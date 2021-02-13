|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . w . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Virat Kohli (C)b Moeen Ali0(5b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:86/3 (21.2 Ovs)
|24.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, No run.
|23.6 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, Tossed up again and outside the off pole, Ajinkya prods forward and defends it.
|23.5 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, Outside off, full, Rahane gets ahead and pads it away to the point region.
|23.4 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, Tossed up and on middle, whipped to the mid-wicket region.
|23.3 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Full, outside off, driven wide of long off for a single. The stand moves to 10 from 13 balls.
|23.2 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! THRASH! At the moment, Rohit Sharma is on a different planet. Outside off, Rohit gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket. There are two men in the deep on the leg side. One at deep backward square leg and the other at deep mid-wicket, a bit squarer and three quarters in front of the ropes. Sharma bisects them to perfection. He has moved to 70 from just 68 balls and is dictating terms.
|23.1 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Full, outside off, watchfully pushed towards backward point.
|22.5 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Flighted and on leg, Rohit clips this one to the right of mid on for a quick single.
|22.6 : Jack Leach to Ajinkya Rahane, The arm ball this time from Leach and he bowls this on the middle pole, Rahane goes back on his back foot and gets his bat across to fend this one out.
|22.4 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full and loopy on off, Sharma blocks it out.
|22.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Around off, pushed to the off side.
|22.2 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Comes down the track, drives it through cover but Joe Root gets across to his right and stops it brilliantly on the move, with his right hand.
|22.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Floated, around middle, pushed towards mid on.
|21.6 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, Full and loopy on middle, Rahane keeps this one out. A great over for England and Moeen. They get the big fish - Super V!Â
|21.5 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, Flighted and around off, Rahane blocks this one to the off side. Chants of 'INDIA, INDIAAAA' rolling around the ground now.
|21.3 : Moeen Ali to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Nice gift to a new man. A full toss, outside off, Rahane steps out, gets to the ball and drives it to the left of cover.
|21.2 : Ajinkya RahaneÂ walks out now. Two Mumbai lads in the middle.
|Moeen Ali to Virat Kohli, OUT! BOWLED! Moeen has dismissed Kohli! One wicket brings another and the Chepauk is in a hush. Beautiful bowling and Ashwin will already be licking his lips. Full, outside off, the Indian skipper leans to drive. But the ball drifts in beautifully, spins in a mile, goes past the inside edge and hits the stumps! Kohli hears the death rattle but does not want to go. He asks Rohit whether he is bowled because he feels that the bails have been dislodged off the keeper
|21.1 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Full, around off, pushed towards long on for a single.
|20.6 : Jack Leach to Virat Kohli, Tosses it up and lands it just around the off pole, Kohli pushes this one to the mid on region. Looks like the crowd will have to wait some more to see Kohli open his account now. Massive cheers all around, though.
|20.5 : Jack Leach to Virat Kohli, Similar sort of delivery to the last ball. Virat again prods forward and defends to the off side.
|20.4 : Jack Leach to Virat Kohli, Full and floated on middle, Kohli comes forward and gets his bat ahead to block this one out.
|20.3 : Jack Leach to Virat Kohli, Brave leave! Almost a replica of the Steve O'Keefe moment in 2017. Landed outside off, Kohli lunges and then let it be. But the ball does not spin away. It goes straight on and just misses the off stump!
|20.2 : Huge, massive roar. But why? Because India's darling is striding out. To bat with one of his favourite partners in international cricket. Poor Pujara. How would he be feeling? Getting cheered for being dismissed? Virat Kohli is in now. That run rate is going to go over the roof now.
|Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIP! Leach has persisted and eventually, been rewarded. Full, just outside off, Pujara does nothing much wrong. Pushes at it with firm hands. The ball hits the deck, generates a massive puff of dust and takes the outside edge. Sharp chance for Ben Stokes at first slip who takes it nicely to his left. The stand of 85 has been broken. Looked like Pujara wanted to use his feet but then, indecision cost him.
|20.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma,Â Full, around middle, Rohit comes down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
|19.6 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Looks like Sharma is looking at Pujara and picking up a few things. This time, he uses his feet well to get to the pitch of the ball and helps this through mid on for a single.Â
|19.5 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Excellent placement from Rohit and he moves to 62 now, off just 59 balls. Slightly short and outside off, Sharma does not have to do too much, just opens up the face of his bat and guides this one to the deep backward point region for yet another boundary.
