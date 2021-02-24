|0.0 : Hello and welcome all for the Third Test between India and England. Day-Night Test is always a fascination with the Pink Ball showing the tricks. All the talk, all the hype will turn to reality when the two teams take the field today. England coming on the back of a loss would look to correct the flaws and come with the best XI. While India after winning resoundingly at Chennai would be high on confidence and would look to unleash the best personnel on the opposition. Both teams need a win here
|TOSS - Time for the all-important toss. Why we say it as all-important is because so far we have seen that the pitch has been really good on the first couple of days for batting so it will be a crucial one for both the teams. Virat Kohli for India and Joe Root for England are the men concerned. Javagal Srinath is the match referee. Virat being the home captain gets to flip the coin. Up it goes and Root calls Heads and Head it is. ENGLAND ELECT TO BAT!
|England skipper, Joe Root says that they will bat first and make the first use of the surface. He syas that the surface is dry and should help the spinners. He also says that the Pink Ball lasts longer so the pacers too will have something under the lights. He says that they have four changes as Bairstow, Crawley, Anderson and Archer come in.
|England (Playing XI) - Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley (IN FOR RORY BURNS), Jonny Bairstow (IN FOR DAN LAWRENCE), Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jofra Archer (IN FOR MOEEN ALI) , Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson (IN FOR OLLY STONE).
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they would have batted first as well. Feels this is a pitch where runs can be put early on. But tells he expects the pitch to assist the bowlers early on. Kohli says that the practice wickets have been spicy which has been a challenge and one they have enjoyed. Hopes that they play a lot more games in this stadium and in full capacity the atmosphere will be something else. Kohli admits he is worried about the lights. Tells the guys have adjusted well. Infor
|Pitch Report - Time to know how the surface will play. Let's hear it from Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar says that the extra coat of pain makes the Pink Ball not reverse swing. Agarkar says that there is dry grass and there will be extra bounce which the spinners will enjoy. Dasgupta says there is some grass and there is some red soil which has been brought in from Mumbai. Agarkar adds there will be more pace than Chennai and the grass is there to hold the surface together. Dasgupta say
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar (IN FOR KULDEEP YADAV), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah (IN FOR MOHAMMAD SIRAJ).
|Time for the action! But before that the players line up for their respective National Anthems. First up it will be England's followed by India's.
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Bounce and swing in the first ball! Ishant starts with a good length ball outside off. Crawley leaves it alone. The ball steeps on its way to Rishabh Pant. He fumbles but does well. It is going to be a tough test for the keepers.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems. The concerned XI for India get into a huddle as Virat Kohli has a few insights to share before they disperse onto the field. The English team too heads back to their dressing room and just the two concerned players for them, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley stay back to start the game. For India it will be Ishant Sharma who reached a century of Tests to start with the new strawberry. Here we go...
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Full and outside off. The ball jags back in but Crawley is aware of his off pole and leaves it alone. It wobbles as it goes to Pant and this is going to be a challenge for him behind the stumps.
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Good length ball around off, Crawley taps it to point.Â
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Not a lot of swing on this one as this is easily left alone by Crawley.
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, This one keeps low and dies on its way to Pant! Full outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to it. The ball dies on its way to Pant.
|0.6 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Another one that keeps low. Good length ball on off, Crawley does well to adapt to the bounce and block it. Maiden over to begin with. Good start for Ishant on his 100th Test!
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Bumrah gets some away movement first up. He starts with a good length ball wide outside off. It shapes away from Sibley and he is happy to let it carry to the keeper.
|0.6 : Who will share the attack with Ishant from the other end? It will be Jasprit Bumrah.
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Length ball wide outside off and shaping away from the right-hander. Sibley shoulders arms to it. Two away swingers, will now be the time for the inswinger?Â
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Yes it is! Late inswing this time. Good length ball outside off, Sibley leaves it. The ball comes back in but after it goes past the stumps.Â
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Bumrah is coming closer to the stumps now. Good length ball pitching around off, it swings away and Sibley is yet to get bat on ball.Â
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Good amount of away swing on this one. Good length ball pitching outside off and swinging away. It swings a lot. Pant does well to dive and save it.Â
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Dom Sibley, Sibley gets bat on ball! Good length ball on off, this is the inswinger. Sibley defends it with a straight bat to see off the over. Good start for Bumrah too!Â
|2.1 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Length ball around off, Crawley hangs on the back foot as he dead bats it onto the pitch.
|2.2 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, A fuller one from Ishant and Crawley cannot get it past the fielder as he hits it to mid on. Still no runs on the board for England.
|2.3 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, A shout for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Ishant slides one onto the middle and leg, Crawley looks to whip it across square leg but misses it. The ball takes the pads and goes to the square leg region. A leg bye taken. Hang on it is also a No Ball. Ishant has overstepped.
|Ishant Sharma to Dom Sibley, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start from Ishant and India! Brilliant piece of bowling from him. He kept it outside off the entire previous over and this time gets the ball to land in the channel around off, Sibley hangs on the back foot as he looks to defend it. The ball though shapes away a bit to catch the outside edge of Dom's bat. It flies to the second slip where Rohit takes the catch.
