down to long off and takes one.
|22.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, A dot to end! Another good over by Jadeja and another quick one. Fuller on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|23.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Another brilliant turner. Pitching on off, Taylor initially looks to defend but then pulls his bat away.
|23.2 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor defends it towards cover.
|23.3 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Tossed up on off, Ross milks it down to long off for a single.
|23.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Short around off, Williamson punches it off the back foot but there is a man at sweeper cover so just one.
|23.5 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Slower through the air on middle and off, Taylor blocks it off the front foot.
|23.6 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Tossed up on off, Taylor defends it towards cover-point and keeps the strike.
|24.1 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, This is fired on the pads, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.
|24.2 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|24.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Another one on the stumps, Ross lunges and keeps it out.
|24.4 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Another defensive stroke! On off, Taylor guides it towards point.
|24.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, A single this time as this is pushed down to long on.
|24.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Flatter and on off, Williamson guides it to point. Just the single from the over. New Zealand need to get a move on here. They are going nowhere at the moment.
|25.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, A huge shout but not given! Umpire signals it is going down leg. A flipper around middle and leg. Taylor looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head.
|25.2 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
|25.3 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Direct hit and Williamson would have been a goner. Tossed up on off, Ross comes down the track and defends it wide of cover. He calls for a quick single and Williamson responds. Kohli gets to the ball quickly and shoots it at the keeper's end. Dhoni fails to gather meaning Kane is back in safely.
|25.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Floated on off, Williamson defends it late off his front foot.
|25.5 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, On the stumps, KW defends it with a straight bat.
|25.6 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Shorter around off, Williamson punches it to sweeper cover for a single. Keeps the strike.
|Hardik Pandya is back into the attack! Hardik is back, meaning his injury is nothing serious.
|26.1 : H Pandya to K Williamson, A single to start his new spell! He bowls it on the leg stump, this is flicked to fine leg for one.
|26.2 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Shorter and this is angled into the batter, Taylor works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|26.3 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Almost played it on! The slower one outside off, Williamson looks to defend but it goes off the inner half past the leg stump for a run.
|26.4 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Another single as this shorter delivery is pulled through square leg.
|26.5 : H Pandya to K Williamson, A slower one on the fuller side and on off, Williamson works it to mid on.
|26.6 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Another dot to end! One more good short ball. Williamson ducks under it.
|27.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, The flipper on off, Taylor hits it down to long off for one.
|27.2 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, On the stumps, Williamson lunges and blocks it out.
|27.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, FOUR! First sign of aggression after a long time! Picked his spot nicely. He goes down on one knee, knows there is no one in the deep mid-wicket region so goes for the slog sweep. He does not hit it very well but still bags a boundary. A much-needed one.
|27.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Chahal now fires it on off, Williamson keeps it out.
|27.5 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, A little too full on middle, Williamson works it through mid on for one.
|27.6 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, EDGY FOUR! Second boundary in the over and a very good one for New Zealand. This is shorter and outside off, it is the googly so it turns back in. Taylor looks to cut but gets an outside edge which races to the third man fence.
|28.1 : H Pandya to K Williamson, This is shorter and outside off, Taylor slaps it through covers for one. 100 up for the Kiwis.
|28.2 : H Pandya to R Taylor, This is on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the left of the keeper who dives and stops it.
|28.3 : H Pandya to R Taylor, WIDE! Way too short, Taylor lets it be and it has been wided.
|H Pandya to R Taylor, Good length and outside off, RT looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|28.4 : H Pandya to K Williamson, A couple now! Fuller and around off, Williamson strokes it towards cover where the fielder gets a hand to it, he takes the pace off the ball and the batters take two.
|28.5 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Shorter in length and outside off, Williamson looks to push it on the off side but ends up chopping it to covers.
|28.6 : H Pandya to K Williamson, A single to end! On the pads, Kane works it through square leg for one. Another decent over for New Zealand. 6 from it.
|29.1 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
|29.2 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, WIDE! Down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. Dhoni takes it and is appealing but the umpire signals it as a wide.
|Y Chahal to R Taylor, Shorter in length and around off, Taylor slaps it through covers for one.