|19.4 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Uses his feet quickly again and works this to the long on region for one.Â
|19.3 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full, around off, Pujara comes down the track again, is not quite to the pitch of the ball and pushes it to the off side.
|19.2 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Comes down the track, is not able to get to the pitch of the ball and then pads it to the off side.
|19.1 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Full, around off, worked wide of mid on for a single.
|18.6 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Slightly short and on the pads, clipped to the short fine leg region. Pujara comes down the track and looks for the run but Rohit declines it and ChePu takes a turn and heads back into his crease.
|18.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, On middle, blocked to the on side.
|18.4 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flighted, outside off, Pujara gets his pad ahead but does not offer any shot to this one. Foakes collects.Â
|18.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Excellent bowling. Challenging line from Leach. And length too. This is neither full, nor short. Nor is it flighted much. So Rohit is tentative as he looks to defend, coming half forward. Gets an inside edge, which hits the pads and rolls towards fine leg. A run taken.
|17.6 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Another boundary for Rohit and India going along nicely now. After their early blow, this is what was needed. Shorter, outside off, Sharma slaps this one through the backward point region and the timing on this will ensure that the ball and the ropes meet again.
|18.2 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Takes it this time. Pushes this through the covers and takes the single. Moves to 20.
|18.1 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Tossed up, outside off, Pujara comes down the track and drives it to mid off. The fielder is pretty deep but Pujara declines the single. There was one on offer.
|17.5 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Comes on the front foot and blocks this one out, does Rohit.Â
|17.4 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Pujara does what he does so well against spinners, coming down the track. He does so again and clips this to mid-wicket for a quick run.
|17.3 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Outside off, blocked to the off side.
|17.2 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Comes down the track and whips it with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple. The stand moves to 70 from 95 balls.
|17.1 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, EDGED, BUT SHORT! Shorter, outside off, spinning in slightly, Rohit stays back to defend. The ball takes the outside edge but does not carry to first slip. Ben Stokes is not able to stop it cleanly as he falls, trying to stop the ball. Deflects it behind. Ben Foakes himself has to run back to collect the ball and the batsmen pinch a single.
|16.6 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara,Â Well played by Pujara but Burns does exceptionally well to pull this one before the ropes. He got rid of the ball before he hauls himself over the advertisement triangles. Fractionally short and outside off, Pujara goes on his back foot and slashes this one through point. Two fielders give it chase and it looks like the ball will win the race. Burns does not give up and does well to pull it back. The umpire refers it upstairs to check whether it is a bound
|16.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Massive, massive shout for LBW. Turned down. Jack Leach though, reckons that it was going over the top. Rohit had come down the track to defend but missed, getting hit on the pads. Hmmm... Ball Tracker shows the impact to be umpire's call, more than 3 metres but then, bouncing over the top. Good call from Leach not to take the review.
|16.2 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Comes down again and this time, solidly defends.
|16.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full and around off, Pujara comes down the track and drives it uppishly, back to the bowler. Does not carry.
|16.4 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full and flighted on the pads, Rohit gets on his knees and paddles this one uppishly over the short fine leg region. Gets a single by the time Moeen can run to his right and collect the ball.
|16.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Goes on the back foot and defends this one out.Â
|15.6 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Comes down the track and clips this one to mid-wicket to see off the over.
|15.5 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Floated and on middle, worked to the leg side.Â
|15.4 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flighted on off, Pujara comes down the track and looks to block but is only able to pad this one away.
|15.3 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Comes down the track again, but this time, is not quite to the pitch of the ball to defend. Gets hit on the pads and Moeen appeals for LBW but Pujara was way too far down the track. The ball lobs to first slip where Ben Stokes collects and appeals for the catch as well, but no wood involved.
|15.2 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, FOUR! Quality shot. Comes down the track and flicks it past short leg. Beats square leg and the ball races to the fence.
|15.1 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Landed outside off, Pujara goes back and dabs it to the off side.
|14.6 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, On middle, RS blocks to the on side.Â
|14.5 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|14.4 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, FIFTY FOR ROHIT SHARMA! Also, brings it up with a four. There is applause all around with the crowd cheering him on. Gets it off just 47 balls and he has been really good for India today. Did not quite play this well in the first Test but you can never count him out. The Indian dressing room too is clapping and Rohit acknowledges everyone by raising his blade. A full toss on off and middle, Sharma gets on his knees and sweeps this one hard to the deep mid-wicket
|14.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Fuller, around off, watchfully defended.
