|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | 1 . 0wd . 1 1 1
|Last bat : KL Rahulc Scott McKechnie b Mohammad Ghazanfar36(39b0x42x6) SR:92.31, FoW:94/2 (13 Ovs)
|16.1 : Ehsan Khan to Virat Kohli, No run.
|15.6 : Ehsan KhanÂ is back on to bowl at the death. 0 for 10 in his 2 overs so far.
|Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, Goes shorter now, around off, Kohli doesn't quite get the timing on the pull shot right and hits it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 20 off that one, a huge over for India.
|Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Aizaz KhanÂ errs in line this time and adds to his own misery. Attempted slower one, sliding down the leg side and a wide is called.
|15.5 : Aizaz Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, Hit hard but straight to the man. Good length, around off, Suryakumar YadavÂ skips down the track and hammers it uppishly towards sweeper cover for a single.
|15.4 : Aizaz Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! 17 off the over and there are still a couple of deliveries left! This is just primetimeÂ Suryakumar Yadav. Length again, over middle and leg, SKY gets low and inside the line of the ball to scoop it back over the keeper's head for a maximum.
|15.3 : Aizaz Khan to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! The boundaries just keep flowing from SKY's bat! Length again, there's width on offer as well. Yadav backs away and just lifts it off the top edge over short third man for a boundary.
|15.2 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, Good length, around the top of off, Kohli hangs back and steers it towards short third man for a single.
|15.1 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, SIX! Bang goes Virat Kohli! Aizaz KhanÂ serves a length ball, angling on the pads. Kohli steps out and lofts it high and handsome over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
|14.6 : Aizaz KhanÂ is back on. 2-0-17-0 are his figures so far.
|Ayush Shukla to Suryakumar Yadav, Quicker and outside off, SKY goes down to sweep again but fails to connect this time.Â
|14.5 : Ayush Shukla to Suryakumar Yadav, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor delivery and it ends with a poor piece of fielding. A low full toss down the leg side, Suryakumar YadavÂ sweeps it straight down to fine leg. Ehsan KhanÂ is snoozing out there and commits an error. He fails to make a simple stop and concedes a boundary when it should have been just a single.
|14.4 : Ayush Shukla to Virat Kohli, Sliding down the leg side, on a length, Kohli works it off his pads to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
|14.3 : Ayush Shukla to Suryakumar Yadav, On a length, around off, Suryakumar YadavÂ flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|14.2 : Ayush Shukla to Virat Kohli, Angling in from around off, on a length, Kohli hits it down to long on, without much timing. A single.
|0.0 : Ayush ShuklaÂ (2-0-7-1) is brought back into the attack.
|14.1 : Ayush Shukla to Virat Kohli, A length ball around off, driven to extra cover.
|13.6 : Yasim Murtaza to Suryakumar Yadav, Quicker one, around off, Yadav pushes it back towards the bowler. End of a good spell from Yasim Murtaza.Â
|13.5 : Yasim Murtaza to Suryakumar Yadav, Flatter and shorter, on middle, punched down to wide long on for two.
|13.4 : Yasim Murtaza to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Suryakumar YadavÂ has arrived at the crease to inject some momentum into India's innings. Slower through the air, full and around middle, SKY gets down again and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary.
|13.3 : Yasim Murtaza to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! SKY is away in style. Loopy and full, Suryakumar YadavÂ kneels, fetches it from outside off and nails his sweep shot to the deep square leg fence. 100 up!
|13.2 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Shorter and on middle, pulled in front of square on the leg side for a single.
|13.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Flighted and on middle, helped through mid-wicket for a couple.
|12.6 : Suryakumar YadavÂ is the new man in.
|Mohammad Ghazanfar to KL Rahul,Â OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! KL Rahul is put out of his misery. Mohammad GhazanfarÂ serves a loopy delivery, around off, KL RahulÂ goes down to slog-sweep it over the leg side but gets a faint edge behind due to some extra bounce. It jumps onto the keeper and perhaps hits him below his chin but Scott McKechnieÂ stays focused and grabs the ball in the second attempt. The replays show that he chested it down. End of an unconvincing knock from KL.
|12.5 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, Quicker through the air, full and outside off, Kohli reaches out and hits it to sweeper cover for a run.
|12.4 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, SIX! What a shot! Right from the middle of the bat and the 50-run stand comes up. Floated and full, landing around off, Virat KohliÂ goes down on one knee and smacks it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|12.3 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to KL Rahul, Goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
|0.0 : Mohammad GhazanfarÂ (1-0-10-0) has been kept on a for a second over.
|12.2 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, Another loopy one, full and around off, Virat walks forward and hits it down to long on for a single.
|12.1 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, Loopy and full, around off, defended off the front foot.