|The returning Jonny BairstowÂ walks out at number 3! Big game for Jonny as he has been in and out of the Test side post Ashes 2019. Can he make an impact on his return?Â
|2.4 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Length and around off, Bairstow makes a watchful leave. And Ishant oversteps once again. No ball called.
|Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length and outside off, Bairstow blocks it to the off side from within the crease.
|2.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Coming in with the angle after pitching on a length and Bairstow safely negotiates it with a push down the ground off the back foot.
|2.6 : Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow, Good length and in the channel around off, Bairstow does not offer a stroke to it. Still no runs off the bat.
|3.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! First runs off the bat! Good looking shot! Crawley gets off the mark here. Just timing on this one. Full and angled on middle, Zak drives it through the gap between mid on and mid-wicket as the ball races to the fence for the first boundary.
|3.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Now, Bumrah bowls a length ball but the line is too wide outside off, the ball further moves away from Crawley who does not show interest to play at it.
|3.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Good length and around off, Zak taps it towards mid-wicket and hares for a quick single.
|3.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Beautifully done! Lovely piece of bowling! Right line and length from Bumrah. Length ball a nip backer from Jasprit as Bairstow looks to defend it off the back foot. The ball just swing away past his outside edge and dips onto Pant who gets fingertips as the ball drops onto the turf.
|3.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, On a length and around off, Jonny taps it to the leg side this time.
|3.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Length ball outside off, left alone by Jonny.
|4.1 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Full and on off, Crawley dead bats it from within the crease on the surface this time.
|4.2 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Length ball swinging away from Zak, Crawley just watches the ball and then decides to leave it.
|4.3 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Another watchful leave from Crawley. This one though does not swing much after landing on a length but instead goes straight to Pant.
|4.4 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Glorious looking drive! Ishant errs in length and line as he overpitches it around off, Crawley leans and then strokes it all along the carpet past the outstretched hands of Ishant and into the fence at long off for a boundary.
|4.5 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, FOUR! And another! Lovely timing! The ball is leaving his bat sumptuously! Full and angled on middle, Crawley clips it through the gap between mid on and mid-wicket as the ball runs away to the fence for another boundary.
|4.6 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Short of good length around leg, Crawley tucks it off his hips and towards square leg for a couple of runs.
|5.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow, Length and angled down leg, Bairstow looks to turn it to the leg side but he misses it as the ball takes the thigh pad and rolls to the square leg region. A leg bye taken. A half-hearted appeal too but nothing doing from the umpire.
|5.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Just short of the fielder there! Length and around off, Crawley takes the defensive mode but outside edges it towards point where it falls short of Rahane.
|5.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Gorgeous hit! Crawley is looking in full flow. Bumrah dishes a fuller one and Crawley takes a full toll off it as he drives it through covers for a boundary.
|5.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Good length and around off, Crawley is well aware of his off pole as he makes a leave.
|5.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, And another one in the channel outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|5.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Crawley makes it look so easy! Full and on the pads, Crawley flicks it through square leg as the ball races to the fence. Poor stuff from Bumrah there.
|Spin time. Axar PatelÂ is into the attack now.Â
|Review time! Axar PatelÂ has got an LBW decision in his favor onÂ the very first ball. Jonny BairstowÂ has decided to take it upstairs. Looks plumb let's see what the replays have to say.Â
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! LBW! THREE REDS! Not the best of the returns for Bairstow! He departs for a duck. Arm ball from Axar Patel as Bairstow fails to pick him up. He plays for the defensive push but does not cover the line. He misses but he ball does not as it raps him onto his pads. There is an appeal and the finger goes up. Bairstow straightaway reviews itÂ The replays roll in as the Ultra Edge comes on and shows that there is not bat involved. Now, time for Ball Tracker as
|6.2 : Axar Patel to Joe Root,Â Little bit of confusion but safe in the end. Floated on leg, Root turns it behind square on the leg side. They look for a run but then opt against it.Â
|6.3 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Ohh! Didn't carry! Quicker and shorter on middle and off, Root looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pad. The ball falls just short of the man at short leg.Â
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Good leave! Risky but good. Flatter trajectory delivery outside off, Root leaves it. The ball turns in and misses the off pole by just a little.Â
|6.5 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root pushes it to cover. He wants the run but once again a little confusion and Crawley sends him back.Â
|6.6 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Root is off the mark!Â Shorter on off and middle, Root whips it through mid-wicket and gets a couple. End of a superb first over from Axar Patel. A wicket to begin with and a brace to end. A lot of questions asked between those two events.Â
|7.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Length ball around off, Crawley taps it to point.
|7.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, BEATEN! Nearly another wicket! Full and around off, swinging away from Zak. Crawley leans and goes for an expansive drive but is beaten all ends up.
|7.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Length and around off, Crawley nudges it to the leg side now.
|7.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Good length and on off, Zak blocks it to the off side.
|7.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Length ball angled on middle, Crawley looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets in a tangle there as the ball drops in front of his boots.