|14.2 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Well, that needed a good connection and Rohit gets it. Pretty full and straight. Risky to sweep. If missed, then LBW or timber. But Sharma had made up his mind pretty early. Lunged, went for the sweep and dismissed it through mid-wicket.
|14.1 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Steps out and drives this wide of mid off for a single.
|13.6 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, A single to end. Tosses it up and lands it around off, Pujara eases this one through mid on. 3 off Moeen's first over.
|13.5 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Comes to the pitch of the full ball on off and blocks.
|13.4 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Loopy and around off, Sharma comes ahead slightly and strokes this one through mid on for a single. Also brings up the 50-run stand between these two and also brings up the 50 for India. A good one for India so far but these two will have to go on.
|13.3 : Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma, Full, around off, worked with a closed bat face towards short mid-wicket.
|13.2 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Uses his feet again, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers for a single.
|13.1 : Moeen Ali to Cheteshwar Pujara, Comes down the track, takes it on the full and hammers it straight back. Moeen gets a hand to it and deflects it towards mid on.
|12.6 : First look in the series for Moeen Ali.
|Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Outside off, pushed carefully to the off side.
|12.5 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|12.4 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, EDGED, DID THAT CARRY? No. Nervous moment for Rohit. He lunges to defend this pitched up ball outside off but it shoots up and takes the top half of the bat. Lobs towards first slip where Ben Stokes dives, but is not able to hold in. In fact, the replay shows that it dropped just in front of him.
|12.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full, around off again, massive puff of dust emanates but it is watchfully defended. If there is a Tuesday or a Wednesday in this game, cannot imagine what it will be like, trying to bat.
|12.2 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full, around off, watchfully defended.
|0.0 : DRINKS BREAK. What an hour for cricket. Olly Stone got things rolling, dismissing Shubman Gill for a duck, but since then, Rohit Sharma has got the crowd rooving, to some scintillating strokeplay. He is playing more like the innings Ben Stokes played in the first Test, on Day 2 and his strike rate is giving some headaches to Joe Root. Already we can see puffs of dust and we are not even into the second session. Batting is definitely going to get difficult as the day, innings and the game progres
|12.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full, around middle, Rohit stays leg side of the ball and drives it towards cover.
|11.6 : Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara, A dot to end. Length, on off, tapped to the off side. 11 runs off the over. A big one for India.Â
|11.5 : Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara, Pujara is in no sort of hurry as he pushes thisÂ good length ball on off gently towards the man present at mid on.
|11.4 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Good length and on middle and leg from Ben, it is helped towards fine leg for one. Sharma ran the first one hard but could not turn this into a double.
|11.3 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! This one is from the middle of the bat. All along the ground as well. Short and outside off again, Sharma goes for the pull once more and rolls his wrists over that shot. Gets it towards backward square leg, splitting fine leg and deep mid-wicket. Has rocketed to 40 from 35 balls.Â
|11.2 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Goes after this one. Cannot say he hit that from the middle of the bat, but he gets the desired result. Short, around off, Rohit immediately goes for the pull. He does not connect cleanly, in fact it is a bit of a top edge too. There is a deep square leg in place as well, but the ball is well wide of him. Clears the ropes but the umpire wants a cross check. Sends it upstairs and the replay shows that the ball tipped over.Â
|11.1 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, On a length, outside off, pushed towards cover. So far, no reverse swing on offer. It was seen pretty early in the first Test. Given the abrasive look of this deck, doesn't seem long before we start seeing the ball to reverse.
|10.6 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flighted and on off, Pujara blocks this one to the on side. Just the solitary run of the over.
|10.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Pujara comes forward again to a full ball and looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and hits the pads, to then roll to the off side.Â
|10.4 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full and loopy on middle, kept out well by Pujara.
|10.3 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Shorter length is the effect. Just what Pujara wants. Rocks back in a flash and cuts, but finds point.
|10.2 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Very keen to use his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and nurdles it to short mid-wicket.
|10.1 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full, around leg, pushed towards - WHAT? A long off already? An easy single then. Rohit moves to 30 from 32 balls.
|9.6 : Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara, Length, closer to the off pole, but not close enough for Pujara to try and block. Leaves it alone.
|9.5 : Ben Stokes to Cheteshwar Pujara, Outside off, length, tapped to point.
|9.4 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Straighter this time and on the pads, helped towards square leg for a single. ChePu wanted the double but Moeen Ali did well to run in and collect the ball and stop the batters just to the single.
|9.3 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Fuller, outside off, driven towards cover.
|9.2 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, Outside off, on a length, dabbed towards gully.
