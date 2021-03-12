|0.0 : Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is down for the pitch report along with Ajit Agarkar. Dasgupta says that the Tests were played on the red soil while the T20Is will see the use of black soil. it is nice and hard with a bit abraisiveness. He mentions that it should assist the spinners. Agarkar says that the outfield is in top condition and as the game goes on it might get sliky. Dasgupta ends by saying that 175 should be a par score.
|We are done with the Tests as Eoin Morgan takes the charge from Joe Root for the limited-overs series against India. For India, it is their all-weather captain, Virat Kohli who will lead his boys for the 5-match T20I series. Both the teams would look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the mega event later in the year. T20 is known to have a mixture of brute force and smart batting who utilises the power-hitting to good effect and both teams boast of a fiery batting line up. Though on the batting
|Toss - It's time for the flip of the coin as the two skippers, Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan stride out to the middle along with the match referee. Kohli being the home skipper get to flip the coin. Morgan calls Heads. It is heads. ENGLAND WILL BOWL FIRST!Â
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan mentions that they will bowl first. He mentions that in their last training they saw a bit of dew so the decision. He is excited to play against a strong side like India. He mentions that with 5 games at this ground he says that the ball is going to turn as the pitch slows down.
|India skipper, Virat Kohli says they would have bowled as well. He mentions that the dew will play a massive factor and they would have looked to restrict England for a par total. He mentions that they need to trust their bowlers with the dew. He mentions that they have their only chance to fine tune their bowling with the dew around. He further says that they try and keep the dressing roomÂ jovial. He mentions that erveryone in the team is in a celebration mode whether they are in the XI or no
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Hardik Pandya is down for a chat. He says that he has been preparing for the past 1 and a half months. He mentions that he is just doing about the process. He mentions that he hopes to bowl in this series. He further says that with the kind of depth they have gives them the option of expressing themselves. He though says that he plays according to the situation and also fulfills the teams requirement. He ends by saying that it will be a cracker of a series with the kind of players in both the ca
|Time for the National Anthems as the players from Both India and England line up for their respective National Anthems. It will be England's first followed by India's.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems as we are all set to begin the T20I series with the first game. England players stride out to the middle. They are followed by the two Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Spin to start as Adil Rashid to bowl first up. Here we go...
|0.1 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts with a tossed upÂ ball in line withÂ the stumps, Dhawan gently strokes it to covers.
|0.2 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, A bit quicker around off this time and Dhawan pushes it off the back foot to covers once again.
|0.3 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan and India are off the mark. Flatter around off, Dhawan slogs it to square leg for a single.
|0.4 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Floated around off, Rahul watchfully blocks it from within the crease. A bit of turn and bounce for Rashid there.
|0.5 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Fuller around off, Rahul gently strokes it to long on and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.6 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, A good first over from Rashid. Just a couple of runs. Tossed up around off, Dhawan skips down the track a bit as he looks to hoick it over the ropes. He though gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A dot to end the over.
|1.1 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Back of a length ball around off, Rahul punches it off the back foot towards covers.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Jofra Archer it will be with the ball.
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, OUT! CHOPPED ON! This is what Archer is known for. Early blow for India. Archer bowls a bit fuller and wider of off, Rahul is glued to his crease as he looks to push it away from his body. He though gets a massive inside edge on this one as the ball crashes into the stumps.
|1.3 : Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli, Lenght and around off,Â Kohli dabs it to point.
|1.4 : Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli, On a length and outside off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
|1.5 : Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli, A bit of extra bounce there for Archer. Good length and around off, Kohli looks to defends it but the ball rears up to take the glove. The ball drops to the off side.
|1.6 : Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli, Back of a length ball around off, and Kohli looks to back away and slog it to the leg side but he ends up getting it off the inner half of the bat. The ball goes to mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Who will come out to bat now? Virat Khli walks into bat now.
|2.1 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan now looks to take the agressive root! He shuffles across and Rashid bowls a googly on the pads, it is swept nicely but to short fine leg.
