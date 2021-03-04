|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . w . . . | . . . 4 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Shubman Gilllbw b James Anderson0(3b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|3.5 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket.
|3.4 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, On a length on off, Sharma blocks it solidly towards cover.
|3.3 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on middle, worked to the leg side.
|3.2 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
|11.6 : That is it from Day 1 of the final Test between India and England. The visitors are on the back foot at the end of the day but by no means out of it. Their bowlers will have to do the job with the ball and restrict India to a minimal total. India, on the other hand, will look to build on their solid showing onÂ day 1. How will things pan out in this Test? Join us on Friday, 5th March for Day 2 of this Test. The action will begin at 0930 local (0400 GMT). Make sure you join us. Till then, goodbye
|3.1 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Fullish ball on off, Sharma prods forward and then blocks it to cover.Â
|2.6 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Back of a length ball on middle, Pujara rocks on his back foot and then defends it out.
|2.5 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full ball on off, Pujara defends it off the front foot.
|2.4 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Good length ball outside off, Pujara shoulders arms to it.Â
|2.3 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Outside off, left alone by Cheteshwar.
|2.2 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full on off, Pujara prods forward and then defends it to cover.
|2.1 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara defends it to the leg side.Â
|1.6 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Short ball outside off, Sharma sways away from it.
|1.5 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, On a length on middle, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, EDGED AND FOUR! Sharma is off the mark in an edgy manner! Good length ball outside off, Sharma looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and it goes past gully for a boundary.
|1.3 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length ball on middle, Sharma hops and then defends it out.
|1.2 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Stokes goes full and outside off, Sharma lets it go to the keeper.
|1.1 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Low full toss on off, Sharma drives it to extra cover. Missed out on a potential scoring opportunity here.
|0.6 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Excellent first over from Anderson comes to an end! A wicket-maiden! Full ball outside off, Pujara lets it go to the keeper.Â
|0.5 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara is solid in defense. No run.
|0.4 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full ball on off, Pujara defends it to mid off.Â
|0.3 : James Anderson to Shubman Gill, OUT! LBW! Umpire's call it is and India lose a wicket in the very first over of their first innings. Gill's poor form continues in this series and he has to walk back. Perfect start for England. This is just what they needed after posting a low score. Anderson bowls a good length ball on middle and leg, Gill looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. England appeal and the finger goes up. Gill has a chat with his partner and then signals the 'T'. The
|0.2 : James Anderson to Shubman Gill, Good length ball on middle, Gill defends it out solidly towards mid on.
|6.6 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length ball on middle, Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
|6.1 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Sharma nudges it to the leg side.Â
|6.5 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Fullish ball on off, Sharma defends it to cover.
|6.4 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length ball outside off, Sharma looks to punch it off the back foot but it goes off the upper half of the bat and rolls to point.
|6.3 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma shoulders arms to it.
|6.2 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, On a length on off, Rohit blocks it out onto the pitch.
|11.6 : After opting to bat, England could not capitalize on it. Root would have hoped for a good start and a big total but that was not to be. Bairstow, Pope, and Lawrence all got starts but failed to convert it. Stokes' fifty was the saving grace in an otherwise timid batting display as the visitors could not bat the day and were bundled out for 205! James Anderson started well with the ball as he got rid of Gill early. He kept things tight but there was no other success to end the day for England.Â
|Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Loopy ball on off, Pujara defends it off the front foot.
|5.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter ball outside off, Pujara cuts it to point.
|5.4 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Good shot for a couple! Full on the pads, Pujara gets down to the pitch of the ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|5.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Outside off, punched to deep cover for a single.Â
|5.2 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Flatter ball on off, Sharma looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards cover. Pujara wants the single but is sent back by Rohit.
|5.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Leach starts with a floated ball outside off, Sharma leaves it alone.
|4.6 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full ball outside off, left alone by Pujara.
|4.5 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Back of a length ball on middle, Pujara defends it out.Â
|4.4 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Fullish ball on middle, Pujara bunts it back to the bowler.
|11.6 : It was a day that clearly belonged to India. The bowlers once again delivered as the spinners continued the tale of the tape as they continued to spin web around England's batters, Axar and Ashwin were in the thick of action picking up 7 wickets between them. The hosts lost Gill in the very first over of their innings. It looked like it could be a tricky end to the day but Rohit and Pujara ensured there were no further damage and India finish a dominant day.Â
|4.3 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara defends it to mid on.