|9.1 : Ben Stokes to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! CARESSED! Rohit has always had the gift of timing, hasn't he? Overpitched, outside off, Sharma leans and drives it in front of point. The ball races away. That is his 5th boundary of the innings, on a pitch which has no pace whatsoever.
|8.6 : Double change. Ben Stokes to bowl from the other end.
|Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Now comes on his front foot to this full ball on off and shows off his defensive push. A good start by Leach.
|8.4 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Floated and on off and middle, eased down towards long off for aÂ single.
|8.5 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Flat, on off, Pujara stays back and blocks it out.
|8.3 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Ohh... we have a review! Landed around leg, Rohit went for the paddle but missed and was hit on the pads. There was a shout for leg before, but the umpire shook his head. Root was interested but Leach seemed to be indicating that it was going down the leg side. Root had a chat with his keeper and then, at the last moment, went for the review. Ball Tracker shows it to be pitching on leg stump but as Leach indicated, going down leg. Impact itself was outside leg an
|8.2 : Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma, Full, around middle, softly nudged towards square leg.
|8.1 : Jack Leach to Cheteshwar Pujara, Massive explosion on the very first ball.Â Full and outside off, Pujara leans and then pushes it with the away turn, through the off side, for a single. The stand moves to 30 from 40 balls.
|7.6 : First change of the morning. And it is spin. Jack Leach has been summoned in just the 9th over of the match.
|Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma, Slightly behind the good length and on off, the ball stops on him again as it hits the turf and comes to him. Rohit was looking to push this one away but the ball takes the inner half of the blade and goes to the mid on region.Â
|7.5 : Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma, Fuller, on off, Sharma digs this one out.
|7.4 : Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Hit very hard and another boundary for Rohit. Any sort of width offered to him and he will pounce. On a shorter length outside off, Sharma slaps this one through point but the ball takes the toe end of the bat and flies to the right of gully, to the backward point fence.
|7.3 : Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma,Â Sliding on the pads of Rohit there, Sharma clips it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a brace.
|7.2 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Around middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
|7.1 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, On a length, outside off, lifts sharply, Pujara feels for it. The ball seams away and then beats the outside edge.
|6.6 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! That was in the air for some time but the Indian fans can breathe easy as the ball goes over the fielder and into the ropes. What was that? Good length and around off, Rohit looks to play this straight. But the ball lands and then generates a massive puff of dust. This causes the ball to shoot up, making Rohit to lose control on his shot. He ends up chipping itÂ towards the mid on region but luckily for him, it is over the man there. Takes a couple of bou
|6.5 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, On off, good length, pushed to the off side.
|6.4 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, A loud, loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested. Broad bowls a good length delivery on middle, Rohit looks to tuck this one away to the leg side but it seems that it has taken the inside edge of the bat and then rapped him on the pads. Broad is very interested in the review but captain Root opts not to go for it. A good decision.
|6.3 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Outside off, blocked towards cover. Thoughts about the single, but well aborted quickly.
|6.2 : Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara, On a length, around off, coming in, worked to the left of leg gully, all along the ground, for a run to fine leg.
|6.1 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Full, outside off, nicely pushed, well into the gap, to the right of extra cover and the left of mid off. A single is taken.
|5.6 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Another really good over by Olly comes to an end. His second maiden. Back of a length and around off, CP works this one to the square leg region.Â
|5.4 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, It is fuller. Or just a tad short of full. On off, Pujara watchfully blocks this one out towards the cover region.
|5.5 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Slightly behind the good length and outside the off pole, Pujara will leave these type of deliveries all day long.
|5.3 : The physio is out in the middle now. That has hit Pujara on his fingers, which require some medical attention. He has taken a lot of blows on his body in the last three months. Australia tried to break The Wall Down Under and now, Stone has hit him. Requires immense mental strength to deal with and then recover from such blows, rather than physical strength. All in readiness now. What's the follow-up delivery? Full or short?
|Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Nice try. Stone goes for the short ball, outside off and gets it to nip back in. Cheteshwar looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the body. There is a leg gully in place as well. Chepu sets off for a single but is sent back. There was never a single.
|5.2 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Fuller and wider outside off, the tempter to drive, the master of patience shows no interest.
|5.1 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara,Â On a length, around off, moving away slightly, Pujara defends it watchfully.
