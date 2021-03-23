|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the first ODI between India and England in Pune. The hosts would look to continue their winning momentum from the T20I series and start the ODI leg with a win. They have a good bowling attack. On the other hand, England would want their batting to come good and put pressure on India. Archer is injured. They would want Wood, Jordan and Sam Curran to do well. Stay tuned for the toss and the teams.
|Breaking news - Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their India cap and they will be making their ODI debut for India.
|Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are down with the pitch report. Agarkar says that there is a big covering of grass on the surface. Dasgupta says that the track will help the fast bowlers as there is some firmness on the surface. Adds that there is wind blowing here. Agarkar says there is no dew but the batsmen need to score more runs here. Dasgupta ends by saying that 280 would be a par score.
|TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. England win the toss and elect to bowl first!
|India skipper, Virat Kohli, says that he is happy to bat first. Adds that they had different plans but it is a nice opportunity for them to put runs on the board. Mentions that he remembers that last time they chased around 350 here and Kedar Jadhav played an excellent knock that time. Informs Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna are making their ODI debuts today.
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
|Eoin Morgan, England skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that they will look to restrict India under 250. Mentions that the wicket is nice and it will not change as there is no dew. Informs that Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali come in. Further says that Archer is injured and he misses out.
|Time for the national anthems. First it will be England followed by India.
|Done and dusted with the national anthems of both the teams. We are all set to begin. The England players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India. Mark Wood will start the proceedings for England.
|0.1 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma,Â Hint of shape for Wood first up! Good length ball wide outside off. It shapes away from Rohit. Sharma is happy to see it carry to the keeper.Â
|0.2 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Wood bowls it short now on middle. Rohit hops and tucks it to the leg side of the pitch. He looks for a run but Dhawan is quick to turn it down.
|0.3 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Beauty! Misses the outside edge by just a whisker! Wood bowls the hard length around off. It is in the channel of uncertainty. Rohit looks to punch it off his back foot but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.Â
|0.4 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Rohit and India are off the mark! Back of a length on middle, Rohit tucks it to square leg. He calls for a run and Dhawan is quick to respond. They get it with ease.Â
|0.5 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, it moves away a bit. Dhawan looks to drive but gets beaten.
|0.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Dot to finish the over. Just a single off it. On the pads, Dhawan flicks it but finds short fine leg.
|1.1 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery on middle, Sharma looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. England think for a review but decide against it as Curran was not interested in it.
|1.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full on leg, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a single.
|1.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on off, Dhawan punches it through point for a run.
|1.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Rohit flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|1.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length delivery outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
|1.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
|2.1 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Length delivery on off, Sharma pushes it towards point for a single.
|2.2 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
|2.3 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, BEATEN!Â That is a peach of a delivery! Wood hits the deck hard and makes the ball jag back in. Dhawan looks to punch but the ball comes back in, cuts him in half, and goes over the stumps.
|2.4 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Cracking shot!Â First boundary of the day and it comes off the bat of Shikhar Dhawan! Wood goes short but also offers width outside off. There is a steeping bounce on this one but Dhawan gets on top of the bounce and slashes it through cover for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : Sam Curran to bowl from the other end.
|2.5 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
|2.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length on leg, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|3.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it to covers.
|2.4 : There is some issue with the ball and Morgan has shown it to the umpire. The umpire is having a look at it and looks like it is being changed.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length delivery outside off, Dhawan leaves it alone.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off.
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length delivery on middle, Dhawan looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|3.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, Dhawan lets it go.
|4.1 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma shoulders arms to it.
|4.3 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
|4.4 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Ouch! That has hit him on the box! Good length delivery pitching on off and coming back in. Rohit looks to defend but the ball bounces a little extra. It hits Rohit's arm before going on to hit the unmentionables. That is painful.
|The physio is out now to have a look at Rohit Sharma. Hopefully, he is fine to continue.
|4.5 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Rohit keeps it out.
|4.6 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Sharma looks to push but misses it due to the seam movement on this one. Another maiden. Back-to-back maidens.
