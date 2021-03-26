|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 1 . | . 1 . . . 3
|Last bat : Rohit Sharmac Adil Rashid b Sam Curran25(25b5x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:37/2 (8.4 Ovs)
|15.3 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, 2 runs.
|15.2 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
|15.1 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|14.6 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli,Â Bouncer! It is on off, Kohli pulls it but not with conviction. It is pulled to the cow corner region. Virat keeps the strike with a single.
|Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli,Â WIDE! Shortish ball but down the leg side. Kohli looks to pull but misses. There is an appeal from Buttler but nothing from the umpire.Â
|14.5 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, On middle, Rahul tucks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
|14.4 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli,Â Good length delivery outside off and shaping away. Kohli dabs it to third man for a single.Â
|14.3 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, On the pads and full. Rahul flicks it to fine leg for one.
|14.2 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, FOUR! Squirted away! Rahul rides his luck now. Excellent ball from Stokes though. Unlucky it has gone to the fence. A perfect yorker on middle, Rahul looks to jam it out and does so off the lower part of his bat. The ball goes away from Buttler and to the third man fence.
|14.1 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli,Â Full toss that has taken Kohli by surprise. An attempted slower ball but Stokes serves a full toss. Kohli taps it to cover and takes a single.
|13.6 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Another indipper. It is on middle and off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.5 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Tom continues to hit the right length. It is on off, Rahul defends it.
|13.4 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, On the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes to the leg side. Leg bye taken.
|13.3 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli,Â INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! An absolute beauty but Kohli rides his luck! Very unlucky for Tom Curran! Kohli comes down the track and tries to unsettle Tom's line and length. He hits the right length though and makes the ball jag back in. Kohli looks to defend but ends up getting an inside edge that goes wide of Buttler and fine to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|13.2 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul,Â Length ball on middle and leg. Rahul turns it to fine leg and trudges to the other end.
|13.1 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul,Â Good length delivery closer to off pole. Rahul taps it back to the bowler.
|12.6 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, A good looking shot for a run to end the over. Full outside off, Rahul places it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.
|12.5 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Full on the stumps, Rahul plays it to mid on again and this time there is no though for a single.
|12.4 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Little confusion but no damage! Fuller on middle and off, Rahul plays it towards mid on and comes out for a single. Kohli though is quick to send him back.
|12.3 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Solid timing! Length delivery outside off, Kohli places it to sweeper cover for one.
|12.2 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul,Â Mistimed but safe! An excellent bouncer from Stokes. He bowls the effort bal and bowls it on off. The ball hurries onto Rahul. He looks to pull and does so awkwardly. Luckily for him, it falls in no man's land at square leg. Single taken.
|12.1 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul,Â England's tight lines and lengths continue! Full and straight outside off. Rahul leans forward and defends it to the off side.Â
|11.6 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli,Â Good length ball outside off, Kohli defends it to cover. 12 gone, India are 47/2!
|11.5 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Off the outer half! Fullish around off, Rahul looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of his bat to third man. Single taken.
|11.4 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul,Â Good ball! Fullish and targetting the stumps. Rahul defends it with a straight bat.
|11.3 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Kohli uses his feet as he comes inside his stumps. Tom bowls fuller on middle, Virat flicks it to fine leg for one.
|11.2 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, On off, Kohli keeps it out.
|11.1 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Good length delivery on off, Kohli drives but finds cover inside the circle.
|10.6 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Slightly shorter on off, Kohli taps it to cover and keeps the strike with a single.
|10.5 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Bonus run! Short ball on middle and off, Kohli mistimes his pull in front of square on the leg side and takes a single. Sam Curran has an unnecessary shy at the keeper's end where KL Rahul is well in.Â The ball deflects to fine leg after hitting the stumps. Kohli sees the opportunity to steal an extra run and he does it.
|10.4 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Good fielding! Roy at backward point was brilliant in the first ODI and he has done well now too!Â Full and wide outside off, Kohli drives it to the right of backward point. Roy there dives and saves runs for his side.
|10.3 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Good length delivery around off, Rahul opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man for a single.
|10.2 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Lenght ball onn off, KL Rahul defends it with a straight bat.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2 time! The second phase of the game and now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over of the innings. Ben Stokes to inaugurate PP2!
|10.1 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Stokes starts with a good length delivery outside off. Rahul is happy to see how Stokes' first ball behaves as he leaves it alone.
|9.6 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Dot to finish the over. Good comeback from Tom! After being hit for a boundary of the first over, he has managed to bowl 5 dots on the trot. The last ball is a length delivery outside off, with a little outward shape. Kohli shoulders arms to this. End of Powerplay 1 and India are 41/2!