|29.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Loopy ball on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. Fifty up for the skipper, his 39th in ODIs. Once again he is leading from the front. A crucial and a very hard-working innings. He needs to continue though.
|29.4 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, On the stumps, this is defended.
|29.5 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Runs coming thick and fast now! This is fired down the leg side, Taylor sweeps it through backward square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|29.6 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|30.1 : H Pandya to K Williamson, IN THE AIR...BUT FOUR! Hardik bends his back and bowls it short on the body, Williamosn is way too early in his pull. He gets a top edge which goes fine down the fine leg region. The fielder at fine leg has no chance getting there. The ball bounces just in front of ropes and goes away for a boundary.
|30.2 : H Pandya to K Williamson, On the pads, Williamson flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|30.3 : H Pandya to R Taylor, In the air...and safe again. Back of a length ball, Taylor looks to pull but gets a top edge. His top edge though falls in the vacant region at square leg and he gets a single. 50-run stand comes up between the two.
|30.4 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Full on off, Williamson pushes it to mid off.
|30.5 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Good length ball on off, Williamson defends it off the back foot.
|30.6 : H Pandya to K Williamson, Good length ball on off, Williamson drives it through covers but there is protection in the deep so just one.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack! Kohli wants to break this partnership and he has given the ball to his strike bowler here.
|31.1 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Good length and outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man for one.
|31.2 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Good length and on off, Taylor guides it to point.
|31.3 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Is that just short or has that carried? It looked like it landed just before Dhoni. Actually replays show that it just about carried. A leg cutter by Bumrah. It lands on off and then straightens. Taylor looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge low towards Dhoni. He could not quite get his gloves under the ball.
|31.4 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, On off, Taylor guides it to point.
|31.5 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Fuller and on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
|31.6 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, A brilliant delivery to end an excellent over! An off cutter this time. It lands outside off and then turns back in. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. Bumrah is appealing but the umpire shakes his head.
|Ravindra Jadeja is back! He has been terrific with the ball, has just a wicket to show for it he will look to add more to it.
|32.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Floats it up on middle, this is hit past the bowler for one.
|32.2 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, This is fired on the pads, Taylor works it to the right of the bowler.
|32.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Shorter and outside off, Taylor plays it late but can't get it past point.
|32.4 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Another dot! On the stumps, Taylor defends it.
|32.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, This is behind a driving length and on off, it turns away. Taylor looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge to short third man.
|32.6 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Just the single from the over again! On the stumps, Taylor defends it out.
|Drinks Break! New Zealand are dawdling along here. With just 17 overs left and 7 wickets in hand the Kiwis will now look to accelerate. The duo of Williamson and Taylor have added 53 runs but without too much of an urgency. India, meanwhile would be happy with the way they have controlled things here. Kohli and co. will be looking to restrict the Kiwis to under 210.
|33.1 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, On the pads, Williamson works it down to fine leg for one.
|33.2 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the pads, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.
|33.3 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, A sharp short ball, it skids through. Hurries Taylor into the pull shot. It goes off the gloves towards square leg for one.
|33.4 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Another one which is angled into the batter, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
|33.5 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, Goes wide of the crase and bangs it short onto the body, Williamson ducks under it.
|33.6 : J Bumrah to K Williamson, A single to end another very good over by Bumrah. This is outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man for one.
|34.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Excellent fielding! Saves a run for his side. Williamson stays leg side and lofts this over covers. Pant from long off runs to his left, he then looks to cut the angle by running forward but realizes he made the wrong move. He then does well to run back and push the ball back in with a dive.
|34.2 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Taylor comes down the track and drives it to the left of Jadeja who dives and stops it.
|34.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Flatter and outside off, this is guided to point for one.
|34.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, FOUR! A slog sweep and a boundary results. This is flatter and on middle, Williamson plays it with the angle and over mid-wicket. No one in the deep so a boundary results. This is turning out to be a good over.
|Stumping appeal taken upstairs. Williamson is the man in question. Dhoni does not look confident. Looks like Williamson's foot was in. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|34.5 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, NOT OUT! Williamson is well in! He never lifted his foot actually. Williamson once again stays leg side of the ball in the attempt to go inside out over covers. Jadeja bowls this slightly shorter in length and around off. Williamson looks to block it out but it turns away and beats the outside edge. Dhoni whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs but the replays show that Williamson is fine.