|5.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length delivery outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
|5.2 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|5.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan,Â Appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Sam continues to bowl questioning lines and lengths. He bowls a length ball on middle. It jags back in to the southpaw. Dhawan looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad. There is a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Morgan too does not take it upstairs. No real chat post the appeal, so it was just a hopeful one.Â
|5.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to flick but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|5.5 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Sharma keeps it out.
|5.6 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Cheeky! Rohit gets the first boundary of the game. It has been a relatively quiet start and something had to give. Fuller around off, Rohit shuffles inside the stumps and paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.Â
|6.1 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to this one.
|6.2 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|6.3 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it to point.
|6.4 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan,Â FOUR! Exquisite! This is class from Shikhar Dhawan! Not a bad ball from Wood but Dhawan is just too good! Short and just outside off, Dhawan goes on his back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary. He made it look too wide but it wasn't.Â
|6.5 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! This is gorgeous from Shikhar Dhawan! Wood after going short in the previous delivery goes full this time. He goes too full and bowls it outside off. It is in the slot for Dhawan. He leans on his front foot and drives it through extra covers for another boundary. Typical Dhawan shot! Whenever Gabbar is in groove he plays this brilliantly and looks like Shikhar is finding his groove once again.
|6.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Length delivery on off, Dhawan taps it towards point for a single.
|Rohit is getting his right arm heavily strapped. The blow he took early on is still causing him some discomfort.
|7.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan,Â DROPPED! A very tough chance but Roy got his hands to it. Unfortunately, he could not hold onto it. Could have also been a run out if Billings had scored a direct hit. Short outside off, Dhawan cuts it uppishly to the left of point. Roy there is a little late to react. He dives and gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. Rohit comes out looking for a run but he is sent back. Billings gets to the spilled ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Rohit puts
|7.2 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Dhawan offers no shot to this one.
|7.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
|7.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Length ball on middle, Sharma pushes it to mid on.
|7.5 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Sharma looks to drive but misses it.
|7.6 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Sharma pushes it towards mid on where the fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
|8.1 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Full on middle, Sharma looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip where it falls short of Ben Stokes.
|8.2 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Full on off, Sharma drives it to covers.
|8.3 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
|8.4 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, NOT OUT! Dhawan is safely in! Fuller ball on off, Rohit drives it right off the middle to the right of mid off. Tom Curran there dives and saves runs for his side. Dhawan wanted a single but Rohit is quick to send him back. Tom Curran follows that wonderful piece of fielding by scoring a direct hit too. Dhawan though is well in as confirmed by theÂ replay.Â
|8.5 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Lovely shot! Fullish ball around off, Rohit sees the opportunity to free his arms. He sees there is no one in the deep behind cover. Rohit leans forward and lofts his drive over covers for a boundary.Â
|8.6 : Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! This is even better! The on drive is one of the toughest shots to play but Rohit has played it without beating a sweat! Full on middle, Rohit leans forward and drives it crisply and perfectly through mid on for a boundary.Â
|8.3 : Direct hit and the umpire has gone upstairs! Dhawan is the man in question. No excitement from the England players, suggesting Gabbar is safe.
|9.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Short ball on middle, Sharma pulls it through square leg for a single.
|9.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full again on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.4 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, Full delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|9.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length delivery on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|9.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a single.
|Powerplay 2 signaled by the umpire! Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.Â
|First bowling change of the game also comes into place. Tom CurranÂ replaces Mark Wood into the attack.
|10.1 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good ball! A very solid start for Tim Curran! He starts with a fuller ball around off. It forces Dhawan to have a poke at it. The ball shapes away and beats the outside edge of Shikhar's willow as it goes to the keeper.Â
|10.2 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, On the pads now, Dhawan tucks it behind square leg and gets a single.Â
|10.3 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Length ball around off, Rohit plays it to point.
|10.4 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Fullish outside off, Rohit runs it down to third man and rotates.
|10.5 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on the pads, Dhawan turns it to the on side and trudges to the other end.
|10.6 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Peach of a delivery to finish the over. Good length delivery pitching outside off and jagging back in at pace. Rohit looks to defend but gets taken aback by the swing on this one. The ball hits the pad and goes to Buttler behind the stump. Tom goes up in appeal but has no support for him and the umpire is unmoved.
