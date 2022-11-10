|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 1 . 1 . . | . 2 1 w . 1
|Last bat : Suryakumar Yadavc Philip Salt b Adil Rashid14(10b1x41x6) SR:140.00, FoW:75/3 (11.2 Ovs)
|13.1 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, 1 run.
|12.6 : Liam Livingstone to Hardik Pandya, Another dot to end! Tidy from Liam Livingstone! Fuller and outside off, this is hit hard but to covers.
|12.5 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
|12.4 : Liam Livingstone to Hardik Pandya, On off, this is pushed through. Pandya pushes it through covers for one.
|12.3 : Liam Livingstone to Hardik Pandya, Just short again! Pandya is playing with fire here and Liam Livingstone is bowling so cleverly. He slows it up again, and tosses it up outside off. Pandya looks to go over covers but yet again, this turns away, goes off the outer half but lands short of point.
|12.2 : Liam Livingstone to Hardik Pandya, This lands just short! Slower through the air and outside off, Pandya swings hard, this goes off the outside edge but lands short of the fielder at short third man.
|12.1 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for another single.
|11.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, A single to end a successful over and a really good spell by Rashid. On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|11.5 : Adil Rashid to Hardik Pandya, Pandya is underway! On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|11.4 : Adil Rashid to Hardik Pandya, Another one tossed up on off, kept out.
|11.3 : Adil Rashid to Hardik Pandya, Floats it up on middle, defended.
|11.2 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav, OUT! TAKEN! That is a massive, massive wicket! Suryakumar Yadav departs. The man who has been India's aggressor does not last for long. Brilliant captaincy from Buttler as he gave Rashid his last. Suryakumar Yadav steps out, he looks to go over covers. Gets close to the pitch of the ball too but this one turns away. He ends up slicing it towards sweeper cover. It is taken by Salt. Pin-drop silence here and India in trouble now.Â
|Hardik PandyaÂ comes out.
|11.1 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Leading edge but safe! On middle, this lands and turns away. Kohli looks to play it on the leg side but this goes off the leading edge down to long off for one.
|10.5 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! Over the fence! That is as fine as it gets! A short one on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull, this flies off the to edge and lands over the fine leg fence. Welcome one and India will hope this gets Yadav going.
|10.6 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Up and over the off side this time! Yadav has probably stepped on the gas. Stokes over compensates and goes full and outside off, it is lofted over cover for a boundary. The last two balls spoil the over.
|10.4 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav, Another dot! A slower one on middle, Yadav pushes it to mid off.
|10.3 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Just another single! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|10.2 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
|10.1 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav, Was there an edge? There was surely a noise! A slower one outide off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to go over cover but misses. Not sure what that sound was.
|9.6 : DRINKS! England have been really good so far! They have not let India run away with the game and also managed to take two wickets. However, they would know this is the most important and the most successful stand for the Indians in this tournament and it is important to break it. For India, they would hope the two can provide the goods yet again and help them reach near the 160-run mark.
|Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller ball, outside off.Â Suryakumar drives it to sweeper cover for a single. Good passage of play from England. They have kept thingsÂ quite. At the halfway mark, India are 62/2.
|9.5 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, A full toss, outside off. Only a single as this is pulled to deep mid-wicket.Â
|9.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Slower, flatter and outside off. Kohli pushes it to cover.
|9.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated on middle. Kohli chips it to long off for a couple.
|9.2 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav, Very full, flighted and on off.Â Suryakumar sweeps it to square leg for one.