|11.6 : The pacer who impressed with the ball for India, Mohammed Siraj is caught for a chat. He says that the wicket is a batting wicket and he had one plan and that was to bowl at one area patiently. Goes onto say that Kohli told him that they will keep rotating the faster bowlers as they will get enough rest. States that when he was playing in Australia, he always wanted to give his full effort and that is the case even in the series. Says that they would look to bat as much as they can.
|4.2 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Fullish ball outside off, Pujara has no problems in letting it go to the keeper.
|4.1 : James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara, Back of a length ball outside off, Pujara watches it carefully and then shoulders arms to it.
|3.6 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Fullish ball on middle, RS is solid in defense.
|0.1 : James Anderson to Shubman Gill, Anderson starts with an outswinger on off, Gill drives it towards mid on.
|11.6 : A very solid day for India and they will be the happier side at the end of Day 1 without any doubts. England will be happy that they got a wicket but will be disappointed how things panned out throughout the day.Â
|Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter on the pads, Pujara looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. With that, it is STUMPS ON DAY 1.
|11.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter ball outside off, Pujara plays it to deep point.
|11.4 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Tosed up on off, Pujara taps it to the first slip fielder.
|11.3 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, A couple now! Short and outside off, Pujara punches it to deep cover for a couple.
|11.2 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter ball on off, Pujara defends it to silly point.
|11.1 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full on the pads, Pujara uses hisÂ feet and then nudges it to mid-wicket.
|10.6 : Dom Bess to Rohit Sharma, Flatter ball on middle, Sharma plays it out onto the pitch.Â
|10.5 : Dom Bess to Rohit Sharma, Short ball down the leg side, Sharma leaves it alone.
|10.4 : Dom Bess to Rohit Sharma, Floated ball on the pads, Sharma looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|10.3 : Dom Bess to Cheteshwar Pujara, On off, pushed to cover for a single.
|10.2 : Dom Bess to Cheteshwar Pujara, Nearly a wicket! Floated ball on off, Pujara flicks but does so uppishly. Luckily for Pujara, it lands short of the fielder at short leg.
|10.1 : Dom Bess to Rohit Sharma, Short ball on middle, Rohit pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|Dom Bess to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flighted ball on middle, Pujara uses his feet and then plays it to long on for a single. No Ball signalled by the third umpire.Â
|9.6 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Floated on off, Sharma pushes it to cover.
|9.5 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, On off, defended to cover.
|9.4 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up on off, Sharma attempts to defend but gets an outside edge which goes past the slip fielder for a couple.
|9.3 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter and outside off, played to deep cover for a single.
|9.2 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter ball outside off, punched to point.
|9.1 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flighted ball on middle, Pujara looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes to the fine leg region for a couple.
|8.6 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, That is 5 maidens in a row for James Anderson! Good length ball outside off, Sharma has no problems in leaving it alone.
|8.5 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Full ball on off, Sharma drives it back to the bowler.
|8.4 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.No run.
|8.3 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Outside off, left alone by Rohit.
|8.2 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Fullish ball on off, Sharma pushes it to cover.
|8.1 : James Anderson to Rohit Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
|7.6 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, FOUR! That's nicely played by Pujara! Flatter ball outside off, Pujara guides it to the third man region for a boundary.
|7.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flatter ball on off, Pujara defends it to cover.Â
|7.4 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Loopy ball on middle and leg, Pujara defends it out solidly.
|7.3 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Loopy ball on middle, Pujara defends it back to Leach.
|7.2 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Tossed up on off, played towards mid off by Pujara.
|7.1 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Floated on the pads, Pujara uses his feet and then flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a couple.
|0.0 : Spin time! Jack LeachÂ comes on in the 6th over. Just like Axar Patel came on for India in the 6th over.Â
|0.6 : England playing just one frontline seamer in this Test so who will bowl from the other end?Â Will it be Ben Stokes or a spinner? It is going to be Ben Stokes.Â
|0.3 : India's new-age wall, Cheteshwar PujaraÂ walks out to bat. He has not had a very good series according to his high standards.
|0.2 : Bright start for England as they have got Shubman Gill adjudged LBW. The Indian opener though has decided to take the review. Can the replays save him or will England get off to a perfect start with the ball?