|4.6 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Outside off, length, left alone.Â
|4.5 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Supreme shot. Elegance on display from Rohit. On a length, outside off, Sharma just pushes this one firmly through the mid off region and into the ropes downtown.Â
|4.4 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Ohhh...good bowling again. Bowls this one on a length and outside off, Sharma was in two minds on whether to play it or leave it. Decides to hang his bat in the air and the ball takes the inside edge and bounces back to the keeper.Â
|4.3 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Landed on a length, outside off, Sharma walks into the shot and defends it back down the track.
|4.2 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Fullish, a touch wide outside off, Rohit leans and pushes this well away from his body through the region between cover and point. Two runs taken.
|4.1 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, On a length, outside off, solidly defended.
|3.6 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Well left by Pujara. Stone bowls this one a length, outside off, Pujara leaves it alone. Another good over by Olly.
|3.5 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Length, around off, CP pushes this one to mid on. A loud and clear 'NAHI' is heard from Pujji.Â
|3.4 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Bowls a shorter one outside off, Pujara sways away from the line and lets this one be.
|3.3 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Full, outside off, watchfully defended.
|3.2 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara,Â Fullish ball outside off, Pujara prods and then leaves it alone.
|3.1 : Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma, Lovely shot, good stop. Full and outside off, Rohit drives it straight back. Stone gets down to make a half stop and takes some pace off the shot. Moeen Ali get across from extra cover and keeps the batsmen to a single. The stand moves to 10 from 10 balls.
|2.6 : Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara, EDGY FOUR! Boundary to start and boundary to end the over. Not how Pujara would have wanted to play at this one but it does not matter as it has worked out in his favor. On a length, outside off, Pujara looks to play this one with soft hands but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the slip region andÂ into the third man fence. 9 runs off the over. Replays later show that Stokes got his fingertips to this one at second slip but failed to stop i
|2.5 : Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara, Another length ball around the off pole, Pujara is solid in his defense again, as this is pushed towards mid on.
|2.4 : Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara, On a good length and on middle, Pujara works this one to mid-wicket. Is loud and quick to deny the single too.
|2.3 : Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara, Outside off, on a length, watchfully pushed away.
|2.2 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, On a length, around middle, helped towards square leg for a single.
|2.1 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma,Â FOUR! BRILLIANT! That will calm the nerves of the Indian fans. A half volley, wide outside off, Rohit leans and drives it through the covers. Broad did not give him anything to drive in the opening over and the moment he got an opportunity here, Sharma pounced.
|1.6 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, A wonderful over by Stone. Gets a wicket maiden right on his first over of this Test. In the channel outside off, Pujara has on interest in playing at this one. India yet to open their account.
|1.5 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Good length and on middle, Pujara clips this one to mid-wicket. 'WAIT, WAIT', says Pujara, to Rohit, regarding the single.
|1.4 : Olly Stone to Cheteshwar Pujara, Another good length delivery around off, Pujara gets his bat down well to defend this one out towards mid on.
|1.3 : Olly Stone to Shubman Gill, OUT! LBW! That is as dead as a stone by Stone! Massive misjudgement by Gill. This is on a length, outside off and Shubman shoulders arms. To his dismay, the ball comes back in a long way and hits him on the pads. SG knows he is in danger, the moment he is hit. He looks at the umpire, who takes little time in raising his finger. Gill slowly walks towards Rohit, hoping that there would be something that will make his partner tell him to take the review. Nothing. Im
|Cheteshwar Pujara walks in at number 3, replacing Gill.
|1.2 : Olly Stone to Shubman Gill, Short again, excellent pace, pushed to the off side, with a little bit of a bottom edge.
|1.1 : Olly Stone to Shubman Gill,Â Short of a length to start. Outside off, pushed to the off side.
|0.6 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, A good first testing over by Broad comes to an end. A maiden too. On a length, outside off, Rohit shoulders arms this time.
|Olly Stone to share the new ball with Stuart Broad.
|0.5 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Goes more further up this time. Bowls a very full ball on the off pole, Rohit is not fazed by this as he gets his bat down in time to block.
|0.4 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, Broad goes for the length delivery again, but outside off, Sharma comes ahead and strokes this one to the fielder stationed at covers.
|0.3 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, The leg cutter perhaps, short of a good length, but a bit too straight. RS looks to tuck it away but misses and wears it on the pads again.
|0.1 : This is nectar. Chants of 'ROHIT, ROHIT, ROHIT' going around. The crowd capacity is 50 percent but it seems like 100.
|0.2 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, On a length, around off, nipping back in, Sharma looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads.
