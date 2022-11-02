|Batsmen
|1.4 : Shoriful Islam to Rohit Sharma, 1 run.
|1.3 : Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ flicks this length ball off his hips towards square leg. They collect a single.Â
|1.2 : Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, No he can't. Islam gets some swing on it this time. It is full, shaping down leg. Rahul moves to that side and gets pinged on his pads. No run off the Free Hit.Â
|Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, A length ball, on off. KL RahulÂ blocks it to covers. Oh wait! The umpire signals a no ball as the bowler oversteps here. Free Hit to follow. Can Rahul capitalize on it?
|1.1 : Shoriful Islam to KL Rahul, Very full, around off, angled across. KL RahulÂ leans in and drives it to extra covers with soft hands.Â
|0.6 : Shoriful IslamÂ to share the new ball with Taskin Ahmed!
|Taskin Ahmed to Rohit Sharma, Excellent opening over from Ahmed comes to an end. It is a length ball, nipping in from outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ gets behind the line and blocks it solidly.Â
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ are IndiaÂ are away. It is pitched up, on off. KL RahulÂ blocks it to covers on his front foot and scmapers across for a quick single. This should make him feel much better.Â
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to KL Rahul, Four dots on the trot! Touch shorter, wide of off. KL RahulÂ hangs back and shoulders his arms at it.Â
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to KL Rahul, BEAUTY! Taskin AhmedÂ is bowling with fire here. This is pace-on, in the channel, some movement off the deck. KL RahulÂ looks to go after it but keeps the bat to himself in the end.Â
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to KL Rahul, On a length, outside off. KL RahulÂ leaves it alone for the skipper. The nerves would be settling in, as Rahul hasn't been at his best so far in this tournament.Â
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to KL Rahul, Taskin AhmedÂ steams in and starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. It shapes away off the deck. KL RahulÂ tries to have a poke at it but misses.Â
|0.0 : The anthems are done and it is now time for cricketing action to take over. Bangladesh players are out there in the fieldÂ and the Indian openers, Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ also stride out to the middle now. Taskin AhmedÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
|It's a great atmosphere out there with a jam-packed Adelaide Oval! The players from both sides walk out to the middle for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's anthem first followed by the Indian national anthem.
|Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of BangladeshÂ says that they will bowl first because of the overcast conditions and they donât know how the pitch will behave. Tells that it is a big game for them and adds that the boys know what is coming their way and they are looking to do well. Mentions that they have played quite well so far and are looking forward to this game. Informs that they have one change with Soumya Sarkar missing out and Shoriful IslamÂ will be replacing him.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they were looking to bat first anyways. He hopes that they can play some good cricket and gather crucial points. Adds the weather is nice and would love to perform well after the loss in the previous encounter. Mentions there is a single change to the side with Axar Patel coming in for Deepak Hooda.
|BANGLADESH (PlayingÂ XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful IslamÂ (In for Soumya Sarkar),Â Taskin Ahmed.
|INDIA (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar PatelÂ (In for Deepak Hooda),Â Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have opted to FIELD first.Â