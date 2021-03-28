|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 1 2 . | 4 . . 1 . .
|4.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Curran comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball on middle, Sharma nudges it to square leg for a run.
|Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! Too high! Short ball around middle, Sharma ducks under it. Wided.
|4.3 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on off, Sharma defends it to cover.Â
|4.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! This time on the leg side. Good start from India so far! Fullish on the pads, Sharma clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|4.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Smacked! This is a Rohit Sharma special! Full ball on off, Sharma moves ahead and whacks it over mid off for a boundary.
|3.6 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Fine delivery to end the over from Topley! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes to the keeper.Â
|3.5 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Wayward from Topley and Dhawan puts it away! Full down the leg side, Dhawan just flicks it through the fine leg region for a boundary. Easy runs for India.
|3.4 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Topley bowls an outswinger outside off, Dhawan lets it go to the keeper.
|3.3 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball on off, Dhawan defends it to cover off the front foot.
|3.2 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Short ball on the pads, Sharma looks to pull but it goes off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.Â
|3.1 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, A stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Good length ball on middle and leg, Sharma looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|2.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Short ball around off, Shikhar dances down the track but sways away from it in the end.
|2.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length ball on off, Dhawan hops and defends it to the off side.Â
|2.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball on off, Dhawan goes on his back foot and then pushes it to point.
|2.3 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, On a length on the pads, Sharma flicks it to the square leg region for a single.
|2.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Curran bowls another full ball on off, Sharma pushes it to point and says no for the single.
|2.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Fullish ball on middle, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.2 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, An appeal for caught behind but turned down! Full ball down the leg side, Sharma looks to flick but it brushes his pads and goes to the left of the keeper. Buttler dives to that side and makes a good stop. An appeal is made for caught behind but it is turned down.
|1.1 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Topley starts with a good length ball on off, Sharma defends it to cover.
|0.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Five runs from the first over! Good length ball on off, Dhawan gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it out.
|0.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good shot for a couple! Full ball outside off, it moves away. Dhawan lunges forward and drives it through the cover region for a couple.
|0.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Leading edge but safe! On a length on middle, Sharma looks to flick but gets a leading edge that goes towards mid off. A single taken.
|0.3 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Curran pitches this one up around off, Sharma lunges forward and then pushes it to cover.Â
|0.2 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan is off the mark! Fullish on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg and takes a run.Â
|0.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Quick single and India is underway first up! Good length ball on middle, Sharma looks to defend but it takes the inner half towards square leg and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Would have been close.Â
|1.6 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, A single to end the over! Fullish ball on the pads, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.5 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Sharma moves down the pitch a touch and pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, On a length on middle, Sharma tucks it to square leg.Â
|1.3 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! This is Rohit Sharma showing his class! Full and outside off, Sharma leans forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|0.5 : Who will partner Sam Curran from the other end? It will be the pace ofÂ Reece Topley.
|0.0 : We are done with all the pre-match formalities and we are in all readiness for the decider as the England team led by Jos Buttler make their way to the middle. They are followed by the two dashing openers for India, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. To start with the ball, England have Sam CurranÂ who is ready to bowl. Here he starts his run-up and it's game time...
|Rishabh Pant is down for a quick chat and he says that he played his first series at home and he is happy with his performance. He also says that he has been practising but was not getting the results and now he has proven his game. He also says that the mindset is to score runs but in T20Is there is not much time to adjust. He also says that he just focuses on playing the game and just looks to contribute to the team's cause
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) -Â Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan (IN PLACE OF KULDEEP YADAV).
|England skipper, Jos Buttler says that it looks like a very good wicket so they will bowl first. He says that the wicket looks similar to the wicket the other day. He says that he is very proud of the performance they displayed in the last game and with this being the series decider, they would look to play the same brand of cricket that they have played. Mentions that Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.
|Virat Kohli says that they would have bowled first. Adds that this looks a good wicket and it looks hard. States that they would look to post a good score and then look to bowl better. Tells that they have performed well when their backs are against the well. Says that they have made comebacks in the Tests as well as the T20Is. Informs that T Natarajan replaces Kuldeep Yadav.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of England. They have elected to field.
|Pitch report - VVS Laxman from the Studio does the pitch report. He says that there is a tinge of grass on this wicket and there will be plenty of runs on offer and the batters can play throughÂ the line on this pitch. Adds that dew might play a role later on in the game so the captain, winning the toss, should look to bowl first.Â
|This is the second time during England's tour of India that a series has gone into the decider. Do you remember India's series' thumping win in the 5th and final T20I to claim the series? A similar kind of game is expected in this one too. On that note, hello and welcome to the 3rd and final ODI between England and India. This is also the last game of the tour. England romped back into the series with a romping win in the second ODI to set up a mouth-watering decider. They chased down a mammoth