|9.5 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Slightly fuller on off, Kohli looks to drive but the bat turns oin his hand and he pushes it to mid on.
|9.4 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Another one on a length on off, Kohli defends it with a straight bat.
|9.3 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery outside off, Kohli shoulders arms to this one.
|9.2 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Much better from Tom! Pulls his length back and bowls it on the off stump line. Kohli keeps it out.
|9.1 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Glorious! A very poor start from Tom Curran! Gifts a half-volley on middle stump to Virat ohli. The Indian skipper will not miss out on that delivery even in his sleep. He shows lovely wrist work as he flicks it delightfully through cow corner region for a boundary.
|8.6 : Change in bowling. Tom CurranÂ replaces Reece TopleyÂ into the attack.
|Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Full on middle, Rahul pushes it to mid on.
|8.4 : No Shreyas Iyer so who will come in at number 4? It is going to be KL Rahul.
|8.5 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
|8.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma,Â OUT! CAUGHT! How unfortunate is that for Rohit Sharma? Sam Curran though is visibly happy and why would he not be. India lose their second wicket inside Powerplay 1 and this is the big wicket of Rohit Sharma who was looking in the groove today. A nothing delivery, in fact a ball that should have found the fence. Full and on the leg side, Rohit looks to flick but seems to have lost his shape. He flicks it uppishly and straight to short fine leg. Adil Rashid there
|8.3 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
|8.2 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to defend but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
|8.1 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it to short fine leg.
|7.6 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Length delivery on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
|7.5 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma,Â FOUR! The Hitman has his sniper out now! Bouncer from Topley. Rohit is one of the, if not the best puller of the ball. He pulls it over mid-wicket and gets another boundary. This is turning out to be a very expensive over for England.Â
|7.4 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Full on off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
|7.3 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma,Â FOUR! This time through point! Too short, too wide this time and Topley looks tired in this scorching heat! Short and wide outside off, Rohit plays a classy cut through point for a boundary.Â
|7.2 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
|7.1 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma,Â FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries against Topley for Rohit. A hit-me delivery and Rohit obliges with minimum of fuss. Full on the pads, Rohit picks his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|6.6 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it out.
|6.5 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full again on off, Rohit drives it through covers for a single.
|6.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Sharma blocks it off the front foot.
|6.3 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Clipped away! Kohli gets his first boundary of the game! Kind gesture from Sam Curran. He bowls a length ball on the pads, Kohli clips it fine down the leg side. It is well away from short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence.Â
|6.1 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
|5.6 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Spoils the over! Topley tries to experiment with the final ball of the over and it costs him dearly. Looks to bowl the yorker but ends up serving a low full toss wide outside off. Rohit says thank you very much and drives it through point for a boundary.
|5.5 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on middle, Sharma looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|5.4 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Good length ball on leg, Sharma looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|5.3 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery outside off, Sharma offers no shot to this one.
|5.2 : Reece Topley to Virat Kohli, Full on middle, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|5.1 : Reece Topley to Virat Kohli, Good length ball on off, Kohli blocks it off the back foot.
|4.6 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Length delivery on off, Rohit keeps it out.
|4.5 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
|4.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Rohit looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|4.3 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full again on off, Sharma drives it to covers.
|4.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Exquisite from Rohit! Hint of inswing to the right-hander but Sam is guilty of bowling too full on off. Rohit is too good a batsman to miss out on that. He plays a gorgeous straight drive and the ball races away to the fence. First boundary of the game!
|3.6 : Reece Topley to Virat Kohli, Topley gets extra bounce once again. It is on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. End of a very good over from Topley. Just a couple from it and more importantly a big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.
|3.5 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! CAUGHT! Reece Topley's patient, questioning line and length has paid rewards. The Man of the Match from the last game does not last long and England have got the breakthrough early in the first Powerplay. Topley after hitting the length decides to go full around off. This one shapes away from the southpaw as well. Dhawan, who had been so patient so far finally falls in the honeytrap. He looks to go for the flashy drive but the outswinger sees the ball ca
|Skipper, Virat KohliÂ walks out at number 3!
|Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Too far outside off! Good length ball pitching outside off, it pitches close to the tramline and shapes away. Dhawan leaves it alone. Wided by the umpire.
|3.4 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, This is good bowling. Patient bowling! Continues to tempt Dhawan to go for the punch or drive outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone.
|3.2 : Stokes has been warned! The umpire has had a word with Buttler as Stokes has applied saliva on the ball and due to the Covid-19 protocols that is forbidden.Â
|3.3 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off and shaping away. Dhawan leaves it alone.
|3.2 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Slash and a miss! Length ball outside off, it moves away off the deck. Topley also gets a fraction extra bounce due to his height. Dhawan looks to cut but misses.