|34.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, OHHH! Jadeja almost struck on the last ball of his spell. Williamson once again looks to hit Jadeja over the off side by giving himself room. Jadeja fires this just outside off. Williamson looks to cut but misses. The ball just about kisses the off pole. An expensive end to Jadeja's spell. 8 from his last but he has had very good figures which read 10-0-34-1.
|Chahal is back!
|35.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
|35.2 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, OUT! Caught! Chahal's reintroduction has done the trick here. Yuzvendra bowls it slower through the air around off, Williamson was looking to go after this one and rightfully so as New Zealand need to put the foot on the gas. Kane looks to loft his drive through the off side but gets a thick outside edge on it. The ball lobs up and goes straight to Jadeja at backward point. He is the best fielders going along in the world and he was not gonna drop those. End of an
|Jimmy Neesham is the new man in. He has been extremely good for the Kiwis with both bat and ball. They need a good innings from him here.
|35.3 : Y Chahal to J Neesham, Neesham is off the mark straightaway. On the pads, Jimmy flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|35.4 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Tossed up on middle, Taylor milks it down to long on for one.
|35.5 : Y Chahal to J Neesham, Leg spinner pitching on off, it comes in to the southpaw. Neesham is late on it but manages to defend it.
|35.6 : Y Chahal to J Neesham, Floated on the stumps, Jimmy defends it off the front foot.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on! 5-1-13-0, his figures so far.
|36.1 : B Kumar to R Taylor, This is outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|36.2 : B Kumar to J Neesham, Good length and on off, Neesham plays it late and towards point.
|36.3 : B Kumar to J Neesham, On middle, Neesham works it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
|36.4 : B Kumar to R Taylor, A good change up! A slower bouncer on middle, Taylor is done in by the pace. He finally looks to pull it but misses.
|36.5 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the stumps, Taylor defends it out.
|36.6 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Leading edge but safe! A couple to end the over! Taylor takes a few steps down the track and Kumar bowls a slower one. Taylor is early in his heave. He gets a leading edge which balloons over the point fielder for a brace.
|Hardik Pandya is back.
|37.1 : H Pandya to J Neesham, Starts his new spell with a smart slower ball outside off. Neesham looks to poke at it but then pulls back from his stroke.
|37.2 : H Pandya to J Neesham, Back of a length ball around off, Neesham taps it towards backward point and gets a single.
|37.3 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Shorter on off, Taylor pulls it but does not time it well. It goes towards fine leg for one.
|37.4 : H Pandya to J Neesham, In the air...and DROPPED! Tough chance though. Back of a length ball around off, the ball sticks on the pitch while it comes onto Jimmy. He top edges his pull and it falls to the right and behind of short mid-wicket. Rohit runs and stretches on that side. He gets his finger tips on it but cannot do anything else. Single taken.
|37.5 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Outside off and short, Taylor goes for the pull but misses.
|37.6 : H Pandya to R Taylor, WIDE! Bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline outside off. Wide signalled.
|H Pandya to R Taylor, Around off, Taylor guides it down to third man and keeps the strike.
|38.1 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Shorter and on middle, Taylor pulls it through square leg and takes a single.
|38.2 : B Kumar to J Neesham, Fuller and outside off, Neesham looks to drag it through mid on but can't beat the fielder there.
|38.3 : B Kumar to J Neesham, On the bounce! Good move to take mid on back. A slower one on off, Neesham drags it towards long on. It goes on the bounce to the fielder there for one.
|38.4 : B Kumar to R Taylor, A couple now! This is shorter and on middle, Taylor pulls it through mid-wicket and takes an easy two.
|38.5 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Swing and a miss! Taylor is going for it here but he is not finding the boundaries! This is full and outside off, Taylor looks to go big on the leg side but misses.
|38.6 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Well played and very good running! This is on the pads, Taylor works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for one. 150 comes up for New Zealand with this one.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back for another burst!
|39.1 : J Bumrah to J Neesham, Back of a length and on off, Neesham guides it down to third man for one.