|0.1 : Stuart Broad to Rohit Sharma, On a length, outside off, pushed towards point.
|0.0 : Stuart Broad is in for a quick chat. He says that they have had great facilities to prepare and they are ready to go. Feels that he is not sure how to replicate match conditions in the training arena and that is when game knowledge and experience come into play. Feels that it was a perfect match in the first Test as they batted well and then followed it up with good bowling. Adds that staying in the game for longer periods will be important and that they have been practicing reverse swing in the
|All set? The crowd is eager to see the first ball being bowled. We are even more eager to hear the audience roar. And here it comes. The first roar. Because Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stride out. Must be raising their hair on their hands, listening to all that noise. The England players spread out to the middle. It will be Stuart Broad to start off proceedings. Rohit to face. Three slips in place. Here we go...
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, DanÂ Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK) (IN PLACE OF JOS BUTTLER), Moeen Ali (IN PLACE OF JOFRA ARCHER), Stuart Broad (IN PLACE OF JAMES ANDERSON), Jack Leach and Olly Stone (IN PLACE OF DOM BESS).
|Joe Root, the England skipper, starts by saying that they would have batted first as well but this is an opportunity to take early wickets and they are full of energy and hopes that they can make inroads early. States that coming to this surface, they wanted to find the right balance in the bowling attack. On how they have managed to win 6 away Tests on the trot, Root opines that they have made good partnerships and also have put up a good first innings score and then backed it up by scalping al
|Shubman Gill is up for a chat now. Gill says that the body has recovered well after the first Test and the mood is pretty high in the camp. Stresses that the plyers knew what to expect coming in from Australia and it was not too difficult to adapt to the bio bubble here. On his own preparations for the game, Shubman says they are pretty different as compared to the pitch or opposition and puts the plan to be adaptable as per the situation.
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel (DEBUT) (IN FOR WASHINGTON SUNDAR), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav (IN FOR SHAHBAZ NADEEM), Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj (IN FOR JASPRIT BUMRAH).
|Indian skipper,Â Virat Kohli, believes that this is a good toss to win. Details that this looks a pretty good deck to bat on for the first two days and expects plenty of wear and tear from there on. Feels positive for Axar Patel coming back but unfortunate for Sundar to miss out. Informs that Kuldeep Yadav replaces Shahbaz Nadeem. Also informs that JASPRIT BUMRAH HAS BEEN RESTED due to workload management considering the number of matches India would be playing this year. Adds that Mohammed Sira
|TOSS TIME! Tails is the call by Joe Root but it is a head. INDIA WILL BAT FIRST.
|Talking about England, they would be on cloud 9 after their great win in the previous encounter but they will know that the first win was just the stepping stone to a historic series one and another win on the trot would do them a world of good. A day before the game, they released a 12-man squad, and the likes of Broad, Foakes, Ali, Woakes, and Stone, who were not part of the team for the first Test, have made the cut into the 12-man squad and one suspects that the final position into the playi
|Hello, folks! A very warm and sunshine-filled welcome to you for the second Test between India and England. With a triumphant win on their backs, England head into this one with a lot of confidence whereas the hosts will be looking to make amends after losing the first Test of the series. Also with one eye on the World Test Championship Final, there will be a lot of focus on this clash and it will be interesting to see which team takes another positive step towards the finals at Lord's and also
|Team India, on the other hand, faced a barrage of sensational messages on social media after their loss in the first game. Suggestions were flying around from the 'enthusiastic' fans as there was chatter of sacking Rohit, replacing Nadeem, criticisms on Rahane's batting all came their way. But this is just the nature of the fanbase in India - they have tasted far too much success, that a single loss will trigger such a reaction. But luckily, we expect the management not to be too hasty with thes
|Right then. It is building up to be another mouth-watering clash between these two giants of world cricket and it promises to be another riveting day of Test cricket on the menu for us. Will the English Lions continue their golden form into this game or will the Indians, now with the backing of their 12th man, come out and start this Test off aggressively? All the answers coming up shortly. So join us for the toss, captain's quotes, and the team news...
|PITCH REPORT - Mark Butcher and Murali Kartik are the pitch analysts for the day. Kartik starts by saying that it looks dry and also a different surface compared to before. Butcher then joins him and says that there are small cracks on the surface as well. Karthik then ends by saying that this turf might deteriorate faster.
|We can confirm one change for India surely. AXAR PATEL HAS BEEN HANDED HIS TEST CAP. Number 302 for India. Does he replace a seamer or a spinner? Will Kuldeep Yadav get a chance?