|11.6 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Shout for an lbw, nothing from the umpire. Tossed up, full and around leg, KL RahulÂ tries to reverse-hit himself out of misery but fails to middle his shot. It perhaps goes off the gloves and deflects towards short fine leg off the keeper's leg.
|11.5 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Flighted and around off, Virat KohliÂ gets forward and opens the face of his bat late. It rolls in front of short third man and they steal a run.
|11.4 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Rahul is struggling to middle his shots. Fuller and around off, KL walks forward and pushes it off the inner half to long on for a single.
|11.3 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, That's close! Floated delivery, around leg, Rahul goes down and across as he attempts to sweep. It takes his gloves and sneaks behind the keeper. They take two runs.
|11.2 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Flatter and shorter on off, Rahul cuts but finds point. He needs to up his scoring rate.
|0.0 : Yasim MurtazaÂ to continue with his slow left-armers.
|11.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Kohli is consciously looking to use his feet. Jumps down the track and drags a full ball over mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, Mohammad GhazanfarÂ drops it short and around off, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket where Ayush ShuklaÂ makes a diving stop near the fence. They cross for a single.
|10.4 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, Eases a full ball through to long off and takes a single.
|10.5 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to KL Rahul, Uses his feet and knocks a full ball down to long on for a single.
|10.3 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Kohli is on the attack, the message is clear from India now. Tossed up, full and around off, Virat KohliÂ walks forward and blazes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|10.2 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Virat Kohli, DROPPED! Full and flighted, around off, Kohli advances down the track and drives it back aerially. Mohammad GhazanfarÂ sticks his right hand out but fails to grab it. The ball deflects behind and the batters take two as the long on fielder mops it up.
|10.1 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to KL Rahul, Flighted delivery, very full and on middle, Rahul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : Drinks break. India have been watchful in their approach so far. The scoring rate still is fine given that the pitch is on the slower side and timing the shots ain't easy. Having set batters for the end overs will be the key and one of the current two will be planning to last the distance. Hong KongÂ have not attacked much but will be quietly pleased with the way it has gone so far. Let's see how it pans out in the next half. Mohammad GhazanfarÂ to bowl after the break...
|Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Around middle, this is flicked away towards deep mid-wicket for a single. At the halfway mark, India are 70/1!
|9.5 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Length again, angling onto the pads, Rahul tries to paddle it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|9.4 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Length ball, on off, Kohli waits for it and nudges it out on the off side for a quick run.
|9.3 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, One more! Murtaza serves it on a nagging length, around of and this one turns away. KL RahulÂ goes deep in his crease and drags it aerially towards long on for a run.
|9.2 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, On middle and leg, it's turned away gently towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
|9.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Murtaza pulls back the length and bowls it around off. Kohli steps out and punches it straight to the man at extra cover.
|8.2 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, Pitched up on off, Kohli hangs back and whips it across the line towards deep mid-wicket for just another single.
|8.6 : Aizaz Khan to KL Rahul, Aizaz goes a bit fuller and angles it on middle and leg. Rahul gets pushed onto the back foot and defends itÂ back onto the deck.
|8.5 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, Fullish length, around off, Kohli plays it late and just bunts it out towards cover-point for a quick single.
|8.4 : Aizaz Khan to KL Rahul, On a good length and around the pads, Rahul hops back and works it onto the leg side for a run.
|8.3 : Aizaz Khan to KL Rahul, SIX! KL RahulÂ breaks the shackles now! Aizaz KhanÂ pitches it up again, right in the slot and around the pads. Rahul holds his shape and lofts it sweetly, almost effortlessly over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
|8.1 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, This is a length ball, sliding down the leg side. Kohli looks to tickle it fine but the ball goes off the pads and the keeper does well to get a hand to it.
|7.6 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, This is a bit dragged down and driftingÂ ontoÂ leg. Kohli goes deep in his crease and pulls it towards wide long on for a run.
|7.5 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Slower through the air and around middle, Kohli blocks it out.
|7.4 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, On the shorter side and around middle, Rahul rocks back and pulls it in front of mid-wicket for just a single.
|7.3 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Almost gets beaten in flight! Murtaza sees Rahul stepping out and floats it wide outside off. Rahul adjusts well and forcesÂ it towards deep point where the fielder puts in the dive and saves two runs for his side.
|7.2 : Yasim Murtaza to KL Rahul, Gives it a good loop now and drifts it into the pads. KL RahulÂ stays watchful and defends it back to the bowler.
|7.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Virat Kohli, Murtaza starts off with a nicely flighted delivery around middle. Virat KohliÂ has to wait for it before he could attempt to drive it. He ends up dragging it down to long on for a run.