|39.2 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, A quick short ball and on middle, Taylor pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|39.3 : J Bumrah to J Neesham, Slower delivery and on middle, Neesham guides it to point.
|39.4 : J Bumrah to J Neesham, One more dot! Shorter and around off, Neesham awkwardly pulls it but finds mid-wicket.
|39.5 : J Bumrah to J Neesham, A direct hit would have been close! Fuller and on middle, this is jammed out towards mid on. The batsmen take off. The fielder at short mid-wicket runs across and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|39.6 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, A single to end another good over! Shorter and on the body, once again Taylor is a touch late in the pull, it rolls through square leg for one.
|Powerplay 3 time! Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this innings.
|Hardik Pandya is back on. 8-0-39-0, his figures.
|40.1 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Shorter and outside off, Taylor guides it towards short third man for one.
|40.2 : H Pandya to J Neesham, A good short one! Neesham makes room and the bowler follows him. Neesham looks to pull but misses.
|40.3 : H Pandya to J Neesham, Off the glove but safe! Shorter and down the leg side, it is the slower one. Neesham looks to pull but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the glove towards point for one.
|40.4 : H Pandya to R Taylor, This is bowled very full and on off, Taylor to jam it out but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads towards cover for one.
|40.5 : H Pandya to J Neesham, FOUR! Finds the gap and a much-needed boundary. Shorter in length again and on the body. Neesham drags it through backward square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|40.6 : H Pandya to J Neesham, OUT! In the air... taken! Pandya has the last laugh! The slow nature of the wicket has done Neesham in. It is on the pads, Neesham looks to whip it over the leg side. He though is early into the shot and ends up mistiming it towards wide long. Karthik takes a good catch running to his left. So just as Neesham looked to step on the gas, he departs.
|Colin de Grandhomme walks out to bat now. He can it the long ball from the word go and New Zealand want him to do that.
|Chahal is back.
|41.1 : Y Chahal to de Grandhomme, Quicker on the pads, de Grandhomme looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad to the off side. There is a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|41.2 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Shorter around off, Taylor cuts it towards point and gets a single.
|41.3 : Y Chahal to de Grandhomme, Floated on middle, CdG flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a couple. For the first time today, New Zealand's run rate has touched 4.
|41.4 : Y Chahal to de Grandhomme, In the air but safe. Floated on off, de Grandhomme looks to go over long off. He does not time it well and luckily it falls short of the man at long off.
|41.5 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor nudges it to long off for one.
|The rain seems to be arriving anytime soon as the ground staff are seen getting ready.
|41.6 : Y Chahal to de Grandhomme, Oh, close! Googly on middle and leg, Grandhomme looks to drive against the spin but it goes off the inside edge towards the third man region. Hardik cleans it up before the ropes and the batsmen take two.
|42.1 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards deep backward point for one.
|42.2 : H Pandya to de Grandhomme, On the shorter side on off, Colin de Grandhomme looks to upper cut it but it goes off the under edge towards short third man for one.
|42.3 : H Pandya to R Taylor, Another shorter delivery outside off, this is guided through backward point for one.
|42.4 : H Pandya to de Grandhomme, Another short one and Colin once again looks to upper cut but misses. Not even wided.
|42.5 : H Pandya to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Excellent placement! Just used the pace of the bowler there! Shorter and outside off, de Grandhomme just opens the face and guides it past backward point for a boundary.
|42.6 : H Pandya to de Grandhomme, A couple which means a very good over for New Zealand. This is fuller and on the pads, it is worked towards fine leg for one. End of Pandya for today. His figures are 10-0-55-1.
|43.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, SIX! Taylor brings his fifty up in style. This is the first maximum of the day and it was six the moment it left off the bat. Tossed up on off, Taylor gets down on one knee and smashes his slog sweep over the mid-wicket for a huge six to bring up his 50th ODI fify.
|43.2 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Now flicks this one wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|43.3 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, FOUR! Taylor has decided to take it to the 5th gear now. Tossed up on middle, Taylor whips it wide of long on. Jadeja puts in a dive there to his right but in vain.
|43.4 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, WIDE! Slower through the air but outside the tramline on the off side. Wide signalled.