|11.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Sam overcooks the bouncer! It is outside off, the ball just takes off the surface. Buttler does extremely well to jump high and take it.
|Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good shot but there is protection in the deep! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan slaps it to the off side but there is sweeper cover in place. Just a singleÂ
|11.2 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma, On off, Rohit taps it to the off side for one.
|11.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan,Â Nicely played! Length ball outside off, Dhawan places it away from point and third man. He looks for two and gets it with ease.Â
|11.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it to deep mid-wicket and trudges to the other end.Â
|11.5 : Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma,Â Another single. Outside off on a length. Rohit dabs it to third man and gets one.Â
|11.6 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan,Â Dot to finish the over. 7 off it and that would probably be the last over from Sam Curran's first spell. Good length ball on off, Dhawan taps it to point. 6-1-22-0, Sam Curran's number so far.
|12.1 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good fielding! England have been very good in the field so far! Length ball outside off, Rohit looks to play it away from backward point. Roy there dives to his left and saves runs for his side.
|12.2 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, PLAY AND A MISS! Shortish and outside off, Sharma looks to play this one to the off side, gently but fails to connect bat with ball this time.
|12.3 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Another impeccable delivery! Tom hits the hard length around off. Rohit comes inside his stumps and moves forward a bit. Rohit then looks to defend but the ball shapes away and squares him up.
|12.4 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on the pads, Rohit looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad.Â
|12.5 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, 50 comes up now for India! Back of a length delivery on off, Rohit turns it to the on side and takes a single to bring up the 50-runÂ opening stand.Â
|12.6 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Edged but away! Length delivery on off, Dhawan looks to defend but the ball shapes away and catches the outside edge of Dhawan's willow. It goes past the diving fielder at slip. There is third man in place so he gets a run.
|13.1 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Stokes starts with a good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Ben StokesÂ is introduced into the action as the second bowling change.
|13.2 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on off, Dhawan taps it to cover and looks for one. Rohit though is quick to kill that idea.Â
|13.3 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Good running! Length ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks it away from fine leg. They look for two straightaway and get it with ease.
|13.4 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Poor ball and gets the treatment. Stokes bangs it in short and the field is set for him to do that. Ben though bowls it on the leg side. Dhawan hooks it fine of fine leg and gets another boundary.
|13.5 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes to the leg side. Leg bye taken.
|13.6 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Beauty to finish the over. Fullish ball outside off, Rohit leans forward to have a poke at it. The ball though shapes away and beats the outside edge of Ro's willow.
|DRINKS! A solid start for India. They have not come firing off the blocks but have got a solid start without losing a wicket. With the kind of batting they have, they are very much capable to make up for the lost deliveries towards the end. England have bowled tight lines and lengths and been very good in the field so far. They though need to find a way to get rid of this stand as if this keeps going longer, both the batters are more than capable to put the English bowlers on the sword as the ga
|14.1 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, On the stumps, Dhawan defends it.
|14.2 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length delivery on off, SD taps it to point.
|14.3 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Edgy! Fullish on off, Dhawan looks to defend but gets an outside edge which sees the ball go to third man for one.
|14.4 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit puts on his dancing shoes and gets a boundary! Tom sees Rohit come down the track and bangs it short. The Hitman does not care, he loves to pull and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|14.5 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Good comeback from Tom! Goes back to the initial plan of bowling the hard length. It is on middle and comes back in. Rohit looks to play but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|14.6 : Tom Curran to Rohit Sharma, Little collusion but no harm done. Length ball on middle, Rohit taps it towards mid on. Tom looks to get to the ball and ends up colliding with Dhawan. NoÂ damage done as Tom is fine and they get the single.
|15.1 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! Super Stokes once again provides the breakthrough his side was looking for. We have seen this happen frequently so far in this tour. Does not matter what the format is, Stokes delivers and does the job for his side. Short and wide outside off, Stokes also rolls his fingers on this. Rohit has a wild slash at it. It catches the outside edge of Rohit's willow and goes straight to Buttler. He makes no mistake with the gloves on. The start has been throw
|0.0 : Skipper, Virat KohliÂ walks out at number 3!Â
|15.2 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Full around off to welcome Virat Kohli. He drives it beautifully but finds short extra cover.
