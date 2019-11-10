|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|0.2 : A Hossain to R Sharma, 1 run.
|0.1 : A Hossain to R Sharma, Good start by Al-Amin. He bowls one on a length just outside off, Rohit pushes this one towards the point fielder.
|0.0 : The Bangladesh players walk out onto the field for the all important clash. They are followed by the fantastic Indian duo, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian skipper will be taking strike. Al-Amin Hossain to start the proceedings with the ball for Bangladesh. Here we go!
|INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (IN FOR KRUNAL PANDYA), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.
|BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (IN FOR MOSADDEK HOSSAIN), Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
|Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, says that they would have wanted to bowl first as well but this is a very good challenge for them. He hopes that they can post a score on the board and put Bangladesh under pressure. On his 100th T20I cap, Rohit says it is another day in the office for him and nothing else. Just says that he is happy that he is playing for the nation. Informs that Manish Pandey comes in for Krunal Pandya.
|Mahmudullah, the Bangladesh skipper, says that he has chosen to bowl first because the wicket looks good. Also says that India is a side that know how to chase totals down hence they have decided to bowl first. Also mentions how the dew factor might come into play late on in the game. Informs that Mosaddek Hossain is replaced in the team by Mohammad Mithun.
|Toss - Heads is the call by Mahmudullah and heads it is. Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bowl first.
|Pitch Report - Murali Kartik is down for the Pitch report along with Sunil Gavaskar. Kartik says it is a big ground. Mr. Gavaskar suggests that there will be a bit of turn for the spinners. Further says the grass has come off a little and if the ball lands in that area, the spinners will get more purchase. Adds that the surface is crumbly and dry. Suggests that both these captains would want to chase because that has been a proven winning formula for them.
|Will history be written today by Bangladesh? Or will the Men In Blue continue their dominance over the Bangla Tigers? Welcome to the third and final T20I where pride will be won and lost. After a comprehensive win in the first T20I for Bangladesh, India rocked the visitors in the second T20I as the Hitman showed his class. The visitors were annihilated by the Indian openers and they won comfortably. India will be heading into this match full of confidence and momentum. It seems that the toss wil