|Y Chahal to R Taylor, Nicely bowled this. Floated on middle, Taylor strokes it back to the bowler.
|43.5 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, On the pads, Taylor looks to flick but the ball goes off the pads towards short third man. They take a run and it has been signalled leg bye.
|43.6 : Y Chahal to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Cut and cut hard! Short around off, de Grandhomme waits and then cuts it through point for a boundary. Very good over this for New Zealand. 18 runs off this. Chahal finishes off with the figures of 10-0-63-1.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
|Taylor is a goner but he has reviewed it! More in hope I feel.
|44.1 : B Kumar to R Taylor, NOT OUT! Impact is outside off and Taylor survive. Did not see that coming. Excellent review by Taylor. He was actually walking off after looking at the first few replays but then had to come back. This is very full around off. Taylor looks to sweep the pacer but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Taylor reviews after a chat with Colin. Replays roll in and they the on-field call has to be overturned.
|44.2 : B Kumar to R Taylor, A couple now! Shorter in length and outside off, Taylor slaps it through covers. Chahal in the deep makes a diving stop to his right. Two taken.
|44.3 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long off for one. 200 up for New Zealand.
|44.4 : B Kumar to de Grandhomme, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A soft, soft dismissal. Why play this shot when you can hit the ball really hard? Colin de Grandhomme will be disappointed. Kumar bowls a short ball and it is a slower one on middle. Colin de Grandhomme looks to upper cut it. He seems to have decided to play that shot very late. The ball kisses the edge and goes straight into the mitts of Dhoni. This wicket could easily make a difference of 10-15 runs to the final total.
|Finally Tom Latham walks out to bat.
|44.5 : B Kumar to Tom Latham, Latham is off the mark as he works this one towards mid on.
|44.6 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Outside off, this is guided through point for one. A successful over by Kumar.
|Time for Jasprit Bumrah to bowl. He is known as the death specialist and he has been one of the finest bowler at this stage of the game.
|45.1 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Another slower one outside off, Taylor guides it to short third man and a single is taken. Singles won't harm India.
|45.2 : J Bumrah to Tom Latham, Extremely full and on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
|45.3 : J Bumrah to Tom Latham, In the air but on the bounce! Shorter and on middle, Latham nails the pull but straight to deep square leg for one.
|45.4 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Overthrows! This is very sloppy from India and extremely poor. A full ball outside off, Taylor looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge through point. They take one. The fielder in the deep throws it to Dhoni who fails to collect it and the batsmen take one more. Kohli then runs in from deep mid-wicket, collects the ball and has a needless shy at the non-striker's end. There is nobody backing up on the other side too and they take one more.
|45.5 : J Bumrah to Tom Latham, On the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
|45.6 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Another single as Taylor works it to fine leg. So despite the overthrow, only 7 from the over. India will be happy with that.
|46.1 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Good ball but school boy stuff from Chahal. Very full on off, Taylor strokes it to the right of cover. Chahal moves to that side but misjudges it allowing them to take two. Kohli won't be happy with that.
|0.0 : The only thing all we cricket fans feared. It was drizzling a bit but now it has started to gather pace. The umpires have decided to call the covers on as they feel the ground conditions aren't suitable to field on. Let's hope that it is not a big delay.
|Update 2.30 pm local (1330 GMT) - Nothing much to report. It continues to rain. Stay tuned for updates.
|Update 3.00 pm local (1400 GMT) - We do not have any good news as of now as it continues to pour. There is no movement in the ground. Let's continue our prayers and hope the forecast is wrong and we resume this game.
|Update 4.00 pm local (1500 GMT) - We have better news for you, the rain has now reduced into a drizzle. The Super Sopper is out doing its job. It has also brightened up. Let us keep our fingers crossed. Also, we have started to lose overs, so don't think New Zealand will be batting again. So what we are hearing right now is, the target for India could be around 230 to 240 if it's a 46 over game. If the match referee wishes, play can resume as late as 09.00 pm local (2000 GMT).
|Update 5.00 pm local (1600 GMT) - We once again have bad news for you, the rain has gotten heavier and now chances of anymore play today looks bleak. The good thing is we do have a reserve day tomorrow. However, there will maximum efforts to complete the game today but that just does not look possible.