|15.3 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli,Â Super V is off the mark! Full and wide outside off. Another half volley. This time Kohli drives it to sweeper cover for one.
|15.4 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Uppish but safe! This seemed to have stuck to the surface. Fullish outside off, Dhawan checks his drive and luckily it is away from short extra cover. Single taken.
|15.5 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Shorter on off, Kohli dabs it to third man and rotates the strike.
|15.6 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Boundary to end the over. Spoils the over for Stokes. 7 off the over but more importantly the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Full on the pads, Dhawan lifts his flick with ease and places it away from deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|16.1 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Full on off, Kohli comes forward and flicks it towards fine leg. Two runs taken.
|16.2 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Good length ball outside off, Kohli offers no shot to this one.
|16.3 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Back of a length on off, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
|16.4 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
|16.5 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Back of a length on off, Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
|16.6 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
|17.1 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Spin into the attack for the first time today. Adil RashidÂ is introduced into the attack now.
|17.2 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Full on off, Kohli drives it back towards the bowler.
|17.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it back towards the bowler.
|17.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|17.5 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, Dhawan keeps it out.
|17.6 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|18.1 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|18.2 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan punches it to point.
|18.3 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
|18.4 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off.
|18.5 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on off, Dhawan punches it through covers for a single. Â
|18.6 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Back of a length outside off, Kohli slaps it through covers for a run.
|19.1 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it to mid on.
|19.2 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Flighted ball on off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a single.
|19.3 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|19.4 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up ball on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|19.5 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, Dhawan sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
|19.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
|20.1 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full on off, Kohli drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|20.2 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to point.
|20.3 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Full ball on off, Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
|20.4 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length delivery on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|20.5 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it to point.
|20.6 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Length delivery on off, Dhawan guides it towards third man for a single.
|21.1 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan comes forward and blocks it.
|21.2 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan chips it over mid-wicket for a single.
|21.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Loopy delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
|21.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Short delivery on off, Kohli makes room and cuts it behind point. Tom Curran runs and does well to stop it before the ropes. Two runs taken.
|21.5 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated ball on off, Kohli defends it to covers.
|21.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
|22.1 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|22.2 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Full on off, Kohli drives it to covers.
|22.3 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Length delivery outside off, Kohli offers no shot to this one.
|22.4 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Back of a length on off, Kohli looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the off side.
|22.5 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Good length delivery on middle, Kohli looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|22.6 : Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli, Length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point.
|23.1 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! 50 for Shikhar Dhawan! It has been a good innings from him. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|23.2 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, NOT OUT! It is umpire's call! Flighted delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. England think and go for the review. Ultra Edge shows there is no spike on this one. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call. So, Dhawan survives!
|23.3 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a single.
|0.0 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Shikhar Dhawan is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call.
|23.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated delivery on middle, Kohli looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards the off side.
|23.5 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Terrific shot! Full on middle, Kohli drives it past the bowler down the ground for a boundary.
|23.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, On middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a single.
|24.1 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli drives it back towards the bowler.
|24.2 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through point for a single.
|24.3 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg. Adil Rashid misfields. The batsmen get two runs.
|24.4 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, Dhawan pushes it through mid on for a single.
|24.5 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Tossed up ball on off, Kohli pushes it to point.
|24.6 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Kohli cuts it through point for a boundary.
|25.1 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
|25.2 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|25.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated ball on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
|25.4 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan drives it through mid on for a single.
|25.5 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Googly on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a run.
|25.6 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it to point.
|26.1 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Tossed up ball on middle, Kohli drives it through mid on for a single.
|26.2 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan drives it through mid on for a run.
|26.3 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Loopy delivery on middle, Dhawan pushes it to mid on.
|26.4 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli pushes it through point for a single.
|26.5 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated ball on middle, Dhawan sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
|26.6 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through point for a single.
