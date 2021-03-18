|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . 4 | 6 . 4 . 1
|Last bat : Virat Kohli (C)st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid1(5b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:70/3 (8.4 Ovs)
|9.1 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run.
|8.4 : Will Pant come out to bat or will it be a right-hander in the form of Shreyas or Hardik? It is going to be Rishabh Pant!
|8.6 : Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant, Another flatter one outside off, Pant guides it to point off the back foot. Just 2 runs and an all-important wicket for Virat Kohli.
|8.5 : Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant, Flighted around off, Pant pats it backÂ to the bowler.
|8.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli,Â OUT! STUMPED! A big, big wicket for England. Virat Kohli takes a long walk back.Â Smart from Rashid there. He floats one around middle and then invites Kohli to go after him. VK obliges and comes down the track but this time he misses the track of the ball as Buttler behind collects and does as sharp glovework to send the Indian skipper packing.
|8.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated around off, Kohli plays it to the off side.
|8.2 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli,Â A googly on the pads, Kohli looks to flick it fine down the leg side but ends up getting it off the pads. The ball is fielded at fine leg. A couple of leg byes taken.
|8.1 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli,Â Floated around off, Kohli looks to guide it towards third man but gets and inside edge on the pads.
|7.6 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav,Â FOUR! Brilliant stroke-making in his first international game with the bat. Full and around off, Suryakumar drives it uppishly through covers and beats the sweeper there for a boundary.
|7.4 : Will it be the skipper out at number 4 or will there be some surprise? It will be skipper, Virat Kohli who will join Suryakumar YadavÂ out in the middle.Â
|7.5 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli,Â Off the mark straightaway! Full and outside off, whipped away to the on side by Kohli for a single.
|7.4 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul departs cheaply once again! Ben Stokes gets a wicket. Another slower ball around middle, Rahul makes room and looks to go over mid off who is inside the ring there. He though fails to get it off the meat of the bat.Â The ball lobs to mid off where Archer takes a dolly.
|7.3 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul,Â Length and around off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler this time.
|7.2 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav,Â A risky single though in the end SKY makes it! Length and around middle, Yadav pushes it to mid-wicket and takes off for a quick single. Curran there runs towards the ball but overruns there to miss the ball. Yadav dives to make his ground in the end.
|7.1 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Â Fuller and around off, Suryakumar eases it down to long on for a couple of runs now.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Ben StokesÂ is into the attack for the first time this evening.
|7.1 : Ben Stokes to Suryakumar Yadav,Â WIDE! A false start for Stokes! He bowls a length ball but he line is down leg, Yadav looks to flick it but misses it. Wide called.
|6.6 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Flighted around off, Yadav drives it on the up through to long off for a single.
|6.5 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav,Â SIX! Bang! Floated around off, SKY comes down the track and bit before going inside out over extra cover for a biggie.
|6.4 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav,Â FOUR! Top-edge. premeditated and does it effectively. Googly around off, SKY fetches it from there and sweeps it through short fine leg for a boundary.
|6.3 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul,Â Floated around middle, whipped away to mid-wicket for a single by Rahul.
|6.2 : Adil Rashid to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Floated around middle, Yadav plays it down to long on for a single.
|6.1 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul,Â Flatter and outside off, Rahul cuts it hard through to deep point for a single.
|5.6 : Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav, Good effort from Stokes. Full around off, Suryakumar drives it right off the middle to the left of cover. Stokes dives and manages to save runs for his side. Solid Powerplay for India. They are 45/1 at the end of it. Their best Powerplay in this series when batting first.
|5.5 : Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav, Good length ball on off, Surya keeps it out.
|5.4 : Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav,Â FOUR! How good is that! He has not tried to hit it hard, he has just tried to place it in the gap. Length delivery around off. Suryakumar waits for it, opens the face of the bat, and deftly gets it past short third man for a boundary.
|5.3 : Chris Jordan to KL Rahul,Â Good length ball around off, Rahul plays a solid punch off his back foot to sweeper cover for one.Â
|5.2 : Chris Jordan to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor ball from Jordan! He once again strays on the pads and goes full this time. Rahul flicks it away from short fine leg for a boundary.