|7.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley, Good length ball outside off, played to gully this time.
|8.1 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root defends it out.
|8.2 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Floated on middle, Root blocks it off the inner half of the bat as the ball rolls to square leg. A single taken.
|8.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On middle, kept out by Crawley.
|8.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Flatter on off, Zak is forward in defense.
|8.5 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, And again Zak is happy to dead bat this tossed up ball from Patel.
|8.6 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Crawley blocks this flighted ball around off to see off the over.
|0.0 : Skipper Joe RootÂ walks out at number 4! The captain will need to play a captain's innings here as his side is in troubled shores.
|9.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Length ball around off, Root stands tall as he defends it out to the off side.
|9.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fuller and angled on off, Root has no issue in tapping this one back down the ground to mid on.
|9.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Uneven bounce! Good length and around off, the ball rares from there as Root lines up to defend. The ball hits his fingers. He does well in the end to take his one hand off the bat as he defends it in the end. He looks to be in some pain there as the physio rushes out to the middle.
|9.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Short of good length around off, Root gets on top of the bounce as he plays it to gully.
|9.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root,Â Length and outside off, late away swing this time for Bumrah as Root leaves it for the keeper to do the rest.
|9.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root, Fuller and around off, Root tries to play it late as he waits for the ball to defend it to point. A maiden over from Bumrah.
|10.2 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Spin for Axar! That is venomous! Arm ball pitched on off, the ball grips the surface and the ball turns away past the outside edge of Crawley's defensive push.
|10.1 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Flatter and around middle, Zak blocks it off the back foot.
|10.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Simple gorgeous! Full and around off, Zak leans into the drive as he caresses it through covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : The physio is out in the middle to have a check on Joe Root. Looks like he has hurt his finger. It looks like the umpires have also signaled for DRINKS! Smart call this to utilize the time. India have started off well and are on top at the moment. They have seen the back of Dom SibleyÂ and Jonny BairstowÂ and have looked good with the ball. They will look to strike at least another one before the end of this session to stamp their authority. Root holds the key here for England. Early days for hi
|10.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On middle, kept out off the front foot.
|10.5 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Floated on off, Zak defends it out safely.
|10.6 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Looped up ball around off, Crawley is happy to block it out.
|11.1 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Length and outside off, from Ishant in his new spell. Root has no business to play at it.
|11.2 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Another length ball outside off, no movement on this one as Root has an easy leave to make.
|0.0 : Change in bowling! Ishant Sharma is back into the attack! 3-12-1, his numbers so far.Â
|11.3 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Good length but the line is well outside off, Root won't even look at them as he makes yet another leave.
|11.4 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root,Â Fuller one on off, Root strokes it back to the bowler. Ishant tries to field in his followthrough butÂ the boot gets stuck in the surface as he tumbles on the ground.
|11.5 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, Nothing doing for Root on this length ball outside off. Just leave it alone.
|11.6 : Ishant Sharma to Joe Root, FOUR! That is Roooooot! Full and around off, Root hangs on the back foot and drives it straight down the ground to long off for a boundary. That should do a lot of good for the English skipper.
|12.1 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Darted on leg, tucked to mid on for a quick single.
|12.2 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Big turn there! Tossed up outside off, spinning away from Root, Joe goes for the drive but is beaten as the ball bounces a bit extra to beat the outside edge. The keeper too fails to collect as the first slip takes it.
|12.3 : Axar Patel to Joe Root,Â On middle, turned to the leg side for a single.
|12.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Tossed up on middle and turning down leg, Zak misses his defensive push to get hit on the pads. Half an appeal from the bowler but nothing doing.
|12.5 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|12.6 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley,Â Short and wide outside off, Crawley cuts but cannot get it past covers. A single though taken.
|13.1 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Crawley is going great guns at the moment! Full and around middle, Zak Crawley flicks it through mid-wicket as the ball beats the man there in the deep for a boundary.
|13.2 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, On midlde, Zak pushes it to mid on. Root looks for a single but is sent back.
|13.3 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, FOUR! England would be happy with Crawley back in the squad. He has just looked unfluttered with anything. Full and around off, Zak leans into it and creams it to long off for another boundary in that region.
|13.4 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Length and outside off, Crawley does not fiddle with it.
|13.5 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Fuller and outside off, Zak controls his instincts as he leaves it alone.
|13.6 : Ishant Sharma to Zak Crawley, Full and on the pads, Crawley clips it to deep mid-wicket. Axar Patel in the deep does the mopping up act. A couple taken. 50-up for England.
|14.1 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Slower and on middle, Root turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
|14.2 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Darted on middle, Crawley dead bats it.
|14.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On middle, blocked out off the back foot by Crawley.
|14.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Beaten! Tossed up ball around off, Crawley is drawn on the front foot as he looks to defend. The ball turns away at the last instance from him to beat the outside edge.
|14.5 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On off, Zak gets right behind the ball as he defends it out.
|14.6 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On middle, turned to square leg for a single.
|15.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley,Â Ashwin starts with a floated delivery on middle, Crawley milks it to long on for a single.