|2.2 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan looks to play another sweep but this is slowed up nicely and it is landed well outside off. Dhawan looks to drag it but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
|2.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, OUT! TAKEN! Kohli's uncomfortable short stay comes to an end. He was only out there for 5 balls but in those 5 balls, he just looked a different batter from the usual him. He was trying to play a lot of shots and falls in the process. This is the first ball he was facing of Rashid. Makes room. Rashid floats it up on off, it is slightly shorter. Kohli hits it decently but straight to Jordan at wide mid off. He is safe as houses and he makes no mistake. India in tr
|2.4 : Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant, Floats it up and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|2.5 : Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant, Tossed up on off, blocked.
|2.3 : Who will walk out to bat after the departure of Indian skipper for a duck? It is their new pocket dynamite, Rishabh Pant with the bat.
|2.6 : Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Pant is off the mark in style and a welcome boundary for India! Shorter and outside off, Pant waits for it and then guides it through point. It races away.
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to Shikhar Dhawan, Length and around leg, Dhawan turns it to square leg for a single.
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to Rishabh Pant, Good length around off, a bit of extra bounce as Pant pushes it to the leg side.
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to Rishabh Pant, Length and around middle, Pant pushes it to mid-wicket.
|3.4 : Jofra Archer to Rishabh Pant, Archer bowls it on a length and on middle, Pant defends it from within his crease.
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to Rishabh Pant, SIX! Innovation! Pant plays it in a wayward manner. Short ball on middle, Pant backs away and then scoops it over the keeper and into the fence behind for a maximum. First one off the game.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! A six followed by a boundary. Length and around the pads, Pant gets across his stumps before flicking it to the leg side for a boundary. 11 from the over.
|4.1 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and wide outside off, Dhawan goes for a wild cut but is beaten on the outside edge this time.
|4.2 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length and around off, Dhawan pushes it to covers.
|4.4 : Mark Wood to Rishabh Pant, Fuller in length and around off, Pant blocks it to cover-point and takes a quick single on offer.
|4.5 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, A short one from Wood. A well directed one as Dhawan sways away from it.
|4.3 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Length and around off, Dhawan taps it to covers and hares for a quick single.
|4.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! BOWLED! India have been rocked thrice now. They are tottering at 20/3. Wood gets a wicket in his first over. Just the kind of start England would have wanted. Wood follows the short one with a length ball, Dhwan stays inside his crease as he goes for the pull. He though misses the line of the ball. The ball though does not miss its target as the stumps get shattered behind.
|5.1 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, Back of a length and on off, Pant pushes it to covers.
|5.2 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, Fuller and on middle, Pant pushes it to mid off.
|0.0 : Who comes out to bat now? Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat. Also, Chris Jordan comes onto bowl now.
|5.3 : Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant, Very well fielded! This is shorter and outside off, Pant slashes at it. It flies off the outside edge down towards third man. It goes to him very quickly. The fielder there Adil RashidÂ moves to his left and stops it nicely. Just a run.
|5.4 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Good length and around off, Iyer pushes it on the up towards cover. A good shot on the first ball he faces.
|5.5 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, This one takes off! It is on a length. Iyer looks to drive but it hits the splice and goes towards cover.
|5.6 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, A shorter one, it is on the body, Iyer arches and guides it down to third man for one. End of another good over for England. A superb Powerplay for them. India are 22 for 3.
|6.1 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Outside off, Iyer waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
|6.2 : Mark Wood to Rishabh Pant, Back of a length and on off, it is guided down to third man for one.
|6.3 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, On off, Iyer pushes it to covers.
|6.4 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Easy pickings! On the pads, Iyer nudges it nice and fine and it races away for a welcome boundary for India.
|6.5 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Just short! Shorter and outside off, Iyer slashes at it. It goes off the outside edge but lands just in front of Rashid at third man. He does really well to not go for the catch, hang back and stop it. Just the one.
|6.6 : Mark Wood to Rishabh Pant, Good length and on off, Pant drops it on the off side. He wants one but is sent back.
|7.1 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer, Fuller around off, Iyer strokes it to mid on and takes a quick run.
|0.0 : Ben Stokes is into the attack now.
|7.2 : Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant, Fuller and on the pads, Pant clips it to deep square leg for a run.
|7.3 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer, Leading edge but safe! Length and around off, Iyer tries to clip it to the leg side but is early to close the bat face. The ball takes the leading edge and goes to deep cover for a single.
|7.4 : Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant, Good length on middle, clipped to mid-wicket by Pant.