|Chris Jordan to KL Rahul, WIDE! Pacy ball down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Initially it seems that there was some deflection but the umpire feels there is nothing and signals it as wide.Â
|5.1 : Chris Jordan to Suryakumar Yadav, Jordan starts with a length ball on off. Suryakumar taps it to the off side and sneaks a single.Â
|4.6 : Chris JordanÂ comes onto bowl now. He replaces Jofra ArcherÂ at his end.
|Mark Wood to Suryakumar Yadav, Wood hits the deck hard around off. The ball does not rise as much as Suryakumar expected it to. He is cramped to pull but goes for it. Hits it to the man in the deep on the leg side. Keeps the strike with a single.Â
|4.5 : Mark Wood to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Good length balll around off, Suryakumar defends it to cover and shouts a confident no.Â
|4.4 : Mark Wood to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Wood goes short outside off. Suryakumar looks to guide it over slips but misses.Â
|Mark Wood to Suryakumar Yadav,Â WIDE! Wood misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Suryakumar looks to flick but misses.Â
|4.3 : Mark Wood to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Magnificent SKY! What a shot this is right off the middle. Good length delivery outside off, this is bowled at 149 kph. Suryakumar gets on his back foot and punches it through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|4.2 : Mark Wood to Suryakumar Yadav, Length ball around off, Suryakumar taps it to point.
|4.1 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Pacy ball on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes behind square leg. Leg bye taken.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to Suryakumar Yadav, Now calmly blocks it. Smart choice from SKY. 8 runs and a wicket off Archer's second over.
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! BANG! Suryakumar Yadav is up and running in international cricket with a biggie. What a shot! Talk about courage! This man has been waiting for a longtime to bat for his country and now when he has got the chance, he has opened his account with a superb maximum. Short ball around the body, Suryakumar hooks it high, handsome and over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. Talk about being nervous, Surya isn't at all!
|3.4 : Who walks out to bat? Suryakumar YadavÂ comes out to bat.
|Jofra Archer to Rohit Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! Archer dropped one of Rohit Sharma off his own bowling a couple of days agoÂ but he does not commit the same mistake tonight. He sends the Hitman back to the dugout. The change of pace gets the better of Rohit. Archer once again rolls his fingers on this one just like the first ball of the over. The big difference this time is the line. It is on middle and off, Rohit is early in his drive. He ends up lobbing it straight back to Archer. He takes the
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Good shot! Length delivery around off, Rahul gets on top of the bounce and plays a very beautiful cover drive. It is straight to the fielder there. He misfields allowing Rahul to get the single.Â
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length outside off. Rohit pulls it but the bat turns in his hand. It is played in front of square on the leg side. There is a boundary rider at deep mid-wicket. He cleans it up. Just a single.Â
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to Rohit Sharma,Â Slower delivery outside off. Rohit looks to slash but misses.Â
|2.6 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Nicely timed but straight to the fielder. Good length delivery around off, Rahul goes on his back foot and times it perfectly but finds Roy at point. Excellent start for Wood. Just a leg bye off his first.
|2.5 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Length ball on middle, this one is bowled close to 150 kph. Rahul pushes it to mid off.Â
|2.4 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul defends it with a straight bat off the middle. He is finding the middle of the bat so that is a good sign for him and all the Indian fans.
|2.3 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Wood hits the deck hard on leg. Rohit looks to flick but misses. It hits his thigh pad and rolls to the offÂ side of the pitch. Rahul calls for a quick run and they get a leg bye. Good running.Â
|2.2 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Good ball! Wood goes full and makes the ball jag back in at pace. Rohit looks to play it straight but gets a fortunate inside edge onto the pad.Â
|0.0 : Mark Wood is on now.