|9.1 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav, On middle,Â Suryakumar closes the face of the bat early as he looks to flick, it goes off the leading edge and to point.Â
|8.6 : Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav, On a length and on middle. SKY gets off the mark as he flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|8.5 : Chris Jordan to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! Rohit's struggle comes to an end! He was not timing well and has to depart now. Good comeback from Jordon! This one is on a length and around off, it nips back in. Rohit is tempted to go big and swings his bat across without much conviction. It goes more off the upper half of the bat and to deep mid-wicket where Sam CurranÂ runs forward, dives and takes a brilliant catch. That needed some catching.Â
|8.4 : Chris Jordan to Rohit Sharma, Just short! A length ball, following Rohit on the leg side. Rohit mistimes his punch back to Jordon who dives forward and collects the ball on a bounce.Â
|8.3 : Chris Jordan to Rohit Sharma, Length ball on middle. Sharma plays it back to the bowler.Â
|8.2 : Chris Jordan to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Welcome boundary for India! Rohit SharmaÂ is trying to change gears for quite a while now and finally hits one off the middle. Loose one from Jordon. This is pitched up, outside off. Rohit lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|8.1 : Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli, Short of a length and outside off. Kohli pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|7.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated on middle. Kohli works it to long on for a single to end the over. Just 5 of the over. Good one for England.
|7.5 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, A slider, touch short. Rohit pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for India.
|7.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Tossed up on middle. Kohli tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Mistimes this one! Too full and slower in the air, around off. Rohit looks to slog-sweep but gets a top edge but luckily it falls well short of short third man. A single.
|7.2 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up, outside off. Sharma looks to push but splices it to point. This one spins away. Spinners are getting some purchase.
|7.1 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Flighted, around off, eased to long on for a single.
|6.6 : Liam Livingstone to Rohit Sharma, Short and outside off, spins away. Rohit lets it go to the keeper. 8 off the over.Â
|6.5 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, On middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, Two runs now! IndiaÂ changing gears now! This is outside off. Kohli knocks it through covers for brace.
|6.3 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Good shot! This is full and around off. Kohli stays back and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.Â
|6.2 : Liam Livingstone to Rohit Sharma, Full and outside off. Rohit drives it to long off for a single.
|6.1 : Liam Livingstone to Rohit Sharma, Short and outside off. Left alone.
|5.6 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Nearly got it! Half a chance! Flatter, slower in the air and around off. Sharma makes room as he punches on the up and back to Rahid but he fails to hold on. It came back quickly and was a hard one to hold on on his left. A single as it rolls away. At the end of the Powerplay, IndiaÂ are 38/1.
|5.5 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Flatter, outside off, a googly. Kohli slaps it to long off for a single.
|5.4 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, This is full and outside off, it is driven to long off for a single.
|5.3 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Shorter and outside off, width there and Rohit cuts hard but finds point.Â
|5.2 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Floated, full and around off. Rohit again sweeps but finds square leg. Good fielding there.Â
|5.1 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Welcome to the attack, says Rohit! Tossed up, around off. Sharma sits down on one knee and slog-sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
|4.6 : Change. Adil RashidÂ to bowl now.
|Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, A dot to end a good over then for India! On off, this is guided to point.
|4.5 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Ambitious appeal but turned down! This lands outside leg, Kohli looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|4.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, That is a tremendous effort! It would count as a dropped catch but we say he saved a boundary. This is short and outside off, Rohit cuts it hard and to the right of Brook at point. He dives and sticks one hand out, it hits it but does not stay in. Only one in the end. Would have been a screamer.
|4.3 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Two in two for Rohit! He steps out, Curran looks to go short but he adjusts and pulls it past the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. India looking to get a move on.
|4.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Clipped over! That should make Rohit feel good. He was itching to have a go and now finally gets one away. Full and on middle, Sharma flicks it over the mid-wicket fielder and it races away to the fence.
|4.1 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
|3.6 : Chris Woakes to Rohit Sharma, That one held in the surface! A slower one on middle, Rohit Sharma looks to play something like a paddle scoop but is through the shot. It goes off the toe-end and towards mid on.
|3.5 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, Another single! Angled into the pads, Kohli works it through square leg and takes one.
|Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Looks to bowl a slower one but this is bowled down the leg side. Wided.
|3.4 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, On middle, Kohli defends.
|3.3 : Chris Woakes to Rohit Sharma, Another one on the pads, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|3.2 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, Woakes corrects his length, drags it back and bowls it on the body, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|3.1 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, SIX! BANG! That sails over the fence. What a shot that is from Kohli and much-needed for India. This is right in the slot though. Full and outside off, Kohli lifts it over the cover fence for a biggie.