|7.5 : Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant, Slower and fuller outside off, Pant waits for it before turning it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|7.6 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer, Fuller on off, Iyer drives it to long on for a run. Just 5 runs from Stokes' first over.
|Sam Curran to bowl now.
|8.1 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Full on off, Iyer defends it to the leg side.
|8.2 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Good length and around middle and leg, Iyer tucks it off his hips towards square leg for a single.
|8.3 : Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant, Fuller on off, Pant drives it straight to the man at mid on.
|8.4 : Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant, A bumper from Curran as Pant ducks under it.
|8.5 : Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant, Good length and around off, Pant clips it to fine leg for a single.
|8.6 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Much-needed boundary for India. Good length and around leg, Iyer clips it off his pads and into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|9.1 : Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant, Slower and fuller around off, Pant fails to get under the ball as he looks to go big. The ball goes off the inner half to mid on.
|9.2 : Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant, Length and around off, Pant tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Great timing! Another boundary for Iyer! Good length and outside off, Iyer stands tall and then punches it past point for a boundary. The fielder at third man too cannot cut it off.
|9.4 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer,Â Length and around middle, Iyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a brace this time.
|9.5 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer, On a length and on off, pushed to covers for a single.
|9.6 : Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant, OUT! CAUGHT! Body blow for India. Pant normally plays the pick up shot so well but this time picks the fielder in the deep. Nicely set up wicket this from Ben Stokes. Bowls a fuller and around leg, Pant picks it off his legs as he hits it to deep mid-wicket. He though does not get the elevation right as Jonny Bairstow there accepts the catch gleefully.
|10.1 : Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer, Floated on middle, Shreyas pushes it to the left of short mid-wicket.Â
|10.2 : Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer,Â Â Just away! Loopy ball on middle, Iyer looks to slog it over on the leg side. He does not time it well but gets it just wide of the diving man at short mid-wicket. They take two as the fielder in the deep cleans it up.
|10.3 : Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer, Short around off, Iyer cuts it but finds point.
|10.4 : Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! CREAMED! Slightly fuller around off, Iyer gets on his front foot and creams his drive through covers for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : Hardik Pandya comes out to bat now. Also, Adil Rashid comes into the attack.
|10.5 : Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer, Floated on off, Iyer strokes it to cover and gets to the other end.
|10.6 : Adil Rashid to Hardik Pandya,Â Dot to finish the over. Hardik starts his innings with a gentle push to cover. Does not get it past the fielder.Â
|Change in bowling.Â Mark Wood is back! 2-0-9-1, his numbers so far!
|11.1 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Length and around off, Iyer pushes it to long off for a single.
|11.2 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, Short of good length around off, Pandya stands tall and blocks it from the crease.
|11.3 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, Good length and around off, Pandya waits for it before guiding it to third man for a single.
|11.4 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length ball around off, Iyer punches it to point where the fielder fumbles a bit to allow a single.
|11.5 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, What a ball? Shear pace. Short of length ball outside off, Pandya looks to fend it off the back foot but is beaten due to the extra bounce on this one. He is lucky as the ball goes past his outside edge.
|11.6 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, Another back of a length ball outside off, Pandya slpas it straight to covers.
|12.1 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Full on off, Iyer pushes it to long off and takes a single.
|0.0 : Change! Chris JordanÂ is back!
|12.2 : Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya, Good length and around off, Pandya punches it to covers for a run.
|12.3 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Length and outside off, Iyer cuts it off the back foot to third man for a single.
|12.4 : Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya, Back of a length ball around off, Pandya taps it to covers for a single.
|12.5 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Short and wide outside off, Iyer goes for a wild slash over the off side but fails to connect with it.
|12.6 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Good length and outside off, Iyer pushes it to deep backward point for a single.
|13.1 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Short of a good length outside off, Iyer arches back and looks to guide it to third man but can only connect with thin air.
|13.2 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, EDGY FOUR! Lucky runs for India and Iyer. Length and around off, Iyer looks to tuck it to the leg side but the ball takes the leading edge and goes to third man. The fielder there fails to prevent the ball from going for a boundary.
|13.3 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Length and around off, Iyer runs it down to third man for a single.
|13.4 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, Beaten! Wood is making the ball talk. Length and around off, Pandya looks to tap it to the off side but is beaten on the pace as well as the bounce. Buttler takes it on the bounce.