|2.1 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Wood starts with a length ball on off. It is bowled at 144 kph.Â Rohit pushes it to mid on.Â
|1.6 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, FOUR! Class from Rahul! This will do him a world of good here. Archer hits the deck hard again outside off. Rahul goes on his back foot and punches it right off the meat of the bat through covers for a majestic boundary. Is this the shot that sees Rahul find his groove back. He is a class act and if he gets his rhythm back, it will be bad news for England.
|0.4 : Run out check sent upstairs. No one seems interested there. The umpire has a check upstairs and RohitÂ seems to be fine.
|1.5 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Bouncer! A very good one from Archer. Rahul does well to keep his bat away from the ball and sway away from it.Â
|1.4 : Jofra Archer to Rohit Sharma, Archer hits the deck hard on middle and leg. Rohit looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes to the leg side. They take a leg bye.
|1.3 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Length ball around off, Rahul plays it to point and takes a quick single. Roy has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.Â
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, RahulÂ taps it to cover.Â
|0.6 : Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end?
|1.1 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Archer starts with a back of a length delivery on middle. Rahul defends it off the back foot.
|0.6 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, NOT OUT! Rohit's dive has saved him and after back-to-back ducks, Rahul gets his first run. Just his second run in the series. Floated on off and middle, Rahul turns it to the leg side and calls for a quick run. Rohit responds and goes for it. The fielder shoots a good throw at the keeper's end. Rohit puts a dive as Buttler whips the bails off. The square leg umpire goes upstairs. Rahul looks a bit concerned. Replay finds Rohit's dive was a good one to save him.
|0.4 : Â Run out check sent upstairs.
|Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Floated on off, Rohit defends it.
|0.3 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Poor ball! Rashid bowls the googly but the line is a poor one. It is on the pads, Rohit flicks it away from short square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|0.2 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma, Much-better from Rashid. Pulls his length back and bowls it on middle and off, Rohit blocks it.
|0.1 : Adil Rashid to Rohit Sharma,Â SIX! KABOOM! Rohit starts with a bang! Hitman takes out his sniper straightaway! Flighted ball on off, it is in the slot for Rohit. He goes downtown over long off for a biggie.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin the all-important clash. The England players after getting a few words of wisdom from their skipper spread out quickly onto the field. They are followed by the two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.Â For England, it will be Adil Rashid to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Â EnglandÂ (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|India (Playing XI) -Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav (IN FOR ISHAN KISHAN), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar (IN FOR YUZVENDRA CHAHAL).
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says he is happy and adds they were willing to take the challenge. Tells they would have batted first and were looking to improve aspects in their game. Kohli says this pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and eveness. Kohli says that he tells the boys to take pride and adds the body language in the last game was not good and that has been addressed in the last game. Kohli says batting and bowling is easier than fielding as it is a selfless act. Kohli says today
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that they will bowl again. He mentions that the surface looks harder and he would look to exploit the conditions. He mentions that the first 10 overs decide what total you set. He mentions that in the second innings the dew sets in and makes the chase easy. He further says that they are building towards the world cup. He mentions that they are still learning and ends by saying that winning is a bit tricky than losing.
|TOSS - Time for the thing that has decided the fate of the game so far in this series. It is time for the coin flip. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and England captain, Eoin Morgan are out in the middle. Up goes the coin, Morgan calls Heads and it comes down as Heads. ENGLAND OPT TO BOWL!
|PITCH REPORT - Â Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch analysts for the day. Dasgupta says that it is the same pitch that was used in the first T20I of the series. Agarkar says that the pitch is firm but has less grass than the previous game played on this track. Agarkar tells this pitch looks good for batting. Dasgupta says the game plan from England's fast bowlers has been to pitch it short. Agarkar feels the big difference in this pitch is that it has taken a lot of time to settle. Fel
|Out of the 5 T20Is in the series 3 are done and it is not a surprise that England have won two out of the 3 games. Though all the wins have been while chasing. It will be interesting to see whether we get a mammoth total from the team batting first in these remaining two games. On that note, a warm welcome to one and all for the 4th T20I. The penultimate one of the series and a must-win game for India with the perspective of keeping the series alive. Off late the home team has been facing the is