|27.1 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Flighted delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
|27.2 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated ball on off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a single.
|27.3 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan,Â IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Moeen Ali has dropped a sitter in the deep. England who have been outstanding so far in the field have now produced one moment of howler. A massive life for Dhawan and a massive let down for Adil Rashid. He is fuming and the returning Moeen Ali will be gutted. Shorter on middle, Dhawan goes on his back foot and pulls it in the air. It goes to the right of deep mid-wicket. Moeen runs a few yards to that side and gets to the ball. The b
|27.4 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Floated delivery on off, Kohli pushes it through point for a single.
|27.5 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a run.
|27.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, On off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
|28.1 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli drives it to mid off where Stokes tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary.
|28.2 : Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, Flighted delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a run.
|28.3 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! Fantastic shot! Moeen dropped Dhawan and the Gabbar is making him pay! Floated on off, Dhawan moves away from the stumps and slams it over extra cover for a biggie.Â
|28.4 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Moeen is learning the hard way that you do not mess with Gabbar. Darts one on the pads, Dhawan flicks it fine down the leg side and gets another boundary. 15 already of the over.
|28.5 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, Dhawan pushes it to mid-wicket.
|28.6 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to point. 15 runs from the over!
|29.1 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli,Â FIFTY FOR KOHLI! His 61st in this format and he will now look to convert this into his 44th ODI ton and the much-talked 71st in international cricket. He has not scored a ton for 1 year and 222 days in this format. He is halfway there to break that drought. Floated on off, Kohli pushes it to cover and takes a single to brings up his fifty. His teammates stand up and applaud the skipper's effort as he raises his bat.Â
|29.2 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
|29.3 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
|29.4 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|29.5 : Adil Rashid to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|29.6 : Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli, Tossed up delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards covers for a run.
|30.1 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it back towards the bowler.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Eoin MorganÂ has gone back to his strike bowler, Mark Wood! 5-1-24-0, his numbers so far.
|30.2 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, Back of a length on off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
|30.3 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli, Short delivery outside off, Kohli guides it towards third man for a single.
|30.4 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to covers.
|30.5 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Dhawan drives it through covers for a boundary.
|30.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length on off, Dhawan defends it to point.
|31.1 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS! India are dominating this game. They have set the platform and both the Delhi lads, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are looking set out in the middle. The pair have added 100-run stand and will now look to carry on this momentum. The shoulders are dropping in the field for England. They need to find a way to rejuvenate themselves and find a way to break this stand.Â
|Change in bowling.Â Tom Curran is back on!
|31.2 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a run.
|31.3 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|31.4 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
|31.5 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Good length delivery on middle, Dhawan looks to flick but gets it off the outer half of the bat. It goes towards covers.
|31.6 : Tom Curran to Virat Kohli, Full delivery on middle, Kohli drives it through mid on for a single.
|32.1 : Mark Wood to Virat Kohli,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Kohli departs and the wait for his 71st ton continues. 1 year 122 days and counting. End of a fantastic knock from the Indian skipper but he fails to convert this into a ton. Wood gets his first wicket, he has bowled superbly and deserves this. The 105-run stand is broken and Moeen Ali makes some amends for Dhawan's drop early on. Fullish ball on off and middle, Kohli looks to loft his flick over mid-wicket. He does not get enough blade on it and nei
|0.0 : Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 4!
|32.2 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Iyer is up and running straightaway! Good length ball on off, Shreyas dabs it to third man for one.
|32.3 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Shikhar continues his onslaught! Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Dhawan picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He has changed gears in the last few overs with minimum of fuss.Â
|32.4 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan,Â Length ball on off, Dhawan blocks it.
|32.5 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length delivery around off, Dhawan taps it to point.Â
|32.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Excellent shot but a bigger worry for England is Sam Billings has injured his shoulder. This is awful news for England. Length delivery outside off,Â Dhawan flat-bats his flick away from deep mid-wicket. Billings runs to his right and puts in a dive which shows full commitment. Billings though while putting in the dive, falls awkwardly with all the weight falling on his shoulder. His feet touch the rope as he looks to pull the ball back in.