|6.6 : Another change in bowling. Yasim MurtazaÂ is into the attack now.
|Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, The call is for two but KL RahulÂ sends Virat KohliÂ back. Good length, around the hips, this is just eased in front of mid-wicket and Kohli sets off quickly. They do settle for the single though as the bowler chases it down.
|6.5 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, A length ball now, around off, Kohli punches it on the up and in front of the man at sweeper cover. The batters race back for two. The 50 comes up for India as well.
|6.4 : Aizaz Khan to KL Rahul, In the air but falls safely! Aizaz KhanÂ goes a bit short and bowls it at the body, KL RahulÂ gets hurried on as he looks to pull. The ball flies off the top edge and lands safely around the third man region. They get a single.
|6.3 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, These two just milking the runs at the moment. Fuller and at the pads, nicely clipped away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Aizaz Khan to KL Rahul, Aizaz rolls his fingers over the ball and pitches it up around middle, Rahul plays it with a straight bat and towards mid on for a run.
|Aizaz Khan to KL Rahul, WIDE! This is completely down the wrong line, fuller and angling down the leg side. Wided.
|6.1 : Aizaz Khan to Virat Kohli, Aizaz starts off with a gentle-paced delivery, on the pads, Virat KohliÂ works it in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|5.6 : Change in bowling. Aizaz KhanÂ comes into the attack.
|Ehsan Khan to Virat Kohli, Just one more! Drops it a bit short, around off, Kohli stays back and pushes it out on the off side for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, IndiaÂ are 44/1!
|5.5 : Ehsan Khan to KL Rahul, Now, that was a high-class delivery. Drifted in full and on off stump, this one just leaves the right-hander. KL RahulÂ manages to open the face of the bat at the last moment. It takes the edge, brushes the pads of the keeper and deflects wide of short third man. They cross.
|5.4 : Ehsan Khan to Virat Kohli, Fuller and darted in on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ just gently pushes it through mid on and picks up a single.
|5.3 : Ehsan Khan to Virat Kohli, Fired in again by Ehsan, around off, Kohli just punches it out towards cover.
|5.2 : Ehsan Khan to KL Rahul, Bowls this one flatter and fires in on off stump, KL RahulÂ rocks back and punches it down the ground for one more at long on.
|5.1 : Ehsan Khan to Virat Kohli, Ehsan slides one around off stump, Virat KohliÂ drives it towards extra cover and picks up a single.
|4.6 : Ayush Shukla to Virat Kohli, Aerial but wide of the fielder. Fuller in length and on off, holding up a touch, Virat KohliÂ leans across to flick but closes the face of his bat early. It loops behind the bowler and falls just wide of the mid on fielder. He dives to make a half-stop and the batters cross. End of a successful over for Ayush Shukla - one he will remember for a long time, not for the boundary but for the wicket of Sharma.Â
|4.5 : Ayush Shukla to Rohit Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit falls and Ayush Shukla is ecstatic. After getting hit for a boundary, Ayush goes short with his length and delivers it outside off. It's on the slower side and Rohit SharmaÂ rocks back to power it across the line. The ball though skids on and hurries onto his bat and Sharma mistimes his shot in the air towards mid on. Aizaz KhanÂ runs forward and completes the catch much to the delight of the young bowler. It's a big moment for Ayush Shukla.Â
|Virat KohliÂ walks in at number 3.
|4.4 : Ayush Shukla to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Fine shot! Full in length and around middle and off, Rohit steps back to make room and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary, straight down the ground.
|4.3 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul,Â Shorter and around off, KL gets back and guides it down to third man for a run.
|4.2 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, Serves it on a length and around off, Rahul pushes it on the up and it goes towards the covers.Â Maybe, this one held up a bit off the surface.
|0.0 : Ayush ShuklaÂ (1-0-1-0) switches ends now.
|4.1 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, Shukla bowls short and outside off, Rahul goes back and cuts but finds the fielder at cover-point.
|3.6 : Ehsan Khan to Rohit Sharma, Oohhh... a risky attempt from Rohit. Fuller and quicker on middle, Sharma goes down and at the last moment, he connects with his sweep shot. It goes to short fine leg. Had he missed, he was an lbw candidate.
|3.5 : Ehsan Khan to Rohit Sharma, Straighter in line, Rohit hangs on the back foot and eases it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|3.4 : Ehsan Khan to Rohit Sharma, Ehsan KhanÂ continues to fire it in, short and around off, Sharma hits it towards mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Ehsan Khan to KL Rahul, Fires it in, short and on off, Rahul moves back and forces it through extra cover. The mid off fielder makes the stop to his left and they cross again.
|3.2 : Ehsan Khan to Rohit Sharma, Flatter through the air, a touch short and on off, Rohit goes back and punches it past the diving bowler, towards long on. They cross.