|13.5 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, Fuller on off, Pandya punches it through covers for a brace. It is a long boundary there and so an easy couple results.
|13.6 : Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya, Length and and outside off, Pandya opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man for a single. India in all sorts of trouble and they need Pandya to go on a rampaging mode if they are to end with a total close to 180 runs.
|14.1 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Good length and around off, Pandya punches it to covers.
|0.0 : Change in bowling! Ben Stokes is back in action! 1/13 from his 2 overs.
|14.2 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, On a length and outside off, Hardik plays it to third man for a single.
|14.3 : Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer, Fuller and around off, Iyer drills it to mid off where a misfield allows him to take a single.
|14.4 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, SIX! Powered away! Full and in the slot for Pandya to free his arms. He does so as he powers it over long off for a biggie.
|14.5 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Lucky runs! A nothing shot but Pandya and India won't mind how the runs comeÂ as far as they come. Short and around off from Stokes, Pandya arches back and looks to evade it but the ball takes the face of the bat and runs down to third man for a boundary.
|14.6 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Good length and outside off, Pandya plays it to mid off.
|Change in bowling.Â
|15.1 : Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Perfect start to the over! Full and on the pads of Iyer from Archer, Shreyas clips it firmly through mid-wicket as the ball crosses the fence in the deep.
|15.2 : Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Back to back boundaries for India. Just what the doctor ordered. Length and outside off, Iyer pushes it from away from his body as the ball runs down to deep point. The third man fielder too cannot cut it off.
|15.3 : Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer, NOT OUT! Iyer survives! Length and outside off, Iyer pats it to backward point and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner. Stokes there gets to the ball and has a direct hit at the bowler's end. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Iyer has his bat grounded when the bails lit up.
|15.2 : Direct hit and the umpire has gone upstairs. No excitement from the English player which indicates that it's safe!
|15.4 : Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer, Good length on off, pushes towards third man for a single.
|15.5 : Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya, Beaten! Back of a length ball outside off, no movement on this one as Pandya meekly pushes at it. He is lucky enough to not get an edge on it.
|15.6 : Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya, Short of good length around off, hardik backed away as Archer followed him. In the end, Pandya can only push it to the bowler.
|16.1 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, FIFTY FOR SHREYAS IYER! What a knock this has been from Shreyas! When everyone else has struggled and falling like nine pins he has been like a pillar!
|16.2 : Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya, Length ball on middle, Pandya knocks it to long on and gets to the other end.
|16.3 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, On off, Iyer punches it to cover and rotates the strike.
|16.4 : Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya, In the air but safe! Good length ball around off, Pandya looks to lof it over cover but does not time it. Luckily for him, it falls short of the fielder at sweeper cover.
|16.5 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Good length ball outside off, Iyer swings but misses.Â
|17.1 : Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya, Fuller on off, Pandya backs away as he looks to slap it through the off side but fails to get it past mid off.
|16.6 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, SIX! Superb from Iyer! If there was any questions about Shreyas' capabilities he has silenced them with his bat with this tremendous knock. Length ball wide outside off, Shreyas smashes it over backward point for a biggie.
|17.2 : Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya, OUT! CAUGHT! Pandya depoarts at a crucial point in the game. He tries to slap it through the off side once again but he hits it straight into the hands of Chris Jordan at mid off.
|Who will walk out to bat now? It is going to be Shardul Thakur!
|17.3 : Jofra Archer to Shardul Thakur, OUT! CAUGHT! Archer has two in two and three in the game so far. Thakur departs for a duck. Short one from Archer and it hurries onto Thakur who takes his eyes off the ball as he plays the pull shot. The ball goes straight to Dawid Malan at deep square leg who takes the catch with ease.
|17.4 : Jofra Archer to Washington Sundar, WIDE! Short and around off, Sundar looks to play the upper cut but cannot do so. Wide called.
|17.3 : Washington SundarÂ is out to bat! He will face the hat-trick ball!
|17.4 : Jofra Archer to Washington Sundar, Fuller and outside off, Sundar pushes it to deep point for a single.
|17.5 : Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer, Beaten! Slower and outside off, Iyer looks to drive it through the off side but is beaten on the pace and bounce.