|0.0 : Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack now.
|15.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Darted fuller on leg, Root defends it away from short leg.Â
|15.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Floated on off, Root defends it.Â
|15.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Shorter on middle, Root dabs it in front of short leg.
|15.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Around the pads, Root flicks it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
|15.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Dot to finish the over. Unlike Axar no success in the first over for Ravichandran Ashwin. The last ball is a tossed up ball on the stumps, Crawley defends it with a straight bat.
|16.1 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, On the pads, Root flicks it to backward square leg.Â
|16.2 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Another shortish ball on the pads. Root dabs it to the left of backward square leg and gets a single.Â
|16.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Absolute beauty from Axar! Gives this one air and makes it drift away from Crawley from around off. Crawley keeps his bat at off pole and it goes past it.Â
|16.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, This one turns back in. It is on off and middle, Crawley pushes it to mid on.
|16.5 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Good running! Floated on off, Crawley pushes it to the right of mid off and takes a quick run. Washington SundarÂ has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|16.6 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Floated on the stumps, Root keeps it out.Â
|17.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Shorter on leg, Crawley defends it on the leg side.Â
|17.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Tossed up on middle, Crawley defends it with a straight bat.
|17.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Flighted on off, Crawley keeps it out.Â
|17.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Turn and bounce on this one. It is on middle, Crawley defends it off the higher part of his bat.Â
|17.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, On the stumps, Crawley calmly defends it.Â
|17.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Tossed up on middle, Zak CrawleyÂ sweeps it to the leg side and keeps the strike.Â
|18.1 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley,Â FOUR! That is a glorious shot! You can watch this in loop and you'll still want more. Half volley on off, Crawley gets on his front foot and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|18.2 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Superb delivery! Bowls a round arm action delivery. It pitches on off, Crawley gets on his front foot to defend. The ball turns and bounces as it beats the outside edge off Zak's willow and goes past the off pole.Â
|18.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, FOUR! SLAMMED! FIFTY FOR CRAWLEY! This has been a wonderful knock and a perfect comeback into the side for him. It has not been easy to bat on but he has been at it from ball one. Short and spinning away, Crawley stays on his back foot and punches it through covers to get a boundary and get his fifty. He has impressed one and all in this innings but now he will need to kick on and convert this into a hundred.Â
|18.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On off and short, Crawley knocks it to the off side and gets to the other end.
|18.5 : Axar Patel to Joe Root,Â Appeal for LBW but a hopeful one and nothing else. Floated outside off, Root lunges forward and looks to sweep but gets hit on the pad. There is a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire. Pitched outside off.Â
|18.6 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Flighted on off, Root keeps it out.Â
|19.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Tossed up on middle, Crawley goes for the reverse sweep but cannot get it past he man at backward point.
|19.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, On off, Crawley defends it out.
|19.3 : Review time! An appeal for LBW but it has been turned down. Ashwin looks confident and he has convinced his skipper to take the review. Kohli has obliged. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, NOT OUT! UMPIRE"S CALL! Crawley is saved by a whisker! Tossed up around off, Crawley looks to defends it but is beaten as the ball spins away from him to hit him on the thigh pad. There is an appeal but the umpire does not give it in. Kohli takes the review as the Ultra Edge comes on and there is no bat involved. Now comes the Ball Tracker which shows umpire's call on hitting the wickets. Zak is saved in the end.
|19.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, On midlde, Zak keeps it out.
|19.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Another floated ball on middle, Zak is solid in defense.
|19.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, On off, kept out safely.
|20.1 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, FOUR! Easy doing! Full and on middle, Root glances it fine down to fine leg as the ball races to the fence for a boundary.
|20.2 : Axar Patel to Joe Root, Flatter on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single by Root.
|20.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On off, Crawley blocks it off the front foot.
|20.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Slider around off, Zak looks to play it off the back foot but he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|20.5 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Floated on off, Crawley fails to read the ball as it spins past his outside edge this time.
|20.6 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, On off, pushed to covers.
|21.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, Full and on middle, driven down to long on for a single.
|21.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley, Full around off, Zak goes for the reverse sweep but plays it to cover-point for a single.
|21.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On leg, clipped to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, On middle, pushed back to the bowler this time by Root.
|0.0 : Big moment in this game! Root has been adjudged LBW and the England skipper has decided to take it upstairs. Let's see if the replays can save him.
|21.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root, OUT! Crawley survives due to Umpire's call but Root is not that lucky as he falls prey to it. England in all sorts of trouble as they lose their skipper. India ruling the roost at the moment with both Axar and Ashwin asking question on every ball.Tosed up around middle, it is the straighter one from Ashwin as Root looks to defend it. He plays for the turn but there isn't any as he misses it to get hit flush on the knee roll. Root does not think he is out as
|21.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes,Â Edgy way to start! Floated on middle and leg, Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge. No short leg in place so he survives. The ball goes behind square leg and Stokes gets off the mark with a single.Â
|23.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Floated on leg, Stokes comes down the track and looks to defend but the ball hits him on his pad.Â
|23.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, On the pads, Stokes flicks it but cannot go past mid-wicket.