|0.0 : Ehsan KhanÂ comes in as first change.
|3.1 : Ehsan Khan to KL Rahul, Quicker and fuller, around off, it's pushed down to wide mid off for a single.
|2.6 : Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Timing combined with placement from Rohit Sharma. Shortish delivery, outside off, Sharma stays back and crunches it through extra cover for a boundary. 22 from the over, the shackles are broken.
|2.5 : Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, A low full toss, angling down the leg side, KL helps it through square leg for a single.
|2.4 : Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, SIX! Put away handsomely! Slightly short and close to off, Rahul rocks on the back foot and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, Whoa! That's a wild delivery. A high full toss going outside the pitch. No ball called. Free Hit to continue...
|Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, A half-volley on the pads, Rahul clips it through backward square leg for a couple. The siren goes off. Haroon ArshadÂ has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
|2.3 : Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, Soft hands this time. Sharma turns it wide of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|2.2 : Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, Angles in a length ball on off, Sharma stays back this time and works it on the leg side, finds mid-wicket.
|2.1 : Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Dismissed! Enough of sighters, says Rohit Sharma. A length delivery around off, Sharma gives the charge and powers it over long on for a biggie.
|1.6 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, Takes the pace off this one and lands it full and outside off at 128 kph, Rahul plays a mistimed drive back towards the bowler. A good start from Ayush as well.
|1.5 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, On a length and outside off, Rahul pushes it from the back foot to cover-point again.
|1.4 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, Good timing on this shot but the placement is missing. Back of a length, around off, KL stands back and punches it straight to cover-point.
|1.3 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, Lands it on a length and outside off, slower in pace, Rahul goes on the back foot and pushes it without any timing to mid off.
|1.2 : Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, Pitches it up and around off, Rahul gets on the front foot and pushes it defensively to covers.
|1.1 : Ayush Shukla to Rohit Sharma, Starts with a short delivery, outside off, Rohit goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover. There is a fielder in the deep already and hence only a run.
|0.5 : Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, Serves it on a good length around off, Rahul goes back and nudges it towards short fine leg for a run.Â
|0.4 : Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, Movement in the air and off the pitch this time. Around middle, on a length and shaping in, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a run.
|0.3 : Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, Rahul opens his account. This one is on a good length and near the off stump line, KL plays late and runs it down to third man for one.
|0.2 : Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, A touch short in length this time, outside off, Rahul goes on the back foot and punches it with good timing, however, it goes straight to the fielder at covers.
|Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, Wide! Wrong line on this occasion and India are off the mark with this extra. Arshad delivers a length ball down the leg side, KL tries to flick but misses.
|0.1 : Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, Starts well, right on the money. It's on a length and close to off, KL Rahul gets behind the line and defends it back. It's a good feeling to middle the ball after what happened with KL in the last game.
|0.6 : Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, Too full in length and around leg, Rohit leans across and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Decent start from Hong Kong but they should be looking to attack more in the initial stage, at least.
|1.1 : Third man goes back. Point comes in.
|0.6 : Ayush ShuklaÂ to bowl from the opposite end.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and it's now time to get the game underway. The umpires are out in the middle and the players of Hong KongÂ can be seen in a huddle with their skipper giving them a final few words of wisdom. The Indian opening pair of Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ stride out to the middle as well. Haroon ArshadÂ has been handed the new ball and he is ready to steam in. Let's play...
|We are minutes away from the start of play! But before that, the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Hong Kong'sÂ national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
Dinesh Karthik comes up for a chat! India's 'new finisher' says that it was a fabulous game of cricket last time around and they were lucky to have Hardik on their side. Shares that he had a chat towards the end with Hardik Pandya about his plan and Hardik was confident. Adds that a bit of communication is always useful and it is about what the team requires and the clarity was good. On his new role in the team, DK replies that one of the key aspects is doubting yourself a bit less
|Nizakat Khan, the captain of Hong Kong,Â says that they will have a bowl first because in Oman they were good at chasing. Adds that last time against India it was a good game and they hope to continue the same and will try to rectify their mistakes from the last time they played India. Informs that they have the same team that played in the last qualifier.
|Hong Kong (Playing XI) - Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (WK), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK) (In for Hardik Pandya), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
|Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, says that they were looking to bowl first but it's a good pitch with an even covering on grass. feels that they need to bat well to reach a good score. Mentions that they want to continue doing what they want to as a team, regardless of the opposition. Wants to do the basics right and informs us that they have one change - Hardik Pandya is rested and Rishabh Pant replaces him.
|Toss - Rohit SharmaÂ and Nizakat KhanÂ are in the middle.Â Up goes the coin and it falls in favour of the latter. HONG KONG ELECT TO BOWL FIRST!