|Billings is down on the turf and the physio is out to have a look on him. It does not look too good to be honest and this might be the end of his game and probably his tour by the initial looks of it. Let's hope it is not the case though. Liam LivingstoneÂ is out on the field as Sam BillingsÂ is taken off.Â
|33.1 : Tom Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Short delivery on leg, Iyer looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|33.2 : Tom Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Length ball on off, Iyer pushes it to point.
|33.3 : Tom Curran to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length on middle, Iyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
|33.4 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|33.6 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan taps it to covers.
|33.5 : Tom Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
|34.1 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Length delivery on off, Iyer punches it to point where Roy does well to stop it.
|34.2 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer,Â FOUR! First boundary for Shreyas Iyer! Brilliant shot! Short ball around off, there have been questions about Iyer with regards to the short ball. He shows he is a very good player of those as he gets on his back foot, rolls his wrists, and in a controlled manner pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Â
|34.3 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it off the back foot.
|34.4 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer, Length delivery on off, Iyer pushes it to point.
|34.5 : Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Shreyas Iyer departs! Hard to understand why Shreyas Iyer went for a big shot after scoring a very good boundary in the second ball of this over. Very good catch by substitute, Liam Livingstone! Wood goes fuller on off, Shreyas looks to go over mid off but the ball comes quicker and it takes the outer half of Shreyas' bat as it turns in his hand. It goes towards cover. Substitute, Liam Livingstone comes running in from the deep, puts a slide and tak
|KL RahulÂ walks out to bat!
|34.6 : Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
|35.1 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it to covers.
|0.0 : Sam Curran replaces his elder brother, Tom into the attack.
|35.2 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Length ball on off, Rahul pushes it towards point for a quick single.
|35.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan blocks it off the front foot.
|35.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Length delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|35.5 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Full on off, Rahul drives it to covers.
|35.6 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Rahul looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
|Ben Stokes is back! 1/23 from his 4 overs so far.
|36.1 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
|36.2 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Length ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|36.3 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
|36.4 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|36.5 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
|36.6 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Back of a length on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
|37.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a single.
|37.2 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Good length delivery on middle, Rahul looks to pull but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|37.3 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
|37.4 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Good length ball on middle, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
|37.5 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Short delivery outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
|37.6 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Good length delivery on middle, Rahul looks to defend but gets hit on the rib.
|38.1 : Ben Stokes to Shikhar Dhawan,Â OUT! CAUGHT! How unlucky is Shikhar Dhawan? He timed this shot perfectly but has also found the fielder to perfection. An inch or two to the right and this would have raced to the fence. End of a fabulous knock. Dhawan falls two short of his 18th ton but take nothing away from this fantastic innings. Back of a length delivery outside off, Dhawan pulls it with a short-arm jab. He times it well but ends up hitting it too close to short mid-wicket. Morgan there
|0.0 : Which Pandya will walk out to bat?Â Will it be the younger one, Hardik or the older one on debut, Krunal? It will be Hardik Pandya!
|38.2 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Full on off, Pandya defends it off the back foot.
|38.3 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to slash but misses it.
|38.4 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Length delivery on off, Hardik defends it off the back foot.
|38.5 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Back of a length on middle, Pandya keeps it out.
|38.6 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Full delivery on off, Pandya drives it to point.
|39.1 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
|39.2 : Sam Curran to Hardik Pandya, Back of a length on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a single.
|39.3 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
|39.4 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 200 up for India!
|39.5 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Length ball on off, Rahul keeps it out.
|39.6 : Sam Curran to KL Rahul, Full on off, Rahul looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|39.4 : Update on Billings injury is that he hasÂ sprained his collar bone, he is receiving treatment and hopefully, he should be fine to bat.
|40.1 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Full delivery on middle, Pandya pushes it to mid on.
|0.0 : TimeÂ for the final phase of the game. Time for Powerplay 3! Now maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|40.2 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya, Full and outside off, Hardik drives it to covers.
|Morgan is off the field. Looks like he has done some damage. Reece TopleyÂ comes in place of him to field.