|Update 5.40 pm Local (1640 GMT) - Some news to cheer! The rains have stopped and the umpires are out in the middle having a look at the playing field. Remember, we do have a reserve day but efforts will be made to finish this game today itself and for the game to finish today. They will have to resume this game by 6.30 pm local (1730 GMT). The revised targets for India if New Zealand don't bat will be as follows, 237 in a 46-over game, 223 in a 40-over game, 209 in a 35-over game, 192 in 30-over
|Update 5.50 pm local (1650 GMT) - Well, well, well... the joy was short-lived. The covers did come off and for a few minutes it did feel like we would get a game today but the rain arrived again and washed away all those hopes. Chances of the game now starting looks very difficult.
|Update 6.25 pm local (1725 GMT) - So no more game for the day and we will be going into the reserve day, i.e., Wednesday, 10th July. We will resume from where we left off. Hopefully there are no overnight rains. The forecast for tomorrow does not look too bright either but let's hope we finish the game and have a clear finalist. A reminder, if the play is washed out tomorrow also then India will head into the finals as they finished higher in the league table.
|Earlier in the day, New Zealand, after electing to bat, lost Guptill early. Kane Williamson with Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor steadied the ship. However, it was slow going by the Kiwis throughout their innings. Even the set batters found it difficult to score and perished when they needed to accelerate. However, they still have Ross Taylor out there who is well set and if they could finish strongly in the last 4 overs, something around 250 will be a good score. India though will still be favor
|... Semifinal 1, Day 2 (Reserve Day) ...
|Welcome to the reserve day of the 1st semifinal in this World Cup. This is one of the rare instances where we come into the reserve day to find out the winners. New Zealand have 23 balls left in their innings after which India will bat. The weather as of now looks good, let's hope that it stays that way and we have a full game.
|Sanjay Manjrekar is down with the pitch report. Manjrekar says the pitch has returned to its original state and the loopy short ball will be used as the pitch will encourage it. Tells only 8-10 balls turned out of the 120 balls bowled by the spinners. Hence he feels Santner won't be that big a threat. Says yesterday it looked like a batting belter but it didn't turn out to be that way and it fooled them.
|The Indian players are out in the middle and are about to take their positions in the field. New Zealand's overnight batting duo of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham stride out to resume their innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will complete the remaining 5 balls of his 9th over.
|46.2 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Slower one outside off, Taylor slaps it through covers and a single. First run today.
|46.3 : B Kumar to Tom Latham, A dot! Gold dust at this stage! A yorker outside off, nothing you can do with that. Latham looks to jam it out but fails to do so.
|46.4 : B Kumar to Tom Latham, Good running! This is extremely full again around middle, not easy to get under that. Latham works it through backward square leg and takes two. He may have decided to take on Karthik as he does not have a very good throw.
|46.5 : B Kumar to Tom Latham, Another excellent yorker on off, Latham jams it to the right of the bowler and takes off.
|46.6 : B Kumar to R Taylor, Another couple to Dinesh Karthik again! A low full toss on middle, Taylor works it through mid-wicket. They run the first one hard and go for the second and complete it with ease. 8 from the over.
|Jasprit Bumrah to continue from the other end.
|47.1 : J Bumrah to Tom Latham, A full toss and Latham fails to take toll of it. He gently pushes it down to long on for one.
|47.2 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Another two! One more full toss, Taylor is happy to just work it in the gap in the mid-wicket region and run two.
|47.3 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Just the single this time! A slower one outside off, it is on a length. Taylor drags it off the inner half through square leg for one.
|47.4 : J Bumrah to Tom Latham, One more couple! Another slower one outside off, Latham shuffles across and paddle scoops it towards fine leg.
|47.5 : J Bumrah to Tom Latham, On the pads, Latham works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|A direct hit and India feel they have got Taylor! They are already celebrating. This could be a big wicket.
|47.6 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, OUT! Taylor is short! Brilliance, absolutely brilliance from Jadeja. He hits the stumps a number of times from inside the ring but doing it from so far out, amazing. A slower one on middle, Taylor works it through square leg and the batters run the first one quickly. They go for the second. Jadeja runs in from the deep, picks the ball up and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The Indians appeal, they are actually celebrating and the umpire takes it upstairs. Re
|Mitchell Santner is the new man in.