|23.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Flighted around off, Stokes lunges forward and defends it.Â
|23.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Up and over! Stokes puts on his dancing shoes and gets his first boundary of the game. Floated on middle and off, Stokes comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : The vice-captain replaces the skipper out in the middle. Ben StokesÂ has walked out to bat.Â
|23.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Stokes goes back to defending and blocks this onto the ground.Â
|23.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Tossed up on off and middle, Stokes defends it.Â
|22.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Floated on middle, Stokes defends it off his back foot.Â
|22.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Flighted outside off, Stokes looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the back pad. Muted appeal but nothing serious.
|22.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Shorter on middle and off, Stokes whips it to short mid-wicket.Â
|22.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, On the pads, Stokes defends it to the leg side.Â
|22.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Tossed up outside off, Stokes lunges forward and defends it onto the ground.Â
|22.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Flighted around off, Stokes sweeps it to the left of deep square leg for a single. He keeps the strike. 23 overs done. England are 76/3!
|24.1 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley,Â Flatish delivery on middle, Crawley defends it off his back foot.Â
|24.2 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Tossed up outside off and it keeps straight after pitching. Crawley leaves it alone and luckily for him it misses the off pole.Â
|24.3 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, Turn on this one! Floated on off, Crawley looks to defend but the ball turns and goes past the outside edge.Â
|24.4 : Axar Patel to Zak Crawley, OUT! CAUGHT! The man who was looking well-set and has scored the bulk of the runs in this innings is out of here and India get their 4th wicket of the session. Axar gets his second of the game and India are all over England like a rash! Floated delivery pitching on middle, this one keeps straight and on a pitch where the ball is turning, the one that does not turn is more dangerous. Crawley gets on his front foot and looks to defend. He plays for the spin but the
|India on top! England in all sorts of trouble as the well set Zak Crawley departs and he is replaced by Ollie Pope in the middle.
|24.5 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, Floated on off, Axar is making the ball dance to his tunes. He is turning them and then the next he is making them go straight. This one turns and beats the outside edge of Pope's bat.Â
|24.6 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, Floated on off, Pope defends it with a straight bat. Another solid over from Axar. It is a wicket maiden.Â
|25.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Tossed up around off, Stokes defends it onto the ground.
|25.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Flighted on off, Stokes blocks it.Â
|25.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Around the pads, Ben blocks it.
|25.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Drift, bounce and beaten! Shorter around off, Stokes gets on his back foot and looks to defend but the ball does not turn and beats the outside edge of Stokes' willow.Â
|25.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Flighted on off, Stokes manages to keep it out.Â
|25.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes, Darted on the pads, Stokes manages to block it on the leg side.Â
|26.1 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, This one keeps low. Floated on middle, Pope manages to defend it.Â
|26.2 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, On the pads, Pope flicks it to the leg side.Â
|26.3 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, Floated on off, Pope comes down the track and defends it.Â
|26.4 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope,Â Once again Ollie comes down the track to negate the spin and defends it to the off side.Â
|26.5 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, Darted on middle, Pope defends it to the leg side.Â
|26.6 : Axar Patel to Ollie Pope, Pope gets off the mark in the final ball of the session. Floated on middle, Pope flicks it to deep square leg and takes a single. That will be TEA on Day 1!
|What a session this has turned out to be for India. The game has lived upto the hype there. India slightly ahead after the first session as they send three Englishmen back including the English skipper.
|After opting to bat, England started on the worst possible note as they lost Sibley and Bairstow for ducks. Though the returning Zak Crawley survived some nervy moments to held the fort at one end. He went onto score a well-made fifty. Root was itchy at the start as he got hit on the fingers too but was settling in slowly. Just when it seems that England would go into the break with just two wickets down Root departed when the break was just round the corner. England look in all sorts of trouble
|With the Pink Ball India were lethal. They started with Ishant Sharma sending Dom Sibley back early. From then on it was the spin of Ashwin and Axar who troubled the English batsmen. Axar ended with a couple as Ishant and Ashwin had a wicket each. Still a lot of time there in the day and they would look to continue the wicket taking spree.
|... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...
|Right then! England are under the pump after the first session of the first day. Having lost 4 wickets they would want Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes who are unbeaten at the moment to do the bulk of the scoring with the rest of incoming batsmen too contributing with the bat if they are to post a good first innings total. India, on the other hand, would look to continue the same way in the next session and would want a few more wickets before the dew sets in and makes batting a bit easy. Join us to kn
|27.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Tossed up on off, Pope blocks it out off the back foot.
|27.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, Floated on off, Pope comes to the pitch of the ball to keep it out.
|27.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, An appeal, a huge one from Ashwin but nothing from the umpire. Tossed up around off, Pope takes a big stride forward as he looks to defend it but gets rapped on the pads. Ashwin appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
|27.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ollie Pope, OUT! BOWLED! Ashwin strikes in the very first over of the session! Brilliant bowling as Ashwin once again spins his web around the Englishmen. Nicely tossed up ball around off, Pope prods forward to defend. He plays the original line but the ball turns away from his outside to hit the top of off pole. HalfÂ the England side is back into the hut.