|40.3 : Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Another soft dismissal. Big wicket this as we all know how dangerous Hardik can be with the willow, especially in the death. Excellent field placement as well. One hardly sees slip during this stage of an ODI game but England kept it and it reaped the rewards. Good length ball very close to the off pole. Hardik looks to run it down away from the man at slip. Bairstow at first slip takes a very good catch. Third wicket for Stokes and he has once ag
|One Pandya replaces another. Krunal Pandya walks out to bat on his ODI debut!
|40.4 : Ben Stokes to Krunal Pandya, Short delivery on middle, Krunal pulls it through square leg for a single.
|40.5 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
|40.6 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Full on off, Rahul drives it to mid off.
|41.1 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, Full on middle, Pandya flicks it to mid-wicket.
|41.2 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, Good length delivery on off, Pandya defends it off the back foot.
|41.3 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! First boundary for Krunal in ODIs! Hit with ferocity! Shortish ball around off, Krunal pulls it in front of square on the leg side, over short mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|41.4 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya,Â FOUR! One brings two as Krunal gets back-to-back boundaries. Sam once again is guilty of dragging it down. Krunal pulls it finer this time. It is through square leg but the result is the same. He has scored runs for fun in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare trophy and that confidence is showing.
|41.5 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, Good length delivery on middle, Pandya looks to flick but gets an inside edge and hits the body.
|41.6 : Sam Curran to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! Third boundary of the over! Full toss on the pads, Krunal just clips it through square leg for a boundary. An over that has released some pressure for India. 12 from it. Sam Curran finishes with 0/48 from his 10.
|42.1 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it towards point for a single.
|42.2 : Ben Stokes to Krunal Pandya,Â FOUR! Impecable timing from Krunal! A juicy half volley around off, Krunal is in great touch and milks this through covers for a boundary.Â
|42.3 : Ben Stokes to Krunal Pandya, Length delivery on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a single.
|42.4 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Full on off, Rahul defends it back towards the bowler.
|42.5 : Ben Stokes to KL Rahul, Back of a length on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
|42.6 : Ben Stokes to Krunal Pandya, PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Krunal looks to drive but misses it. Â
|43.1 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Who will replace Sam Curran? Adil RashidÂ is brought back into the attack.
|43.2 : Adil Rashid to Krunal Pandya, Flighted delivery on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a run.
|43.3 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, SIX! BOOM! KL Rahul is slowly joining the party! Floated around leg, in the slot for Rahul. He moves away and smokes it downtown for a biggie. This could be the shot that gets Rahul going.Â
|A bit of delay as the hunt for the ball goes on. It has been found now.
|43.4 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, WIDE! Down the leg side, Rahul leaves it alone.
|Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, WIDE! Googly down the leg side, Rahul lets it go.
|Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|43.5 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Floated ball on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a run.
|43.6 : Adil Rashid to Krunal Pandya, Short delivery on off, Pandya cuts it to point where the fielder does well to stop it with a dive.
|Tom Curran is back on! 0/28 from his 7 overs so far.
|44.1 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Full delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|44.2 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|44.3 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it awkwardly over mid-wicket for a single.
|44.4 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! That is whacked! Full on off, Pandya lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|44.5 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, Back of a length on off, Krunal pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
|44.6 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off, Rahul lofts it over covers for a boundary. 250 up for India!
|45.1 : Adil Rashid to Krunal Pandya, Floated delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|45.2 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.
|45.3 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
|45.4 : Adil Rashid to Krunal Pandya, Full on middle, Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|45.5 : Adil Rashid to Krunal Pandya, On middle, Pandya flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|45.6 : Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|46.1 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Good length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it towards mid off for a single.
|46.2 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to guide but misses it.
|46.3 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, SIX! First maximum for Krunal Pandya in international cricket! Full on middle, Pandya lofts it over square leg for a maximum.
|46.4 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, Short of a length on off, Pandya comes down the track and smashes it through mid on for a single.
|46.5 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Short delivery on leg, Rahul pulls it towards fine leg for a run.
|46.6 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, Full toss on leg, Pandya flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|Mark Wood is back. 2/42 from his 8 overs so far.