|2.6 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Half an appeal but that was never going to be out! A good over though from Curran! This is shorter, lands around leg, Rohit Sharma looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|2.5 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Nicely timed but to the fielder again! On off, Sharma strokes it on the up to mid off.
|2.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|2.3 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Tip and run! On off, Kohli pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|2.2 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, This lands short! Soft hands! Back of a length and on middle, yet again there is some extra bounce and this angles away. Kohli looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge but lands short of first slip.
|2.1 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, That is a lovely delivery! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Kohli looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
|1.6 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, On middle, Kohli pushes it towards mid on and takes one.
|1.5 : Chris Woakes to Virat Kohli, Solid from Kohli to begin with! On a length and around middle, defended.
|1.4 : Virat KohliÂ walks out to bat.
|Chris Woakes to KL Rahul, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! KL Rahul walks back early! Chris Woakes, like he has so often done for England in this World Cup, draws first blood. Gets his line and length right this time. On a length and outside off, this one takes off after landing. Rahul looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by Buttler. He was done in by the extra bounce. Good effort ball by Woakes.
|1.3 : Chris Woakes to Rohit Sharma, A little too straight to Rohit again, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|1.2 : Chris Woakes to Rohit Sharma, Two! Yet again looks for some movement away but there is none, ends up serving one on the pads, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for two.
|1.1 : Chris Woakes to Rohit Sharma, Woakes goes fuller, angles it into middle and looks for some shape away. Not a lot of movement, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Chris Woakes.
|Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, A good comeback then by Stokes after the first ball! Just the 6 from the first eventually. On off, this is pushed to mid off.
|0.5 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Well bowled and well played in the end! This is on a length, it starts around off and then moves away. Rahul first looks to play at it but then bails out.
|0.4 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Rohit is off the mark too! This time Stokes swings it away from around off, Rohit pushes it to mid off and takes a quick run.
|0.3 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Some nice shape for Stokes! This is fuller and outside off, shaping away. Sharma looks to go after it but misses.
|0.2 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Now takes one! He waits, the ball is on a length, moves away, Rahul guides it through point for one.
|0.1 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, FOUR! CUT AWAY! Rahul off the mark with a boundary on the very first ball of the game. Width on offer and he cashes in. Short and outside off, Rahul plays it behind square on the off side and it races away to the fence.
|0.0 : All in readiness. Adelaide is ready. We are ready. You are ready. IT'S SHOWTIME. The England players are out in the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ to open for India. Ben StokesÂ to start for England. A slip in place. Here we go...
|The stage is set. The two giants of world cricket are all set to battle and grab the place for the big final. Here comes the players from both teams. Time for the national anthems. It will be England's first followed by India's.
|Hardik PandyaÂ is up for a quick chat. He says he is excited, every ball matters but they need to keep their nerve calm and follow the process. Shares the preparation helps to stay calm and be confident to perform well. Mentions Suryakumar YadavÂ and Virat KohliÂ are batting on a different planets. States about Kohli, they were confident despite not performing for a couple of months and Surya took his opportunity and is batting brilliantly now.Â
|INDIAÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
|ENGLAND (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C/WK), Alex Hales, Philip Salt (IN FOR DAWID MALAN), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan (IN FOR MARK WOOD).
|Rohit Sharma, the captain of IndiaÂ says they would have batted, adds this is a crunch game and it is important to hold the nerve and take it till the end. Mentions they have played England quite a lot and they understand their strength and weaknesses and it is important to exploit that. States his hand is fine. Informs selection of the team was tough but they have gone with the same team keeping the dimensions of the ground in mind and that XI also gives them more flexibility.
|Jos Buttler, the captain of EnglandÂ says there is a lot of excitement, one of the best grounds in the world and they are looking forward to this game. Mentions the dimensions here are different and they need to adapt quickly. Informs they have two changes and he hopes the wicket stays the same. Chris JordanÂ and Philip SaltÂ replaces Dawid MalanÂ and Mark Wood.
|TOSS - ENGLANDÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!