|0.0 : We are back for the session Post-Tea. The Indian players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the two unbeaten English batsmen Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes. Ravichandran Ashwin to start the session.
|27.4 : Ben Foakes joins Ben Stokes out in the middle. Saying England in all sorts of trouble would be a massive understatement. Can the two Ben's take their side out of this muddle?
|27.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, On off, Foakes pushes it to the off side now.
|27.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Floated on leg, Ben presses forward to defend it to the leg side.
|Axar PatelÂ to partner Ravichandran AshwinÂ to begin this session.
|28.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Floated on middle, turned towards the leg side by Stokes off the back foot.
|28.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Flighted on off, Stokes plays it back to the bowler.
|28.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, Now pushes the ball back to the bowler off the front foot.
|28.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, On off, Ben keeps it out from within the crease.
|Stokes has been adjudged LBW but he has referred it straightaway. So far the reviews have not saved any of his teammates, can Stokes be the first man in this game to overturn an on-field decision?Â
|28.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Stokes, OUT! LBW! And once again it is the Umpire's call which has become a nemesis for the English batsmen. Tossed up around off, sliding in with the angle, Ben Stokes looks to play it off the back foot but is beaten there to get rapped on the pads. Stokes reviews it immediately and the replays roll in. No bat there confirms the Ultra Edge as the Ball Tracker shows Umpire's Call on hitting the stumps. England's vice-captain departs.
|28.6 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, On off, kept out off the back foot by Archer.
|29.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Short around off, Foakes gets on his back foot and blocks it.Â
|29.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Flighted on off, Foakes defends it to the on side.Â
|29.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Good quick running. Tossed up on middle and off, Foakes plays it away from mid on and gets a quick single.Â
|29.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer,Â On the pads, Archer gets his bat down and defends it to the leg side.Â
|29.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, FOUR! Archer is off the mark with a boundary! Floated on middle and off, Archer sweeps it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary.Â
|29.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, Flighted slower through the air around off. Archer looks to defend but gets beaten.Â
|0.0 : Into the bowlers now. Jofra ArcherÂ is the first of those to pad up and walk out to bat.
|30.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Flighted on off, Ben defends it off the front foot towards the off side.
|30.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Floated on middle, defended off the inner half of the bat to the leg side.
|30.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Full on off, pushed to covers.
|30.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Floated on off, Foakes defends it as the ball goes a bit uppish towards covers. Though it fell short there.
|30.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Another arm ball going with the angle. Foakes plays for the turn to get beaten. He gets rapped on the pads. There is an appeal but the umpire is unmoved and the Indians don't take the review.
|30.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On off, kept out.
|31.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, Floated on off, pushed off the back foot.
|31.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer,Â Fuller on middle, Archer turns it to the leg side.
|31.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, And again Archer turns this loopy ball to the leg side.
|31.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, On middle and leg, turned behind square on the leg side for a single.
|31.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Floated on off, Foakes plays for the turn but the ball straightens to beat the outside edge of Ben's bat.
|31.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|32.1 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, Darted on leg, turned to mid-wicket.
|32.2 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, Loopy on off, pushed to the off side with soft hands by Archer.
|32.3 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, Quicker and around middle, turned to short leg.
|32.4 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, Slower through the air around off, Archer defends it to point for a single.
|32.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On off, blocked back to the bowler.
|32.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Fuller on off, pushed to covers.
|33.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler.
|33.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, Tossed up ball on off, Archer keeps it out.
|33.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, FOUR! Archer plays it powerfully! Short and wide outside off, Archer slaps it through point as the ball races to the fence there.
|33.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jofra Archer, Flighted on middle, Archer goes for the sweep but hits it to short leg. The ball deflects towards square leg. A single taken.
|33.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Full on off, Foakes dead bats it.
|33.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, On middle, turned to mid on by Foakes this time.
|34.1 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, Darted on off, pushed off the back foot to point.
|34.2 : Axar Patel to Jofra Archer, OUT! Knocked him over! Axar's straight ones are a hit here. Quicker and outside off, coming in with the angle. Don't know what Archer was thinking there as he was late to bring his bat down. The ball sneaks past his inside edge and pegs the off pole back. Just a formality remains.
|34.3 : Axar Patel to Jack Leach, On off, kept out.
|34.4 : Axar Patel to Jack Leach, Floated on off, Leach plays it from the crease there.
|34.5 : Axar Patel to Jack Leach, Full on off, Leach defends it off the front foot. The ball rolls off the outside edge towards point for a single.
|34.2 : Jack LeachÂ walks out to bat.
|34.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes,Â Floated on off, Foakes plays it back to the bowler. Another Axar over yields a wicket and England just three wickets away from folding up in their first innings. Still they haven't reached 100 runs on the board.
|35.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, DROPPED! Not really! Tossed up around off, Leach blocks it off the front foot.
|35.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Full on off, pushed to point.