|17.6 : Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer, Full on off, pushed to long on for a single.
|18.1 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Fullish on off, Shreyas pushes it to mid off.Â
|0.0 : Curran time! Sam Curran to bowl the penultimate over of the innings!
|18.2 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Around the pads, Iyer whips it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|18.3 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Perfectly placed! Shortish on off, Iyer pulls it over the cow corner region. Perfectly in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|18.4 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer,Â Another shortish delivery this time Iyer fetches just a single.
|18.5 : Sam Curran to Washington Sundar, Low full toss around off, Sundar plays it to the on side and gets a single. Does not get it off the middle Sundar. Tough for him to come and go blasting.
|18.6 : Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Good length ball around off, Shreyas plays an agricultural hit to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 9 off the over. England would not be too displeased with that.
|19.1 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, Another sluggish hit across the line from Shreyas. There is a man in the deep so just a single. Shreyas in his defense has to go for the big hits in the final overs.Â
|19.2 : Chris Jordan to Washington Sundar,Â WIDE! Slower ball bfrom Jordan but he misses his radar. Bowls it on the leg side. Sundar looks to hit but misses.Â
|Chris Jordan to Washington Sundar,Â Excellent from Chris Jordan! Very full, almost a yorker on middle. Sundar can just guide it to long on for one.Â
|Axar Patel is the new man in!
|19.4 : Chris Jordan to Axar Patel,Â Back of a length on middle, Axar pulls it to the on side and gets a brace!
|19.3 : Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT! Fantastic catch in the deep from Malan! Shreyas' fantastic knock comes to an end! Jordan bangs a short delivery on off, Shreyas looks to hoick his pull away from deep square leg. He does not time it well but it looks like he has got it away from the fielder. Malan though has other plans, he runs to his right from deep square leg, flies like a Superman and takes an absolute stunner.
|Who comes out to bat now with 3 balls remaining in the Indian innings? Axar Patel the local boy comes out to bat now.
|19.5 : Chris Jordan to Axar Patel,Â TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Off the top edge but Axar is not complaining and neither are India. Jordan bangs another short one. It is well-directed. Axar pulls but gets a tp edge. Third man is in the circle so fetches a boundary.Â
|19.6 : Chris Jordan to Axar Patel, Just a single off the last over and India cannot cross 125! Fuller on middle and off, Axar hits it hard to the right of mid off. The fielder there dives and manages to keep it down one. INDIAN FINISH WITH 124/7!Â
|Shreyas Iyer is caught for a chat! Iyer feels that it is a two-paced wicket and thinks it is a challenging score. Hopes to defend. Shreyas says that as soon as he got in he realised the ball was not coming onto the bat and the wicket was uneven so he just decided to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas says him and Hardik did not want to leave a lot on the batters coming after them and hence they decided to take lay low till the 16th over. Shreyas says that he cannot sense any dew as on now.
|Right then! England camp would be a happy one after their efforts with the ball. India looks a bit worried at the moment with the scoreboard reading just 124 runs. England looks all set to chase it and go one up in the 5-match T20I series. Join us for the chase on the other side of the break.
|After being put in to bat, India got off to the worst possible start as they lost 3 wickets including that of their skipper inside the first 6 overs. Then Iyer and Pant and later Iyer and Pandya tried to get the Indian innings back on track. The highest stand for them was between Iyer and Pandya as they stitched a 54-run stand and when it looked like Pandya and Iyer would take India to a competitive total Pandya fell. Iyer though continued single-handedly as he brought up his fifty and ended wit
|... THE CHASE BEGINS ...
|Talking of the bowling from England, They were just too good on the day. Morgan's gamble to go with 5 pacers and 1 spinner worked wonders for him. Archer was once again the pick of the lot as he ended with match figures of 4-1-23-3. Wood, Jordan, Stokes, Curran and Rashid too bowled brilliantly and to applaud their efforts with the ball was the agile fielding from the Englishmen which puts them ahead at the halfway mark here.
|A brilliant display from England with the ball sees them restrict India for a below par score. Eoin Morgan would be a happy man at the halfway stage and he would be backing his batsmen to chase it down without breaking a sweat.Â
|The Indian players make their way out to the middle as they spread onto the field. They are followed by the two English openers, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler.