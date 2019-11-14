|0.0 : The players from both sides are out on the ground to stand in respect of the respective National Anthems.
|Bangladesh (PLAYING XI)- Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.
|India (PLAYING XI)- Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says that the pitch has a bit of grass on it and adds that historicaaly the pitch is suited to bowl first. Further adds that they are playing 3 seamers and this will help them. Tells they wanted to bowl first as the pitch looks good to bat on Day 2 onwards. Further tells they are playing 2 spinners so Virat thinks they are covered for the third innings as well. On his team changes, Virat tells they are just looking at the pitch and hence Shahbaz Nadeem misses out to g
|Bangladesh skipper, Mominul Haque says that it is a good pitch for batting and hence they decision to bat first. Further says that the pitch will do something in the fourth innings. Adds that this a good opportunity for him to captain his country.
|Toss - The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and it comes down in Bangladesh's favour. They choose to bat first.
|Pitch report - Murali Kartik is down for the pitch report, he says that it is a red soil wicket. He is then joined by Sunil Gavaskar who says that it is a very good wicket. Further adds that the new ball bowlers will enjoy bowling on this wicket. Adds that the pitch will get slower but not from Day 1. Adds that there is a bit of moisture on this wicket. Further goes on to say that the team winning the toss will look to bat first.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. The Bangla tigers are facing a tough challenge against a very good Indian side. Under a new captain, Mominul Haque would hope for a good performance in order to have any chance to beat this Indian side. They are without their key players as Tamim Iqbal ruled himself out while Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all forms of cricket. Although, the odds are heavily in favour of the hosts, the Bangla Ti