|3.1 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Slightly short of a length delivery around the body. Rohit pulls it to the left of deep square leg for one.Â
|2.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan,Â This one shapes away. It is full on off, Dhawan taps it to cover. Tidy stuff from England to begin. Just 7 off the first 3 overs.Â
|2.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan,Â A solid block now. Length ball on middle with a hint of swing. Dhawan leans forward and defends it.
|2.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter one from Sam! It is on middle, Dhawan hops and tucks it to the leg side of the pitch.
|2.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Cautious start from Dhawan! Once again a length delivery outside off. Shikhar does not tease it and is happy to watch it go to the keeper at this point in time.
|2.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Rohit flicks it to the on side and gets a single.Â
|2.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Rohit blocks it.Â
|1.6 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Dot to finish the over! Just 2 off Topley's first! Full ball, very full on middle and leg. Dhawan plays it to the left of Moeen at mid on.Â
|1.5 : Reece Topley to Rohit Sharma, Length ball on the body, Rohit clips it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
|1.4 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Fullish on off, Dhawan pushes it to cover for a run.
|1.3 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
|1.2 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Bounce for Topley to go with the swing. Encouraging start for him. This one is just a fraction fuller than a length outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone. The ball rises as it goes to Buttler.
|0.6 : Who will take the other new ball? It will be Reece Topley!
|1.1 : Reece Topley to Shikhar Dhawan, Good amount of swing for Topley first up! He starts with a good length ball pitching outside off and shaping away from the southpaw. Dhawan leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan is off the mark! Good fielding from Malan! Saves a run for his side. Fullish delivery on off, Dhawan leans forward and just pushes it through extra covers. Malan gives the ball a chase. It is a very good outfield but Malan manages to put a dive and pull it back before the ropes.Â
|0.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Another one outside off. Tempting Dhawan to have a poke at it but the Indian opener refuses to play that.
|0.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, A solid leave this time! Good length delivery outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
|0.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Play and a miss! Good length ball pitching outside off. Shikhar looks to defend it but the ball shapes away and goes past the outside edge.
|0.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Rohit and India are up and running! Poor ball from Sam but gets away with it. On the pads, Rohit flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The England players are out on the field, taking their respective positions. The Man of the Match from the last game, Shikhar DhawanÂ strides out with his regular opening partner, Rohit Sharma to open the innings for India. Sam CurranÂ is all set to operate with theÂ new ball. There is a slip in place for him. Here we go!
|0.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Right on the money! Sam Curran starts with a very good delivery. Good length ball pitching around off and coming back in to the right-hander. Rohit does well to defend it.
|0.0 : Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says, that they wanted to bat first. Tells conditions play a big part and the outfield is fast. Tells they knew they were in the game though England got off to a flying start. Kohli says that if one has to perform anywhere against your wishes then one has to be ready to do what they are told. Hopes they can do much better in the middle overs. Kohli says that against a top-quality side one has to be prepared and execute well. Kohli says they wanted to attack at all tim
|India Playing XI -Â Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK) (IN for Shreyas Iyer), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
|England Playing XI -Â Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan (IN for Eoin Morgan), Jos Buttler (WK/C), Liam Livingstone (IN for Sam Billings), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley (IN for Mark Wood).
|England skipper, Jos Buttler, feels that the pitch will be similar like the first ODI. He further says that they are going to play their own brand of cricket the way they have played. He also says that Morgan has been a good leader and he is happy to lead the side in his absence as he has learned from him but tells he will be a big miss both as a batsman and a leader. Hopes that they look to give a complete performance today. Mentions that they are surely going to miss Morgan as a batsman and as
|TOSS - Time for the flip of coin. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is out in the middle alongside England captain, Jos Buttler. Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Buttler calls Heads and it comes down as Heads. ENGLAND OPT TO BOWL!
|PITCH REPORT - How will the pitch be like for this crucial game? Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch analysts for the day. Deep Dasgupta says that the pitch for the first game was a belter. Agarkar says he would rather be a batter than a bowler on this pitch. Tells it looks better than the first ODI. Adds there is some grass and it is firm. Tells there will be something for the pacers. Dasgupta says the firmness of the pitch might be one of the reasons they did not bowl as many slower o
|Hello and welcome to the second ODI between India and England. The hosts snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to take the lead in the series and will look to carry that winning momentum and seal the series. England, on the other hand, have a couple of injury issues. Captain, Eoin Morgan, and Sam Billings are out of this game. Buttler will look to inspire his side and keep the series alive. Can the tourists fight back or will India seal the series? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
|DEBUT! Liam LivingstoneÂ has been handed his cap and he looks set to make his ODI debut today!Â