|35.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Floated on off, Leach plays it to silly point.
|35.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, On off, kept out.
|35.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Flighted around off, Jack plays it safely.
|35.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, On off, Leach is happy to play it out.
|36.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Floated on off, Foakes defends it with a straight bat.
|36.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Shorter on off and middle, Foakes defends it off his back foot.Â
|36.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Flighted on off, Foakes lunges forward and looks to defend it with soft hands. The ball hits the inside edge and goes away from short leg. Single taken.Â
|36.4 : Axar Patel to Jack Leach, Floated on middle and leg, Leach defends it.
|36.5 : Axar Patel to Jack Leach, Tossed up around off, Leach looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes away from the slip fielder. Two taken.Â
|36.6 : Axar Patel to Jack Leach, Shorter and just outside off, Leach looks to defend but the ball turns and beats the outside edge of Leach's willow.Â
|37.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Loopy ball on middle, Foakes flicks it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.Â
|37.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach, Floated on off and turns away a tad. Leach looks to defend but misses.Â
|37.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Jack Leach,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Ashwin gets his third and Leach joins his other teammates back in the pavilion. Flighted delivery on off, Leach lunges forward to defend but the ball turns and takes the outside edge of Jack's blade. It falls to Pujara at gully. He is a very good fielder at that region. He shows good reflex and takes a very good catch inches above the ground. The umpires go upstairs just to check if the catch is a clean one. The Soft Signal is out and replay
|Stuart Broad walks in next with the bat.
|37.2 : Third umpire is called for checking whether it is a fair catch or no. The soft signal is out. As the replays roll in. A few replays aren't conclusive. The third umpire is asking for a better angle but there isn't. Even the stump cam is used for that and here it shows that the fingers are underneath the ball. So Leach has to depart.
|37.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Flighted on off, Broad keeps it out.Â
|37.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Flighted delivery outside off. Broad drives it through covers and gets a couple to get off the mark and bring up the 100 for England.Â
|37.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Flighted on off, Broad keeps it out.Â
|38.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Shorter on middle, Foakes defends it uppishly but wide of short leg.Â
|38.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off, Foakes keeps it out.
|38.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off, Foakes pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|38.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On the stumps, BF keeps it away.Â
|38.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Floated on off, Foakes pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|38.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off and middle. Foakes looks to block but the ball takes the inner half of his bat and goes to the leg side. Away from Gill at short leg.
|39.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Beauty! Ashwin bowls it slower and gives this one nice air. Broad looks to defend but the ball spins and bounces away from him. Pant takes a good take behind the stumps.Â
|39.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Flighted on off, Broad lunges forward and defends it.Â
|39.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Tossed up on off, Broad looks to defend and the ball hits both bat and pad. Hits his bat first and that was the question Kohli was asking.Â
|39.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Flighted on off, Broad keeps it out.
|39.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Loopy and around off, pushed toÂ cover.
|39.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Looped up around off, Broad sweeps it through square leg and keeps the strike.Â
|40.1 : Axar Patel to Stuart Broad, Tossed up around off, Broad hangs on the back foot to block but the ball goes past the edge. Pant fails to collect it. The ball goes to the leg side towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|40.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Darted on off, pushed off the back foot by Foakes.
|40.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On off, Foakes lunges forward to defend it.
|40.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Fuller on off, driven down to long off for a single.
|40.5 : Axar Patel to Stuart Broad, Full and around off, Broad goes for the sweep but misses it completely. The ball was not far from the off pole.
|40.6 : Axar Patel to Stuart Broad, Flighted around off, Broad defends it out to the off side. The outside edge is found though but it drops short of Kohli at second slip.
|41.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Off spinner around off, Foakes keeps it out.
|41.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on middle, Foakes defends it back to the bowler.Â
|41.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Foakes, Tossed up around off, Foakes comes down the track and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|41.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Floated on leg and middle, Broad keeps it out.Â
|41.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, NOT OUT! Broad survives. The ball is missing the off pole and this is the first decision in this game that has been overturned. Excellent review from Broad. Flighted delivery pitching on off, Broad looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal follows and the umpire is quick to raise his finger. Broad reviews it straightaway. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge first shows no involvement of bat. Ball Tracker then comes on and shows that the ba
|England take the review. Broad is the man in question as the replays roll in. Ultra Edge first up shows a flat line when the ball is near the bat. Onto the Ball Tracker now, Missing the stumps there. Finally England manage to overturn the on-field call.
|41.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, NOT OUT! India lose one of their three reviews. Floated delivery on off, this is the carrom ball and it turns in to the southpaw. Broad lunges forward and looks to defend. He misses and gets hit on the pad. There is a stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli in the eleventh hour decides to take the review. Replay rolls in and Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the leg pole by another couple of stumps.
|42.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On off, pushed from within the crease by Foakes.
|42.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Flighted around off, pushed to point.
|42.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On middle, turned past the short leg fielder.
|42.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, On off, Foakes blocks it off the front foot.
|42.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, BEATEN! Tossed up around off, Foakes plays for the incoming delivery but the ball straightens to go past the outside edge.