|48.1 : B Kumar to Tom Latham, OUT! Latham holes out! It's Jadeja once again. You just cannot keep this man out of this game. Bhuvneshwar serves a fuller ball around off, Latham looks to heave it over mid-wicket fence. Jadeja who is standing a few inches inside the rope, judges it well and takes it over his head and maintains his balance. Two in two for India and a mega finish looks difficult now for New Zealand.
|0.0 : Matt Henry is the new man in.
|48.2 : B Kumar to M Santner, Shorter in length and on off, Santner guides it towards point and takes one.
|48.3 : B Kumar to M Henry, Only a single again! Shorter and outside off, Henry slaps it through covers and gets to the other end. Also good backup by Chahal as Dhoni failed to collect throw from Jadeja.
|48.4 : B Kumar to M Santner, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! First boundary of the morning and a much-needed one. This is short and outside off, Santner slaps it through covers and the ball races away. No chance for the sweeper in the deep.
|48.5 : B Kumar to M Santner, Goes short again and on middle, Santner pulls it through mid-wicket for one. It goes to Jadeja so they surely won't be taking him on.
|48.6 : B Kumar to M Henry, OUT! A wicket to start the over and one to end it! New Zealand are 8 down. A slower one and it is shorter in length around off. There is absolutely no pace behind the delivery and it is Henry who has to generate all the power. He looks to heave it over the mid-wicket fence but does not get the distance. Kohli there takes a simple catch. Just the 7 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
|The new man in is Trent Boult.
|49.1 : J Bumrah to M Santner, Sloower one and outside off, it is the slower one. Santner smashes it down to long on for one. Not sure why Santner took that run, he would have wanted to face most of the remaining balls. Now Boult is on strike.
|49.2 : J Bumrah to T Boult, A dot! Boult may not have been expecting a short one but Bumrah bowls it. Boult looks to pull but misses.
|49.3 : J Bumrah to T Boult, Two taken! Bumrah goes short again, Boult mistimes his pull through mid-wicket. Not sure why Bumrah is going short. The next one will surely be right up there.
|49.4 : J Bumrah to T Boult, This is right up there! It is on middle, Boult hits it towards mid off and a single is taken. Santner is back on strike. He has two balls, New Zealand will hope he gets a boundary away.
|49.5 : J Bumrah to M Santner, Almost gets one there! Good stop by Rahul. Bumrah misses the yorker by just and Santner hits it hard towards mid off. Rahul there runs to his left, dives and half stops it. Two taken.
|49.6 : J Bumrah to M Santner, Just the single to end the innings! Excellent last over by Bumrah. This is on the pads, Santner looks to heave it but misses. It goes off the pads and rolls to short third man. A leg bye is taken. NEW ZEALAND FINISH WITH 239 FOR 8!
|So New Zealand have crawled their way to one run less than 240. That means, they only managed to score 28 in the overs they played today. Surely they would have wanted a little more but runs scoring was not easy today too and Taylor and Latham found that out early. They were content to play it around and take the ones and twos. Jadeja's brilliance though got the better of Taylor. Once again another amazing effort in the field by Jadeja helped India dismiss Latham. Santner did hit the one boundar
|The New Zealand innings went about like a slow train since yesterday! They struggle to score at a good rate and wickets at regular intervals also did not help. Williamson and Taylor were once again their best batters. It is their partnership which has got them to a competitive total. They probably wanted to set a platform for the big hitters they have down the order but nobody could contribute anything significant.
|Indian bowling was good yesterday and it continued to do well today also. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick as he ended with a 3-fer. Bumrah was excellent again. Hardik Pandya once again did a handy job. Jadeja kept it tight. Chahal though maybe a little disappointed with his performance. He went at more than 6 per over on a wicket which probably did have something in it for the bowlers.
|Now then, 240 is the target! An easy chase for India? Probably not as the wicket is not that easy to bat. If New Zealand bowl well, this could just get interesting. However, India know a couple of good stands and they will probably come out on top. Who will be our first finalists?