|47.1 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul,Â SIX! SMOKED! That is pure timing. Full on middle and off, in the slot for KL Rahul. Rahul picks his flick and lofts it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
|47.2 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul guides it towards third man for a single.
|47.3 : Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya,Â FOUR! That has been murdered! Full outside off, a pleasant gift for Krunal. He smashes it over covers and the ball flies to the cover fence for a boundary.Â
|47.4 : Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya, SIX! This is the best of the lot! Wood bangs it in short, Krunal hangs deep inside his crease and slices it with power over the third man fence for a biggie. Moves to 48 off just 24 deliveries on his debut.
|47.5 : Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Pandya looks to pull but misses it.
|Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya, Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|47.6 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs. 21 runs from the over!
|48.1 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya,Â FIFTY FOR KRUNAL! Fifty on debut and what a knock this has been! No butterflies whatsoever on his debut and he has marked this special occasion with a special knock. He raises his bat and looks at the heavens, to remember his late father. He is pumped and this is a class knock from him. Full on the pads, Krunal flicks it to square leg and gets a single to bring up his fifty. It is the fastest fifty for an ODI debutant. Hardik is all smiles for his elder brothe
|48.2 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Full on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|48.3 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, Length delivery on off, Krunal punches it over covers for a single.
|48.4 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul,Â FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! His 9th in ODIs and looks like Rahul has found his groove too. He looked very ordinary and struggled for runs in T20I series but he has found his mojo back. Outside off, Rahul crunches it to sweeper cover and reaches his fifty.Â
|48.5 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, WIDE! Bouncer outside off, Pandya looks to pull but misses it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|0.0 : Who will bowl the penultimate over of the innings? It will be Tom Curran.
|48.5 : Tom Curran to Krunal Pandya, Short ball on off, Pandya punches it through mid off for a single.
|It is getting heated! Tom Curran and Krunal Pandya have a go at one another. Buttler too then has a word with Krunal.Â
|48.6 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, SIX! That is well timed! Full on middle, Rahul lofts it just over the long on fielder for a biggie.
|49.1 : Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Pandya pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|49.2 : Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya, Full on middle, Pandya flicks it through square leg for a single.
|49.3 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Back of a length on middle, Rahul looks to go big but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|49.4 : Mark Wood to Krunal Pandya, NOT OUT! Krunal Pandya is safe! Full on middle, Pandya lofts it over mid-wicket. The batsmen take the single. Krunal wants the second but Rahul does well to send him back. The fielder throws it at the bowler's end where Wood takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Krunal Pandya's dive saved him there.
|49.5 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through covers. The fielder in the deep is slow to react. The batsmen get two runs.
|49.6 : Mark Wood to KL Rahul, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Length delivery on middle, Rahul plays a paddle scoop towards fine leg for a boundary. INDIA FINISH WITH 317/5!
|79 runs off the final 6 overs and India have shifted the momentum of this game and will now feel like they are in the driver's seat. What a fantastic knock from KL Rahul. But it was the Krunal Pandya show on his debut. He showed his class and has marked this special occasion with a historic knock!
|After being put into bat, openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan did not get off to a flying start but got the side to a steady start before the former departed. Dhawan though found his groove and along with the skipper added a 105-run stand. Both the Delhi lads got to their fifties before the skipper departed. It looked like 320 was on the board but after that wickets started to fall at regular intervals as Shreyas failed and Dhawan missed out on his ton by just 2 runs. From 169/1, the hosts
|A very awry bowling performance towards the end from England that might cost them this game here. They started off well and managed to pull things back but they lost the plot towards the end. It looked like they would restrict India to under 300 but not to be. The two spinners had a tough outing. Rashid went for 66 in his 9 overs while Moeen went for 28 in his 3. Moeen particularly had a tough day as he also dropped Shikhar Dhawan. The pace bowlers had a very good outing before they were taken t
|So England need 318 to win. The pitch looks a belter to bat on but it will not be an easy task against this bowling attack which has proved to be a potent one. India will look to carry the momentum and strike eary wickets. Can England scale this huge total or will Indian bowlers back their batters? Join us for the chase to find out.