|42.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, OnÂ middle, defended.
|43.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, On off, Broad lunges to play it to mid on.
|43.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, On off, turn and bounce too. Broad looks to defendÂ it but the ball takes the thigh pad and goes to the first slip.
|43.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Floated around off, dabbed to the off side with soft hands.
|43.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Drifting around off, pushed to the off side off the back foot.
|0.0 : No India takes the review. Once again it is Broad who is in question. The Ultra Edge shows a flat line when the ball is near the bat. Ball Tracker once again shows the ball to be missing the stumps.
|43.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Bowls a carrom ball around middle, Broad looks to defend it but at the last moment plays it to the leg side.
|43.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Going down leg, Broad looks to flicks it but is beaten.
|0.0 : DRINKS! India's session so far. The Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Axar have spun a web around the English batsmen. With 8 down, England huffed and puffed to get past the 100 runs. With still an hour to play before the dinner, it seems unlikely that England will survive. India might come out to bat in this session only.
|44.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Short outside off, Foakes plays it to backward point.Â
|44.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off, Foakes blocks it.Â
|44.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Short on the pads, Foakes looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad away from the stumps.
|44.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Flighted on off, Foakes defends it off the outer half of his bat.
|44.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off, Foakes defends it.
|44.6 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off, Foakes blocks it.Â
|45.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Flighted on the stumps, Broad defends it.
|45.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, On the stumps, SB keeps it out.Â
|45.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Short around off, Broad defends it off the back foot.Â
|45.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Tossed up on off, Stuart defends it.
|45.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Tossed up on off, Broad pushes it to cover.Â
|45.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Stuart Broad, Down the leg side, Broad looks to flick but misses.Â
|46.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up around off, Foakes looks to defend it but ends up getting a leading edge that runs to third man. A single taken.
|46.2 : Axar Patel to Stuart Broad, Full on middle, turned towards mid-wicket.
|46.3 : Axar Patel to Stuart Broad, OUT! CAUGHT! Axar gets his 5-fer and what a place to get his second 5-wicket haul. In his home ground, in the biggest cricketing ground in the world, and what a way to kick off the stadium's first cricket game. Broad decides enough of the defending lets go for some glory. That brings about his downfall. Floated delivery around off, Broad brings out the big sweep. He does not time it. He hits it high in the air but there is a man at deep square leg. He picks him
|Last man for England James Anderson comes out to bat now.
|46.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes,Â On off, pushed away towards covers.
|46.5 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Floated on off, Foakes pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end.Â
|46.6 : Axar Patel to James Anderson, Flighted around off, Anderson plays it to point.
|47.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Foakes, FOUR! Introduction of seam brings runs. Full and on the pads, Foakes flicks it all along the carpet as the ball races to the fence at mid-wicket for a boundary.
|47.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Foakes, Length and on off, Foakes keeps it out to the off side. NO BALL! Bumrah has overstepped.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Foakes, Short of good legnth and around off, Foakes plays it to the on side.
|47.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Foakes, Shortish ball on middle, Foakes pulls to deep mid-wicket but does not take the run.
|47.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Foakes, Pokes this one through cover-point and takes the single this time. 2 balls for Anderson to negotiate with.Â
|47.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, Short of a length ball around off, Anderson sways away from it.
|47.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson, Yorker on middle, Anderson jams it out.
|48.1 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Floated on middle, Foakes looks to defend but does so off the inner half of his bat.
|48.2 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Tossed up on off, Foakes keeps it out.Â
|48.3 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, Flighted on off, Foakes defends it.
|48.4 : Axar Patel to Ben Foakes, OUT! BOWLED!Â Axar gets the final wicket and what a superb performance this is from India and the local boy. Axar PatelÂ finishes with a 6-fer. Tremendous from the left-arm spinner. Short and drifting in. Foakes gets on his back foot and looks to punch. He misses it completely but Axar does not. He hits the middle and off pole. ENGLAND BOWLED OUT FOR 112!
|Brilliant show with the ball from India. The hero for them was the local boy Axar Patel. What a game he has had so far. England's batting looked mediocre. Not what we are used to see from the Englishmen. For the third time in the two Tests they have folded cheaply.
|Opting to bat it was a poor start from England as they lost Sibley and Bairstow cheaply. Though Root and Crawley looked to resurrect the innings with a 47-run stand as Crawley brought up his fifty, But the wicket for Root opened the floodgates as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Batsmen came and went but none could apply themselves on this testing surface. In the end, just 112 is what they could muster.
|With the bat Axar was the star as his straighter ones were difficult for the English batsmen to pick as he ended with his career best figures of 6/38. Ravichandran Ashwin ended with 3 as Ishant ended with a wicket to their name. Overall a good display of spin bowling sees India sieze the initially hand in the Test.
|Right then! Now it will be India's batsmen against the English bowlers. How will India's famed batting line up play against the likes of Broad, Anderson and Archer? Will Leach too get the purchase like his Indian counterparts? Answer coming up shortly with India's first innings on the other side of the break.